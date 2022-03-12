Highlights: Getafe 0-0 Valencia in LaLiga 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks!
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.
90+9' End of the match
90+5' Yellow card
90+4' Yellow cards
90+2' Yellow card
90+1' Three changes for Valencia
90' Additional time
87' Yellow card
83' Getafe missed it!
82' Yellow card
79' Getafe substitution
76' Valencia substitution
73' VAR decision: Handball and the goal is disallowed!
70' GOOOOAL for Getafe
68' Double change for Getafe
65' A discreet match
60' Getafe substitution
58' Valencia substitution
55' Not much happens
49' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45' Additional time
39' Yellow card
35' Valencia came closer
31' Yellow card
30' Half hour of match
25' Valencia tries
20' Tie continues
14' Getafe came closer
14' Valencia came closer
9' Getafe came closer
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Angel Nevado Rodríguez
Assistant No.2: Miguel Martinez Munuera
Fourth official: Alexandre Alemán Pérez
Delegate-Reporter: Francisco Ramón Hevia Obras
VAR: Jesús Gil Manzano
VAR Assistant: Adrián Cordero Vega
Starting XI - Valencia
01. Jaume Doménech (GK), 08. Uroš Račić, 09. Maximiliano Gómez, 11. Helder Costa, 17. Denis Chérysev, 22. Marcos André, 23. Ilaix Moriba, 24. Eray Cömert, 37. Christian Mosquera, 39. Rubén Iranzo.
Starting XI - Valencia
Coach: José Bordalás
Substitutes - Getafe
27. Diego Conde (GK), 03. Erick Cabaco, 04. Gaston Álvarez, 05. Florentino Luís, 06. Gonzalo Villar, 07. Jaime Mata, 08. Vitolo Machín, 16. Jakub Jankto, 19. Okay Yokuşlu, 21. Juan Iglesias, 24. Óscar Rodríguez, 25. Borja Mayoral.
Starting XI - Getafe
| 22. Damián Suárez | | 17. Mathias Olivera |
Coach: Quique Sánchez
This is how Getafe fans greeted their players
¡Enorme recibimiento, gracias azulones! 💪🥚💙#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/q4O29oszix — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) March 12, 2022
Last five matches - Valencia
March 2 - Copa del Rey: 1-0 vs Athletic Club (Won)
February 26 - LaLiga: 0-1 vs Mallorca
February 20 - LaLiga: 1-4 vs Barcelona (Lost)
February 13 - LaLiga: 2-1 vs Alavés (Lost)
Last five matches - Getafe
February 26 - LaLiga: 2-2 vs Alavés
February 19 - LaLiga: 1-1 vs. Cádiz
February 12 - LaLiga: 4-3 vs Atlético Madrid (Lost)
February 4 - LaLiga: 3-0 vs Levante (Won)
This is how the teams arrived at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez
🚌➡🏟#VamosGeta#GetafeValencia pic.twitter.com/ok3JKU96wi — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) March 12, 2022
🎥 Así han llegado nuestros jugadores al Coliseum Alfonso Pérez 🏟️🙌#GetafeValencia 🔵🦇#ADNVCF pic.twitter.com/zBlzaeXStA— Valencia CF (@valenciacf) March 12, 2022
Welcome back!
Tune in here Getafe vs Valencia Live Score!
How to watch Getafe vs Valencia Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Getafe vs Valencia match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Getafe vs Valencia match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Getafe vs Valencia of March 12th 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Valencia
Key player - Getafe
Getafe vs Valencia history
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 33 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Valencia with 16 victories, while Valencia has won seven, for a balance of 10 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Getafe has played at home against Valencia in LaLiga, there are 16 matches, where the blue and blues have the advantage with eight wins over the six that the ches have won, and the two draws that have occurred.