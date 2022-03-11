Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following the Premier League game, today's match between Manchester United vs Tottenham provided plenty of excitement so be sure to follow all the Premier League action on VAVEL.
90´+4
The match ends with victory for Manchester United 3-2.
90´
Four minutes are added.
85´
Pogba receives a yellow card.
81´
Goooooooooooool Manchester United! Ronaldo headed in his third of the day.
79´
Substitution for Manchester United
In: Cavani
Out: Matic
In: Cavani
Out: Matic
76´
Ronaldo enters the area and shoots but Lloris deflects.
71´
Tottenham's goal! Maguire scores an own goal.
67´
Change Manchester United
65´
Ronaldo shoots but Lloris prevents the third.
60´
Son shoots inside the area but the ball goes wide.
54´
Reguilon cuts out a dangerous cross from Sancho.
52´
Tottenham looks to equalize from the corner kick.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+2
End of the first half.
45´+1
Sancho shoots inside the box, but the ball lands in the hands of Lloris.
43´
Kane misses a clear opportunity for Tottenham.
37´
Goooooooooool Manchester United! Ronaldo scores after a great assist from Sancho.
34´
Tottenham's goal! Kane from the penalty spot ties the game.
33´
Penalty for Tottenham tras mano de Telles.
31´
Kane is brought down near the area and it will be a free kick.
25´
Tottenham came close after a series of headers.
18´
Goal disallowed for Tottenham.
15´
Pogba tried from outside the area but the ball goes wide.
12´
Goooooooooooool Manchester United! Ronaldo from outside the box beats Lloris to give the Red Devils the lead.
8´
Manchester United players protest a handball inside the area.
6´
Ronaldo shoots inside the area but the ball goes wide.
0´
Start the game.
United boss relies on youngsters
"I watched the games against Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund (UEFA Youth League), and I know there are some very good players in the club's youth ranks. I would like to see some of them in the first team in the next few years, especially if they have the physique and speed required to play in the Premier League."
Cavani on his injuries
"Mentally it's not easy either, because you're not used to this, it's extremely difficult to accept what's going on and to see your teammates on the court, whether it's during training or games."
"It's very difficult not being able to be with them, it's a very frustrating feeling, it gives you a bit of anxiety. What I want most is to recover and be ready as quickly as possible."
"It's very difficult not being able to be with them, it's a very frustrating feeling, it gives you a bit of anxiety. What I want most is to recover and be ready as quickly as possible."
Spurs with a bittersweet taste visiting United
Spurs have won two of their last three Premier League games at home to Man Utd (L1), as many as in their first 26 visits to Old Trafford in the competition (W2 D3 L21).
Tottenham starting 11
This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Manchester United starting 11
This is how the home team takes the field:
Spurs arrives at Old Trafford
This is how Conte's team arrived at the stadium:
Ready for business 👔@HUGOBOSS | #SuitedByBOSS pic.twitter.com/pXKJHyFoY0— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 12, 2022
Manchester United at home
This was the arrival of the Reds:
📲 Checking in at Old Trafford 👋#MUFC | #MUNTOT— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2022
Kane at Rooney level
Harry Kane has scored 93 goals in 137 away games in the Premier League. One more will put him level with Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored away from home in the history of the competition.
Ronaldo with good numbers against Spurs
Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in seven goals in his last five Premier League games against Spurs, scoring four and providing three assists. He has scored and assisted against them in three different games in this run.
Looking to extend the streak
Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Spurs for the first time since a run of four between April 2009 and October 2010.
We continue
Thank you for continuing to follow the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match, follow the broadcast because in a few moments we will share with you everything you need to know before the opening whistle.
Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Tottenham live on this page
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Tottenham live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live online
The match will be broadcasted on SKY Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
Son Heung-Min, player from South Korea, is one of the main stars of his team, his fast style of play gives his team offensive variants, his contributions are assists and goals, being this season the leader of goals in his team with 11.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese has played 26 league games with Manchester United this season, with a total of 9 goals he has been the leading scorer of the club, in addition to dazzling in the Champions League, with the Portuguese on the pitch Tottenham's defense will have to be very attentive to the player.
Background
Tottenham 0-3 Manchester United
Tottenham 1-3 Manchester United
Manchester United 6-1 Tottenham
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham
Arbitration quartet
Central: Jonathan Moss. Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood, Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
Tottenham seeks Champions League
The Spurs team started the season with very bad results which resulted in the dismissal of their coach and the arrival of Conte to the bench, the team has not only suffered with bad results on the field, the Covid attacked the squad which caused the suspension of their games and in Conference League their elimination, the Londoners have been improving after the bad news, Tottenham in seventh place with 45 points and two games pending is very close to Champions League places and a win against Manchester United would put them in fourth place with a combination of results, it would also be their third consecutive win in a season that has been somewhat irregular, Tottenham is looking to close the tournament in the best way, however defeats against teams on paper inferior have prevented them from being higher in the standings and this is the ideal time of the season to start accumulating victories and rebound.
Manchester United in search of victory
After the disastrous start of the season for Solskjaer's Manchester United, United has decided to bring in Ralf Rangnick as coach, with the new coach the expectation was high because with the squad they had the fans expected a renewed Manchester United, the days passed and the results did not change, The Red Devils have dropped valuable points against apparently inferior teams, Ronaldo who arrived as the team's savior recently went through a negative streak of not being able to score goals, achieving the pass to the Champions League seems very complicated since it does not depend completely on the Reds to qualify, to have a chance they must win the Champions League or get the victory in most of the matches to be played, rumors of players leaving the club have become very constant, one of the most talked about is the departure of Ronaldo, who it is speculated would not stay at the club in case of not qualifying to the Champions League, but before thinking about the future they should concentrate on the next rival which is Tottenham, Rangnick's team is coming from the Manchester derby which caused Arsenal to occupy the fourth position with three games less than United, so this Saturday Manchester United is obliged to get the victory.
Crucial duel in Premier League
Manchester United and Tottenham will face each other in a spectacular Premier League duel in the dispute for the last place in the Champions League, both teams have not had the season they expected, however the bet is that they can keep a place in the most important tournament in Europe, with only two points difference between the two teams, the game is practically worth double.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Tottenham match, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 12:30 pm ET.