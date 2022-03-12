Goals and Highlights Torino 1-1 Inter: in Serie A
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:08 PM15 days ago

Summary:

5:46 PM15 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM.

We hope you enjoyed the Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A match. Continue to visit the VAVEL portal to keep up to date with all the information that arises throughout the day.
5:41 PM15 days ago

It's over

In a match where Torino dominated the first half, Inter came back from the break better than in the first half, they had several chances, but it was not the day of the Bosnian Dzeko who sent them out, in the end appeared the Chilean Sanchez to get the equalizer. 
5:36 PM15 days ago

90+2'

GOOOOOOOOOL! from Inter, Alexis Sanchez appears in the middle of the box turning and finishing, getting the equalizer. 
5:31 PM15 days ago

90'

Yellow for Nicolò Barella, 5 minutes of compensation are added. 
5:26 PM15 days ago

88'

Dzeko again missed another chance, he headed the ball into the net and sent it over the top. 
5:21 PM15 days ago

84'

Another yellow card for Inter, Robin Gosens receives a yellow card. 
5:16 PM15 days ago

82'

Torino substitution, Andrea Bellotti and Saša Lukić come off for Antonio Sanabria and Samuele Ricci. 
5:11 PM15 days ago

81'

Yellow card for Federico Dimarco after stepping on the opponent. 
5:06 PM15 days ago

78'

Amarilla para Gleison Bremer of Torino. 
5:01 PM15 days ago

77'

Change for both teams, for Inter Hakan Çalhanoğlu goes out, Joaquín Correa comes in.
For Torino, Alessandro Buongiorno and Wilfried Singo came off and Ricardo Rodriguez and Cristian Ansaldi came on.
4:56 PM15 days ago

74'

Wilfried Singo is left lying on the turf after a collision. 
4:51 PM15 days ago

69'

Inter substitute Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez for Matías Vecino and Lautaro Martínez.
4:46 PM15 days ago

69'

Etrit Berisha comes off badly and gives the ball away to Inter, but they were too far away and sent the ball into the stands.  Yellow for Andrea Ranocchia.
4:41 PM15 days ago

64'

Inter is saved, Josip Brekalo makes a good play taking the goalkeeper and the defense, but he took too long and gave time for the rivals to send him to a corner kick to block his shot. 
4:36 PM15 days ago

60'

Dzeko continues to miss opportunities, the Bosnian received a great cross while alone in the box to head it in and ends up sending it wide. 
4:31 PM15 days ago

55'

Inter close to equalizing, Dzeko had the chance to finish, but decided to cross, missing the chance to equalize. 
4:26 PM15 days ago

50'

Koffi Djidji leaves the field accompanied by medical assistance and Armando Izzo enters the field.
4:21 PM15 days ago

45'

Inter substitution, out came Ivan Perišić and Alessandro Bastoni for Robin Gosens and Federico Dimarco.
4:16 PM15 days ago

45'

The second half begins, Torino has only taken one chance, even so Inter starts to react and could get the equalizer. 
4:11 PM15 days ago

45+1'

The first half is over, where Torino has been superior to Inter, demonstrating it on the scoreboard and in the ball control. 
4:06 PM15 days ago

45'

1 minute of compensation is added. 
4:01 PM15 days ago

41'

Foul by Inter in attack, they miss a free kick that could have got them the equalizer, the visitors start to wake up. 
3:56 PM15 days ago

36'

Belotti misses a chance, found the ball in the box, turned around and was going to shoot, but the defender fouled him, which is not marked at first. 
3:51 PM15 days ago

31'

Torino saves, Etrit Berisha saves a ball that looked like it was going into the net after a free kick.  Yellow card for Inter's Alessandro Bastoni.
3:46 PM15 days ago

27'

Inter in front of the box, struggling to get a good cross in, demonstrating Torino's power so far in the match. 
3:41 PM15 days ago

22'

Torino continue to dominate the match, the visitors are finding it hard to keep the ball. 
3:36 PM15 days ago

17'

Inter goes in search of the equalizer, having a clear chance on a free kick that the defense manages to clear. 
3:31 PM15 days ago

12'

GOOOOL! for Torino, Gleison Bremer surprises Handovic after a corner kick that ended in a series of bounces and the Brazilian shot in a good way. 
3:26 PM15 days ago

10'

Dzeko kept the ball in the opponent's box and shot to the left side, but the goalkeeper was well positioned to catch the ball. 
3:21 PM15 days ago

5'

Torino starts dominating the match, having the first chance that goes just wide of the opponent's goal. 
3:16 PM15 days ago

Kick-off

The match between Torino and Inter Milan is ready and there is a good start at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin.
3:11 PM15 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take to the field for the start of this match at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino in Serie A.
3:06 PM15 days ago

They insist on Nahitan Nández

Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan have insisted on Nahitan Nández. The Uruguayan is not at his best with Cagliari who are fighting relegation, he is 3 points behind Venice with a game in hand, the player continues to raise interest. However, to undertake his incorporation, the Milanese will seek a discount from the Sardinians who ask for 35 million euros.
3:01 PM15 days ago

Vidal is out of the picture

According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the Chilean midfielder is not in Inter's plans and will end his time at the Meazza next summer. He has a contract until June 30, 2022, so after that date he will be free and will be able to sign for any team, where he was a starter with Antonio Conte.
2:56 PM15 days ago

No Stefan de Vrij

The defender Stefan de Vrij, has undergone medical tests after having a struggle and consequent injury in the match against Liverpool. The tests have confirmed that the Dutch defender suffers a strain in the calf (soleus) of the left leg. His condition will be re-evaluated in the coming days.
2:51 PM15 days ago

Millionaire debt

Following the sanctions against Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, where all the Russian businessman's assets have been frozen, Chelsea has seen its activity almost completely paralyzed. The Blues cannot carry out commercial activities, such as selling tickets, merchandising or signing and selling players. Now the English club still owes around 85 M€ to Inter Milan for the signing of Romelu Lukaku ¨(28 years old).
2:46 PM15 days ago

Torino's starting XI

This is the XI with which the home side will take the field at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin to face Inter.
2:41 PM15 days ago

Inter's starting XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin to face Torino.
2:36 PM15 days ago

War for Salamanca

According to Calcio Mercato's Daniele Longo, Inter Milan and AC Milan are in a battle for the signing of Gianluca Scamacca, Sassuolo's striker. The Italian striker has scored twelve goals and is responsible for his team being seven points away from European places, scoring three goals in his last four games, making him a priority for the Italians.
2:31 PM15 days ago

In pursuit of Salzburg's pearl

Noah Okafor, the Swiss came to Sazlburg in 2020, in exchange for 11 M€ and has a contract until 2024, the Italians have shown great interest in the player, as their strikers are not at their best, to this we must also add that other teams are also looking for them as BVB, Hertha Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Sevilla and Newcastle, where the Austrian team values the sale of Okafor, who accumulates 12 goals and 6 assists in 26 games, in 25 M€.
2:26 PM15 days ago

Sanchez far from Milan

Although the winter transfer window has just passed, many teams are already starting to consider their moves for the next market. Now the Daily Mail claims that Inter Milan are considering selling Alexis Sanchez to lighten the wage bill of the squad and thus make possible the signing of Belgian Romelu Lukaku. Alexis Sanchez joined Inter in the 2020 winter transfer window after a spell at Manchester United.
2:21 PM15 days ago

AC Milan consolidates the lead

The fight for the lead gets more intense, AC Milan won 1-0 against Empoli positioning it as leader with 63 points, Napoli won 1-0 over Hellas Verona reaching the second place with 60 points, overtaking Inter who is in third with a game less, so if they want to stay alive in the fight they have to win against Torino.
2:16 PM15 days ago

Tune in here Torino vs Inter Live Score in Serie A

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Torino vs Inter match in Serie A.
2:11 PM16 days ago

What time is Torino vs Inter match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Torino vs Inter of 13th March in several countries:

México: 13:45 horas CDMX, ESPN

Argentina: 16:45 horas

Chile: 16:45 horas

Colombia: 13:45 horas

Perú: 13:45 horas

EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:45 horas

Uruguay: 15:45 horas

Paraguay: 14:45 horas

España: 20:45 horas

2:06 PM16 days ago

Where and how to watch Torino vs. Inter Milan live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN channels.
Torino vs Inter Milan can be tuned in from the Star+ live stream.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
2:01 PM16 days ago

History

The two teams have met a total of 163 times in all competitions, leaving Inter with 73 wins and 51 draws. Leaving Torino with 39 wins.
1:56 PM16 days ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 meetings between the two sides, the dominance has been total by the Milan side, winning the last 5 matches.
Inter 1-0 Torino, 22.Dec.21, Ita 21-22
Torino 1-2 Inter, 14.Mar.21, Ita 20-21
Inter 4-2 Torino, 22.Nov.20, Ita 20-21
Inter 3-1 Torino , 13.Jul.20, Ita 19-20
Torino 0-3 Inter , 23.Nov.19, Ita 19-20
1:51 PM16 days ago

How are they coming?

Torino has not had a good pace in these last matches, from a possible 15 points they have only been able to get 2, in their last match they drew 0-0 against Bologna.
For their part, Inter have taken 5 out of a possible 15 points, placing them in second place in the Italian league, but in the Champions League they were eliminated after losing in the second leg against Liverpool.
1:46 PM16 days ago

114 years of history

Despite losing to Liverpool, the following day the Milan side celebrated its 114th birthday by remembering the protagonists of its golden eras, including Javier Zanetti, Diego Milito and Esteban Cambiasso.

"They left their mark in the history of Inter and in the hearts of the fans. Here are our Hall of Fame members!" mentioned in a Twitter string are the portraits of 16 players. 

The other names featured are: Ronaldo, Lothar Matthaus, Giacinto Fachetti, Walter Zenga, Giuseppe Bergomi, Giuseppe Meazza, Gianluca Pagliuca, Marco Materazzi, Julio Cesar, Samuel Eto'o, Dejan Stankovic, Wesley Sneijder and Francesco Toldo.

1:41 PM16 days ago

The title is at stake

The Serie A is the tightest in recent years, reaching the 29th matchday with AC Milan as leader, two points behind Inter (with a game in hand), three points behind Napoli and seven points behind Juventus, who are in a good moment and are still fighting in the Champions League.
1:36 PM16 days ago

Watch out for this Torino player

Andrea Belotti, has not had one of his best seasons in the Torino forward line, even so, he is lethal for the opponent's attack, so far this season he has scored 4 times. 
Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
1:31 PM16 days ago

Watch out for this Inter player

Alexis Sanchez, despite not having many minutes of play and coming off the bench on many occasions, when he has done so he has been decisive for his team's forward line, sending the team forward.
Source: Inter Milan
Source: Inter Milan
1:26 PM16 days ago

Inzaghi forgoes Vidal and Sánchez

According to the Italian press, Inter Milan will face Torino without Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, as Simone Inzaghi will opt to return to the scheme he has worked with throughout the season. 
1:21 PM16 days ago

Relationship born from a tragedy

River and Torino have a relationship that was born from a tragedy that happened almost 72 years ago but that still touches. Matias Patanian, could not contain his emotion during the program El Chiringuito, where they remembered the great gesture that the club from Núñez had.

"River is the owner of the most beautiful metaphor in the history of soccer. I think there is nothing similar and exciting as what happened 20 days after that tragedy. At that time Torino had the best striker in the world, and they all died. River was supposed to play Racing, but they decided not to play with the starters and they despised winning a game in their championship so that their stars could travel to Turin to honor Torino's fallen."

1:16 PM16 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Torino vs Inter Milan live stream, corresponding to the Serie A match. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin, at 14:45.
 
VAVEL Logo