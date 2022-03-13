Highlights and best moments: Mavericks 95-92 Celtics in NBA 2021-22
10:50 PM15 days ago

Highlights!

6:13 PM15 days ago

6:02 PM15 days ago

End of the match!

THE GAME IS OVER! The Mavericks win in agonizing fashion the game at TD Garden against the Celtics.
5:54 PM15 days ago

4 | 0:09

THREE POINTEEEER! SPENCER DINWIDDIE SCORES WITH NINE SECONDS LEFT! Last possession of the game that will be for the Celtics.
5:52 PM15 days ago

4 | 1:22

TRIPLE! Magnificent shot by Luka Doncic to tie the game at 92 points.
5:47 PM15 days ago

4 | 2:38

A very tense end of the game is coming. Only one point difference between the two teams.
5:44 PM15 days ago

4 | 5:13

The Celtics hold a short lead, just three points.
5:37 PM15 days ago

4 | 7:51

Three-pointer! Luka Doncic scores for the Mavericks. Now two points difference.
5:35 PM15 days ago

4 | 8:24

TRIPLE! Payton Pritchard scores for the Celtics. Five ahead now.
5:34 PM15 days ago

4 | 9:00

The Celtics take a four-point lead.
5:31 PM15 days ago

4 | 11:08

Three-pointer! Payton Pritchard scores for the Celtics.
5:28 PM15 days ago

Fourth quarter begins

The last 12 minutes of regular time are underway.
5:25 PM15 days ago

End of third quarter

The third period ends. The Mavericks win now, who had 12 very good minutes.
5:24 PM15 days ago

3 | 0:24

Three-pointer! Spencer Dinwiddie scores for the Mavericks.
5:23 PM15 days ago

3 | 1:00

Last minute of the third period. The Mavericks have improved their efficiency and even though Luka Doncic is not fully physical, he is enough to even the score.
5:17 PM15 days ago

3 | 3:55

Three-pointer! Jalen Brunson scores for the Mavericks. Three points away.
5:12 PM15 days ago

3 | 4:34

TRIPLE! Dorian Finney-Smith scores for the Mavericks, who lead by one point.
5:12 PM15 days ago

3 | 5:01

Great dunk by Dorian Finney-Smith! Two points away.
5:09 PM15 days ago

3 | 6:15

Three-pointer! Dorian Finney-Smith scores for the Mavericks.
5:06 PM15 days ago

3 | 6:54

The Mavericks respond with a three-pointer by Luka Doncic.
5:05 PM15 days ago

3 | 7:02

Three-pointer! Jaylen Brown scores for the Celtics.
5:00 PM15 days ago

3 | 9:00

Good start for the Celtics in the third period. Jayson Tatum and Al Harford become very important in the purpose of holding the lead.
4:58 PM15 days ago

Third quarter begins

The teams return from the break. Third period underway.
4:41 PM15 days ago

End of the second quarter

The second half of the game is over. The teams go to the break with a nine-point gap. The Celtics partially win.
4:31 PM15 days ago

2 | 2:40

Three-pointer! Jayson Tatum scores for the Celtics.
4:29 PM15 days ago

2 | 4:22

Two free throws scored by Jayson Tatum and the Celtics take a five-point lead.
4:27 PM15 days ago

2 | 5:50

Luka Doncic! The Slovenian returned to the game and starts his production.
4:23 PM15 days ago

2 | 6:40

Very little precision of the teams in the offensive game during this second period. The score is 4-5 after almost six minutes.
4:18 PM15 days ago

2 | 9:49

Three-pointer! A little more than two minutes passed for the first score of the second quarter and Davis Bertans makes it for the Mavericks, who take the lead in the scoreboard.
4:14 PM15 days ago

Second quarter begins

The second half of the match gets underway.
4:11 PM15 days ago

End of first quarter

The first period of the game ends. The Celtics win by two points.
4:10 PM15 days ago

1 | 0:39

Luka Doncic leaves the game. He complains of a hamstring injury in his right leg.
4:05 PM15 days ago

1 | 2:19

Derrick White scores two more points for the Celtics and again it's a six-point lead already.
4:04 PM15 days ago

1 | 4:00

A lot of inaccuracy of the teams in these last minutes. Luka Doncic seems not to be in full condition to play.
3:55 PM15 days ago

1 | 6:10

Jalen Brunson's three-pointer! The Mavericks don't want to let the Celtics get away.
3:53 PM15 days ago

1 | 6:55

Three-pointer! Jayson Tatum scores for the Celtics. Six of difference.
3:50 PM15 days ago

1 | 9:40

Three-pointer! Jaylen Brown scores for the Celtics and now pulls within five points of the Mavericks.
3:50 PM15 days ago

1 | 10:20

Three-pointer! Now Jayson Tatum appears for the Celtics.
3:49 PM15 days ago

1 | 11:15

Three-pointer! The first of the game is scored by none other than Luka Doncic.
3:48 PM15 days ago

1 | 11:40

Al Harford opens the scoring and scores the first two points for the Celtics.
3:47 PM15 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics is underway.
3:37 PM15 days ago

All set

In a few moments the game between Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will start.
3:34 PM15 days ago

Match officials

Crew Chief: John Goble (#10)

Referee: Mark Lindsay (#29)

Umpire: Ray Acosta (#54)

3:32 PM15 days ago

Injury Report

Reggie Bullock (Personal problems), Theo Pinson (Fractured fifth toe on right foot), Marquese Chriss (Right knee) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (Left foot surgery) are the Mavericks' losses for this game.

Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is the only loss for the Celtics for this game.

3:25 PM15 days ago

3:20 PM15 days ago

3:15 PM15 days ago

Last five games - Boston Celtics

March 11: 114-103 vs Pistons (Won)

March 9: 115-101 vs Hornets (Won)

March 6: 126-120 vs Nets (Won)

March 3: 120-107 vs Grizzlies (Won)

March 1: 107-98 vs Hawks (Won)

3:10 PM15 days ago

Last five games - Dallas Mavericks

March 11: 100-113 vs Rockets (Won)

March 9: 77-107 vs Knicks (Lost)

March 7: 111-103 vs Jazz (Won)

March 5: 114-113 vs Kings (Won)

March 3: 121-113 vs Warriors (Won)

3:05 PM15 days ago

Most recent game - Boston Celtics

3:00 PM15 days ago

Most recent game - Dallas Mavericks

2:55 PM15 days ago

2:50 PM15 days ago

2:45 PM15 days ago

2:40 PM15 days ago

2:35 PM15 days ago

Key player - Boston Celtics

In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jayson Tatum stands out. The 24-year-old is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 26.8 points per game, achieved in 64 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.
2:30 PM15 days ago

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 23-year-old player is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 28.0 points per game, achieved in 50 games played, where he has an average of 35.6 minutes played per game.
2:25 PM15 days ago

Last starting five - Boston Celtics

0- Jayson Tatum

7- Jaylen Brown

36- Marcus Smart

42- Al Harford

44- Robert Williams

2:20 PM15 days ago

Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

7- Dwight Powell

8- Josh Green

25- Reggie Bullock

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

77- Luka Doncic

2:15 PM15 days ago

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are going through a good moment. Gone are the disastrous losing streaks they had accumulated at the beginning of the season and after a great recovery, they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

2:10 PM16 days ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks come into this game motivated after recovering their winning memory against the Rockets, after losing a winning streak to the Knicks. They are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference and will need another win in this game to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

2:05 PM16 days ago

The game will be played at the TD Garden

The Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics game will be played at the TD Garden, located in the North End neighborhood of the city of Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 18,624 spectators.
2:00 PM16 days ago

