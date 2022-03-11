Goals and Highlights: Leon 0-3 Tigres in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

9:02 PM16 days ago

Highlights

8:58 PM16 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Liga MX match between Leon and Tigres.
8:53 PM16 days ago

End game

León 0-3 Tigres.
8:48 PM16 days ago

90'

Two more minutes are added.
8:43 PM16 days ago

88'

Mosquera's shot hit Ormeño, who was offside.
8:38 PM16 days ago

86'

Mena with a double shot inside the area that goes high over the goal.
8:33 PM16 days ago

83'

Quiñones, Thauvin and Vigón leave the team.

Lopez, Soteldo and Cordoba enter

Tigres changes.

8:28 PM16 days ago

83'

Gignac's self-pass is a bit too long and Cota comes out in time to clear the ball.
8:23 PM16 days ago

78'

Hernandez, Martinez and Colombatto leave 

Ormeño, Ambriz and Ramírez come in.

Changes for León

8:18 PM16 days ago

75'

González's header into Cota's hands.
8:13 PM16 days ago

70'

Tigres goal

A counterattacking play centered by Quiñones and scored by Thauvin to make it 3-0.

8:08 PM16 days ago

70'

Mena's cross is blocked by Guido at the near post.
8:03 PM16 days ago

66'

Quiñones' service was too long for Cota's hands.
7:58 PM16 days ago

62'

González enters and Carioca leaves

The game is stopped so that players from Leon and Tigres can embrace each other in the middle of the field, giving a message of unity in Mexican soccer.

7:53 PM16 days ago

58'

Goal disallowed to Mena for a previous foul.
7:48 PM16 days ago

57'

Leon Goal

Mena's cross into the box was only hit into the net for 2-1.

7:43 PM16 days ago

55'

Mosquera's cross from across the area fails to find the target.
7:38 PM16 days ago

54'

Reyes enters and Ayala leaves, Tigres change.
7:33 PM16 days ago

53'

Hugo Ayala is left lying on the field and assistance is called.
7:28 PM16 days ago

50'

Martinez with the cutback and the shot from outside the area that goes wide.
7:23 PM16 days ago

49'

Gignac's shot from just outside the area was just wide of Cota's goal.
7:18 PM16 days ago

46'

The second half begins between León and Tigres.
7:13 PM16 days ago

Half time

Leon 0-2 Tigres
7:08 PM16 days ago

45'

Add 3 more minutes.
7:03 PM16 days ago

44'

Dangerous free kick that Nahuel Guzmán deflects for a corner kick.
6:58 PM16 days ago

39'

Mosquera's service that was looked for by Martínez and controlled by Nahuel.
6:53 PM16 days ago

Goal Tigres 2-0

6:48 PM16 days ago

32'

Cota controls the cross inside the area.
6:43 PM16 days ago

Goal Tigres 1-0

6:38 PM16 days ago

28'

Tigres Goal

Luis Quiñones takes advantage of a defensive error and shoots from long distance, where the ball bounces off the goalkeeper and goes in for the 2-0 lead.

6:33 PM16 days ago

26'

Dangerous service from a set-piece that Nahuel rejects.
6:28 PM16 days ago

22'

Tigres goal

Cota's poor exit and Gignac takes advantage of it to send the ball into the net and make it 1-0.

6:23 PM16 days ago

19'

Thauvin with the shot and Tesillo on the line manages to parry it to avoid the first.
6:18 PM16 days ago

The Mena fault

6:13 PM16 days ago

12'

Guido Pizarro's header to Nahuel's location.
6:08 PM16 days ago

11'

Ángel Mena's left-footed shot is saved by Nahuel Guzmán and avoids the first goal of the afternoon.
6:03 PM16 days ago

9'

There was a penalty kick in favor of León after Mosquera fell inside the area.
5:58 PM16 days ago

8'

Elías Hernández's cross goes too wide of the opponent's goal.
5:53 PM16 days ago

3'

A filtered pass where Nahuel comes out in time to get the ball.
5:48 PM16 days ago

2'

Mid-range shot into the hands of Rodolfo Cota.
5:43 PM16 days ago

0'

The game between León and Tigres kicks off at the Nou Camp.
5:38 PM16 days ago

To the playing field

The teams take the field in Liga MX protocol.
5:33 PM16 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the Liga MX match between Leon and Tigres.
5:28 PM16 days ago

Tigres substitutes

22 Raymundo Fulgencio

29 Jesús Dueñas

11 Nico López

32 Carlos González

13 Diego Reyes

18 Aldo Cruz

17 Francisco Córdova

21 Yeferson Soteldo

28 Luis Rodríguez

30 Miguel Ortega

5:23 PM16 days ago

Leon substitutes

28 José David Ramírez

182 Bryan Romero

3 Gil Burón

208 Oscar Villa

195 Pablo Rangel

1 Alfonso Blanco

188 Isaac Muniz

14 Santiago Ormeño

17 Jorge Díaz

26 Fidel Ambriz

5:18 PM16 days ago

XI Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 19 Guido Pizarro, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 4 Hugo Ayala, 5 Rafael Carioca, 6 Juan Vigón, 27 Jesús Alberto Angulo, 20 Javier Aquino, 23 Luis Quiñones, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 26 Florian Thauvin.
5:13 PM16 days ago

XI Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 2 Gary Kagelmacher, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 6 William Tesillo, 4 Andrés Mosquera, 7 Víctor Dávila, 8 José Rodríguez, 22 Santiago Colombatto, 9 Federico Martínez, 11 Elías Hernández, 13 Ángel Mena.
5:08 PM16 days ago

Clash of scorers

Víctor Dávila with four goals and André-Pierre Gignac with seven goals are the top scorers of their respective teams and among the best in the Clausura 2022, so it promises to be a match with many goals.
5:03 PM16 days ago

With dedication

The UANL Tigres will dedicate this match to one of their greatest figures, Tomás Boy, who sadly passed away this week at the age of 70.
4:58 PM16 days ago

Already won

In this morning's U-18 duel, León beat Tigres de la UANL 2-1.
4:53 PM16 days ago

How does Tigres arrive?

Tigres did not play their game against Pachuca when it was suspended due to the events that took place in Querétaro; they had previously let a two-goal lead against Cruz Azul slip away to a 2-2 draw at the Volcán, highlighting the fact that they have conceded a goal in every game of the tournament.
4:48 PM16 days ago

How does Leon arrive?

León arrives with a bittersweet taste as they defeated Juárez 1-0 on the last date, however, in the Concachampions they lost 3-0 to Seattle Sounders.
4:43 PM16 days ago

Start

Two teams that are at the top of the Liga MX will face each other this Saturday when León does the honors against Tigres. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
4:38 PM16 days ago

Tune in here Leon vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Tigres UANL match for the Clausura 2022 Liga MX.
4:33 PM16 days ago

What time is Leon vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Leon vs Tigres of March 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on Marca Claro

Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Marca Claro

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Chile: 7:00 PM on Marca Claro

Colombia: 6:00 PM on Marca Claro

Ecuador 6:00 PM on Marca Claro

United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 12:00 AM

Mexico 5:00 PM on FOX Sports and Marca Claro

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Marca Claro

Peru: 7:00 PM on Marca Claro

Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Marca Claro

4:28 PM16 days ago

Last games

The regiomontanos have the advantage in the last five matches with two wins, two draws and one loss, however, they met in the semifinals of last year's tournament where La Fiera reached the final after a 3-3 draw, but advanced due to a better position in the general standings.

Club León 2-1 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2021

Tigres UANL 2-1 Club León, Apertura 2021

Tigres UANL 2-2 Club León, Apertura 2021

Tigres UANL 2-0 Club León, Clausura 2021

Club León 1-1 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2020

4:23 PM16 days ago

Key player Tigres

Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac has resumed his love affair with goals, having already scored seven in this championship and being the leading scorer so far, so the key will be to give him balls into the box to continue increasing his goal-scoring quota.
Image: Marca
4:18 PM16 days ago

Key player Leon

If there is one player who has been on fire at the start of the season, it has been Víctor Dávila, who is having a love affair with the goal with his ability to find space and always have clear chances during matches.
Photo: Fox Sports
4:13 PM16 days ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 19 Guido Pizarro, 27 Jesús Alberto Angulo, 13 Diego Reyes, 20 Javier Aquino, 29 Jesús Dueñas, 5 Rafael Carioca, 6 Juan Vigón, 23 Luis Quiñones, 26 Florian Thauvin, 10 André-Pierre Gignac.
4:08 PM16 days ago

Last lineup Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 6 William Tesillo, 4 Andres Mosquera, 2 Gary Kagelmacher, 208 Oscar Villa, 8 José Rodríguez, 11 Elías Hernández, 26 Fidel Ambríz, 10 Luis Montes, 9 Federico Martínez, 201 Armando León.
4:03 PM16 days ago

Tigres: fighting for the lead

After not playing last week's match against Pachuca, which was suspended by Liga MX, the UANL Tigres will take the field again with the mission of fighting for the lead; however, they will have to take care of their defense, where they have conceded goals in each of their matches, a situation that Miguel Herrera himself has called attention to in order to work on this issue.
3:58 PM16 days ago

León: to climb up the standings

It seems that after a complicated start, Ariel Holan's team is gradually settling on the field and has begun to reap positive results; remembering that in the last matchday they beat Bravos de Ciudad Juárez 1-0 and in midweek they will host Seattle Sounders in the second leg of the Concachampions.
3:53 PM16 days ago

The Kick-off

The Leon vs Tigres match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, in Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
3:48 PM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Leon vs Tigres!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo