Highlights: Chivas 0-0 America in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
95'
94'
90'
83'
77'
76'
70'
64'
62'
58'
57'
51'
50'
46'
45'
45+3'
44'
36'
36'
33'
27'
19'
16'
8'
0'
America: LineUp
America: LineUp
Chivas: LineUp
What a tip!
Watch out for this player!
To the court!
Is going to start!
A lot of security!
Watch out here!
That's the attitude!
Hoy será un #ClásicoSinColores 🦅#GritaXLaPaz 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/kXakaYW50W— Club América (@ClubAmerica) March 13, 2022
To be taken into account
What a tip!
They get people back!
We're back!
Stay tuned for live coverage of Chivas vs. América
How to watch Chivas vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Chivas Statements
2I am concerned about Guadalajara, I am going to talk about Chivas, they should talk about América. They are a team that was in the top places last season, they have good players, when they connect they can do important things, but in this match the focus is on us, being concentrated, not making mistakes and killing the match when we have those clear opportunities".
"I made the players see that we were going to work with a team and not individuals. I believe that competition is the most important thing for a team that wants to perform at the highest level, we believed that there was a possibility of improving competition in goal and we decided to let Miguel (Jiménez) play and the match he was asked to play he did very well, he helped the team and he has to know that if he wants to stay in goal, he has to continue competing at the highest level".
América's statements
"What Guadalajara decided is what all the teams should do, if they agree to have the bars, they should do it with greater control, with greater order, identifying all the people, putting cameras on them. It can be done, but it has to be done well and not as they have done until today. Unfortunately, some who behave well are going to pay the price for it.
"Soccer is a spectacle where families can go to enjoy their team, we as players have to set an example from the field and we must live in peace.
Chivas Statements
"There are (barras) there, obviously with more order, but it is part of soccer. So they are part of the essence, but we also want them to be in the most organized way."
"These are decisions of the board of directors. The barras provide a little more atmosphere inside the stadium, but we want the atmosphere to be more familiar and for this to be a show in which people are not afraid to go and enjoy it."
Urgent need to get back on their feet
No regularity