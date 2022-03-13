Goal and Highlights: Everton 0-1 Wolves in Premier League
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:47 PM16 days ago

Celebrated

The players of Wolves are celebrated after the win.
11:56 AM16 days ago

90'

The match ends, the score is 0-1.
11:55 AM16 days ago

93'

Great opportunity for Trincao! His shot from the edge of the box went wide of the left post. The ball goes over the bottom line and Everton will take a goal kick.
11:53 AM16 days ago

90'

4 minutes are added.
11:52 AM16 days ago

90'

Raúl Jiménez leaves the pitch and is replaced by Fabio Silva.
11:49 AM16 days ago

85'

Ben Godfrey receives a yellow card
11:43 AM16 days ago

80'

Jonroe Kenny fouls and gets the second yellow card, game ends for him
11:39 AM16 days ago

78'

Yellow card shown to Jonjoe Kenny
11:38 AM16 days ago

77'

Demarai Gray leaves the field of play and is replaced by Andros Townsend
11:33 AM16 days ago

71'

Referee shows Mason Holgate a yellow card
11:27 AM16 days ago

66'

Conor Coady receives a yellow card
11:21 AM16 days ago

63'

Richardison leaps to finish off a bounce pass near the penalty spot, but his header shakes the left post!
11:19 AM16 days ago

57'

Daniel Podence shoots from the edge of the area. The ball goes wide of the left post. The ball has gone out and there will be a goal kick for Everton.
11:17 AM16 days ago

57'

Raúl Jiménez receives a precise cross and shoots on goal, but the ball goes wide of the right post.
11:11 AM16 days ago

49'

WOLVES GOAL Conor Coady does not fail in front of goal after a brilliant collective play.
11:01 AM16 days ago

46'

The second half has started
10:49 AM16 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half the score is 0-0.
10:47 AM16 days ago

45'

1 minute added
10:42 AM16 days ago

37'

Leander Dendoncker manda un pase dentro del área, pero el balón es interceptado y despejado
10:27 AM16 days ago

23'

José Sá makes a great save to stop a shot from Demarai Gray who, after making space inside the area, sent a quick low shot to the lower right corner
10:18 AM16 days ago

17'

Hee-Chan Hwang is replaced by Daniel Podence
10:11 AM16 days ago

8'

Richarlison shoots low to the center after receiving a pass inside the area. The goalkeeper stretches sensationally and deflects the ball to the post.
10:02 AM16 days ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
9:50 AM16 days ago

All set

Everything is ready at Goodison Park for the match between Everton and Wolves.
9:45 AM16 days ago

Lineup Wolves

This is the XI starter of Wolves.
9:41 AM16 days ago

Lineup Everton

This is the XI starters of Everton.
9:31 AM16 days ago

Who is the referee

The person in charge of this match will be the referee Michael Oliver with a FIFA badge since 2012.
9:25 AM16 days ago

Bajas Wolves

These 2 players will not be available for today's match by Wolves.

Hoever K. (Injury - thigh)

Semedo N. (Injury - thigh)

9:19 AM16 days ago

Injuries Everton

These are the casualties of the Everton team.

Davies T. (Injury - thigh)

Delph F. (Injury - thigh)

Mina Y. (Injury - muscular)

9:11 AM16 days ago

The activity of today

Today there will be 6 games in the Premier League:

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Leeds United vs Norwich

Southampton vs Watford

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Leicester

9:06 AM16 days ago

Fact

Eight of Wolves' nine Premier League away games that had the score tied at half-time have ended in a win or a loss for Wolves.
9:00 AM16 days ago

Favorite of today

Everton are slightly favorites for this match with odds of +125 according to bookmakers
10:28 PM16 days ago

Tune in here Everton vs Empol iLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the Premier League match Everton vs Wolves  live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
10:23 PM16 days ago

Everton vs Wolves How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Premier League

If you want to watch the game Everton vs Wolves Live on TV, your options is SKY

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blue to Go

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:18 PM16 days ago

Games between Everton vs Wolves

3 of the last 5 games have been won by Everton so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At Goodison Park it is something else as Everton have 2 wins and 1 draw in the last 5 games so Wolves have a great chance of winning. 
10:13 PM16 days ago

Key player of Wolves

Leander Dendoncker scored the latter goal during the Wolves' most recent away win and in their victory at Goodison Park three years ago, and Wolves will look to keep him on his scoring streak will be the most important player of Wolves

10:08 PM16 days ago

Key player of Everton

Anthony Gordon scored the last goal against Leeds in Everton's most recent Premier League victory, he will be Everton's most important player and want to

10:03 PM16 days ago

Wolves

After a 4-0 midweek victory against Watford kept their European dreams alive, Wolves will think they have a chance of adding to their only PL victory at Goodison Park, achieved in February 2019 as part of a record dreary of the 21st century in said venue.
However, the Wolves team is nowhere near the team it was last season.
9:58 PM16 days ago

Everton

A nightmarish season for Everton continued the previous Monday, with Frank Lampard's men losing 5-0 to Tottenham, rumors of a possible points deduction due to breach of financial regulations, and once again, the ' The Toffees” can only hope to take advantage of the comforts of playing at home in their quest to maintain their status, having scored seven times in two home wins against top division rivals under their new manager.
A good scoring start can help those led by Lampard on this occasion to be able to get back on the road to salvation.
9:53 PM16 days ago

The game will played at the Goodison Park

Goodison Park is a football stadium in the Walton area of Liverpool, England. It has been the home stadium of Premier League club Everton F.C. since its completion in 1892. 

Located in a residential area north of Liverpool city centre, it has an all-seated capacity of 39,414.

9:48 PM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Everton vs Wolves Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo