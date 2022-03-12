Goals and Highlights: Dundee 0-3 Rangers in Scottish Cup
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

2:38 PM15 days ago

Relive the third Rangers goal

1:54 PM16 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Dundee vs. Rangers game.
1:49 PM16 days ago

End game

Dundee 0-3 Rangers.
1:44 PM16 days ago

90'

Add 3 more minutes.
1:39 PM16 days ago

89'

Dundee's Ryan Sweeney has been cautioned.
1:34 PM16 days ago

87'

Rangers Goal

Sakala controls in the box and sends the left-footed cross to score the third goal and seal the victory.

1:29 PM16 days ago

86'

Lowry enters and Jack leaves, Rangers change.
1:24 PM16 days ago

79'

McDaid in and Marshall out, Dundee change.

McCann in and Ramsey out, Rangers change.

1:19 PM16 days ago

79'

Sakala arrived inside the six-yard box, but the ball was a bit behind him and he ended up sending it over the top.
1:14 PM16 days ago

75'

Rangers had scored the third goal, but it was disallowed for a previous offside.
1:09 PM16 days ago

73'

Calvin Bassey of Rangers has been reprimanded.
1:04 PM16 days ago

68'

Sakala from outside the area tries a mid-range shot into the goalkeeper's hands.
12:59 PM16 days ago

65'

Service to the far post where the Dundee defense anticipates and clears the ball when it already looked like the third.
12:54 PM16 days ago

61'

Byrne and McCovan enter

McGinn and McMullan out

Dundee changes.

12:49 PM16 days ago

59'

Roofe hits Roofe's diagonal shot from behind and the defense saves it on the line.
12:44 PM16 days ago

55'

A powerful shot that goalkeeper Harrison Sharp saves with his face on the line.
12:39 PM16 days ago

53'

James Tavernier's right-footed shot from outside the box goes wide.
12:34 PM16 days ago

50'

Mullen's volleyed shot is deflected just wide.
12:29 PM16 days ago

46'

Sakala and Roofe enter

Kamara and Morelos come out

Rangers changes

12:24 PM16 days ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Dundee and Rangers.
12:19 PM16 days ago

Half time

Dundee 0-2 Rangers.
12:14 PM16 days ago

44'

Daley enters and Ashcroft leaves due to injury, Dundee change.
12:09 PM16 days ago

34'

The Dundee defender saves the ball on the line.
12:04 PM16 days ago

32'

Morelos' header goes over the goal.
11:59 AM16 days ago

30'

A cross to the far post where Morelos does not make a good contact and the Rangers waste one more.
11:54 AM16 days ago

25'

Rangers Goal

James Tavernier smashes the penalty kick into the corner to increase the lead to 2-0.

11:49 AM16 days ago

24'

Dundee's Danny Mullen was cautioned.
11:44 AM16 days ago

23'

The referee has awarded Rangers a penalty kick.
11:39 AM16 days ago

22'

Goldson with a mid-range shot that goes too high.
11:34 AM16 days ago

20'

Cammy Kerr won the position and headed the ball over the top of the goal.
11:29 AM16 days ago

17'

Ryan Kent's right-footed shot is saved at the near post by the goalkeeper.
11:24 AM16 days ago

14'

The rebound fell to Alfredo Morelos, who fired a right-footed shot that went wide.
11:19 AM16 days ago

8'

Rangers Goal

The defense had cleared the ball off the line, but Goldson takes the rebound and sends it into the net for the 1-0 lead.

11:14 AM16 days ago

4'

The referee has awarded Dundee an indirect free kick inside the Dundee box after the goalkeeper handled the ball on a delayed pass.
11:09 AM16 days ago

0'

The game between Dundee and Rangers for the Scottish Cup begins.
11:04 AM16 days ago

Minutes away

The match between Hellas Verona and Napoli in Serie A will kick off in a few minutes.
10:59 AM16 days ago

End of warm-up

At this moment the Rangers team has concluded its warm-up and has declared itself ready for the start of the game:
10:54 AM16 days ago

Rangers substitutes

1 Allan McGregor

26 Leon Balogun

31 Borna Barišić

61 Leon King

22 Mateusz Żukowski

51 Alex Lowry

25 Kemar Roofe

30 Fashion Sakala

23 Scott Wright

42 Charlie McCann

10:49 AM16 days ago

Dundee substitutes

21 Ian Lawlor

22 Vontae Daley-Campbell

16 Christie Elliot

4 Liam Fontaine

35 Zeno Ibsen Rossi

8 Shaun Byrne

12 Jay Chapman

17 Luke McCowan

11 Declan McDaid

15 Josh Mulligan

19 Robertson

10:44 AM16 days ago

XI Rangers

33 Jon McLaughlin, 19 James Sands, 6 Connor Goldson, 5 Filip Helander, 2 James Tavernier, 8 Ryan Jack, 18 Glen Kamara, 3 Calvin Bassey, 16 Aaron Ramsey, 20 Alfredo Morelos, 14 Ryan Kent.
10:39 AM16 days ago

XI Dundee

30 Harrison Sharp, 2 Cammy Kerr, 14 Lee Ashcroft, 5 Ryan Sweeney, 3 Jordan Marshall, 10 Paul McGowan, 6 Jordan McGhee, 18 Paul McMullan, 24 Max Anderson, 77 Niall McGinn, 9 Danny Mullen.
10:34 AM16 days ago

Good entry

The game is almost sold out, so a big turnout is expected for Cup Sunday in Scotland.
10:29 AM16 days ago

They have arrived

The visitors arrived a few minutes ago with the mission to win.
10:24 AM16 days ago

How did you reach this stage?

Rangers had no major problems with a 3-0 win over Annan Athletic and Dundee beat Peterhead, also as visitors, by the same score.
10:19 AM16 days ago

How are the quarterfinals going?

Yesterday two games were played where Hearts defeated St Mirren 4-2 and Hibernian away beat Motherwell 2-1.

Tomorrow Celtic will close the round visiting Dundee United.

10:14 AM16 days ago

Start

Rangers will be looking to stay alive in the Scottish Cup when they take on Dundee in the quarterfinals of the single-legged tie. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
10:09 AM16 days ago

Tune in here Dundee vs Rangers Live Score in Scottish Cup 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dundee vs Rangers match for the Scottish Cup 2022.
10:04 AM16 days ago

What time is Dundee vs Rangers match for Scottish Cup 2022?

This is the start time of the game Dundee vs Rangers of March 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

9:59 AM16 days ago

Last games

Rangers have taken a clear advantage in the last five games due to winning four of them in exchange for a draw (including a win in their most recent visit).

Rangers 3-0 Dundee FC, 2021

Dundee FC 0-1 Rangers, 2021

Rangers 4-0 Dundee FC, 2019

Dundee FC 1-1 Rangers, 2018

Rangers 4-0 Dundee FC, 2019

9:54 AM16 days ago

Key player Rangers

Beyond whether this team is champion or not, the performance of Colombian Alfredo Morelos has been very good with 12 goals in 24 games in the Scottish Premiership and, undoubtedly, some important team in Europe could keep an eye on him for the next transfer market.
Photo: Antena2
Photo: Antena2
9:49 AM16 days ago

Key player Dundee

If there is a man with the talent to change the course of the game in the final third of the pitch, it is Paul McMullan, who also has a good shot from midfield and scored the equalizer last weekend against Motherwell.
Photo: Dundee
Photo: Dundee
9:44 AM16 days ago

Last lineup Rangers

1 Allan McGregor, 3 Calvin Bassey, 6 Connor Goldson, 31 Borna Barisic, 2 James Tavernier, 17 Joe Aribo, 18 Glen Kamara, 8 Ryan Jack, 20 Alfredo Morelos, 14 Ryan Kent, 30 Fashion Sakala.
9:39 AM16 days ago

Last lineup Dundee

30 Harrison Sharp, 5 Ryan Sweeney, 14 Lee Ashcroft, 3 Jordan Marshall, 2 Cameron Kerr, 24 Max Anderson, 6 Jordan McGhee, 8 Shaun Byrne, 18 Paul McMullan, 22 Vontae Daley-Campbell, 11 Declan McDaid.
9:34 AM16 days ago

Rangers: frantic finish

Between the league close, Europa League and Scottish Cup, Rangers have it in their hands to wear glory for this 2022 or fall by the wayside and, to start in a game where they are favorites to reach the semifinals, they will look to deliver on the prediction; they beat Annan Athletic in the round of 16.
9:29 AM16 days ago

Dundee: to pull off the upset

Without much to lose and everything to win, even though they play at home, Dundee will try to make a surprise to beat one of the favorites of the competition, where they will have to prioritize the defensive aspect, since it should be noted that the opponent is difficult when they are locked behind; they defeated Patrick by the minimum difference in the last round.
9:24 AM16 days ago

The Kick-off

The Dundee vs Rangers match will be played at the Dens Park Stadium, in Dundee, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
9:19 AM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Scottish Cup 2022: Dundee vs Rangers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo