Goal and Highlights: Everton 0-1 Wolves in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrated
The players of Wolves are celebrated after the win.
90'
The match ends, the score is 0-1.
93'
Great opportunity for Trincao! His shot from the edge of the box went wide of the left post. The ball goes over the bottom line and Everton will take a goal kick.
90'
4 minutes are added.
90'
Raúl Jiménez leaves the pitch and is replaced by Fabio Silva.
85'
Ben Godfrey receives a yellow card
80'
Jonroe Kenny fouls and gets the second yellow card, game ends for him
78'
Yellow card shown to Jonjoe Kenny
77'
Demarai Gray leaves the field of play and is replaced by Andros Townsend
71'
Referee shows Mason Holgate a yellow card
66'
Conor Coady receives a yellow card
63'
Richardison leaps to finish off a bounce pass near the penalty spot, but his header shakes the left post!
57'
Daniel Podence shoots from the edge of the area. The ball goes wide of the left post. The ball has gone out and there will be a goal kick for Everton.
57'
Raúl Jiménez receives a precise cross and shoots on goal, but the ball goes wide of the right post.
49'
WOLVES GOAL Conor Coady does not fail in front of goal after a brilliant collective play.
46'
The second half has started
45'
At the end of the first half the score is 0-0.
45'
1 minute added
37'
Leander Dendoncker manda un pase dentro del área, pero el balón es interceptado y despejado
23'
José Sá makes a great save to stop a shot from Demarai Gray who, after making space inside the area, sent a quick low shot to the lower right corner
17'
Hee-Chan Hwang is replaced by Daniel Podence
8'
Richarlison shoots low to the center after receiving a pass inside the area. The goalkeeper stretches sensationally and deflects the ball to the post.
0'
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything is ready at Goodison Park for the match between Everton and Wolves.
Lineup Wolves
This is the XI starter of Wolves.
Our line up for today's game at Goodison Park. #EVEWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) March 13, 2022
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/U2dww3DIZw
Lineup Everton
This is the XI starters of Everton.
Introducing your Blues to face Wolves 💪🔵#EVEWOL pic.twitter.com/3axKgaSnDg— Everton (@Everton) March 13, 2022
Who is the referee
The person in charge of this match will be the referee Michael Oliver with a FIFA badge since 2012.
Bajas Wolves
These 2 players will not be available for today's match by Wolves.
Hoever K. (Injury - thigh)
Semedo N. (Injury - thigh)
Injuries Everton
These are the casualties of the Everton team.
Davies T. (Injury - thigh)
Delph F. (Injury - thigh)
Mina Y. (Injury - muscular)
The activity of today
Today there will be 6 games in the Premier League:
Chelsea vs Newcastle
Leeds United vs Norwich
Southampton vs Watford
West Ham vs Aston Villa
Arsenal vs Leicester
Fact
Eight of Wolves' nine Premier League away games that had the score tied at half-time have ended in a win or a loss for Wolves.
Favorite of today
Everton are slightly favorites for this match with odds of +125 according to bookmakers
Tune in here Everton vs Empol iLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the Premier League match Everton vs Wolves live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Everton vs Wolves How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Premier League
If you want to watch the game Everton vs Wolves Live on TV, your options is SKY
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blue to Go
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between Everton vs Wolves
3 of the last 5 games have been won by Everton so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At Goodison Park it is something else as Everton have 2 wins and 1 draw in the last 5 games so Wolves have a great chance of winning.
Key player of Wolves
Leander Dendoncker scored the latter goal during the Wolves' most recent away win and in their victory at Goodison Park three years ago, and Wolves will look to keep him on his scoring streak will be the most important player of Wolves
Key player of Everton
Anthony Gordon scored the last goal against Leeds in Everton's most recent Premier League victory, he will be Everton's most important player and want to
Wolves
After a 4-0 midweek victory against Watford kept their European dreams alive, Wolves will think they have a chance of adding to their only PL victory at Goodison Park, achieved in February 2019 as part of a record dreary of the 21st century in said venue.
However, the Wolves team is nowhere near the team it was last season.
However, the Wolves team is nowhere near the team it was last season.
Everton
A nightmarish season for Everton continued the previous Monday, with Frank Lampard's men losing 5-0 to Tottenham, rumors of a possible points deduction due to breach of financial regulations, and once again, the ' The Toffees” can only hope to take advantage of the comforts of playing at home in their quest to maintain their status, having scored seven times in two home wins against top division rivals under their new manager.
A good scoring start can help those led by Lampard on this occasion to be able to get back on the road to salvation.
A good scoring start can help those led by Lampard on this occasion to be able to get back on the road to salvation.
The game will played at the Goodison Park
Goodison Park is a football stadium in the Walton area of Liverpool, England. It has been the home stadium of Premier League club Everton F.C. since its completion in 1892.
Located in a residential area north of Liverpool city centre, it has an all-seated capacity of 39,414.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Everton vs Wolves Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL