Goals and Highlights: Cruz Azul 2-1 Pumas in Liga MX 2022
IMAGE;:VAVEL

11:02 PM16 days ago

Highlights

10:57 PM16 days ago

90'+4'

End of the match. La Máquina wins it 2-1 against Universidad
10:55 PM16 days ago

90'

4 minutes of compensation are added
10:52 PM16 days ago

89'

Sebastián Saucedo looked for a chance in the box but Juan Escobar crossed perfectly.
10:45 PM16 days ago

82'

Corner kick for Pumas.

Substitution for the visitors, Sebastián Saucedo comes on for Leonel López. Yellow card for Pablo Aguilar

10:35 PM16 days ago

72'

Andrés Lillini is sent off for claiming a foul in the box.

Pumas substitution. Ignacio Dinneno off, Omar Islas on.

10:33 PM16 days ago

70'

GOOOOOOOOL! Juan Escobar contributes with a fantastic shot to make it 2-1 in favor of Cruz Azul. The defender scissor-kicks and Talavera can't do anything about it.
10:28 PM16 days ago

64'

Llegada de Nachoo Rivero el Azul insiste en aumentar el marcador
10:14 PM16 days ago

50

Diogo de Oliveira takes advantage of his speed and tries to put Cruz Azul in danger but is unable to make anything happen.
10:11 PM16 days ago

47'

Yellow card for Alan Mozo
10:10 PM16 days ago

45'

Change for Cruz Azul. Uriel Antina and Santiago Giménez are substituted. Iván Morales and Luis Mendoza are substituted. Second half begins
9:51 PM16 days ago

45'

The first half ends. Cruz Azul ties it by the minimum difference against the universitarios.
9:50 PM16 days ago

43'

Huescas tries a dangerous play but Talavera keeps out the goal with great concentration.
9:37 PM16 days ago

30'

Álvarez! The university player ties it up after a service from López. Great collective play from Pumas, who once again equalize the scoreboard
9:35 PM16 days ago

28'

GOOOOOOL. Luis Abram takes advantage and heads in the first for La Máquina.
9:29 PM16 days ago

5'

A save! Corona makes a fine save to keep his team scoreless from Oliveira's shot.
9:19 PM16 days ago

11'

Erick Lira fouls Diogo de Oliveira
9:12 PM16 days ago

5'

Alfredo Talavera's save at La Máquina's warning. Corner kick for Cruz Azul
9:08 PM16 days ago

Kickoff

The ball is rolling on the Azteca pitch. Cruz Azul and Pumas already play their matchday 10 fixture
9:03 PM16 days ago

Almost ready

Everything is ready on the Azteca Stadium turf, stay tuned for minute-by-minute coverage of Cruz Azul vs Pumas.
8:58 PM16 days ago

Pumas substitutes

Julio González, Efraín Velarde, Jesús Rivas, Sebastián Saucedo, Alek Álvarez, Omar Islas, Washington Corozo, Santiago Trigos, Ricardo Galindo, Emanuel Montejano
8:53 PM16 days ago

Pumas starting lineup

1 Alfredo Talavera, 2 Alan Mozo, 25 Arturo Ortiz, 23 Nicolás Freire, 16 Jerónimo Rodríguez, 8 Higo Meritao, 17 Leones López, 10 Favio Álvarez. 33 Diogo de Oliveira, 21 José Rogeiro, 9 Juan Dinenno
8:48 PM16 days ago

Cruz Azul substitutes

Sebastián Jurado, Uriel Antuna, Angel Romero,  Bryan Angulo, Juan Escobar, Santiago Giménez, Rafael Guerrero, Cristian Jiméne, Jesus Haro
8:43 PM16 days ago

Cruz Azul starting lineup

1 Jesús Corona, 5 Luis Abram. 6 Erick Lira, 8 Luis Mendoza, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 16 Adrián Aldrete, 19 Carlos Rodríguez, 20 Iván Morales, 22 Rafael Baca, 23 Pablo Aguilar, 194 Rodrigo Huertas
8:38 PM16 days ago

The scorers

Carlos Rodríguez is Cruz Azul's top scorer with three goals and Rogério is Pumas' top scorer with four goals.
8:33 PM16 days ago

Player to follow

He has only scored one goal in Liga MX, but he has been on a roll in the Concachampions, so the Cruz Azul defense will have to be careful with what Juan Dinenno does.
8:28 PM16 days ago

With the traditional

The Pumas of the UNAM will wear the traditional white jersey and the large gold puma in search of victory.

8:23 PM16 days ago

The Machine has arrived

Cruz Azul wants to keep on winning and a few minutes ago arrived at the Azteca Stadium.
8:18 PM16 days ago

How is Pumas arriving?

The universitarios are on a three-game winless streak, with last week's game against Mazatlán not being played. They are currently ninth in the overall standings and, if they win, could take sixth place in the standings from Cruz Azul.
8:13 PM16 days ago

How is Cruz Azul arriving?

La Máquina lost the previous weekend at the same venue against leaders Puebla, but if they win, they could climb to fifth place, taking advantage of the fact that León is currently losing 2-0 to Tigres.
8:08 PM16 days ago

With a lot of activity

Both teams arrive with a lot of activity, remembering that Cruz Azul beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals, while Pumas, on the same day, did not fare well in the cold and was thrashed 3-0 by the New England Revolution.

Both matches will be played again on Wednesday, but in the second leg.

8:03 PM16 days ago

Start

In one of the capital's classic derbies, the Cruz Azul will be looking to return to winning ways against an ailing Pumas de la UNAM in Liga MX. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
7:58 PM16 days ago

7:48 PM16 days ago

What time is Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM of 12th March 2022 in several countries:

USA (ET): 20:00 PM in TUDN

Mexico: 19:00 PM in TUDN

7:43 PM16 days ago

Tickets

Considered one of the highest risk matches for Mexican soccer, due to the measures taken by the FMF to prohibit the entry of the visiting supporters' club, it is expected that the match will not have to go through any mishap and that a family atmosphere will prevail, however, the price of tickets for this match has shot up almost tenfold. Tickets are being offered from 1,800 to 600 pesos for the cheapest ones, the same that in previous days were around 60 pesos.
7:38 PM16 days ago

Cruz Azul key player

Brayan Angulo, on the other hand, does not have a better outlook, as he has been booed by his own fans in recent matches, so he urgently needs to find the goal again. The sky-blue striker has scored just one goal this season.

7:33 PM16 days ago

Pumas key player

Juan Ignacio Dinenno is the man to watch for the universitarios, and the striker has only scored one goal so far this season.
7:28 PM16 days ago

PUMAS UNAM

The university team is in eighth place in the table, with eight games played, three wins, two ties and three defeats. With a total of 11 points, thirteen goals scored and five conceded.
The Pumas of UNAM also played in midweek in their Concachampions match, where they lost three to zero against New England where the snow was an important factor for the development of the match. Coach Andrés Lillini recognized the bad match of his team "It was not a question of weather. We were not up to the task. When you have low levels individually, the team suffers".

 

7:23 PM16 days ago

Cruz Azul

 La Máquina is coming off a narrow win over Montreal Impact in midweek in the first leg of the CONCACHAMPIONS Quarterfinals. Despite the victory, the Celestes know that their goaltending was not optimal and against Pumas they will not be able to miss as many chances if they want to get the three points.

Cruz Azul is in sixth place in the standings with four wins, two draws and three losses. They have a total of 15 points with 15 goals scored and 12 conceded.

 

7:18 PM16 days ago

Classic

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will play one of the most anticipated matches of the season on Day 10 of Liga MX.
7:13 PM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Live Updates!

My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo