Goals and Highlights: Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough in Championship 2022

Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough in Championship 2022
Foto: VAVEL

12:59 PM17 days ago

Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough in the Championship 2022.

12:54 PM17 days ago

End of match

The match at The Den ends with a 0-0 draw and a share of the points.

Millwall reaches 54 points and stays in the 11th position of the table.

Middlesbrough reaches 56 points and manages to stay in eighth position, just two places away from the promotion play-offs.

12:51 PM17 days ago

90´

3 minutes of added time will be added in the second half.
12:46 PM17 days ago

85´

Millwall had 9 shots but only 1 on target, while Middlesbrough had 6 shots and 3 on target.
12:42 PM17 days ago

80´

We enter the last 10 minutes of the game and it looks like it will end in a share of the points.
12:35 PM17 days ago

75´

First changes of the match, from the home team the striker Bennett goes out and Lovelace comes in.

The away team changed Connolly for Watmore.

12:30 PM17 days ago

70´

Millwall's Jed Wallace and Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier have been the best players for each team so far in the match.
12:24 PM17 days ago

65´

The benches start to move in both teams as the point is of little use to either team.
12:20 PM17 days ago

60´

Now it is the visitor who calms the actions with a very important role of Tavernier in the midfield.
12:14 PM17 days ago

55´

The home team is attacking with a lot of intensity in these 5 minutes, showing that at the beginning of each half they press the rival.
12:09 PM17 days ago

50´

The match restarts at the same pace at which the first half ended.
12:04 PM17 days ago

45'

Action resumes at The Den
11:47 AM17 days ago

End of first half

In a tightly contested game at The Den, Millwall draw against Middlesbrough
11:47 AM17 days ago

45´

2 minutes to be added in the first half
11:42 AM17 days ago

40´

Last 5 minutes of a first half that has been very tight at The Den, now it is the visitors who have control of the ball.
11:39 AM17 days ago

35´

The game became bogged down in midfield and Millwall has already picked up its fourth yellow card, now on Jed Wallace.
11:32 AM17 days ago

30´

4 shots in total from Millwall but none on target, so Lumley remains quiet in goal
11:26 AM17 days ago

25´

Middlesbrough have managed to draw level due to the fact that the visitors have 2 of their 3 central defenders cautioned.
11:21 AM17 days ago

20´

Trouble for Millwall, who in the 20th minute have three players cautioned to just one for the visitors.
11:16 AM17 days ago

15´

The tie remains tied but the team that has had the clearest chances to score is Millwall.
11:11 AM17 days ago

10´

The home team begins to have more possession of the ball and to create more danger through the midfield.
11:05 AM17 days ago

First minutes of the match with plays for both teams, the match is still tied.
11:02 AM17 days ago

Match starts at The Den
10:45 AM17 days ago

All set in London

The teams are ready for this afternoon's match, where Middlesbrough visits Millwall in a match of mid-table teams and with the need to win to look for the play-off for promotion.

Follow all the action on VAVEL.

10:40 AM17 days ago

The lineups of the match

Millwall

33 Bialkowski, 26 Ballard, 5 Cooper, 3 Wallace, 2 McNamara, 24 Mitchell, 17 Saville, 11 Malone, 7 Wallace, 20 Bennett, 23 Afobe.

 

Middlesbrough

1 Lumley, 17 McNair, 6 Fry, 14 Peltier, 3 Taylor, 7 Tavernier, 16 Howson, 25 Crooks, 35 Jones, 26 Connolly, 47 Balogun 

10:30 AM17 days ago

The duel on the benches

On the local bench the manager is Gary Rowett, while on the visitors' bench is Chris Wilder, who has a long history of coaching in the category.
10:24 AM17 days ago

This afternoon's games

Barnsley vs Fulham, Bournemouth vs Derby County, Coventry City vs Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest vs Reading, Blackpool vs Swansea City, Birmingham City vs Hull City, Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City, Peterborough United vs Stoke City, Millwall vs Middlesbrough, Cardiff City vs Preston North End.
10:20 AM17 days ago

The venue for tonight's game

The Den is a very classic stadium located in southeast London, has a capacity of 20,146 spectators and was opened in 1993.
10:15 AM17 days ago

The ratio of goals scored to goals conceded

Millwall have a positive goal differential of 3 as they scored so far this season 37 goals while conceding 34.
Middlesbrough have twice as many as their opponents with a positive of 6 with 46 goals scored and 40 conceded.
10:10 AM17 days ago

The best in assists

In Millwall there is Jed Wallace with 9 assists, more than twice as many as his follower Scott Malone.
In the visit the best assisted is Isaiah Jones with 8, twice as many as his teammate and second highest in this department Marcus Tavernier.
10:05 AM17 days ago

Leaders of annotations

For the home team it is Tom Bradshaw with 7 goals so far this EFL Championship season.
For the visitors, Matt Crooks and Andraz Sporar are tied as the top scorers with 8 goals.
10:00 AM17 days ago

Previous meetings between the two teams

Millwall have won 1 of the last 4 meetings against Middlesbrough who have won 2 and only drawn 1.
9:55 AM17 days ago

9:50 AM17 days ago

9:45 AM17 days ago

Watch out for this Middlesbrough player

Matt Crooks has 8 goals in the competition and is being a goalscoring midfielder because of his ability to get into the opponent's box. 
9:40 AM17 days ago

Watch out for this Millwall player

Jed Wallace is the second best scorer of the team with 6 goals so far.
His contribution is essential to keep the lions team in the fight for promotion. 
9:35 AM17 days ago

Last XI of Middlesbrough

1 Lumley, 17 McNair, 6 Fry, 14 Peltier, 27 Bola, 7 Tavernier, 16 Howson, 25 Crooks, 35 Jones, 26 Connolly, 11 Sporar.
9:30 AM17 days ago

Last XI of Millwall

33 Blaikowski, 3 Wallace, 5 Cooper, 26 Ballard, 11 Malone, 17 Saville, 24 Mitchell, 2 McNamara, 7 Wallace, 32 Buren, 23 Afobe.
9:25 AM17 days ago

The fight to move up to the Premier League

Fulham is practically in England's top flight with 76 points and a 13-point lead over second place.
Huddersfield has the second position but only one point behind is Bournemouth.
9:20 AM17 days ago

Middlesbrough quite inconsistent

The visitors have a rather inconsistent run at this point in the season, as out of their last 5 games they have won 2 and lost 3, so they have lost positions in the table.
9:15 AM17 days ago

Millwall on a good run

The Lions are on a good run of form this season as they have won all of their last 4 games so those 12 points will give the team hope again to fight for promotion.
9:10 AM17 days ago

Duel of mid-table teams

Millwall hosts Middlesbrough at The Den in a crucial match for the promotion aspirations of both teams.
The home team is 9th in the table with 14 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses for a total of 53 points.
Middlesbrough is in 8th with 2 points more than this afternoon's opponent.
9:05 AM17 days ago

