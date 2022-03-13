Goals and highlights Brest 1-4 Marseille in Ligue 1
Photo VAVEL

6:25 PM15 days ago

Goals and highlights of the match!

6:18 PM15 days ago

6:18 PM15 days ago
5:38 PM15 days ago

And the match ends!!

A match where Marseille dominated but Brest did not give up and tried to score many times, and they only could achieve it once, Marseille take the 3 points home. 
5:35 PM15 days ago

Min 93: Goallll from Marseille!!

A great ball from Pau Lopes to Under, the goalkeeper comes out really bad and under pushes it in!!
5:33 PM15 days ago

Min 91: Goooooal from Brest!!

A great free kick, it arrives at Cardona and heads it in!!
5:32 PM15 days ago

Yellow card for Marseille

Luan Peres gets a yellow card
5:30 PM15 days ago

Min 88: Post!!!

What a cross from Under to Bakambu he heads it in and hits the post!!
5:23 PM15 days ago

Change for Marseille

Rongier is in 

Guendouzi is out

 

Harit is out 

Under is in 

5:21 PM15 days ago

Yellow card for Marseille

Saliba gets the yellow card
5:18 PM15 days ago

Change for Metz

Satriano is out 

Cardona is in

5:18 PM15 days ago

Change for Marseille

Balerdi is out injured

Caleta Car is in 

5:14 PM15 days ago

Min 72: Goooooal from Marseille

A good ball to Gueye who shoots, Bizot saves it but saves it really bad and Harit pushes it in!! And this is game set match for Brest!!
5:12 PM15 days ago

Changes for Marseille

 Kolasinac is out

Luan Peres is in

 

 Milik is out 

 Bakambu is in 

 

 

5:07 PM15 days ago

Changes for Brest

Magnetti is out 

Lucien Agoume is in 

 

Belaili is out 

Del Castillo is in 

 

Le Douaron is out 

Mounie is in

5:05 PM15 days ago

Min 63: Gooooooal from Marseille!!

A well taken corner that reaches Milik he arrives alone and scores!!
5:04 PM15 days ago

Min 61: Close from Marseille!!

A good shot from Gueye, and it goes close!!!
4:46 PM15 days ago

And the second half begins

Brest move the ball!
4:31 PM15 days ago

And the first half ends!

A game where both teams were good defensively and offensively, but obviously Marseille took advantage of their chance and scored a goal, let's hope the second half is better.
4:20 PM15 days ago

Yellow card for Brest

Satriano recieves it
4:19 PM15 days ago

Min 32: Save from Bizot!!

A good shot from Gueye and Bizot saves it!!
4:14 PM15 days ago

Min 27: Close from Brest!!

A very good ball for Belaili who hits it and goes wide!!
3:49 PM15 days ago

Min 3: Goalllll From Marseille!!

A great ball to Milik, he goes through, he pases it to Gerson and he scores!!
3:46 PM15 days ago

And the match begins!

Marseille move the ball!
3:34 PM15 days ago

Marseille dominate in victories

Both teams have met 10 times in recent years, Brest have won 2 times, they have drawn 2 times and Marseille have won 6 times, Metz's last win was this season in the first leg and they pulled out the win 1-2.
3:32 PM15 days ago

William Saliba is still performing!

The 20 year old center back from Marseille is having a great season, having played 26 out of the 27 matches, and his average rating of the 26 matches is 7.08, will he play well today?

 

3:26 PM15 days ago

Marco Bizot is ready for another great match!

The experienced dutch goalkeeper has had a great season, last match he got a clean sheet against Lens, who where having a great season, and the dutchman played greatly. Will he get another clean sheet?

 

3:18 PM15 days ago

Starting XI from Marseille

Pau Lopez; Sead Kolasinac, Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba, Pol Lirola; Pape Gueye, Boubacar Kamara, Matteo Guendouzi; Gerson; Amine Harit, Arek Milik
3:07 PM15 days ago

Starting XI from Brest

Marco Bizot; Jean Kevin Duverne, Denys Bain, Lillian Brassier; Franck Honorat, Harris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Jere Uronen; Youssef Belaili; Jeremy Le Douaron, Martin Satriano
3:01 PM15 days ago

Tweet from Brest

Some players already on the pitch!

 

2:56 PM15 days ago

Tweet from Marseille

The view of the stadium!

 

 

2:56 PM15 days ago

Marseille have only one player out

Their best player, Dimitri Payet got a red card and will not be available for today, this could be trouble for Marseille
2:48 PM15 days ago

Brest only have two players out

Sebastien Cibois broke his Achilles tendon, Brendan Chardonet got too many yellow cards. Will it be a problem without them?
2:38 AM16 days ago

Tune in here Brest vs Marseille

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Brest vs Marseille. as well as recent information of the Stade Francis-Le Ble. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
2:33 AM16 days ago

Player to watch from Marseille: Dimitri Payet

The 34 year old attacker is having one of his best seasons, he is probably the most complete forward in the league, he has scored 9 goals and has assisted 9 times, making him the 3rd highest assister in the league, and the 11th highest scorer in the league, will he score or assist tomorrow?

2:28 AM16 days ago

Player to watch from Brest: Frank Honorat

The French midfielder has been very good for Brest. Brest have scored 35 goals until last matchday, and Honorat as a midfielder has contributed 13 goals (9 goals and 4 assists, being the 12th highest scorer in the league, can he score tomorrow?

2:23 AM16 days ago

Last XI from Marseille

Pau Lopez; Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Cuje Caleta Car, Luan Peres; Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara; Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Cedric Bakambu; Arek Milik 
2:18 AM16 days ago

Last XI from Brest

Marco Bizot; Lillian Brassier, Christophe Herelle, Jean Kevin Duverne; Jere Uronen, Lucien Agouti, Haris Belkhebla, Frank Honorat; Romain del Castillo; Martin Satriano, Jeremy Le Duaron.
2:13 AM16 days ago

When and where to watch Brest vs Marseille

The game will be broadcast on STAR + and ESPN 3, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
2:08 AM16 days ago

Some of the times to watch the match!

These are some of the times to watch the match!

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Bolivia: 2:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Chile: 2:45 PM

Colombia: 1:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

USA (ET): 2:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Paraguay: 3:45 PM

Peru: 1:45 PM

Uruguay: 3:45 PM

2:03 AM16 days ago

Marseille come from a tough defeat!

Marseille are having a great season, as they are fighting for Champions League spots, but in the last 7 match days they have been bad, only winning twice, drawing once and  and loosing 4 times, and last matchday was their 4th loss against Monaco, and they lost 0-1, thanks to a goal from Gelson Martins. Can Marseille recover their form tomorrow?
1:58 AM16 days ago

Brest come from a massive win!

Brest is having a good season (for a team that always fights for relegation) Brest is currently in 12th place, with 35 points, and thanks to last matchday victory against a Lens that is in 10th place, they were able to climb and stay in 12th place. The match was won by Brest 0-1, thanks to a solitary goal from Frank Honorat. Can they win tomorrow against Marseille?
1:53 AM16 days ago

Promissing duel!

The Stade Francis-Le Ble located in Brest; France will be the stadium that will house the match between Brest and Marseille corresponding to matchday 28 of the Ligue 1. This stadium has space for 16,000 people. 
1:48 AM16 days ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the broadcast of the Brest vs Marseille match corresponding to matchday 28 of Ligue 1. The venue for the match will be at the Stade Francis-Le Ble at 1:45 pm.
