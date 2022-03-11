Goals and Highlights: Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough in Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
Millwall reaches 54 points and stays in the 11th position of the table.
Middlesbrough reaches 56 points and manages to stay in eighth position, just two places away from the promotion play-offs.
The away team changed Connolly for Watmore.
45'
End of first half
All set in London
The lineups of the match
33 Bialkowski, 26 Ballard, 5 Cooper, 3 Wallace, 2 McNamara, 24 Mitchell, 17 Saville, 11 Malone, 7 Wallace, 20 Bennett, 23 Afobe.
Middlesbrough
1 Lumley, 17 McNair, 6 Fry, 14 Peltier, 3 Taylor, 7 Tavernier, 16 Howson, 25 Crooks, 35 Jones, 26 Connolly, 47 Balogun
The duel on the benches
This afternoon's games
The venue for tonight's game
The ratio of goals scored to goals conceded
Middlesbrough have twice as many as their opponents with a positive of 6 with 46 goals scored and 40 conceded.
The best in assists
In the visit the best assisted is Isaiah Jones with 8, twice as many as his teammate and second highest in this department Marcus Tavernier.
Leaders of annotations
For the visitors, Matt Crooks and Andraz Sporar are tied as the top scorers with 8 goals.
Previous meetings between the two teams
What time is Millwall vs Middlesbrough match for Championship?
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM in NBC
Spain: 4:00 PM in DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM in Sky Mexico
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Watch out for this Middlesbrough player
Watch out for this Millwall player
His contribution is essential to keep the lions team in the fight for promotion.
Last XI of Middlesbrough
Last XI of Millwall
The fight to move up to the Premier League
Huddersfield has the second position but only one point behind is Bournemouth.
Middlesbrough quite inconsistent
Millwall on a good run
Duel of mid-table teams
The home team is 9th in the table with 14 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses for a total of 53 points.
Middlesbrough is in 8th with 2 points more than this afternoon's opponent.
