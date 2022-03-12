Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 1-0 Empoli in Serie A
Photo: VAVEL

6:20 PM16 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Milan win.

5:56 PM16 days ago

90'

The match ends with Milan winning 1-0.
5:54 PM16 days ago

76'

Rafael Leao's center that is unsuccessful. The rival defense clears the ball
4:59 PM16 days ago

51'

Szymon Zurkowski no consigue convertir un rechace desde una buena posición. Sensacional parada del portero.
4:26 PM16 days ago

37'

Alessandro Florenzi is about to score after receiving a pass on the edge of the area and shooting slightly wide of the left post.
4:07 PM16 days ago

19'

MILAN GOAL Pierre Kalulu received the ball and hooked a strong shot from distance that slipped into the bottom left corner
4:00 PM16 days ago

13'

Rafael Leao tries his luck from a distance, but his shot is stopped.
3:44 PM16 days ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
3:35 PM16 days ago

All set

Everything is ready at San Siro for today's game between Milan and Empoli
3:30 PM16 days ago

Lineup Empoli

This is the XI starters of Empoli.
3:25 PM16 days ago

Lineup Milan

This is the XI starters of home team
3:20 PM16 days ago

Who is the referee of today

The referee for this match is Daniele Chiffi
3:15 PM16 days ago

Injuries Empoli

Empoli has 2 casualties for today

Haas N. (Injury - knee)

Marchizza R. (Injury)

3:10 PM16 days ago

Injuries Milan

Milan presents 2 casualties for today

Hernández T. (Yellow cards)

Kjaer S. (Injury - knee)

3:05 PM16 days ago

Fact

Five of Milan's last six goals in home Serie A games came before half-time.
3:00 PM16 days ago

The activity of today

Serie A closes its activity this day with our match, here today's results:

Salernitana 2-2 Sassuolo

Spezia 2-0 Cagliari

Sampdoria 1-3 Juventus

2:55 PM16 days ago

Odd to win

AC Milan comes out as the wide favorite for this match with a probability of victory of 80%
2:50 PM16 days ago

2:40 PM16 days ago

Last games between AC Milan vs Empoli

3 of the last 5 games have been won by AC Milan, so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At San Siro it is something else because AC Milan has 2 wins and 1 draw in the last 5 games so Empoli has a great chance of winning.
2:35 PM16 days ago

Key player of Empoli

For his part, Andrea Pinamonti, on loan to Empoli from Inter, has scored 23% of his goals in the league away from home, so he will carry the team on his shoulder.

2:30 PM16 days ago

Key player of AC Milan

Milan's Ante Rebić has scored a goal and received two yellow cards in his last three Serie A games, each time as a second-half substitute.

2:25 PM16 days ago

Empoli

Empoli are easily the top-ranked of the three promoted sides this season, but while they are comfortably clear of the relegation zone, that will change if their 11-match winless run in Serie A goes much longer. If one of the worst defenses in the league, conceding an average of 1.89 SA goals per game, can't improve either, they will soon be eyeing the relegation zone with considerable concern.
If nothing else, Empoli fans will happily remember beating Milan here in 2007/08 and 2016/17, but with both campaigns ending in relegation, the team have only lost one of their last eight away league games by what is expected is that the "azzurri" present a good level for this match.
2:20 PM16 days ago

AC Milan

AC Milan can increase their two-point lead over Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table when they take on mid-table Empoli on Saturday. Having played one more game than Inter, their quest for their first scudetto since the 2010/11 season seems to be well on their way, especially if they manage to extend their run of six games without losing in this game.
Despite scoring more than two goals in just one of their last six league games at home, Milan remain a difficult team for the visitors at the San Siro, where they also recently beat Inter on the road.
2:15 PM16 days ago

The game will played at the San Siro

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, is a football stadium in the San Siro district of Milan, Games between AC Milan vs Empoli.

It has a seating capacity of 80,018, making it one of the largest stadiums in Europe, and the largest in Italy.

Photo: Getty images// New Press
2:10 PM17 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: AC Milan vs Empoli Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
