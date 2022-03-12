Goals and Highlights: Hellas Verona 1-2 Napoli in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks!
End game
90'
Tameze and Ilic leave
Hellas changes
Petagna and Zielinzki come in
Osimhen and Ruiz leave
Napoli substitutions
6 more minutes are added.
89'
86'
83'
78'
Faraoni with the header to the angle to make the discount 1-2.
71'
Di Lorenzo's delayed Di Lorenzo diagonal and Osimhen appears with a shot into the net to double the lead 2-0.
70'
69'
68'
63'
Elmas and Insigne come in
Napoli changes.
59'
51'
49'
46'
Half time
45'
43'
37'
29'
27'
21'
14'
Osimhen gets in front of two defenders and heads the ball into the net for the 1-0 lead.
9'
8'
3'
0'
Minutes away
Returns to the starting lineup
Napoli substitutes
31 Faouzi Ghoulam
24 Lorenzo Insigne
37 Andrea Petagna
5 Juan Jesus
14 Dries Mertens
7 Eljif Elmas
16 Hubert Dawid Idasiak
4 Diego Demme
12 Davide Marfella
33 Adam Ounas
20 Piotr Zielinski
Hellas Verona substitutes
97 Filippo Terracciano
22 Alessandro Berardi
18 Matteo Cancellieri
78 Martin Hongla
16 Nicolo Casale
42 Diego Coppola
12 Mattia Chiesa
88 Mateusz Praszelik
63 Mattia Turra
24 Daniel Bessa
XI Hellas Verona
Full house
They have arrived
⏳ 60’ a #VeronaNapoli 👀— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) March 13, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/CyULgmKYGu
How is Napoli coming along?
How is Hellas Verona coming along?
Start
Tune in here Hellas Verona vs Napoli Live Score in Serie A 2022
What time is Hellas Verona vs Napoli match for Serie A 2022?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 08:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Last games
Napoli 1-1 Hellas Verona, 2021
Napoli 1-1 Hellas Verona, 2021
Hellas Verona 3-1 Napoli, 2020
Hellas Verona 0-2 Napoli, 2020
Napoli 2-0 Hellas Verona, 2019