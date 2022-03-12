Goals and Highlights Atlético San Luis 2-1 Puebla: in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM broadcast.
It's over
90+6'
90+5'
90'
88'
86'
81'
Double substitution for Puebla, Fernando Aristeguieta and George Corral came on for Raúl Iram Castillo González and Martin Barragán.
77'
72'
67'
62'
57'
52'
47'
45'
Jhon Murillo is out, José Rivaldo Lozano Silva is in.
45'
45+2'
41'
38'
33'
31'
26'
23'
22'
20'
15'
Foul by the home side, free kick for Puebla.
10'
5'
The match kicks off
They take the field
Puebla's starting XI
Señoras y señores 👇🏻— Club Puebla 🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) March 13, 2022
🔵 L O S L A R C A B O Y S ⚪️
¡A laburar, correr y ser rompe 🥚 desde este momento y hasta el silbatazo final!👊🏻
RT si #LaFranjaQueNosUne🎽 suma de visita una vez más ➕ pic.twitter.com/NPMapnwrAc
The starting XI of St. Aloysius
👥¡𝑳𝒐𝒔 𝟏𝟏 𝒑𝒐𝒕𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒐𝒔!— Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) March 13, 2022
La alineación es presentada por @Cem_Moctezuma #ADSLPUE pic.twitter.com/K6O2BsCDRm
San Luis vs Nicaragua
Keeping the lead
In need of points
Without Sambueza
Emotional return
62nd minute stoppage
Increased value
Ivo Vázquez until 2024.
Tune in here Atlético San Luis vs Puebla Score in Liga MX
What time is Atlético San Luis vs Puebla match for Liga MX?
México: 17:00 horas CDMX, ESPN
Argentina: 20:00 horas
Chile: 20:00 horas
Colombia: 17:00 horas
Perú: 17:00 horas
EE.UU.: 18:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 17:00 horas
Uruguay: 19:00 horas
Paraguay: 18:00 horas
España: 02:00 horas
Where and how to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Puebla live
Atletico San Luis vs Puebla can be tuned in from the Star+ live stream.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Last 5 encounters
Puebla 2-2 Atlético San Luis, matchday 8, Apertura 2021/2022
Atlético San Luis 1-4 Puebla, matchday 15, Clausura 2020/2021
Puebla 1-0 Atletico San Luis, matchday 17, Apertura 2020/2021
Atletico San Luis 0-1 Puebla, matchday 10, Clausura 2019/2020
Puebla 1-3 Atletico San Luis, Matchday 9, Apertura 2019/2020
How are they doing?
For their part, San Luis has scored 6 out of a possible 15 points in the last 5 games, placing them in 16th place in the league, with only 7 points, having a game in hand in Round 9 against Xolos due to the events in Querétaro.
They will limit beers
Friendly vs Nicaragua
Watch out for this San Luis player
Watch out for this Puebla player
Reaches 50 games
Recognizes the danger of the rival
"It is very important for us to keep scoring, to keep building that position in the table that will give us that privileged position to face the playoffs, we are going with that line, knowing that we have a very demanding opponent in front of us, who knows very well what they play and has players of hierarchy".