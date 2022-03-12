Goals and Highlights Atlético San Luis 2-1 Puebla: in Liga MX
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:32 PM15 days ago

Summary:

9:05 PM15 days ago

Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM broadcast.

We hope you enjoyed the Atletico San Luis vs Puebla Liga MX telecast. Continue to visit the VAVEL website to stay up to date with all the information that comes up throughout the day.
9:00 PM15 days ago

It's over

In a match where Puebla was superior, San Luis took advantage of the opportunities they had and took away the Puebla's undefeated record, with a score that did not reflect what happened at the half. 
8:55 PM15 days ago

90+6'

GOOOOL! for Atlético de San Luis, Efraín Orona pops up to finish after a free kick that leaves the defense and gets the win. 
8:50 PM15 days ago

90+5'

Free kick for San Luis, possible last play of the match. 
8:45 PM15 days ago

90'

6 minutes of compensation are added. 
8:40 PM15 days ago

88'

GOOOOL! by Puebla, Martin Barragán takes advantage of the rebounds in the area and scores the equalizer in front of the box. 
8:35 PM15 days ago

86'

Segovia took a corner kick for La Franja, but Barovero made a good save to maintain the lead. 
8:30 PM15 days ago

81'

San Luis tried the second on a counterattack, Andres Vombergar went down the right flank, but Silva cleared the ball.
Double substitution for Puebla, Fernando Aristeguieta and George Corral came on for Raúl Iram Castillo González and Martin Barragán.  
8:25 PM15 days ago

77'

The Larcaboys are still in front, not giving up and looking for an equalizer against a San Luis team that stays in their own area to get every ball out. 
8:20 PM15 days ago

72'

La Franja continues to try to find the equalizer, San Luis has decided to stay in their own area and defend.  
8:15 PM15 days ago

67'

Another collision between Aristeguieta and Bilbao, the medical team comes in for a check-up. 
8:10 PM15 days ago

62'

Puebla substitutes Javier Salas and Lucas Maia for Memo Martínez and Pablo Parra. The match is stopped so that the players and referees can unite due to what happened in Querétaro. 
8:05 PM15 days ago

57'

Puebla is looking for the equalizer, finding it difficult to get into the home team's area, although they are taking advantage of the chances they have to create danger for Barovero. 
8:00 PM15 days ago

52'

Free kick for San Luis, another chance to score another goal. 
7:55 PM15 days ago

47'

Head collision between Aristeguieta and Bilbao, medical assistance is called in and they are being checked. 
7:50 PM15 days ago

45'

Change for Puebla, Diego de Buen comes off, Israel Reyes comes on.
Jhon Murillo is out, José Rivaldo Lozano Silva is in.
7:45 PM15 days ago

45'

The second half begins, San Luis has taken advantage of the opportunities, even though Puebla has reacted and could get the equalizer. 
7:40 PM15 days ago

45+2'

At the end of the first half, San Luis took advantage of the spaces, scored the first goal, and began to regain confidence and have more chances. 
7:35 PM15 days ago

41'

GOOOOOOOOL! for San Luis, Juan Manuel Sanabria opens the scoring after beating Gularte on the run and Silva crossing to the right side.  
7:30 PM15 days ago

38'

San Luis begins to wake up, having more chances in the Puebla area and starting to worry the visitors. 
7:25 PM15 days ago

33'

Goal disallowed for San Luis, Murillo was ahead of Silva and alone in front of goal. 
7:20 PM15 days ago

31'

Silva saves La Franja's first dangerous San Luis goal. he saved the rebound, but managed to recover the ball. 
7:15 PM15 days ago

26'

Third yellow of the match for Diego de Buen, free kick for San Luis. 
7:10 PM15 days ago

23'

Second yellow of the match, for Facundo Waller of San Luis.
7:05 PM15 days ago

22'

First yellow of the match for Emanuel Gularte.
7:00 PM15 days ago

20'

The pace of the game has slowed down, staying in their area and waiting for the opponent to try to take the ball away from them. 
6:55 PM15 days ago

15'

San Luis tries to respond, but has struggled to get past the 3/4 mark.
Foul by the home side, free kick for Puebla. 
6:50 PM15 days ago

10'

La Franja continues to lead, has a corner kick to create a dangerous opportunity that ends in nothing. 
6:45 PM15 days ago

5'

Puebla starts with the ball, having more possession and looking to reach the opponent's area.  
6:40 PM15 days ago

The match kicks off

The match between Atlético de San Luis and Puebla is ready, with a regular attendance at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
6:35 PM15 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Liga MX match at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
6:30 PM15 days ago

Puebla's starting XI

This is the starting XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Alfonso Lastras stadium against San Luis.
6:25 PM15 days ago

The starting XI of St. Aloysius

This is the starting XI with which the local team will take the field at the Alfonso Lastras stadium against Puebla.
6:20 PM15 days ago

San Luis vs Nicaragua

At the end of March, the Nicaragua National Team will make a preparation tour in Mexico, where they will play against three Liga MX teams, among them Atletico San Luis, on March 27 at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium.
6:15 PM15 days ago

Keeping the lead

After regaining the lead last week against Cruz Azul and defeating them 3-1 with a great performance by Fernando Aristeguieta, they will now look for a win to remain at the top at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, where the Potosinos were not active last week due to the events at the Estadio Corregidora. 
6:10 PM15 days ago

In need of points

The Potosinos are in need of points, as they are in second to last place in the general table with 7 points, surpassing the Aguilas del America on goal difference. A win would move the Potosinos up to 13th place and keep them in the fight for the playoffs.
6:05 PM15 days ago

Without Sambueza

San Luis player Rubens Sambueza will not be available for this match because he has an adductor tendinopathy and will be recovering for 1 to 2 weeks. 
6:00 PM15 days ago

Emotional return

Matchday 10 of the Clausura 2022 began on Friday in an emotional way, after the violence that took place last Saturday at La Corregidora in Querétaro. Starting in Aguascalientes where Necaxa received the Querétaro Roosters, the red and white board decided to play the match without the public, but with a very emotional campaign called "Unidos somos mejores" (United we are better).
5:55 PM15 days ago

62nd minute stoppage

Liga MX announced that in all the games of the 10th round of the league will stop at the 62nd minute for the players and referees to unite, where they will burn each other in the middle of the field, in order to send a message of unity to the teams. This has already been done in a good way in previous matches.
5:50 PM15 days ago

Increased value

Puebla is currently attracting attention for the way they play. The good level shown on the field is directly proportional to the increase in income from the transfer of players, but since the Argentinean took the reins of the club, the value of its players has increased considerably and has served to balance the club's finances, selling important players such as Santiago Ormeño, Omar Fernández, Salvador Reyes and Christian Tabó.
5:45 PM15 days ago

Ivo Vázquez until 2024.

The winger has played 4 games, three of them as a starter, accumulating an average of 58 minutes per game, consolidating his starting position in Nicolas Lacarmón's team, with great performances against Tigres and Cruz Azul. The board of directors will try to shield the player from possible teams that show interest. 
5:40 PM15 days ago

Tune in here Atlético San Luis vs Puebla Score in Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlético San Luis vs Puebla match in Liga MX.
5:35 PM15 days ago

What time is Atlético San Luis vs Puebla match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Atlético San Luis vs Puebla of 13th March in several countries:

México: 17:00 horas CDMX, ESPN

Argentina: 20:00 horas

Chile: 20:00 horas

Colombia: 17:00 horas

Perú: 17:00 horas

EE.UU.: 18:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 17:00 horas

Uruguay: 19:00 horas

Paraguay: 18:00 horas

España: 02:00 horas

5:30 PM15 days ago

Where and how to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Puebla live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN channels.
Atletico San Luis vs Puebla can be tuned in from the Star+ live stream.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
5:25 PM15 days ago

Antecedents

The two teams have met a total of 14 times in all competitions, leaving the Potosinos with 6 wins and 4 draws. Leaving La Franja with 4 wins.
5:20 PM15 days ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the Camoteros have dominated, winning 3 games and drawing 1, while the Rojiblancos have won just 1.
Puebla 2-2 Atlético San Luis, matchday 8, Apertura 2021/2022
Atlético San Luis 1-4 Puebla, matchday 15, Clausura 2020/2021
Puebla 1-0 Atletico San Luis, matchday 17, Apertura 2020/2021
Atletico San Luis 0-1 Puebla, matchday 10, Clausura 2019/2020
Puebla 1-3 Atletico San Luis, Matchday 9, Apertura 2019/2020
5:15 PM15 days ago

How are they doing?

Puebla is coming off a 3-1 win over Cruz Azul at the Azteca stadium last Saturday in matchday 9, a victory that put them back in the lead with 21 points, with Pachuca in second place with 19 points and a game in hand. 
For their part, San Luis has scored 6 out of a possible 15 points in the last 5 games, placing them in 16th place in the league, with only 7 points, having a game in hand in Round 9 against Xolos due to the events in Querétaro. 
5:10 PM15 days ago

They will limit beers

After what happened at the Estadio Corregidora last weekend between Querétaro and Atlas, Atlético de San Luis issued a statement through its social networks, pointing out some measures to be taken at home matches to eradicate violence. 
Source: Atlético de San Luis
Source: Atlético de San Luis
5:05 PM15 days ago

Friendly vs Nicaragua

The Larcaboys informed that the first team will be playing a friendly match against the Nicaraguan National Team during the FIFA date. Through their social networks, the Puebla team announced this match, which will be played this Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 pm at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.  
5:00 PM15 days ago

Watch out for this San Luis player

Rubens Sambueza, is the current star of the club and the driving force of the red and white team, as Sambu's main virtues are unbalance and good touch of the ball. Despite his 38 years of age, he is not in bad shape and has started 8 matches and 611 minutes.
Source: Atlético de San Luis
Source: Atlético de San Luis
4:55 PM15 days ago

Watch out for this Puebla player

Fernando Aristeguieta, the Venezuelan was fundamental in the attack in the match against Cruz Azul, as he scored a hat-trick, placing him in third place in the general table with 5 goals, being 2 goals behind the French André-pierre Gignac with 7 goals. 
Source: MEXSPORT
Source: MEXSPORT
4:50 PM15 days ago

Reaches 50 games

Nicolás Larcamón celebrated his 50th match against Cruz Azul last Saturday with a tremendous 3-1 victory at the Azteca. With 50 games under his management at Club Puebla, the Argentinean tactician has a record of 23 wins, 16 draws and 11 defeats, with a goal difference of +19 (70 for, 51 against). As a result, several teams are already after him, due to the good results shown at Puebla. 
4:45 PM15 days ago

Recognizes the danger of the rival

Nicolas Lacarmón knows the danger of the team from Potosí despite being totally opposite in the general table, having a demanding opponent with players of hierarchy. 

"It is very important for us to keep scoring, to keep building that position in the table that will give us that privileged position to face the playoffs, we are going with that line, knowing that we have a very demanding opponent in front of us, who knows very well what they play and has players of hierarchy". 
 

4:40 PM15 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atletico San Luis vs Puebla live stream, corresponding to the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Alfonso Lastras stadium at 18:00.
VAVEL Logo