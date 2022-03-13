Highlights and goals: Leeds 2-1 Norwich in Premier League 2021-22
Highlights

Our coverage of the match between Leeds United and Norwich City of matchday 28 of Premier League 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

90+7' END OF THE MATCH!

THE MATCH AT ELLAND ROAD IS OVER! LEEDS WON! A hard-fought victory for Jesse Marsch's team. Incredible final between these two teams.
90+7' MESLIER SAVES! MESLIER SAVES!

Tim Krul went on the attack and from a loose ball he put the ball into the box and Teemu Pukki finished, but Meslier prevented the equalizer on the last ball of the match.
90+4' GOOOOOAL FOR NORWICH!

JOE GELHARDT! Just entered and becomes the star of the match scoring the winning goal after a pass from Raphinha. A crazy finish.
90+2' Leeds substitution

Joe Gelhardt replaces Mateusz Klich.
90+1' GOOOOAL for Norwich!

KENNY MCLEAN! The midfielder popped up to score in front of goal after a Teemu Puki pass from the right. The game is tied.
90' Additional time

Six more minutes will be played in the match.
88' Leeds substitution

Billy Gilmour replaces Max Aarons.
83' BALL TO THE POST! Norwich are saved

Raphinha had a good shot from a free kick, but the ball hit the horizontal and went wide.
80' Final stretch of the match

10 minutes left to the end of the match. Leeds are suffering now against a Norwich team that has grown in the last minutes.
77' Yellow cards

The referee cautioned Daniel James for Leeds and Max Aarons for Norwich.
77' VAR decision: No penalty!

After the VAR review, the referee reverses the decision. It was actually Raschica who committed the infraction.
75' PENALTY FOR NORWICH!

Luke Ayling is penalized for a foul on Milot Rashica. The play will be reviewed in the VAR.
72' BALL TO THE POST! Leeds are saved

Jonathan Rowe's shot crashed into the horizontal.
71' Yellow card

Jack Harrison was cautioned for Leeds.
70' 20 minutes remaining

Norwich tries to react. Leeds have not been able to finish off the match.
64' Norwich came closer

Jonathan Rowe's shot was calmly caught by Meslier.
62' Leeds come close!

Good save by Tim Krul from Daniel James' shot. Norwich are saved.
62' Norwich substitution

Jonathan Rowe replaces Josh Sargent.
60' Leeds substitution

Robin Koch replaces Rodrigo.
55' A muddled match

Norwich do not show many tools to try to trouble Leeds.
50' It's still 1-0

No remarkable actions in the second half so far.
Second half begins

The second half got underway with one change in each team.

For Leeds, Jack Harrison came on in place of Patrick Bamford, while for Norwich, Mathias Normann came on in place of Lukas Rupp.

45+2' Halftime

The first half of the match ends. Leeds partially wins 1-0.
45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
44' Leeds missed it!

Patrick Bamford had Tim Krul in front of him, and he shot poorly in front of him.
40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is approaching. Norwich are being left very unprotected in defense and Leeds have had a couple of counter attacks that they have failed to capitalize on.
35' Norwich came close

Rupp's shot went wide. First time the visiting team comes close to try to trouble Meslier.
29' LEEDS HAD IT AGAIN!

A cross from the corner kick on the left, Pascal Struijk headed, but Tim Krul saved and on the rebound, the Leeds defender sent the ball over the goal.
29' BALL TO THE POST! Norwich are saved!

A good counter-attack by the home team ended with Raphinha's shot hitting the horizontal.
26' Yellow card

Luke Ayling was cautioned for Leeds.
20' Norwich does not react

The home team continues to hold the ball for now and does not let their opponents do anything.
14' GOOOAL for Leeds!

RODRIGO! The Spanish player took a rebound and shot a cross-shot into the right-hand post to score the first goal of the match.
10' Tie continues

There is not much happening to highlight in the match yet.
5' First minutes

The teams are trying to get into the rhythm of the match. The match is still scoreless for now.
Match starts!

The game between Leeds United and Norwich City is underway.
Teams on the field

Leeds United and Norwich City players take the field at Ellan Road.
Match officials

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistant No.1: Dan Cook

Assistant No.2: Wade Smith

Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Mike Dean

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.

Substitutes - Norwich City

28. Angus Gunn (GK), 08. Billy Gilmour, 10. Kieran Dowell, 11. Przemysław Płacheta, 16. Mathias Normann, 19. Jacob Sørensen, 30. Dimitris Giannoulis, 40. Jonathan Tomkinson, 46. John Lowe.

Starting XI - Norwich City

1-4-3-3
| 01. Tim Krul |
| 02. Max Aarons | 15. Ozan Kabak | 04. Ben Gibson | 21. Brandon Williams |
| 07. Lukas Rupp | 23. Kenny McLean | 20. Pierre Lees-Melou|
| 24. Joshua Sargent | 22. Teemu Pukki | 17. Milot Rashica |

Coach: Dean Smith

Substitutes - Leeds United

13. Kristoffer Klaesson (GK), 05. Robin Koch, 22. Jack Harrison, 26. Lewis Bate, 30. Joe Gelhardt, 35. Charlie Cresswell, 38. Crysencio Summerville, 42. Sam Greenwood, 46. Jamie Shackleton.

Starting XI - Leeds United

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Illan Meslier |
| 02. Luke Ayling | 14. Diego Llorente | 21. Pascal Struijk | 15. Stuart Dallas |
| 43. Mateusz Klich | 04. Adam Forshaw |
| 20. Daniel James | 19. Rodrigo | 10. Raphinha |
| 09. Patrick Bamford |

Coach: Jesse Marsch

Teams warm up

Last five matches - Norwich City

March 10 - Premier League: 1-3 vs Chelsea (Lost)

March 5 - Premier League: 1-3 vs Brentford (Lost)

March 2 - FA Cup: 2-1 vs Liverpool (Lost)

February 25 - Premier League: 2-0 vs Southampton (Lost)

February 19 - Premier League: 3-1 vs Liverpool (Lost)

Last five matches - Leeds United

March 10 - Premier League: 0-3 vs Aston Villa (Lost)

March 5 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Leicester (Lost)

February 26 - Premier League: 0-4 vs Tottenham (Lost)

February 23 - Premier League: 6-0 vs Liverpool (Lost)

February 20 - Premier League: 2-4 vs Manchester Utd. (Lost)

All set at Elland Road

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Leeds United and Norwich City.
Tune in here Leeds United vs Norwich City Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leeds United vs Norwich City live match, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City Live Stream on TV and Online?

Leeds United vs Norwich City match will not be broadcast on television

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Leeds United vs Norwich City match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Norwich City of March 13 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+
Brazil: 11:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 11:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Norwich City

In Norwich City, the presence of Teemu Pukki stands out. The 31-year-old Finnish player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with eight goals. In addition, he has participated with an assist.
Key player - Leeds United

The presence of Raphinha stands out in Leeds United. The 25-year-old Brazilian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with nine goals. In addition, he has made two assists.
8:40 AM16 days ago

Leeds United vs Norwich City history

These two teams have met 60 times. The statistics are in favor of Leeds United, who have emerged victorious on 23 occasions, while Norwich City have won on 20 occasions, leaving a balance of 17 draws.

En la Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 27 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leeds United with 12 victories, while Norwich City has won eight, for a balance of seven draws.

If we take into account the times that Leeds United has been at home against Norwich City in the Premier League, there are 13 matches, where the Whites have the advantage with seven wins over the two that the Canaries have won, and the four draws that have occurred.

Norwich City

Norwich is not going through its best moment and is not so far away from the reality of its rival. They have just lost 3-1 at home against Chelsea and the Canaries have now gone six games without a win and are the most in need of a win as they are at the bottom of the table. 

Leeds United

Leeds has not managed to raise its head in the Premier League despite the change of coach. The team, now coached by Jesse Marsch, has not been able to get three points in eight games and the relegation zone continues to get closer, so they need a win at any cost, considering that this is a direct rival.

The match will be played at Elland Road

The match Leeds United vs Norwich City will be played at the Ellan Road Stadium, located in the city of Leeds, in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. It has a capacity for approximately 40,000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League match: Leeds United vs Norwich City Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
