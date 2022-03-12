Summary and highlights of Southampton 1-2 Watford IN Premier League
Source: Sky Sports



12:01 PM16 days ago

12:00 PM16 days ago

END OF MATCH: WATFORD CLOSE IN ON RELEGATION

 

This is the latest change at Watford

 

90+2'

Southampton had the chance to equalize in the final stretch. After a corner they could have scored the second goal after Salisu's header, but Foster saved the ball.
90' Controversial

There could have been a penalty in favor of Southampton, however the referee Graham Scott after the VAR review says that there is nothing punishable;
81'

A chance for Dennis, who almost set the game after his shot, but the ball went wide of the post.
 
74' First change

The first change of the match came in the ranks of Hasenhutti after the entry of Redmond, for Romeu, who was on the bench;
65' Another yellow

Now the card goes to Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu;
 
60' Yellow card

On the hour mark, the Watford striker, who has scored two goals, receives a yellow card after tackling an opponent 
54' The assistants come in

Sissoko has suffered a blow and the assistants have to come in, but it seems that he will be able to continue.
49' Yellow card

The first card of the match goes to the Southmpaton full-back for his hard tackle.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN

Southampaton start the second half with a change, Broja replaces Smallbone.
END OF THE FIRST PART

 

GOOAAAALL

Southampaton cut the gap after a lateral free kick that was touched by Adams and the ball fell to Mohamed Elyonussi who sent the ball into the net.
This is the second goal of Chucho Hernández

 

GOOAAALLL

Watford extended the lead with Chucho's second goal of the match, after finishing off Kucka's cross;
31'

A free kick for the locals that Salisu finishes off, but his header goes over the goalkeeper's head;
26'

Elyonoussi's shot after a good control, but the ball hit the body of a defender.
22'

Ward Prowse put it into the area, but the ball is cleared by the rival defense;
GOOAAALLL

Watford take the lead after a mistake by the home defense and Chucho Hernández makes the most of it to score the first goal of the match.
10'

The local team dominates a little more, but so far without chances;
THE GAME BEGAN

The first possession of the match will be for Southampton;
5 minutes

The 22 players are already in the dressing room tunnel ready to take the field.
Attention with:

Dennis has nine goals and five assists so far this season;
Source: Watford
Source: Watford
Hodgson's bad data against Southampaton

The Watford manager has faced Southampaton on 11 occasions, winning only three times, drawing twice and losing six times;
Given by Southampton

This English team has yet to go into halftime with a favorable score at home in the Premier League so far this season.
4 changes to Hodgson's eleven after being beaten at Wolves

Source: Watford
Source: Watford
Only two changes to Hasenhutti's eleven from the match against Newscastle United

Source: Southampton
Source: Southampton
1 hour

In 1 hour begins the match between Southampton and Watford, both the match and the preview can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
1:32 PM17 days ago

Etebo returned to the field after five months on the sidelines and these were his feelings after being beaten by Wolves

 

Southampton manager's comments after the home loss to Newcastle United

 

1:17 PM17 days ago

How is Watford coming along?

Watford have two consecutive defeats and four games without a win. Their last victory came on February 19, when they defeated Aston Villa at home with a goal from Dennis, 12 minutes before the end of the match. A team that has only achieved one victory in this 2022. In the Premier League standings they are nineteenth with 19 points and three points away from the relegation zone.
How does Southampton arrive?

Although they come after two consecutive defeats against Newcastle and Aston Villa, in the last nine games they have achieved five wins, two draws and two defeats. They have only lost two home games, on matchday 6 against Wolves and in their most recent match against Newcastle. In the Premier League standings they are in top position with 35 points, ten points off the European places and 14 points clear of the relegation zone.
 
Background

In the head-to-head record between Southampton and Watford, Southampton have a slight advantage with 15 wins, while Watford have 11 victories. 10 clashes between these two teams have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on October 30, 2021 where a goal from Adams gave Southampton the win. Southampton are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches against Watford, with four wins and three draws. Watford's last win against Southampton came on September 9, 2017 when they won 0-2.
Venue: The match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, a newly built stadium, in 2021, with a capacity of 32869 spectators.

Source: Transfertmarket
Source: Transfertmarket
Preview of the match

Southampton and Watford face each other in the match corresponding to the 29th round of the Premier League.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Southampton and Watford in the Premier League.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
