Highlights and goals: Nottingham 4-0 Reading in EFL Championship 2021-22

Highlights
90+7' End of the match
90+2' Steve Cook leaves the game
90' Additional time
85' Last five minutes
80' GOOOOAL for Nottingham
78' Reading substitution
78' Nottingham substitution
75' GOOOOAL for Nottingham
70' Nottingham substitution
65' Nottingham continue to dominate
62' GOOOOAL for Nottingham!
He receives a yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration - something he cares little about.
57' Reading substitution
56' Great reaction from Southwood!
53' Nottingham try
50' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+4' End of the first half
45' Additional time
43' READING HAD IT!
41' Nottingham substitution
35' Final stretch of the first half
32' Yellow card
28' Yellow card
26' GREAT SAVE BY HORVATH!
25' The score remains 1-0
19' Nottingham came close
15' First quarter of the match
9' Yellow card
6' First minutes
1' GOOOOAL for Nottingham!
DAVIS KICKS IN 19 SECONDS! The home team quickly takes the lead in the match with a shot from the English player after an assist from Djed Spence.
Match starts!
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Nick Greenhalgh
Assistant No.2: Robert Merchant
Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Reading
01. Ørjan Nyland (GK), 14. Oviemuno Ejaria, 18. Lucas João, 19. Tom Dele-Bashiru, 33. Brandon Barker, 39. Jahmari Clarke, 49. Kelvin Abrefa.
Starting XI - Reading
Coach: Paul Ince
Substitutes - Nottingham Forest
30. Brice Samba (GK), 03. Tobias Figueiredo, 16. Sam Surridge, 17. Alex Mighten 18. Cafú, 19. Xande Silva, 23. Joe Lolley.
Starting XI - Nottingham Forest
Coach: Steve Cooper
Position in the table - Reading
20- Hull City / 36 GP - 37 PTS
21- Reading / 35 GP - 29 PTS
22- Barnsley / 36 GP - 25 PTS
23- Derby County / 36 GP - 25 PTS
Position in the table - Nottingham Forest
9- Millwall / 35 GP - 53 PTS
10- Nottingham Forest / 34 GP - 52 PTS
11- Coventry / 35 GP - 51 PTS
12- West Bromwich / 36 GP - 50 PTS
This is how the teams arrived
Last five matches - Reading
February 26 - EFL Championship: 4-1 vs Blackpool (Lost)
February 22 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Birmingham (Won)
February 19 - EFL Championship: 2-3 vs Preston North (Won)
February 16 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Peterborough
Last five matches - Nottingham Forest
March 4 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Sheffield Utd.
February 26 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Birstol City (Won)
February 22 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Preston North
February 12 - EFL Championship: 2-2 vs Stoke City
All set at The City Groud
Welcome back
Key player - Reading
Key player - Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest vs Reading history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 43 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Nottingham Forest with 17 victories, while Reading has won 15, for a balance of 11 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Nottingham Forest have played Reading at home in the EFL Championship, there are 21 matches, where Forest have the advantage with 12 wins over the four matches won by the Royals and the five draws.
Reading
Reading is in a worrying situation, coming from two defeats in a row. The relegation zone is almost a reality for the Royals, so they will have to get the victory at any cost.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has been having ups and downs in the Championship, in fact, its position in the table reflects the irregularity it has been showing, although in its last five matches it has not lost. However, they have just eliminated Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup, so they will have an extra motivation to win.