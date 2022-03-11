Goals and Highlights: Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

Next Matches

Next Saturday Hoffenheim visit Hertha Berlin, while Bayern Munich face Union Berlin on the same day.
Classification

This result takes leaders Bayern Munich to 60 points. Hoffenheim drop to fifth place with 44 points as Freiburg win
93'

End of story
92' Substitution in Hoffenheim

Out: Kramaric

In: Dabbur

90'

+3
89'

Bebou crosses in Bruun Larsen's head to Neuer's hands
82' OUT

Sabitzer makes a throw-in, Choupo-Moting heads a dangerous header over the crossbar
81' Substitutions inBayern Munich

Out: Müller and Musiala

In: Choupo-Moting and Sabitzer

78' WOW

Bruun Larsen is threaded in the box, he puts Kramaric on the line. The striker shoots first time, but Neuer makes a great save
74' Substitutions in Hoffenheim

Out: Kaderábek and Baumgartner

In: Akpoguma and Bruun Larsen

72' NOT IN

Sané rolls the ball into the middle, Lewandowski lets it pass, Müller controls it and shoots the ball past the goalkeeper as he enters the box. Posch pulls off the line
67'

Baumann misses the ball, gives it to Musiala, who dribbles past the goalkeeper and swings into the net from outside
67' ON THE TRAVE

Gnabry invades the area at speed, shoots low and grazes the post
66' Yellow card for Hoffenheim

Posch
64'

Coman finishes from the right side, Baumann holds firm
60' Substitution in Hoffenheim

Out: Samassekou

In: Geiger

58'

Kramaric shoots at Neuer, who makes the save
56'

Raum crosses low and Bebou doesn't arrive in time to score inside the small area
55' BAUMANN

Gnabry finds Sané free in the middle of the box. The midfielder shoots at the corner, Baumann saves with one hand
45'

The second half begins
Substitution in Hoffenheim

Out: Rutter

In: Bebou

11:22 AM17 days ago

47'

The first half ends
47' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH

After Kimmich's corner kick, Lewandowski beats Samassekou and heads the ball into the back of the net
45' Yellow card for Hoffenheim

Rutter
45'

+1
43' Yellow card for Bayern Munich

Hernández
41' GOAL CANCELLED

Müller is released in the attack, touches the goalkeeper, but the assistant raises the flag to his despair. VAR confirms offside
38' HOLY OFFSIDE

Kimmich takes a free kick at the far post. Süle heads the ball in, but Baumann makes a point-blank save. Gnabry picks up the rebound and stamps the post
37' Yellow card for Hoffenheim

Grillitsch
34'

Kimmich takes a free-kick in the box, Süle dives and Baumann holds in the middle of the goal
31' GOAL HOFFENHEIM

Vogt goes forward, carries through the middle and plays Kramaric, who opens for Raum to cross. Baumgartner hits a cross, the ball deflects off the post and goes in
30' Out of the next match

The player was hanging
30' Yellow card for Hoffenheim

Samassekou
26' GOAL CANCELLED

Kimmich lifts the ball into the box, Gnabry, who is offside, sets it up for Müller to score. The assistant raised the flag
20'

Sané takes a long shot and hits it on the right side of the goal
15' WOW

Müller receives in the area, deviates in the corner and the goalkeeper falls to save
12' FRIENDLY FIRE

Gnabry plays well on the right, crosses low and Vogt almost gets his own goal, but Baumann prevents anything
9'

Gnabry unleashes a bomb from the left, but Baumann saves in two seconds
4'

Sané is tackled in midfield. Kramaric is picked out at the second post, finds space, and shoots. Neuer saves. The striker picks up the rebound, hits a cross, The goalkeeper saves again
3'

Kimmich makes a mistake when he touches it back. The ball goes to Kramaric, who can't control it and the ball goes back to the Bavarian defense
1'

Kaderabek throws in the area, but Neuer grabs it from above
00'

Output given by Hoffenheim
Teams on the field
Neuer
Departed warming up
Bavarian captain's outfit
9:55 AM17 days ago

Hoffe's dressing room

 

50x Musiala

At 19, Jamal Musiala becomes the youngest player in Bayern Munich's history to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances

Bavarian substitutes

Ulreich, Nianzou, Richards, Sarr, Stanisic, Upamecano, Roca, Sabitzer, Choupo-Moting
Bayern Munich defined

Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernandez; Kimmich, Musiala, Gnabry, Müller, Sané, Coman; Lewandowski
Hoffe reserves

Philipp, Adams, Akpoguma, Che, John, Geiger, Bebou, Bruun Larsen, Dabbur
9:41 AM17 days ago

Hoffenheim lineup

Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Vogt; Kaderabek, Samassekou, Stiller, Raum, Baumgartner; Rutter, Kramaric
Lewangoal

Lewandowski scored 14 goals in 23 official games against Hoffenheim, doing so once in six of his last seven
Does it come with a record?

Hoffenheim now have eight home wins after 25. That's the same as all of last season. Hoffe are trying to get their fifth consecutive win in the top flight, a club record.
Video Refereeing

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Benjamin Brand

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Mark Borsch

Field Referee

Referee: Robert Schröder

Assistant Referee 1: Jan Clemens Neitzel-Petersen

Assistant Referee 2: Arno Blos

Fourth official: Tobias Reichel

How and where to watch the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match for the Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich of 12th March 2022in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Bolivia 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Brazil 5:00 pm:  Onefootball

Chile 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Colombia 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Ecuador 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Germany 3:30 pm CET: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

USA 3:00 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Fanatiz Mexico, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte

Paraguay 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Peru 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Uruguay 11:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Venezuela 10:30 pm: ESPN2 Sur, Star +

Nagelsmann exalts opponent:

"They are a team that is always difficult to play against because they have a good quality of soccer and have the courage to play defense. They always find a good balance between building stakes and direct attacks. Hoffenheim have won three of their last five home games against Bayern. We've been warned."
Probable lineup for Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernandez; Kimmich, Musiala; Gnabry, Müller, Sane, Coman; Lewandowski. 
Come back amidst some absences

Julian Nagelsmann will be without Corentin Tolisso (muscle injury) and Leon Goretzka (knee problems). Both have recovered from their respective injuries and are improving their physical condition. Alphonso Davies (signs of myocarditis) is training on the sidelines because of the after-effects of Covid-19. On the other hand, Manuel Neuer is back.

Hoeness's expectations:

"Bayern is on the right track, we need a lucky day. But we come from four wins behind and have a lot of self-confidence. We are really in the mood and looking forward to it. If we act boldly, we have little to lose. We want to upset Bayern and try to get the bonus points."
Probable lineup for Hoffenheim

Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Vogt; Kaderabek, Samassekou, Stiller, Raum; Baumgartner; Bebou, Kramaric.
Hoffe's casualties

Sebastian Hoeness has a few absentees. They are the defenders Bicakcic (knee) and Skov (thigh), and the midfielders Nordtveit (thigh) and Rudy (posterior thigh muscle). Hübner is doubtful.
How the Bavarians arrive

Every day a different thrashing. This time Bayern Munich beat RB Salzburg 7-1 in the Champions League in midweek. Back in the domestic competition, the Bavarians are leaders with 59 points, nine more than second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarian giants have three wins, one draw (last result) and one defeat.
Sequence of Hoffe

Hoffenheim are on a good run and have won four games in a row: Köln, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and Arminia Bielefeld were the latest victims. The sequence leaves the Hoffe in fourth place with 43 points.
G-4 Meeting

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, live this saturday (12), at Rhein-Neckar-Arena, at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 26th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Bundesliga match: Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA
