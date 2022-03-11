Goals and Summary of Blackpool 1-0 Swansea in Championship
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:57 PM17 days ago

Thanks for tunnig

Follow all the content that VAVEL Mexico has for you.
12:56 PM17 days ago

90'

Match ends, Blackpool defeats Swansea 1-0
12:46 PM17 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match and Blackpool is taking the 3 points.
12:41 PM17 days ago

80'

The teams have stopped attacking in the last 10 minutes of the game.
12:35 PM17 days ago

75'

Swansea closes in on second goal
12:31 PM17 days ago

70'

Blackpool, unable to hold on to the ball, is getting desperate.
12:26 PM17 days ago

65'

Little by little, the intensity of the game increases.
12:22 PM17 days ago

60'

The two teams do not find clarity at the moment of reaching the last zone of the field.
12:17 PM17 days ago

55'

Swansea's possession continues and they are not lending the ball to the home side.
12:10 PM17 days ago

50'

The second half starts with a lot of intensity.
12:06 PM17 days ago

45'

Second part starts
11:49 AM17 days ago

45'

First half ends Blackpool 1-0 Swansea.
11:42 AM17 days ago

40'

last minutes of the first half. Blackpool will take the lead into the break.
11:37 AM17 days ago

35'

The pace of the game slows down a bit, but everything remains the same.
11:31 AM17 days ago

30'

Swansea controlling the game in the face of little Blackpool attack after the goal
11:26 AM17 days ago

25'

The pace of the game slows down, both teams lack clarity when attacking.
11:21 AM17 days ago

20'

There is a fierce fight for the ball in the midfield.
11:17 AM17 days ago

15'

Swansea continue to hold possession after a quick Blackpool goal
11:12 AM17 days ago

10'

Little by little Swansea tries to generate dangerous plays.
11:06 AM17 days ago

5'

Goooooool for Blackpool, Madine quickly puts the home side in front.
11:02 AM17 days ago

Kickoff

Blackpool vs. Swansea kick off
10:51 AM17 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of this match, the two teams are getting ready to take the field.
10:50 AM17 days ago

Fans

Little by little the stadium fills up, fans of both teams are present for the start of the match.
10:45 AM17 days ago

Lineup Swansea

This is the visitors' lineup:

10:40 AM17 days ago

Lineup Blackpool

This is Blackpool's lineup:

10:35 AM17 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are just minutes away from taking the field for warm-up exercises.
10:30 AM17 days ago

Last Game

The last time these two teams met was on November 20 when they played to a 1-1 draw in a match that left us with a lot of excitement.
10:25 AM17 days ago

Absences

In this match we will have several absences, Blackpool will not be able to count on its leader in assists Keshi Anderson as well as Grant Ward due to injury, while Swansea will not be able to count on its 2nd leader in assists Ryan Manning.
10:20 AM17 days ago

Referee

The referee will be Steve Martin.
10:15 AM17 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Blackpool vs Swansea live.

In a few moments we will share with you the Blackpool vs Swansea live starting line-ups, as well as the latest information on the match from Bloomfield Road Stadium.
10:10 AM17 days ago

Where and how to watch Blackpool vs Swansea online and live.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and on the Blue to go App.

If you want to watch the match live and online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
 

10:05 AM17 days ago

Background

The record leans towards Swansea with 2 wins and 1 draw and only 1 win for Blackpool, the last time they met was on November 20 last year when they drew 1-1.
10:00 AM17 days ago

Watch out for this Swansea player

Joel Piroe:

Dutch forward of 22 years old, currently one of the scorers in the Championship tournament, has 33 games played, 14 goals and 4 assists, has not been called with the Dutch national team, but if player in the youth where he excelled in the U-19 with 13 games and 8 goals scored, he will seek to give the 3 points to his team to get out of the bottom of the overall table.

9:55 AM17 days ago

Key Player Blackpool

Gary Madine:

31 year old English striker is one of Blackpool's goal scorers, he has played 25 games in the Championship and 7 goals scored, he has not been called up with the English national team, but he is an all-rounder and very skilled player, he will be looking to give the 3 points to his team in a very important game.

9:50 AM17 days ago

Lineup Swansea

This is Swansea's latest lineup

9:45 AM17 days ago

Last Lineup Blackpool

This is Blackpool's latest lineup

9:40 AM17 days ago

Swansea: To get off the bottom

Swansea is in the 16th position with 44 points, if they win, they would get out of the bottom of the overall table and could reach the 13th position. It will be a very demanding match for both clubs, Swansea has a record of 12 wins, 8 draws and 14 defeats so far in the Championship tournament.
9:35 AM17 days ago

Blackpool: Climbing the ranks is the goal

Blackpool is in the 14th position with 48 points, if they win they could reach the 11th position, they have a record of 12 wins, 8 draws and 14 defeats, so getting the 3 points would be essential.
9:30 AM17 days ago

Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Blackpool vs Swansea, corresponding to the match corresponding to the 37th matchday of the Championship tournament, the match will take place at Bloomfield Road Stadium at 09:00.
VAVEL Logo