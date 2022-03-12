Highlights: Getafe 0-0 Valencia in LaLiga 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

8:55 PM16 days ago

Highlights

6:02 PM16 days ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the match between Getafe and Valencia of matchday 28 of LaLiga Santander 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

5:59 PM16 days ago

90+9' End of the match

The match ends at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The final draw between Getafe and Valencia is goalless.
5:55 PM16 days ago

90+5' Yellow card

Hélder Costa was also cautioned for Valencia.
5:55 PM16 days ago

90+4' Yellow cards

Dimitri Foulquier for Valencia and Mathías Olivera for Getafe were cautioned.
5:54 PM16 days ago

90+2' Yellow card

Nemanja Maksimović was cautioned for Getafe.
5:53 PM16 days ago

90+1' Three changes for Valencia

Marcos André, Hélder Costa and Uroš Račić replace Jesús Vázquez, Hugo Guillamón and Gonçalo Guedes.
5:51 PM16 days ago

90' Additional time

There will be nine more minutes left in the match.... THERE IS STILL PLENTY OF TIME!
5:47 PM16 days ago

87' Yellow card

Ilaix Moriba was cautioned for Valencia.
5:44 PM16 days ago

83' Getafe missed it!

A great chance for Óscar Rodríguez, who received Enes Ünal's pass, but sent the ball over the goal with his shot.
5:42 PM16 days ago

82' Yellow card

Hugo Guillamón was cautioned for Valencia.
5:39 PM16 days ago

79' Getafe substitution

Gonzalo Villar replaces Carles Aleñá.
5:36 PM16 days ago

76' Valencia substitution

Enter Ilaix Moriba in place of Bryan Gil.
5:33 PM16 days ago

73' VAR decision: Handball and the goal is disallowed!

The score is again 0-0 and Borja Mayoral is cautioned by the referee for protesting.
5:32 PM16 days ago

70' GOOOOAL for Getafe

BORJA MAYORAL! The striker scores after Mamardashvili's rebound hit him for the ball to go in. The play is reviewed in the VAR because it apparently hit his right arm.
5:29 PM16 days ago

68' Double change for Getafe

Juan Iglesias and Borja Mayoral replace Sandro and Damián Suárez.
5:28 PM16 days ago

65' A discreet match

The game fails to regain the rhythm that was seen at times. It is a very discreet game.
5:20 PM16 days ago

60' Getafe substitution

Óscar Rodríguez replaces Mauro Arambarri.
5:18 PM16 days ago

58' Valencia substitution

Maxi Gómez replaces Hugo Duro.
5:16 PM16 days ago

55' Not much happens

The first minutes of the second half show the same as the first half. Little to highlight.
5:09 PM16 days ago

49' Yellow card

Carles Aleñá was cautioned for Getafe.
5:05 PM16 days ago

Second half begins

The second half gets underway. There were no changes in the teams.
4:49 PM16 days ago

45+2' Halftime

The first half of the match ends with a goalless draw on the scoreboard.
4:47 PM16 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
4:41 PM16 days ago

39' Yellow card

Sandro was cautioned for Getafe.
4:38 PM16 days ago

35' Valencia came closer

Bryan Gil's shot went just wide of the left post.
4:35 PM16 days ago

31' Yellow card

Omar Alderete was cautioned for Valencia.
4:34 PM16 days ago

30' Half hour of match

The match continues without goals. The rythm dropped considerably compared to the first few minutes.
4:27 PM16 days ago

25' Valencia tries

Foulquier's shot went wide. The match became more tight, with the teams making adjustments in the midfield.
4:24 PM16 days ago

20' Tie continues

The match remains 0-0 so far. Getafe tries to elaborate to hold the ball.
4:16 PM16 days ago

14' Getafe came closer

Nemanja Maksimović's shot was calmly caught by Mamardashvili.
4:16 PM16 days ago

14' Valencia came closer

Cuenca almost scored an own goal after Bryan Gil's cross from the right.
4:11 PM16 days ago

9' Getafe came closer

Sandro Ramírez's shot went wide to the right. First approach by the home team.
4:10 PM16 days ago

5' First minutes

For now, there is no outstanding action in the match.
4:02 PM16 days ago

Match starts!

The match between Getafe and Valencia gets underway.
4:01 PM16 days ago

Teams on the field

Getafe and Valencia players take the field at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.
3:55 PM16 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera
Assistant No.1: Angel Nevado Rodríguez
Assistant No.2: Miguel Martinez Munuera
Fourth official: Alexandre Alemán Pérez
Delegate-Reporter: Francisco Ramón Hevia Obras
VAR: Jesús Gil Manzano
VAR Assistant: Adrián Cordero Vega
3:50 PM16 days ago

Starting XI - Valencia

01. Jaume Doménech (GK), 08. Uroš Račić, 09. Maximiliano Gómez, 11. Helder Costa, 17. Denis Chérysev, 22. Marcos André, 23. Ilaix Moriba, 24. Eray Cömert, 37. Christian Mosquera, 39. Rubén Iranzo.

3:45 PM16 days ago

Starting XI - Valencia

1-3-4-2-1
| 28. Giorgi Mamardashvili |
| 12. Mouctar Diakhaby | 05. Gabriel Paulista | 15. Omar Alderete |
| 20. Dimitri Foulquier | 10. Carlos Soler | 06. Hugo Guillamón | 32. Jesús Vázquez |
| 07. Gonçalo Guedes |  21. Bryan Gil |
| 19. Hugo Duro |

Coach: José Bordalás

3:40 PM16 days ago

Substitutes - Getafe

27. Diego Conde (GK), 03. Erick Cabaco, 04. Gaston Álvarez, 05. Florentino Luís, 06. Gonzalo Villar, 07. Jaime Mata, 08. Vitolo Machín, 16. Jakub Jankto, 19. Okay Yokuşlu, 21. Juan Iglesias, 24. Óscar Rodríguez, 25. Borja Mayoral.

3:35 PM16 days ago

Starting XI - Getafe

1-5-3-2
| 13. David Soria |
| 02. Djené Dakonam | 23. Stefan Mitrović | 15. Jorge Cuenca |
| 22. Damián Suárez |                                    | 17. Mathias Olivera |
| 11. Carles Aleñá | 18. Mauro Arambarri | 20. Nemanja Maksimović |
| 12. Sandro | 10. Enes Ünal |

Coach: Quique Sánchez

3:30 PM16 days ago

This is how Getafe fans greeted their players

3:25 PM16 days ago

Last five matches - Valencia

March 5 - LaLiga: 3-1 vs Granada (Won)

March 2 - Copa del Rey: 1-0 vs Athletic Club (Won)

February 26 - LaLiga: 0-1 vs Mallorca

February 20 - LaLiga: 1-4 vs Barcelona (Lost)

February 13 - LaLiga: 2-1 vs Alavés (Lost)

3:20 PM16 days ago

Last five matches - Getafe

March 5 - LaLiga: 2-0 vs Espanyol (Loss)

February 26 - LaLiga: 2-2 vs Alavés

February 19 - LaLiga: 1-1 vs. Cádiz

February 12 - LaLiga: 4-3 vs Atlético Madrid (Lost)

February 4 - LaLiga: 3-0 vs Levante (Won)

3:15 PM16 days ago

This is how the teams arrived at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez

3:10 PM16 days ago

Welcome back!

3:05 PM16 days ago

Tune in here Getafe vs Valencia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Getafe vs Valencia live match, as well as the latest information from the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:00 PM16 days ago

How to watch Getafe vs Valencia Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Getafe vs Valencia match will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:55 PM16 days ago

What time is Getafe vs Valencia match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Getafe vs Valencia of March 12th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:50 PM16 days ago

Key player - Valencia

In Valencia, the presence of Gonçalo Guedes stands out. The 25-year-old Portuguese player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of LaLiga with 10 goals. In addition, he has participated with five assists.
2:45 PM16 days ago

Key player - Getafe

In Getafe, the presence of Ënes Unal stands out. The 24-year-old Turkish player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of LaLiga with 13 goals.
2:40 PM16 days ago

Getafe vs Valencia history

These two teams have met on 38 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Valencia, who have emerged victorious on 18 occasions, while Getafe have won on 12 occasions, leaving a balance of eight draws.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 33 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Valencia with 16 victories, while Valencia has won seven, for a balance of 10 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Getafe has played at home against Valencia in LaLiga, there are 16 matches, where the blue and blues have the advantage with eight wins over the six that the ches have won, and the two draws that have occurred.

2:35 PM16 days ago

Valencia

Valencia have shown a slight recovery, with two wins in a row against Granada and Mallorca, especially with the momentum generated by the qualification to the final of the Copa del Rey, which could be the turning point for José Bordalás' team to face the rest of the season with much more confidence, looking for the places in continental tournaments next season.
2:30 PM16 days ago

Getafe

Getafe comes into this match with serious concerns about their position in the standings. Although they are still three points behind, they are obliged to win in order to calm down a little and try to climb up the table.
2:25 PM16 days ago

The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez

The Getafe vs Valencia match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, located in the Getafe Norte neighborhood of the city of Getafe, in the community of Madrid, Spain. This stadium, which was inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 16,500 spectators.
2:20 PM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the LaLiga match: Getafe vs Valencia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo