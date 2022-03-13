Goals and highlights Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City in Premier League
Photo VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

2:26 PM15 days ago

Thank you!

Thank you for watching today's match in VAVEL, see you in a bit!
2:24 PM15 days ago

Goals and highlights of the match!

2:22 PM15 days ago

And the match ends!!

A match where both teams had clear chances, but Arsenal took their chances and got the win, after getting a lucky penalty and a great header from Partey. Arsenal move to fourth place and have 3 games in hand.
2:15 PM15 days ago

Change for Arsenal

Lacazette leaves the pitch 

Nketiah enters the pitch 

2:13 PM16 days ago

Change for Arsenal

Saka leaves the pitch 

Pepe enters the pitch 

2:11 PM16 days ago

Min 82: Schmichael wins the battle!!

Smith Rowe enters the area, has a shot and Schmichael saves!!
2:07 PM16 days ago

Yellow card for Arsenal

Daka receives it
2:04 PM16 days ago

Change for Arsenal

Smith Rowe is in 

Martinelli is out

2:01 PM16 days ago

Change for Leicester

Iheanacho is out

Daka is in 

1:49 PM16 days ago

Double change for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi is in 

Nampalys Mendy is out 

 

Ricardo Pereira is out 

James Justin is in 

1:48 PM16 days ago

Yellow card for Leicester

Soyuncu got the yellow card for a handball inside the area in the penalty
1:46 PM16 days ago

Min 58: It could be the 2-0 for Arsenal

Lacazette shoots... goaaaaaaal!!!!
1:44 PM16 days ago

Min 55: Penalty for Arsenal!!!

A great cross in, a save from Schmichael, it arrives at Thomas, he heads it, Luke Thomas clears, but the VAR checked the play and there is a handball from Soyuncu, and it is a penalty for Arsenal!!!
1:39 PM16 days ago

Min 50: Close from Arsenal!!

A great shot from Saka after a cross in from Martinelli, and Schmichael saves it!!
1:32 PM16 days ago

And the second half begins!

Leicester move the ball!
1:16 PM16 days ago

And the first half ends!

A very close first half. Arsenal started dominating the match, with an early goal, but then Leicester started shooting more, but they could not get passed Ramsdale. 
1:06 PM16 days ago

Min 35: Saved from Ramsdale!!

A great cross from Albrighton, it arrives at Barnes, and Ramsdale makes an incredible save!!!
1:01 PM16 days ago

Yellow card for Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho recieves it
12:59 PM16 days ago

Min 28: Good shot from Lacazette!!

A long shot from the frenchman, and Schmeichel saves!!
12:55 PM16 days ago

Min 23: Save from Ramsdale!!

A great ball from Dewsbury Hall to Barnes, he arrives at the ball shoots and Ramsdale saves!!
12:48 PM16 days ago

Min 17: ¡¡Crossbar!!

Thomas Partey had a long shot and it hit the crossbar!!
12:42 PM16 days ago

Min 10: Goooooooal from Arsenal!!!

A great corner from Martinelli, that arrives at Partey's head and scores!!
12:30 PM16 days ago

And the match begins!

Arsenal move the ball!
12:18 PM16 days ago

Arsenal dominate in victories!

The Gunners and the Foxes have played each other 16 times in the last couple of years, the Gunners have won 9 times, they have drawn 3 times and the foxes have won 4 times, who will take the victory home today?
12:16 PM16 days ago

Luke Thomas starts again!

The young left-back looks like he stole James Justin's spot, having started a couple of games in a row, and Brendan Rogers decided to put him in the starting XI again. Will he play well today?

12:12 PM16 days ago

Emil Smith Rowe is available!

Apparently the young midfielder was able to recover from Covid-19, and will be on the bench against Leicester City. If he comes on the court, will he have a good game?

 

12:02 PM16 days ago

Starting XI from Leicester

Kasper Schmichel; Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira; Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison; Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho, Marc Albrighton
12:00 PM16 days ago

Starting XI from Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Maghalaes, Ben White, Cedric Soares; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexander Lacazette 
11:52 AM16 days ago

Tweet from Leicester

Players arriving at the stadium!

 

11:43 AM16 days ago

Tweet from Arsenal

The players arriving at the stadium!

 

11:42 AM16 days ago

Leicester have a lot of players out!

The Foxes could be in trouble in today's match, because many players are injured; Ryan Bertrand has an ancle injury, Jamie Vardy has knee problems. Ricardo Pereira has an injury in the hamstrings, Castagne had a collision, and Wesley Fofana got COVID-19. 
11:36 AM16 days ago

Arsenal starters are injured!

Both injured players are regular starters, but are now injured, and they are: Emil Smith Rowe, who tested positive for COVID-19, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who injured both calves.
3:02 AM16 days ago

Tune in here Arsenal vs Leicester

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Arsenal vs Leicester as well as recent information of the Emirates Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
 
2:57 AM16 days ago

Player to watch from Leicester: Jamie Vardy

The 35-year-old striker continues to demonstrate his quality by scoring goals and providing assists as well, since right now he has scored 10 goals and has assisted 2 times, which makes him a striker who also assists, but above all he scores, will he be able tomorrow to continue proving that he still has the quality and score or assist against Arsenal?

 

2:52 AM16 days ago
2:47 AM16 days ago

Player to watch from Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

The 20 year midfielder is having one of the best seasons of his career, he has been on fire for Arsenal, scoring 8 goals and 5 assists in the 25 matches that he has played, and he got a goal in last matchday, will he score or assist tomorrow?

 

2:42 AM16 days ago

Last XI from Leicester

Kasper Schmichel; Hamza Choudhury, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas; Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall; Marc Albrighton, Jamie Varda, Harvey Barnes
2:37 AM16 days ago

Last XI from Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Maghalaes, Ben White, Cedric Soares; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka; Alexander Lacazette
2:32 AM16 days ago

Some of the times to watch the match!

These are some of the times for the match!

Mexico: 10:30 am

Bolivia: 12:30 pm

Argentina 1:30pm

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 11:30 am

Ecuador: 11:30 am

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Peru: 11:30 am

Uruguay: 1:30 pm

Spain: 5:30 pm

2:27 AM16 days ago

When and where to watch Leicester vs Arsenal

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and ESPN, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
2:22 AM16 days ago

Leicester come from a clutch victory!

Leicester are having a really bad season, right now they are in 12th place, but with 3 games in hand, if they win all 3 games they can go up to 9th place. 

Last matchday they got a really clutch victory against a really bad Leeds thanks to the solitary goal from Harvey Barnes, Can they get the win tomorrow against the gunners?

2:17 AM16 days ago

Arsenal come from a tough win!

Arsenal are having their best season since Arsene Wenger times, they are 5th place, 2 points behind 4th place, but they have 4 games in hand from fourth place, and last matchday they got another win. 

Last matchday they played Watford, who are in the relegation zone, but Watford put up a fight, and Arsenal only got the victory 2-3, can they get to 4th place tomorrow?

2:12 AM16 days ago

Promissing duel!

The Emirates Stadium, located in London; England will be the field that will host the game of the 28th day of the Premier League between Arsenal and Leicester. This stadium has space for 60,260 people.
2:07 AM16 days ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers

Welcome to the broadcast of the Arsenal vs Leicester match corresponding to matchday 29 of the Premier League. The venue of the match will be at the Emirates Stadium at 10:30 AM
VAVEL Logo