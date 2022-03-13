Highlights and goals: Leeds 2-1 Norwich in Premier League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90+7' END OF THE MATCH!
90+7' MESLIER SAVES! MESLIER SAVES!
90+4' GOOOOOAL FOR NORWICH!
90+2' Leeds substitution
90+1' GOOOOAL for Norwich!
90' Additional time
88' Leeds substitution
83' BALL TO THE POST! Norwich are saved
80' Final stretch of the match
77' Yellow cards
77' VAR decision: No penalty!
75' PENALTY FOR NORWICH!
72' BALL TO THE POST! Leeds are saved
71' Yellow card
70' 20 minutes remaining
64' Norwich came closer
62' Leeds come close!
62' Norwich substitution
60' Leeds substitution
55' A muddled match
50' It's still 1-0
Second half begins
For Leeds, Jack Harrison came on in place of Patrick Bamford, while for Norwich, Mathias Normann came on in place of Lukas Rupp.
45+2' Halftime
45' Additional time
44' Leeds missed it!
40' Last five minutes
35' Norwich came close
29' LEEDS HAD IT AGAIN!
29' BALL TO THE POST! Norwich are saved!
26' Yellow card
20' Norwich does not react
14' GOOOAL for Leeds!
10' Tie continues
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match officials
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistant No.1: Dan Cook
Assistant No.2: Wade Smith
Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh
VAR: Mike Dean
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
Substitutes - Norwich City
28. Angus Gunn (GK), 08. Billy Gilmour, 10. Kieran Dowell, 11. Przemysław Płacheta, 16. Mathias Normann, 19. Jacob Sørensen, 30. Dimitris Giannoulis, 40. Jonathan Tomkinson, 46. John Lowe.
Starting XI - Norwich City
Coach: Dean Smith
Substitutes - Leeds United
13. Kristoffer Klaesson (GK), 05. Robin Koch, 22. Jack Harrison, 26. Lewis Bate, 30. Joe Gelhardt, 35. Charlie Cresswell, 38. Crysencio Summerville, 42. Sam Greenwood, 46. Jamie Shackleton.
Starting XI - Leeds United
Coach: Jesse Marsch
Teams warm up
💬 #LEENOR score prediction? pic.twitter.com/dEKJXWxxLa — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 13, 2022
🙂 Warming up ahead of kick-off.#NCFC | #LEENOR pic.twitter.com/5FpzRzPS9J— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 13, 2022
Last five matches - Norwich City
March 5 - Premier League: 1-3 vs Brentford (Lost)
March 2 - FA Cup: 2-1 vs Liverpool (Lost)
February 25 - Premier League: 2-0 vs Southampton (Lost)
February 19 - Premier League: 3-1 vs Liverpool (Lost)
Last five matches - Leeds United
March 5 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Leicester (Lost)
February 26 - Premier League: 0-4 vs Tottenham (Lost)
February 23 - Premier League: 6-0 vs Liverpool (Lost)
February 20 - Premier League: 2-4 vs Manchester Utd. (Lost)
All set at Elland Road
📍 Home! pic.twitter.com/RDlYDCBvJ6 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 13, 2022
📍Elland Road. All set for today's big match!#NCFC | #LEENOR pic.twitter.com/u5Tlak0gOI— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 13, 2022
Welcome back
Key player - Norwich City
Key player - Leeds United
Leeds United vs Norwich City history
En la Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 27 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leeds United with 12 victories, while Norwich City has won eight, for a balance of seven draws.
If we take into account the times that Leeds United has been at home against Norwich City in the Premier League, there are 13 matches, where the Whites have the advantage with seven wins over the two that the Canaries have won, and the four draws that have occurred.
Norwich City
Norwich is not going through its best moment and is not so far away from the reality of its rival. They have just lost 3-1 at home against Chelsea and the Canaries have now gone six games without a win and are the most in need of a win as they are at the bottom of the table.
Leeds United
Leeds has not managed to raise its head in the Premier League despite the change of coach. The team, now coached by Jesse Marsch, has not been able to get three points in eight games and the relegation zone continues to get closer, so they need a win at any cost, considering that this is a direct rival.