Highlights and goal: Villarreal 1-0 Celta in LaLiga 2021-22

Highlights
90+5' End of the match!
90+4' Yellow card
90+1' Celta had it!
90' GREAT SAVE BY RULLI!
88' Double change for Celta
87' Villarreal substitution
85' Last minutes of the match
80' Double change for Villarreal
74' Villarreal came closer
73' Villarreal substitution
70' 20 minutes left
64' GOOOAL for Villarreal
64' Double change for Celta
62' Celta substitution
60' First quarter of second half
56' Dajnuma missed it!
53' Celta had it!
47' Villarreal came closer
Second half begins
45' End of first half
45' Additional time
40' Last five minutes
34' Yellow card
30' Half an hour of match
25' A match without much to highlight
20' Everything is still even
16' Villarreal came closer
15' First quarter of the match
10' The tie is maintained
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Diego Barbero Sevilla
Assistant No.2: Juan José López Mir
Fourth official: Albert Ávalos Martos
Delegate-Reporter: Rafael Ramírez Domínguez
VAR: Jose Luis Munuera Montero
VAR Assistant: Mario Melero López
Substitutes - Celta
13. Rubén Blanco (GK), 11. Franco Cervi, 14. Renato Tapia, 18. Orbelín Pineda, 19. José Fontán, 21. Augusto Solari, 22. Santi Mina, 24. Jeison Murillo, 28. Carlos Domínguez, 41. César Fernández
Starting XI - Celta
Coach: Eduardo Coudet
Substitutes - Villarreal
01. Sergio Asenjo (PO), 35. Filip Jörgensen (PO), 02. Mario Gaspar, 12. Pervis Estupiñán, 16. Boulaye Dia, 19. Francis Coquelin, 21. Yeremi Pino, 22. Aïsa Mandi, 23. Moi Gómez.
Starting XI - Villarreal
Coach: Unai Emery
Statements - Eduardo Coudet (Celta Coach)
"The first objective we are looking for is to get the necessary points to tie up salvation definitively. We prepare every match to win, we try to propose whether at home or away, but we are also aware that we are facing a top opponent, a Champions League rival. We need to play a great game.
"Depending on how the match is going, you need certain characteristics. You look to find solutions at the moment the match asks you to. We don't have a lot of individual duels or revulsive players. Perhaps the most revulsive is Iago Aspas. Then we have to modify through movements and we play with that, it's not a matter of changing for the sake of changing. If the team is good, it is very difficult to change. We are also a fair squad. The other day on the bench there were Fontán, Carlos and Murillo, three central defenders, on the left we have three players, there are five players for one role."
"We can modify the system, but it's not so great how revulsive it can become. Another issue is that we have some things that I don't want to change so that they don't become deficits. I can't lose all the height I have, which is not that much, on set pieces. Sometimes we play with three or four midgets and that's something you have to compensate for somehow. We have 20 chips, three of which are for the same position".
Statements - Unai Emery (Villarreal Coach)
"Celta is a team that is in a great moment, they play very good soccer and are brave. They have a taste for touch and a lot of offensive vocation. The physical deployment is high and they play with a lot of intensity. They are capable of playing great games and getting good results. At the moment, they are seven points behind. Our last reference is the first leg, in which we got a draw. We played a good game and had chances to win, but we could also have lost. That's Celta and that's the kind of team we expect."
"We are feeling strong in our field, motivated and with good play. We have the obligation to transmit our energy to them. We like to perceive theirs. We want to play and give our best individually and collectively. It will be an attractive match, we will look to be protagonists. We need our fans to help us feel good".
Last five matches - Celta
February 26 - LaLiga: 2-0 vs Atlético Madrid (Lost)
February 21 - LaLiga: 1-1 vs Levante
February 12 - LaLiga: 0-0 vs Cádiz
February 5 - LaLiga: 2-0 vs Rayo Vallecano (Won)
Last five matches - Villarreal
February 27 - LaLiga: 5-1 vs Espanyol (Won)
February 22 - Champions League: 1-1 vs Juventus
February 19 - LaLiga: 1-4 vs Villarreal (Won)
February 12 - LaLiga: 0-0 vs Real Madrid
Everything ready at La Ceramica Stadium
Villarreal vs Celta Live Score
Key player - Celta
Key player - Villarreal
Villarreal vs Celta history
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 31 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Celta with 13 victories, while Villarreal has achieved 12, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Villarreal has been at home against Celta in LaLiga, there are 15 matches, where the yellow submarine has the advantage with seven wins over the six that Celta have won, and the two draws that have taken place.