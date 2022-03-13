Goals and highlights Brest 1-4 Marseille in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights of the match!
And the match ends!!
A match where Marseille dominated but Brest did not give up and tried to score many times, and they only could achieve it once, Marseille take the 3 points home.
Min 93: Goallll from Marseille!!
A great ball from Pau Lopes to Under, the goalkeeper comes out really bad and under pushes it in!!
Min 91: Goooooal from Brest!!
A great free kick, it arrives at Cardona and heads it in!!
Yellow card for Marseille
Luan Peres gets a yellow card
Min 88: Post!!!
What a cross from Under to Bakambu he heads it in and hits the post!!
Change for Marseille
Rongier is in
Guendouzi is out
Harit is out
Under is in
Yellow card for Marseille
Saliba gets the yellow card
Change for Metz
Satriano is out
Cardona is in
Change for Marseille
Balerdi is out injured
Caleta Car is in
Min 72: Goooooal from Marseille
A good ball to Gueye who shoots, Bizot saves it but saves it really bad and Harit pushes it in!! And this is game set match for Brest!!
Changes for Marseille
Kolasinac is out
Luan Peres is in
Milik is out
Bakambu is in
Changes for Brest
Magnetti is out
Lucien Agoume is in
Belaili is out
Del Castillo is in
Le Douaron is out
Mounie is in
Min 63: Gooooooal from Marseille!!
A well taken corner that reaches Milik he arrives alone and scores!!
Min 61: Close from Marseille!!
A good shot from Gueye, and it goes close!!!
And the second half begins
Brest move the ball!
And the first half ends!
A game where both teams were good defensively and offensively, but obviously Marseille took advantage of their chance and scored a goal, let's hope the second half is better.
Yellow card for Brest
Satriano recieves it
Min 32: Save from Bizot!!
A good shot from Gueye and Bizot saves it!!
Min 27: Close from Brest!!
A very good ball for Belaili who hits it and goes wide!!
Min 3: Goalllll From Marseille!!
A great ball to Milik, he goes through, he pases it to Gerson and he scores!!
And the match begins!
Marseille move the ball!
Marseille dominate in victories
Both teams have met 10 times in recent years, Brest have won 2 times, they have drawn 2 times and Marseille have won 6 times, Metz's last win was this season in the first leg and they pulled out the win 1-2.
William Saliba is still performing!
The 20 year old center back from Marseille is having a great season, having played 26 out of the 27 matches, and his average rating of the 26 matches is 7.08, will he play well today?
Marco Bizot is ready for another great match!
The experienced dutch goalkeeper has had a great season, last match he got a clean sheet against Lens, who where having a great season, and the dutchman played greatly. Will he get another clean sheet?
Starting XI from Marseille
Pau Lopez; Sead Kolasinac, Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba, Pol Lirola; Pape Gueye, Boubacar Kamara, Matteo Guendouzi; Gerson; Amine Harit, Arek Milik
Starting XI from Brest
Marco Bizot; Jean Kevin Duverne, Denys Bain, Lillian Brassier; Franck Honorat, Harris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Jere Uronen; Youssef Belaili; Jeremy Le Douaron, Martin Satriano
Marseille have only one player out
Their best player, Dimitri Payet got a red card and will not be available for today, this could be trouble for Marseille
Brest only have two players out
Sebastien Cibois broke his Achilles tendon, Brendan Chardonet got too many yellow cards. Will it be a problem without them?
Tune in here Brest vs Marseille
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Brest vs Marseille. as well as recent information of the Stade Francis-Le Ble. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Marseille: Dimitri Payet
The 34 year old attacker is having one of his best seasons, he is probably the most complete forward in the league, he has scored 9 goals and has assisted 9 times, making him the 3rd highest assister in the league, and the 11th highest scorer in the league, will he score or assist tomorrow?
Player to watch from Brest: Frank Honorat
The French midfielder has been very good for Brest. Brest have scored 35 goals until last matchday, and Honorat as a midfielder has contributed 13 goals (9 goals and 4 assists, being the 12th highest scorer in the league, can he score tomorrow?
Last XI from Marseille
Pau Lopez; Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Cuje Caleta Car, Luan Peres; Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara; Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Cedric Bakambu; Arek Milik
Last XI from Brest
Marco Bizot; Lillian Brassier, Christophe Herelle, Jean Kevin Duverne; Jere Uronen, Lucien Agouti, Haris Belkhebla, Frank Honorat; Romain del Castillo; Martin Satriano, Jeremy Le Duaron.
When and where to watch Brest vs Marseille
The game will be broadcast on STAR + and ESPN 3
Some of the times to watch the match!
These are some of the times to watch the match!
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Marseille come from a tough defeat!
Marseille are having a great season, as they are fighting for Champions League spots, but in the last 7 match days they have been bad, only winning twice, drawing once and and loosing 4 times, and last matchday was their 4th loss against Monaco, and they lost 0-1, thanks to a goal from Gelson Martins. Can Marseille recover their form tomorrow?
Brest come from a massive win!
Brest is having a good season (for a team that always fights for relegation) Brest is currently in 12th place, with 35 points, and thanks to last matchday victory against a Lens that is in 10th place, they were able to climb and stay in 12th place. The match was won by Brest 0-1, thanks to a solitary goal from Frank Honorat. Can they win tomorrow against Marseille?
Promissing duel!
The Stade Francis-Le Ble located in Brest; France will be the stadium that will house the match between Brest and Marseille corresponding to matchday 28 of the Ligue 1. This stadium has space for 16,000 people.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the broadcast of the Brest vs Marseille match corresponding to matchday 28 of Ligue 1. The venue for the match will be at the Stade Francis-Le Ble at 1:45 pm.