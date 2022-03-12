Highlights and goals: Nottingham 4-0 Reading in EFL Championship 2021-22
Highlights

Our coverage of the match between Nottingham Forest and Reading of matchday 37 of EFL Championship 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

90+7' End of the match

The match ends at the City Ground. Great match for Nottingham, who beat Reading 4-0.
90+2' Steve Cook leaves the game

Nottingham are down to 10 players. Steve Cook suffered an injury and was unable to continue.
90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
85' Last five minutes

The rythm of the match is calming down. Nottingham seem to have slowed down a bit, against a Reading side that has done little to trouble the home side.
80' GOOOOAL for Nottingham

SAM SURRIDGE! A change that pays off for Steve Cooper. The striker scores the fourth goal after a masterful cross from Xande Silva.
78' Reading substitution

Enter Brandon Barker in place of Junior Hoilett.
78' Nottingham substitution

Enter Xande Silva in place of Brennan Johnson.
75' GOOOOAL for Nottingham

RYAN YATES! The midfielder scores the home team's third goal with a mid-range shot that Southwood could not reach no matter how far he stretched.
70' Nottingham substitution

Enter Sam Surridge in place of Keinan Davies.
65' Nottingham continue to dominate

The home team plays very comfortably, especially with a 2-0 lead.
62' GOOOOAL for Nottingham!

KEINAN DAVIS SCORES X2! The striker scores again in the match after receiving a ball through the middle and shooting past two opponents.

He receives a yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration - something he cares little about.

57' Reading substitution

Ovie Ejaria replaces Andy Rinomhota.
56' Great reaction from Southwood!

The Reading goalkeeper denied a cross from the right that carried a lot of danger. Nottingham are pressing again.
53' Nottingham try

Joe Worrall's shot went wide.
50' Yellow card

Michael Morrison was cautioned for Reading.
Second half begins

The match restarts with the start of the second half. The same team that finished the first half continues.
45+4' End of the first half

The first 45 minutes of the match end with Nottingham partially winning thanks to an early goal by Keinan Davis.
45' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the first half.
43' READING HAD IT!

Tom Ince's cross from the left was headed in by Josh Laurent, but the ball went just wide of the left post.
41' Nottingham substitution

Cafu comes on in place of Max Lowe, who suffered an injury.
35' Final stretch of the first half

There are 10 minutes left in the first half. It's an even match at this point.
32' Yellow card

Jack Colback was cautioned for Nottingham.
28' Yellow card

Andrew Yiadom is cautioned for Reading. Free kick for Nottingham.
26' GREAT SAVE BY HORVATH!

The ball was left loose in the box after a corner kick from the right, Michael Morrison appeared to shoot, but the home team's goalkeeper prevented the equalizer.
25' The score remains 1-0

Reading tries to react and starts to get closer to Horvath's goal.
19' Nottingham came close

Another good free kick by Garner. Yates came very close to finishing. The match is still 1-0.
15' First quarter of the match

Nottingham continue to win and dominate the game with ease.
9' Yellow card

Thomas Ince was cautioned for Reading.
6' First minutes

Nottingham have started the game with a lot of momentum and control the proceedings. Worrall has been pressing to keep the team playing up front.
1' GOOOOAL for Nottingham!

DAVIS KICKS IN 19 SECONDS!  The home team quickly takes the lead in the match with a shot from the English player after an assist from Djed Spence.

Match starts!

The game between Nottingham Forest and Reading is underway.
Match Officials

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Assistant No.1: Nick Greenhalgh

Assistant No.2: Robert Merchant

Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham

Teams on the field

The Nottingham Forest and Reading players take the field.
Substitutes - Reading

01. Ørjan Nyland (GK), 14. Oviemuno Ejaria, 18. Lucas João, 19. Tom Dele-Bashiru, 33. Brandon Barker, 39. Jahmari Clarke, 49. Kelvin Abrefa.

Starting XI - Reading

1-4-2-3-1
| 22. Luke Southwood |
| 17. Andy Yiadom | 04. Michael Morrison | 24. Scott Dann | 05. Tom McIntyre |
| 08. Andy Rinomhota | 27. Danny Drinkwater |
| 09. Thomas Ince | 28. Josh Laurent | 23. Junior Hoilett |
| 11. Yakou Méïté |

Coach: Paul Ince

Substitutes - Nottingham Forest

30. Brice Samba (GK), 03. Tobias Figueiredo, 16. Sam Surridge, 17. Alex Mighten 18. Cafú, 19. Xande Silva, 23. Joe Lolley.

Starting XI - Nottingham Forest

1-3-4-1-2
| 01. Ethan Horvath |
| 04. Joe Worrall | 27. Steve Cook | 26. Scott McKenna |
| 02. Djed Spence | 22. Ryan Yates | 08. Jack Colback | 15. Max Lowe |
| 37. James Garner |
| 20. Brenan Johnson | 09. Keinan Davis |

Coach: Steve Cooper

Position in the table - Reading

19- Bristol City / 36 GP - 40 PTS

20- Hull City / 36 GP - 37 PTS

21- Reading / 35 GP - 29 PTS

22- Barnsley / 36 GP - 25 PTS

23- Derby County / 36 GP - 25 PTS

Position in the table - Nottingham Forest

8- Middlesbrough / 35 GP - 55 PTS

9- Millwall / 35 GP - 53 PTS

10- Nottingham Forest / 34 GP - 52 PTS

11- Coventry / 35 GP - 51 PTS

12- West Bromwich / 36 GP - 50 PTS

This is how the teams arrived

Last five matches - Reading

March 5 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Millwall (Lost)

February 26 - EFL Championship: 4-1 vs Blackpool (Lost)

February 22 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Birmingham (Won)

February 19 - EFL Championship: 2-3 vs Preston North (Won)

February 16 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Peterborough

Last five matches - Nottingham Forest

March 7 - FA Cup: 2-1 vs Huddersfield (Won)

March 4 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Sheffield Utd.

February 26 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Birstol City (Won)

February 22 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Preston North

February 12 - EFL Championship: 2-2 vs Stoke City

All set at The City Groud

10:05 AM17 days ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Nottingham Forest and Reading on Matchday 37 of the EFL Championship.
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Reading Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Nottingham Forest vs Reading live match, as well as the latest information from the City Ground. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Reading Live Stream on TV and Online?

Nottingham Forest vs Reading will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Nottingham Forest vs Reading match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Reading of March 12th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM

Key player - Reading

In Reading, the presence of John Swift stands out. The 26-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with 11 goals. In addition, he has participated with 13 assists.
Key player - Nottingham Forest

The presence of Lewis Grabban stands out in Nottingham Forest. The 34-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with 12 goals. In addition, he has four assists.
Nottingham Forest vs Reading history

These two teams have met 46 times. The statistics are in favor of Nottingham Forest, who have come out victorious on 19 occasions, while Reading have won on 15 occasions, leaving a balance of 12 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 43 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Nottingham Forest with 17 victories, while Reading has won 15, for a balance of 11 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Nottingham Forest have played Reading at home in the EFL Championship, there are 21 matches, where Forest have the advantage with 12 wins over the four matches won by the Royals and the five draws.

Reading

Reading is in a worrying situation, coming from two defeats in a row. The relegation zone is almost a reality for the Royals, so they will have to get the victory at any cost.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest has been having ups and downs in the Championship, in fact, its position in the table reflects the irregularity it has been showing, although in its last five matches it has not lost. However, they have just eliminated Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup, so they will have an extra motivation to win.

The match will be played at the City Ground

The Nottingham Forest vs Reading match will be played at the City Ground, located in the city of Nottingham, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1898, has a capacity for 30,602 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Nottingham Forest vs Reading Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
