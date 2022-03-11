Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham in Premier League
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

2:23 AM16 days ago

Resume

3:29 PM16 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Premier League game, today's match between Manchester United vs Tottenham provided plenty of excitement so be sure to follow all the Premier League action on VAVEL.
3:23 PM16 days ago

90´+4

The match ends with victory for Manchester United 3-2.
3:19 PM16 days ago

90´

Four minutes are added.
3:13 PM16 days ago

85´

Pogba receives a yellow card.
3:10 PM16 days ago

81´

Goooooooooooool Manchester United! Ronaldo headed in his third of the day.
3:09 PM16 days ago

79´

Substitution for Manchester United
In: Cavani
Out: Matic
3:05 PM16 days ago

76´

Ronaldo enters the area and shoots but Lloris deflects.
3:00 PM16 days ago

71´

Tottenham's goal! Maguire scores an own goal.
2:56 PM16 days ago

67´

Change Manchester United
2:55 PM16 days ago

65´

Ronaldo shoots but Lloris prevents the third.
2:49 PM16 days ago

60´

Son shoots inside the area but the ball goes wide.
2:44 PM16 days ago

54´

Reguilon cuts out a dangerous cross from Sancho.
2:41 PM16 days ago

52´

Tottenham looks to equalize from the corner kick.
2:34 PM16 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
2:18 PM16 days ago

45´+2

End of the first half.
2:17 PM16 days ago

45´+1

Sancho shoots inside the box, but the ball lands in the hands of Lloris.
2:14 PM16 days ago

43´

Kane misses a clear opportunity for Tottenham.
2:08 PM17 days ago

37´

Goooooooooool Manchester United! Ronaldo scores after a great assist from Sancho.
2:05 PM17 days ago

34´

Tottenham's goal! Kane from the penalty spot ties the game.
2:04 PM17 days ago

33´

Penalty for Tottenham tras mano de Telles.
2:02 PM17 days ago

31´

Kane is brought down near the area and it will be a free kick.
1:57 PM17 days ago

25´

Tottenham came close after a series of headers.
1:49 PM17 days ago

18´

Goal disallowed for Tottenham.
1:47 PM17 days ago

15´

Pogba tried from outside the area but the ball goes wide.
1:43 PM17 days ago

12´

Goooooooooooool Manchester United! Ronaldo from outside the box beats Lloris to give the Red Devils the lead.
1:40 PM17 days ago

Manchester United players protest a handball inside the area.
1:37 PM17 days ago

Ronaldo shoots inside the area but the ball goes wide.
1:30 PM17 days ago

Start the game.
1:28 PM17 days ago

United boss relies on youngsters

"I watched the games against Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund (UEFA Youth League), and I know there are some very good players in the club's youth ranks. I would like to see some of them in the first team in the next few years, especially if they have the physique and speed required to play in the Premier League."
1:26 PM17 days ago

Cavani on his injuries

"Mentally it's not easy either, because you're not used to this, it's extremely difficult to accept what's going on and to see your teammates on the court, whether it's during training or games."
"It's very difficult not being able to be with them, it's a very frustrating feeling, it gives you a bit of anxiety. What I want most is to recover and be ready as quickly as possible."
1:23 PM17 days ago

Spurs with a bittersweet taste visiting United

Spurs have won two of their last three Premier League games at home to Man Utd (L1), as many as in their first 26 visits to Old Trafford in the competition (W2 D3 L21).
1:20 PM17 days ago

Tottenham starting 11

This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Tottenham starting 11/Image: SpursOfficial
Tottenham starting 11/Image: SpursOfficial
1:15 PM17 days ago

Manchester United starting 11

This is how the home team takes the field:
Manchester United starting 11/Image:ManUtd
Manchester United starting 11/Image:ManUtd
1:10 PM17 days ago

Spurs arrives at Old Trafford

This is how Conte's team arrived at the stadium:
1:05 PM17 days ago

Manchester United at home

This was the arrival of the Reds:
1:00 PM17 days ago

Kane at Rooney level

Harry Kane has scored 93 goals in 137 away games in the Premier League. One more will put him level with Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored away from home in the history of the competition.
12:55 PM17 days ago

Ronaldo with good numbers against Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in seven goals in his last five Premier League games against Spurs, scoring four and providing three assists. He has scored and assisted against them in three different games in this run.
12:50 PM17 days ago

Looking to extend the streak

Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Spurs for the first time since a run of four between April 2009 and October 2010.
12:45 PM17 days ago

We continue

Thank you for continuing to follow the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match, follow the broadcast because in a few moments we will share with you everything you need to know before the opening whistle.
12:40 PM17 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Tottenham live on this page

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Tottenham live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:35 PM17 days ago

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live online

The match will be broadcasted on SKY Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:30 PM17 days ago

Watch out for this Tottenham player

Son Heung-Min, player from South Korea, is one of the main stars of his team, his fast style of play gives his team offensive variants, his contributions are assists and goals, being this season the leader of goals in his team with 11.
12:25 PM17 days ago

Watch out for this Manchester United player

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese has played 26 league games with Manchester United this season, with a total of 9 goals he has been the leading scorer of the club, in addition to dazzling in the Champions League, with the Portuguese on the pitch Tottenham's defense will have to be very attentive to the player.
12:20 PM17 days ago

Background

Tottenham 0-3 Manchester United

Tottenham 1-3 Manchester United

Manchester United 6-1 Tottenham

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham

 

12:15 PM17 days ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Jonathan Moss. Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood, Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
12:10 PM17 days ago

Tottenham seeks Champions League

The Spurs team started the season with very bad results which resulted in the dismissal of their coach and the arrival of Conte to the bench, the team has not only suffered with bad results on the field, the Covid attacked the squad which caused the suspension of their games and in Conference League their elimination, the Londoners have been improving after the bad news, Tottenham in seventh place with 45 points and two games pending is very close to Champions League places and a win against Manchester United would put them in fourth place with a combination of results, it would also be their third consecutive win in a season that has been somewhat irregular, Tottenham is looking to close the tournament in the best way, however defeats against teams on paper inferior have prevented them from being higher in the standings and this is the ideal time of the season to start accumulating victories and rebound.
Tottenham seeks Champions League glory/Image: SpursOfficial
Tottenham seeks Champions League glory/Image: SpursOfficial
12:05 PM17 days ago

Manchester United in search of victory

After the disastrous start of the season for Solskjaer's Manchester United, United has decided to bring in Ralf Rangnick as coach, with the new coach the expectation was high because with the squad they had the fans expected a renewed Manchester United, the days passed and the results did not change, The Red Devils have dropped valuable points against apparently inferior teams, Ronaldo who arrived as the team's savior recently went through a negative streak of not being able to score goals, achieving the pass to the Champions League seems very complicated since it does not depend completely on the Reds to qualify, to have a chance they must win the Champions League or get the victory in most of the matches to be played, rumors of players leaving the club have become very constant, one of the most talked about is the departure of Ronaldo, who it is speculated would not stay at the club in case of not qualifying to the Champions League, but before thinking about the future they should concentrate on the next rival which is Tottenham, Rangnick's team is coming from the Manchester derby which caused Arsenal to occupy the fourth position with three games less than United, so this Saturday Manchester United is obliged to get the victory. 
Manchester United in search of victory/Image: ManUtd
Manchester United in search of victory/Image: ManUtd
12:00 PM17 days ago

Crucial duel in Premier League

Manchester United and Tottenham will face each other in a spectacular Premier League duel in the dispute for the last place in the Champions League, both teams have not had the season they expected, however the bet is that they can keep a place in the most important tournament in Europe, with only two points difference between the two teams, the game is practically worth double. 
11:55 AM17 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Tottenham match, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 12:30 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo