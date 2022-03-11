Goals and Highlights: Seattle Sounders 3-2 LA Galaxy in MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks!
End game
90'
84'
84'
81'
Rusnak and Montero come out
Seattle changes.
79'
75'
72'
Arreaga appears alone inside the six-yard box and smashes the ball past the keeper to make it 3-2.
69'
Costa and Cabral leave
LA Galaxy changes.
69'
63'
59'
Vargas leaves
Seattle change
57'
53'
Goal LA Galaxy 2-2
First goal in MLS for @douglascosta! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Cm3TNZsig6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2022
51'
48'
Free kick taken by Douglas Costa with a slight defensive deflection to tie the game 2-2.
47'
46'
Half time
45+4'
45+2'
Montero tricks the goalkeeper with a penalty kick to make it 2-1.
45'
44'
38'
35'
34'
30'
28'
Goal Seattle 1-0
A goal is a goal is a goal is a…@JmoSmooth13 equalizes! 1-1.
pic.twitter.com/C7Zq1zLQR4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2022
17'
A serious defensive error on a set piece and Morris pushes the ball into the six-yard box 1-1.
14'
Goal LA Galaxy 1-0
CHICHARITO!
Who else? @CH14_ gives @LAGalaxy the lead 5 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/Xm2oxHoyZq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2022
6'
A cross into the six-yard box is headed into the net by Javier Hernández to make it 1-0.
3'
0'
Minutes away
Great support
Home 💙💚#SEAvLA | #Sounders pic.twitter.com/PiRc4RipTJ— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 12, 2022
LA Galaxy substitutes
56 Jonathan Pérez
33 Jonathan Klinsmann
18 Kelvin Leerdam
7 Víctor Vázquez
11 Samuel Grandsir
15 Eriq Zavaleta
99 Dejan Joveljic
3 Derrick Williams
Seattle Sounders substitutes
14 Samuel Adeniran
92 Abdoulaye Cissoko
22 Kelyn Rowe
17 Will Bruin
23 Léo Chú
30 Stefan Cleveland
21 Reed Baker-Whiting
75 Daniel Leyva
XI LA Galaxy
XI Seattle Sounders
Rivalry only on the court
“An exceptional player”— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 12, 2022
High praise from @SoundersFC boss @brianschmetzer for @CH14_ pic.twitter.com/1Rw0IdxKt7
Seattle arrived
The bear & the cub 🐻#SEAvLA | #Sounders pic.twitter.com/ZrccQoqxV4— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 12, 2022
Promising start
They arrive motivated
Start
Tune in here Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy Live Score in MLS 2022
What time is Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 5:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 4:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 3:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 9:40 PM
Mexico: 2:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 5:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 4:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games
Seattle Sounders FC 1-1 LA Galaxy, 2021
LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders FC, 2021
Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 LA Galaxy, 2021
LA Galaxy 1-1 Seattle Sounders FC, 2020
LA Galaxy 1-3 Seattle Sounders FC, 2020