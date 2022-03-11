Goals and Highlights: Leon 0-3 Tigres in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Lopez, Soteldo and Cordoba enter
Tigres changes.
Ormeño, Ambriz and Ramírez come in.
Changes for León
A counterattacking play centered by Quiñones and scored by Thauvin to make it 3-0.
The game is stopped so that players from Leon and Tigres can embrace each other in the middle of the field, giving a message of unity in Mexican soccer.
Mena's cross into the box was only hit into the net for 2-1.
Half time
Goal Tigres 2-0
Goal Tigres 1-0
Luis Quiñones takes advantage of a defensive error and shoots from long distance, where the ball bounces off the goalkeeper and goes in for the 2-0 lead.
Cota's poor exit and Gignac takes advantage of it to send the ball into the net and make it 1-0.
The Mena fault
To the playing field
Minutes away
Tigres substitutes
29 Jesús Dueñas
11 Nico López
32 Carlos González
13 Diego Reyes
18 Aldo Cruz
17 Francisco Córdova
21 Yeferson Soteldo
28 Luis Rodríguez
30 Miguel Ortega
Leon substitutes
182 Bryan Romero
3 Gil Burón
208 Oscar Villa
195 Pablo Rangel
1 Alfonso Blanco
188 Isaac Muniz
14 Santiago Ormeño
17 Jorge Díaz
26 Fidel Ambriz
XI Tigres
XI Leon
Clash of scorers
With dedication
Already won
How does Tigres arrive?
How does Leon arrive?
Start
Tune in here Leon vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Leon vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Marca Claro
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Marca Claro
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 7:00 PM on Marca Claro
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Marca Claro
Ecuador 6:00 PM on Marca Claro
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 12:00 AM
Mexico 5:00 PM on FOX Sports and Marca Claro
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Marca Claro
Peru: 7:00 PM on Marca Claro
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Marca Claro
Last games
Club León 2-1 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2021
Tigres UANL 2-1 Club León, Apertura 2021
Tigres UANL 2-2 Club León, Apertura 2021
Tigres UANL 2-0 Club León, Clausura 2021
Club León 1-1 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2020