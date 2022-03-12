Goals and Highlights: Hellas Verona 1-2 Napoli in Serie A
Image: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks!

Thank you for following the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Napoli.
End game

Hellas Verona 1-2 Napoli.
90'

Cancellieri and Hongla join

Tameze and Ilic leave

Hellas changes

 

Petagna and Zielinzki come in

Osimhen and Ruiz leave

Napoli substitutions

 

6 more minutes are added.

89'

Mario Rui's shot from outside the area hits the crossbar.
86'

Elmas' cross is cut out by the goalkeeper at the near post and ends up as a goal kick.
83'

Federico Ceccherini is sent off for a double yellow card.
78'

Goal Hellas Verona

Faraoni with the header to the angle to make the discount 1-2.

71'

Napoli Goal

Di Lorenzo's delayed Di Lorenzo diagonal and Osimhen appears with a shot into the net to double the lead 2-0.

70'

Federico Ceccherini is also cautioned for Hellas Verona.
69'

Koray Günter receives a yellow card.
68'

Ivan Ilić's header goes over the goal.
63'

Napolitano and Lozano leave the company.

Elmas and Insigne come in

Napoli changes.

59'

Di Lorenzo's cross is blocked by the defense and there will be a corner kick.
51'

Ospina was left lying on the field due to a pain in his hand, which is why the assistants were called in.
49'

Ospina's poor start, who releases the ball, which, to his credit, ends up going out of play.
46'

The second half kicks off between Hellas Verona and Napoli.
Half time

Hellas Verona 0-1 Napoli.
45'

Two more minutes are added.
43'

Simeone is marked in an advanced position.
37'

Forced change for Hellas Verona. Depaoli is replaced by Bessa.
29'

Osimhen with the overflow and puts in a shot that goes wide.
27'

Hirving Lozano is fouled. Napoli are far superior to their opponents so far.
21'

Fabian's powerful shot was right at the goalkeeper's position, who denied him to avoid problems.
10:07 AM16 days ago

14'

Napoli Goal

Osimhen gets in front of two defenders and heads the ball into the net for the 1-0 lead.

9'

Giovanni Simeone's half-volley goes wide of the goal.
8'

Hirving Lozano is penalized for a foul in the end.
3'

Gianluca Caprari's powerful shot went over the top, although it was deflected by a defensive deflection.
0'

The match between Hellas Verona and Napoli kicks off.
Minutes away

In a few minutes the action will start in Italy with the match between Hellas Verona and Napoli.
Returns to the starting lineup

Mexico's Hirving Lozano has returned to the starting lineup with Napoli after his shoulder injury, so his return to the Mexican national team in a couple of weeks could be probable.
Napoli substitutes

59 Alessandro Zanoli

31 Faouzi Ghoulam

24 Lorenzo Insigne

37 Andrea Petagna

5 Juan Jesus

14 Dries Mertens

7 Eljif Elmas

16 Hubert Dawid Idasiak

4 Diego Demme

12 Davide Marfella

33 Adam Ounas

20 Piotr Zielinski

Hellas Verona substitutes

32 David Flakus Bosilj

97 Filippo Terracciano

22 Alessandro Berardi

18 Matteo Cancellieri

78 Martin Hongla

16 Nicolo Casale

42 Diego Coppola

12 Mattia Chiesa

88 Mateusz Praszelik

63 Mattia Turra

24 Daniel Bessa

XI Hellas Verona

25 David Ospina, 26 Kalidou Koulibaly, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 6 Mário Rui, 22 Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 8 Fabián Ruiz, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 99 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 11 Hirving Lozano, 21 Matteo Politano.
XI Hellas Verona

96 Lorenzo Montipò, 21 Koray Günter, 31 Bosko Sutalo, 17 Federico Ceccherini, 14 Ivan Ilić, 7 Antonín Barák, 61 Adrien Tamèze, 29 Fabio Depaoli, 5 Davide Faraoni, 99 Giovanni Simeone, 10 Gianluca Caprari.
Full house

A very good entry is expected this Sunday at the sold-out Marcantonio Bentegodi.

They have arrived

This is how Napoli arrived a few minutes ago, remembering that the last time they played as visitors they won 2-1 at home to Lazio.
How is Napoli coming along?

The Neapolitans, meanwhile, have won only one of their last six in any competition and, with this game to play, are six points behind AC Milan, a team they lost to last weekend.
How is Hellas Verona coming along?

Hellas Verona come into this game on a four-game unbeaten streak, noting that the last time they played at home was 15 days ago when they beat Venezia 3-1.
Start

Napoli will be looking to return to winning ways in Serie A when they have a complicated visit to Hellas Verona. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here Hellas Verona vs Napoli Live Score in Serie A 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hellas Verona vs Napoli match for the Serie A 2022.
What time is Hellas Verona vs Napoli match for Serie A 2022?

This is the start time of the game Hellas Verona vs Napoli of March 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 08:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Last games

Although Napoli has the advantage in the last five games with two wins to two draws and one loss, in the most recent three matches it has not been able to come away with a win on any field.

Napoli 1-1 Hellas Verona, 2021

Napoli 1-1 Hellas Verona, 2021

Hellas Verona 3-1 Napoli, 2020

Hellas Verona 0-2 Napoli, 2020

Napoli 2-0 Hellas Verona, 2019

Key player Napoli

In his final season with Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne will be looking to say goodbye with some silverware and will have to shoulder the team down the home stretch of the season if the side are to challenge for the shield in Serie A.
Image: Mediotiempo
Image: Mediotiempo
Key player Hellas Verona

Giovanni Simeone has had a very good season with 15 goals in 25 games, although his permanence in the club for the next season is not guaranteed because some important teams have already looked at him in order to sign him in the next market.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
Last lineup Napoli

25 David Ospina, 26 Kalidou Koulibaly, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 6 Mário Rui, 22 Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 8 Fabián Ruiz, 9 Victor Osimhen, 24 Lorenzo Insigne, 21 Matteo Politano.
Last lineup Hellas Verona

96 Lorenzo Montipò, 21 Koray Günter, 16 Nicolo Casale, 17 Federico Ceccherini, 14 Ivan Ilić, 61 Adrien Tamèze, 10 Gianluca Caprari, 8 Darko Lazovic, 5 Davide Faraoni, 99 Giovanni Simeone, 11 Kevin Lasagna.
Napoli: turning the page

After losing the key game against AC Milan and being focused only on the league, Napoli wants to turn the page and focus on the leadership that, despite everything, they are three points behind the Reds at the start of this matchday, so victory is the only option for this Sunday.
Hellas Verona: keep up the momentum

Hellas Verona have gone four games without a win and have taken eight of the last 12 points, so they can still dream of qualifying for an international tournament next season, which would be something historic.
The Kick-off

The Hellas Verona vs Napoli match will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, in Verona, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: Hellas Verona vs Napoli!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo