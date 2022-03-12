Highlights and goal: Villarreal 1-0 Celta in LaLiga 2021-22
Highlights

Thanks

Our coverage of the match between Villarreal and Celta of matchday 28 of LaLiga Santander 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

90+5' End of the match!

The match is over... VILLARREAL WON! Unai Emery's team ended up suffering, but they got the win and got into the fight for European competitions.
90+4' Yellow card

Javi Galán was cautioned for Celta.
90+1' Celta had it!

Santi Mina's shot was saved by Aïsa Mandi on the line. It was Celta's equalizer.
90' GREAT SAVE BY RULLI!

The Argentinian goalkeeper prevents the equalizer on a shot by Iago Aspas from underneath.
88' Double change for Celta

Renato Tapia and Órbelin Pineda replace Denis Suárez and Kevin Vázquez.
87' Villarreal substitution

Pervis Estupiñán replaces Alfonso Pedraza.
85' Last minutes of the match

Villarreal seems to be in control of the match, but Celta is a team that does not give up even on a bad day. They should take advantage of the opportunities they have.
80' Double change for Villarreal

Boulaye Dia and Moi Gómez replace Giovani Lo Celso and Arnaut Danjuma.
74' Villarreal came closer

Samuel Chukwueze's shot went just wide of the right post.
73' Villarreal substitution

Francis Coquelin replaces Manu Trigueros.
70' 20 minutes left

Celta tries to approach the opponent's area frequently, but lacks clarity in the final meters.
64' GOOOAL for Villarreal

DANI PAREJO! The midfielder scores after a pass from Manu Trigueros in the area and a weak response from Matías Dituro.
64' Double change for Celta

Augusto Solari and Santi Mina replace Nolito and Thiago Galhardo.
62' Celta substitution

Manu Trigueros had a chance after a ball from the right.
60' First quarter of second half

The teams became more animated in the second half. Evidently, the coaches called their players to attention at halftime.
56' Dajnuma missed it!

Lo Celso's great cross from the left and Arnaut Danjuma failed to hit the ball wide.
53' Celta had it!

What a chance the visiting team had with a shot by Brais Méndez, crossed to the right post, which went wide.
47' Villarreal came closer

Alfonso Pedraza's shot was well saved by Matías Dituro.
Second half begins

The second half of the match is underway. There was a change in Villarreal with the entry of Aïsa Mandi in place of Raúl Albiol.
45' End of first half

The first half ended... Little to highlight so far.
45' Additional time

One more minute will be played.
40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is approaching. It's a very poor match... The teams can give much more.
34' Yellow card

Vicente Iborra was cautioned for Villarreal.
30' Half an hour of match

The game is still tied at this point. Not much to highlight so far in the game.
25' A match without much to highlight

The first 25 minutes of the match have been very unattractive. Possession in the middle of the pitch was very disputed and there was no one willing to change the script.
20' Everything is still even

Villarreal have shown the most attacking intent so far, but they lack consistency and effectiveness in their few approaches.
16' Villarreal came closer

Danjma's cross from the left was met by Chukwueze's header, but the ball went over the goal.
15' First quarter of the match

The match is still tied with no goals so far.
10' The tie is maintained

The match is still even in 10 minutes. Very few dangerous approaches to the areas.
5' First minutes

The teams are just settling on the field to decide what kind of game to play in these first minutes.
Match starts!

The game between Villarreal and Celta is underway.
Teams on the field

Villarreal and Celta players take the field at the La Ceramica Stadium.
Match officials

Referee: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez
Assistant No.1: Diego Barbero Sevilla
Assistant No.2: Juan José López Mir
Fourth official: Albert Ávalos Martos
Delegate-Reporter: Rafael Ramírez Domínguez
VAR: Jose Luis Munuera Montero
VAR Assistant: Mario Melero López
Substitutes - Celta

13. Rubén Blanco (GK), 11. Franco Cervi, 14. Renato Tapia, 18. Orbelín Pineda, 19. José Fontán, 21. Augusto Solari, 22. Santi Mina, 24. Jeison Murillo, 28. Carlos Domínguez, 41. César Fernández

Starting XI - Celta

1-4-1-3-2
| 01. Matías Dituro |
| 20. Kevin Vázquez | 15. Joseph Aidoo | 04. Néstor Araujo | 17. Javi Galán |
| 08. Fran Beltrán |
| 23. Brais Méndez | 06. Denis Suárez | 09. Nolito |
| 10. Iago Aspas | 07. Thiago Galhardo |

Coach: Eduardo Coudet

Substitutes - Villarreal

01. Sergio Asenjo (PO), 35. Filip Jörgensen (PO), 02. Mario Gaspar, 12. Pervis Estupiñán, 16. Boulaye Dia, 19. Francis Coquelin, 21. Yeremi Pino, 22. Aïsa Mandi, 23. Moi Gómez.

Starting XI - Villarreal

1-4-4-1-1
| 13. Gero Rulli |
| 25. Serge Aurier | 03. Raúl Albiol | 04. Pau Torres | 24. Alfonso Pedraza |
| 11. Samuel Chukwueze | 05. Dani Parejo | 10. Vicente Iborra | 14. Manu Trigueros |
| 17. Gio Lo Celso |
| 15. Arnaut Danjuma |

Coach: Unai Emery

Statements - Eduardo Coudet (Celta Coach)

"It's a very difficult match, we will play against a Champions League opponent. I'm not going to reveal anything by saying the hierarchy of their squad, their players, their coach, who always presents variations from the previous match. It will be a very demanding match.

"The first objective we are looking for is to get the necessary points to tie up salvation definitively. We prepare every match to win, we try to propose whether at home or away, but we are also aware that we are facing a top opponent, a Champions League rival. We need to play a great game.

"Depending on how the match is going, you need certain characteristics. You look to find solutions at the moment the match asks you to. We don't have a lot of individual duels or revulsive players. Perhaps the most revulsive is Iago Aspas. Then we have to modify through movements and we play with that, it's not a matter of changing for the sake of changing. If the team is good, it is very difficult to change. We are also a fair squad. The other day on the bench there were Fontán, Carlos and Murillo, three central defenders, on the left we have three players, there are five players for one role."

"We can modify the system, but it's not so great how revulsive it can become. Another issue is that we have some things that I don't want to change so that they don't become deficits. I can't lose all the height I have, which is not that much, on set pieces. Sometimes we play with three or four midgets and that's something you have to compensate for somehow. We have 20 chips, three of which are for the same position".

Statements - Unai Emery (Villarreal Coach)

"We are taking it one game at a time. We only have the match against Celta in mind. We have Paco Alcácer and Alberto Moreno out. The evolution of Foyth and Gerard is going well, but we don't know when they will reappear."

"Celta is a team that is in a great moment, they play very good soccer and are brave. They have a taste for touch and a lot of offensive vocation. The physical deployment is high and they play with a lot of intensity. They are capable of playing great games and getting good results. At the moment, they are seven points behind. Our last reference is the first leg, in which we got a draw. We played a good game and had chances to win, but we could also have lost. That's Celta and that's the kind of team we expect."

"We are feeling strong in our field, motivated and with good play. We have the obligation to transmit our energy to them. We like to perceive theirs. We want to play and give our best individually and collectively. It will be an attractive match, we will look to be protagonists. We need our fans to help us feel good".

Last five matches - Celta

March 6 - LaLiga: 4-3 vs Mallorca (Won)

February 26 - LaLiga: 2-0 vs Atlético Madrid (Lost)

February 21 - LaLiga: 1-1 vs Levante

February 12 - LaLiga: 0-0 vs Cádiz

February 5 - LaLiga: 2-0 vs Rayo Vallecano (Won)

Last five matches - Villarreal

March 5 - LaLiga: 1-0 vs Osasuna (Lost)

February 27 - LaLiga: 5-1 vs Espanyol (Won)

February 22 - Champions League: 1-1 vs Juventus

February 19 - LaLiga: 1-4 vs Villarreal (Won)

February 12 - LaLiga: 0-0 vs Real Madrid

Everything ready at La Ceramica Stadium

12:45 PM17 days ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Villarreal and Celta.
Tune in here Villarreal vs Celta Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Villarreal vs Celta live match, as well as the latest information from La Ceramica Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Villarreal vs Celta Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Villarreal vs Celta match will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Villarreal vs Celta match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Villarreal vs Celta of March 12th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM on ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star +
Chile: 2:30 PM on DirecTV
Colombia: 12:30 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 12:30 AM on ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Mexico: 11:30 AM on TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go VE, Blim TV
Paraguay: 2:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on DirecTV

Key player - Celta

In Villarreal, the presence of Gerard Moreno stands out. The 29-year-old Spanish player is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of LaLiga with eight goals. In addition, he has participated with three assists.
Key player - Villarreal

In Celta, the presence of Iago Aspas stands out. The 34-year-old Spanish player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of LaLiga with 13 goals. In addition, he has made four assists.
Villarreal vs Celta history

These two teams have met 33 times. The statistics are in favor of Celta, who have been victorious on 14 occasions, while Villarreal have won on 12 occasions, leaving a balance of seven draws.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 31 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Celta with 13 victories, while Villarreal has achieved 12, for a balance of six draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Villarreal has been at home against Celta in LaLiga, there are 15 matches, where the yellow submarine has the advantage with seven wins over the six that Celta have won, and the two draws that have taken place.

Celta

Celta is coming from a hard-fought win against Mallorca. In a way, 'Chacho' Coudet's team has been irregular throughout the season, but it is undoubtedly that they will continue to fight to get as many points as possible in the remainder of the championship.
Villarreal

Villarreal is coming from an unexpected defeat against Osasuna, a result that prevented them from getting into the European competition places. However, the team led by Unai Emery will try to get a win that will give them a lot of encouragement before the Champions League match against Juventus.
The match will be played at La Ceramica Stadium

The Villarreal vs Celta match will be played at La Ceramica Stadium located in the city of Villarreal, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1923, has a capacity for 23,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the LaLiga match: Villarreal vs Celta Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
