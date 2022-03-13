Goals and highlights Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights of the match!
And the match ends!!
Change for Arsenal
Nketiah enters the pitch
Change for Arsenal
Pepe enters the pitch
Min 82: Schmichael wins the battle!!
Yellow card for Arsenal
Change for Arsenal
Martinelli is out
Change for Leicester
Daka is in
Double change for Leicester
Nampalys Mendy is out
Ricardo Pereira is out
James Justin is in
Yellow card for Leicester
Min 58: It could be the 2-0 for Arsenal
Min 55: Penalty for Arsenal!!!
Min 50: Close from Arsenal!!
And the second half begins!
And the first half ends!
Min 35: Saved from Ramsdale!!
Yellow card for Leicester
Min 28: Good shot from Lacazette!!
Min 23: Save from Ramsdale!!
Min 17: ¡¡Crossbar!!
Min 10: Goooooooal from Arsenal!!!
And the match begins!
Arsenal dominate in victories!
Luke Thomas starts again!
Emil Smith Rowe is available!
Starting XI from Leicester
Starting XI from Arsenal
Leicester have a lot of players out!
Arsenal starters are injured!
Player to watch from Leicester: Jamie Vardy
Player to watch from Arsenal: Bukayo Saka
Last XI from Leicester
Last XI from Arsenal
Some of the times to watch the match!
Mexico: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 12:30 pm
Argentina 1:30pm
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 am
Paraguay: 1:30 pm
Peru: 11:30 am
Uruguay: 1:30 pm
Spain: 5:30 pm
When and where to watch Leicester vs Arsenal
Leicester come from a clutch victory!
Last matchday they got a really clutch victory against a really bad Leeds thanks to the solitary goal from Harvey Barnes, Can they get the win tomorrow against the gunners?
Arsenal come from a tough win!
Last matchday they played Watford, who are in the relegation zone, but Watford put up a fight, and Arsenal only got the victory 2-3, can they get to 4th place tomorrow?