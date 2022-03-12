Goal and Higlights: Betis 1-0 Athletic in LaLiga 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
IT'S OVER
The match ends in Seville, Betis wins by the minimum to Athletic Bilbao and gets back into the fight to enter the Champions League.
87´
High shot saved in the center of the goal. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.
73´
Substitution, Real Betis. William Carvalho replaces Borja Iglesias.
71´
Substitution, Athletic Club. Oier Zarraga replaces Mikel Vesga.
70´
Substitution, Real Betis. Aitor Ruibal replaces Juan Miranda.
69´
Nico Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Unai Vencedor.
64´
Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iker Muniain following a set piece situation.
59´
Nico Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Berenguer following a counterattack.
58´
Offside, Athletic Club. Unai Vencedor tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
55´
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) header from the center of the box misses.
52´
Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Juanmi is caught offside.
47´
Free kick. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
45´
Final primera parte, Real Betis 1, Athletic Club 0.
44´
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
39´
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32´
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
28´
Juan Miranda (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
28´
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar De Marcos.
25´
Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
24´
Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Nabil Fekir is caught offside.
20´
Goal! Real Betis 1, Athletic Club 0. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) header from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Juan Miranda with a cross.
16´
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12´
Attempt saved low to the left. Juanmi (Real Betis) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.
9´
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right wing is blocked.
3´
Attempt saved low to the left. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Youssouf Sabaly with a cross.
2´
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis). Athletic Club have conceded a free-kick in the attacking half.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The match kicks off from Seville, Betis hosts Athletic Bilbao
ATHLETIC CLUB TEAM SUMMARY
Athletic lacks stability. Thus, they eliminated both Real Madrid and Barcelona from the Copa del Rey draw, but failed in the semifinals against Valencia. At home, the team traditionally plays well. But in the last rounds, she was experiencing serious problems at the start. Thus, Athletic lost to Mallorca 2-3 and suffered the defeat of Barcelona 0-4.
ATHLETIC CLUB'S STARTING ELEVEN READY
This is the eleven that Athletic Bilbao sends to face Betis, the Lions will seek another victory over the blanquiverdes.
BETIS STARTING ELEVEN READY
This is the starting eleven that Betis sends to face Athletic Club at the Benito Villamarín.
REAL BETIS TEAM SUMMARY
Betis has been in the third row of the standings for a long time. However, the team lacked a margin of safety. As a result, with the start of the Europa League playoffs, their results plunged. In this case, after defeats against Sevilla 1-2 and Atletico 1-3, the Greens moved up to fifth place in the standings. And the day before, they lost 1-2 to Eintracht in the Europa League final.
INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT THE TEAMS
Betis:
Has scored in 8 of its last 9 matches.
Has conceded in 9 of their last 10 matches in LaLiga.
Has scored and conceded in 8 of their last 9 matches.
Has scored less than 1.5 goals in each of their last 5 matches in a row.
Athletic Club:
Has scored less than 1.5 goals in 20 of their last 22 away games in LaLiga.
Has scored in 8 of its last 9 matches.
Has conceded in 9 of their last 10 matches in LaLiga.
Has scored and conceded in 8 of their last 9 matches.
Has scored less than 1.5 goals in each of their last 5 matches in a row.
Athletic Club:
Has scored less than 1.5 goals in 20 of their last 22 away games in LaLiga.
FACE-TO-FACE ENCOUNTERS AND RECENT RESULTS
In the 33-game away stretch, Athletic has the edge, with 17 wins to nine losses and seven draws. They were also stronger in the first round by 3-2. And the Basques snatched victory in the 89th minute
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, LaLiga actions return with the duel between Real Betis receiving Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Benito Villamarín, both squads seek to continue adding three points to continue in the upper part of the table. The first clash between the two was a PAR-TI-DAZO, so the same is expected for this second leg.
Watch out for this Betis player:
They say that the oldest wine is the best and Andres Guardado is proof of them as over the years for the Mexican, his level of play has only been increasing and despite being one of the most veteran players, he has become a fundamental piece for Betis. Andrés has accumulated 997 minutes played with the Betis team, from which 18 games as a starter and 2 yellow cards have been issued, so Andrés Guardado could tip the scales in his favor at any time and give Betis the victory.
Watch out for this Athletic Bilbao player:
He is the killer of his team, striker of Spanish pride and national team, Iñaki Williams, will be the player to follow for this match on the part of the Lions. The native of Bilbao, accumulates 1,327 minutes played of which 17 games as a starter, 3 goals and 1 assist, also, he has one yellow card in the whole tournament and 0 red cards. Iñaki Williams is one of the players who accumulates more minutes throughout the season and almost always completes the 90 minutes of each game so Williams could tip the balance in favor of his team at any time and give them the victory.
Athletic Bilbao's last lineup:
U. Simon; I. Lekue, Y. Álvarez, I. Martínez, M. Balenziaga; N. Williams, U. Vencedor, D. García, I. Muniain; R. García, I. Williams.
Last Betis line-up:
R. Silva; H. Bellerín, M. Bartra, V. Ruiz, A. Moreno; G. Rodríguez, A. Guardado; Canales, N. Fekir, Juanmi; W. José.
Background:
Athletic Bilbao and Betis have faced each other a total of 126 times (52 wins for Athletic Bilbao, 39 draws and 35 wins for Betis) where the balance is tipped by a wide difference in favor of the Bilbao team. Likewise, it is the Bilbao team who have the advantage in goals scored as the balance is in their favor with 204 goals while the visitors have 122. Their last meeting dates back to the 18th matchday of the current season where the Lions won in a thrilling 3-2 score.
About the Stadium:
The Benito Villamarín Stadium is a sports venue owned by Real Betis Balompié, located on Avenida de la Palmera in the Heliópolis neighborhood of Seville, Spain. It was inaugurated on March 17, 1929 and its capacity is currently 60 721 spectators, which places it as the largest stadium in Andalusia and the fourth largest in Spain.
It was one of the seventeen venues of the 1982 World Cup and hosted two matches. It has also hosted fifteen matches of the Spanish national team, including the historic 12-1 win over Malta.
The Spanish national team has played 46 matches in Seville, 15 of them in Heliópolis, where it has won 13 matches, including the historic Spain 12-1 Malta, on December 21, 1983. The last match it has hosted, was the duel between world champions, Spain-England, in the Nations League.
Maintaining their stay in European places
Betis is in 5th position in LaLiga with 46 points from 14 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats. They also have 49 goals for and 35 goals against, which leaves them with a +19 goal difference, a positive balance that can improve as the championship progresses. Last matchday they lost at home to Atletico Madrid by a score of 1-3 at the Benito Villamarin, being a tough setback as they fell one position down the table and are momentarily out of Champions League.
The mission is to keep on winning
Los Leones are currently in 8th place in LaLiga with 40 points from 10 wins, 10 draws and 7 defeats, as well as 32 goals scored and 26 goals conceded, which leaves them with a 6 goal difference. Last week, Athletic Bilbao won at home against Levante by a convincing score of 3-1 and managed to get three more points on their way to get into European competitions.
Looking to continue climbing positions
The eighteenth date of LaLiga brings us an even duel when Betis faces Athletic, both teams are having a great season with the locals in the UEFA Europa League places and the visitors in the mid-table, however, this does not mean they can be confident because a defeat or a victory could strip them of the precious place they occupy at the moment. Athletic is currently in 8th place with 40 points, while Betis is in 5th place in the table, just 4 places behind the overall leader, Real Madrid. This match will be very important for both teams as a win could move them up many positions in the championship.
Kick-off time
The Betis vs Athletic match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
