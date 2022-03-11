Goals and Highlights: Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Punkteteilung in Sinsheim. 😕#TSGFCB #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/STeig2amoU — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 12, 2022
Punkt ➡️ ERKÄMPFT! #TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/jx2Wwn3Sir — TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) March 12, 2022
93'
92' Substitution in Hoffenheim
In: Dabbur
90'
89'
82' OUT
81' Substitutions inBayern Munich
In: Choupo-Moting and Sabitzer
78' WOW
74' Substitutions in Hoffenheim
In: Akpoguma and Bruun Larsen
72' NOT IN
67'
67' ON THE TRAVE
66' Yellow card for Hoffenheim
64'
60' Substitution in Hoffenheim
In: Geiger
58'
56'
55' BAUMANN
45'
Substitution in Hoffenheim
In: Bebou
Mit einem Unentschieden in die Pause! #TSGFCB 1:1 I ⏸️ pic.twitter.com/IyJTRF2hXQ — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 12, 2022
Auch wenn der Gegentreffer schmerzt:
Das war eine richtig starke Hälfte, Jungs! #TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/algI24Vf5s — TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) March 12, 2022
47'
47' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH
45' Yellow card for Hoffenheim
45'
43' Yellow card for Bayern Munich
41' GOAL CANCELLED
38' HOLY OFFSIDE
37' Yellow card for Hoffenheim
34'
31' GOAL HOFFENHEIM
30' Out of the next match
30' Yellow card for Hoffenheim
26' GOAL CANCELLED
20'
15' WOW
12' FRIENDLY FIRE
9'
4'
3'
1'
00'
Unser captain macht sich warm! 💪🔴#TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/EaSkWZ1dZH— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 12, 2022
Ab auf den Rasen!#TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/l1PvkeqyVx— TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) March 12, 2022
#️⃣1️⃣✨#TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/gGAqzoKNTs— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 12, 2022
Outfit of the day 💙#TSGFCB https://t.co/2f3fuQ5ITw pic.twitter.com/Wl2D4fatgI— TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) March 12, 2022
50x Musiala
At 19, Jamal Musiala becomes the youngest player in Bayern Munich's history to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances
Bavarian substitutes
Bayern Munich defined
Hoffe reserves
Hoffenheim lineup
Lewangoal
Does it come with a record?
Video Refereeing
Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Mark Borsch
Field Referee
Assistant Referee 1: Jan Clemens Neitzel-Petersen
Assistant Referee 2: Arno Blos
Fourth official: Tobias Reichel
How and where to watch the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match for the Bundesliga?
Argentina 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Bolivia 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Brazil 5:00 pm: Onefootball
Chile 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Colombia 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Ecuador 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Germany 3:30 pm CET: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
USA 3:00 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos
Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Fanatiz Mexico, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte
Paraguay 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Peru 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Uruguay 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Venezuela 10:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +
Nagelsmann exalts opponent:
Probable lineup for Bayern Munich
Come back amidst some absences
Julian Nagelsmann will be without Corentin Tolisso (muscle injury) and Leon Goretzka (knee problems). Both have recovered from their respective injuries and are improving their physical condition. Alphonso Davies (signs of myocarditis) is training on the sidelines because of the after-effects of Covid-19. On the other hand, Manuel Neuer is back.
Hoeness's expectations:
Probable lineup for Hoffenheim
Feinschliff vor #TSGFCB 🧰 pic.twitter.com/0uP3qA9ZmF— TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) March 11, 2022