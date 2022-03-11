Goals and Highlights: Sampdoria 1-3 Juventus in Serie A
Highlights

Thank you for following the Serie A match between Sampdoria and Juventus.
End game

Sampdoria 1-3 Juventus.
93'

Candreva's shot goes over the goal.
90'

Add 6 more minutes.
89'

Juventus Goal

Álvaro Morata at the far post headed in a low, low drive to make it 3-1 and seal the game.

86'

Sabiri with the flash that hits the net from the outside.
85'

Pellegrini goes up and engages De Sciglio, change from Juventus.
84'

Goal Sampdoria

Sabiri with the direct free kick that hits Morata's back and the ball goes into the net for 1-2.

83'

Luca Pellegrini is cautioned.

 

Conti and Trimboli enter

Augello and Rincon come off.

Sampdoria changes.

75'

Sandro enters and Rabiot comes off, Juventus change.

 

Then Vlahovic enters the box but hesitates whether to cross or shoot, allowing the goalkeeper to come out and save.

74'

Antonio Candreva's shot is half-cleared, but Wojciech Szczesny's hand is just enough to keep out the penalty.
73'

The VAR reviews the play and determines a penalty in favor of Sampdoria for a handball.
72'

Vlahovic's ball was a bit long when he had already anticipated inside the area.
68'

Francesco Caputo's shot goes high, but was previously penalized for offside.
65'

Vlahovic (in), Kean (out), Juventus substitution

Giovinco (in), Sensi (out), Sampdoria substitution.

62'

Sabiri enters and Quagliarella comes off, Sampdoria substitution in the second half.
58'

Kean with the shot and the goalkeeper's good save.
55'

Locatelli's cross to the near post is blocked by Locatelli at the near post.
49'

Rabiot of Juventus has been cautioned.
46'

Second half kicks off between Sampdoria and Juventus.
End game

Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus.
43'

Morata's shot is blocked by the defense at the near post.
34'

Juventus goal

Álvaro Morata tricks the goalkeeper with a penalty and scores the second of the afternoon.

32'

Kean was making the cut inside the area and is brought down, the referee awards a penalty kick.
29'

Antonio Candreva with the service to the far post that finds no recipient.
26'

After the goal, Sampdoria went forward but with more desire than clarity.
23'

Juventus goal

Maya Yoshida's cross into the six-yard box is swept away by Maya Yoshida and into his own net.

22'

Antonio Candreva with a shot that goes wide of the goalkeeper, but he manages to save it.
20'

A direct free-kick cross from the home side that the Vecchia Signora defenders eventually deny.
13'

Stefano Sensi sees the goalkeeper ahead of him and takes a shot from midfield that goes wide.
5'

Cuadrado's free kick cross is cut out by the defense at the near post.
3'

A cross to the far post is parried away by the Juventus defense without further complications.
0'

The game between Sampdoria and Juventus in Serie A begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off at the Luigi Ferraris between Sampdoria and Juventus.
Last location

On January 30, 2021 was the last time the two teams met at this venue, where Juventus won 2-0 with goals from Federico Chiesa and Aaron Ramsey.
Juventus substitutes

 7 Dusan Vlahovic

47 Fabio Miretti

38 Marley Aké

36 Mattia Perin

54 Diego Stramaccioni

12 Alex Sandro

23 Carlo Pinsoglio

2 Mattia De Sciglio

Sampdoria substitutes

16 Kristoffer Askildsen

25 Alex Ferrari

30 Nicola Ravaglia

6 Albin Ekdal

21 Sebastian Giovinco

7 Vladyslav Supriaha

70 Simone Trimboli

11 Abdelhamid Sabiri

13 Andrea Conti

1 Emil Audero

26 Giangiacomo Magnani

XI Juventus

1 Wojciech Szczesny, 24 Daniele Rugani, 4 Matthijs de Ligt, 17 Luca Pellegrini, 6 Danilo, 5 Arthur, 27 Manuel Locatelli, 25 Adrien Rabiot, 11 Juan Cuadrado, 9 Álvaro Morata, 18 Moise Kean.
XI Sampdoria

33 Wladimiro Falcone, 15 Omar Colley, 22 Maya Yoshida, 88 Tomás Rincón, 3 Tommaso Augello, 24 Bartosz Bereszynski, 5 Stefano Sensi, 2 Morten Thorsby, 87 Antonio Candreva, 10 Francesco Caputo, 27 Fabio Quagliarella.
The stadium

While the legendary Luigi Ferraris Stadium, founded in 1911 and one of the oldest in Italy, is in excellent condition to host this game:

Recognize the field

A little chilly for this game, the Juventus players conducted a field reconnaissance upon arrival and prior to the warm-up:

How are Juventus coming along?

Sampdoria are in 16th place with 26 points, just four points above the relegation zone, which is why they need to take points at home this Saturday.
How are Juventus coming along?

Juventus is fourth in the overall table with 53 points and is seven points behind overall leader AC Milan, so it needs a win to try to close the gap on this date with some combinations of results.
Start

Juventus will have a test before their Champions League commitment in midweek when they visit Sampdoria. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here Sampdoria vs Juventus Live Score in Serie A 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sampdoria vs Juventus match for the Serie A 2022.
What time is Sampdoria vs Juventus match for Serie A 2022?

This is the start time of the game Sampdoria vs Juventus of March 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Last games

The Vecchia Signora make it six wins in a row on any field and in any competition against Sampdoria, who have not beaten them since 2019 when they won by a score of 2-0.

Juventus 4-1 Sampdoria, 2022 (Coppa Italia)

Juventus 3-2 Sampdoria, 2021

Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus, 2021

Juventus 3-0 Sampdoria, 2020

Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria, 2020

Key player Juventus

Alvaro Morata has not found the consistency he was hoping for in the season, but he is usually a player who responds every time he is on the field, remembering that in the win against Spezia 1-0 last week, he was the scorer of the only goal.
Key player Sampdoria

If there is someone who will have a busy afternoon it will be goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, one of the best players on the team and who will have to be at his best with his saves under the three posts in order to get a positive result.
Last lineup Juventus

1 Wojciech Szczesny, 24 Daniele Rugani, 4 Matthijs de Ligt, 17 Luca Pellegrini, 6 Danilo, 5 Arthur, 27 Manuel Locatelli, 25 Adrien Rabiot, 11 Juan Cuadrado, 9 Álvaro Morata, 7 Dusan Vlahovic.
Last lineup Sampdoria

33 Wladimiro Falcone, 15 Omar Colley, 22 Maya Yoshida, 6 Albin Ekdal, 29 Nicola Murru, 24 Bartosz Bereszynski, 5 Stefano Sensi, 88 Tomas Rincon, 87 Antonio Candreva, 10 Francesco Caputo, 27 Fabio Quagliarella
Juventus: fine-tuning details

Ahead of their midweek Champions League clash against Villarreal, there are likely to be some changes to the squad for this game, which is all the more important as they are already four points behind Napoli, who are now in third place in the competition.
Sampdoria: to win at any cost

With two defeats in a row and only four points clear of the relegation zone, it is urgent for Sampdoria to start picking up points wherever they can, and what better way to do it at home against one of the most important teams in Serie A; last week they lost 2-1 to Udinese.
The Kick-off

The Sampdoria vs Juventus match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, in Genoa, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: Sampdoria vs Juventus!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
