Highlights and goals: River 4-0 Gimnasia in Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022

Highlights
Our coverage of the River Plate vs Gimnasia match of Matchday 6 of Group A in the first round of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional comes to an end.
90' End of the match!
90' GOOOOAL for River!
86' River substitution
85' Last five minutes
81' REY SAVES!
78' Three changes for River
76' River had it!
76' Three changes in Gimnasia
71' GOOOAL for River!
69' Penalty for River!
64' Yellow card
64' River substitution
62' Yellow card
60' First quarter of the second half
53' Yellow card
50' First minutes
Second half begins
45+2' End of first half
45+2' RODRIGO REY SAVES!
45+1' GOOOAL for River!
45' Penalty for River!
40' Yellow card
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' GOOOOAL for River
29' Penalty for River!
25' Little to note in the match
20' Tie continues
16' Gimnasia came closer
14' The tie is maintained
8' River came closer
4' Gimnasia came closer
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Diego Romero
Assistant No.2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Fabricio Llobet
Substitutes - Gimnasia
01. Tomás Durso (GK), 03. Óscar Piris, 06. Gabriel Enrique, 15. Franco Soldano, 21. Lautaro Chávez, 22. Matías Miranda, 24. Germán Guiffrey, 27. Manuel Insaurralde, 32. Matías Melluso, 33. Nery Leyes, 43. Eric Ramírez, 44. BenjamínDomínguez.
Starting XI - Gimnasia
Coach: Néstor Gorosito
Substitutes - River
33. Ezequiel Centurión (GK), 04. Jonatan Maidana, 05. Bruno Zuculini, 08. Agustín Palavecino, 10. Juan Fernando Quintero, 15. Marcelo Herrera, 19. Braian Romero, 22. Javier Pinola, 23. Emanuel Mammana, 26. José Paradela, 29. Elías Gómez, 32. Tomás Pochettino, 33. Ezequiel Centurión.
Starting XI - River
Coach: Marcelo Gallardo
Statement - Néstor Gorosito (Gimnasia's Coach)
"River is a very dynamic team, with very good feet. They try to press as soon as they lose the ball away from their goal and take advantage of Julian Alvarez's short diagonals behind the center backs, depending on where the ball is coming from. He leaves the front markers in three quarters of the field, Palavecino and Fernández appear by surprise in the area, and Barco and Quintero vary their positions."
"We have a very good squad and several players who can fulfill other roles. Since Cristian Tarragona arrived he has been growing more and more, he can carry the team, but they are different positions."
"We have more or less what everyone sees, River has a way of playing that will not change regardless of who plays, they cut permanently when they do not press."
"The fact that the derby is played next week doesn't change anything. We always have to win, derbies are beautiful, but we have to aim to win every game".
Statement - Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate Coach)
"I have a lot of number 10's. Hook? I don't know what it means. The creative one, the one who connects lines, the one who is a thinker, the one who has good positioning. We have several of those. The player today has to do a little bit of everything."
"We haven't found that complete match that gives us the freedom to find ourselves completely; we are not confused with a good moment, with the victories. We are in search of the complete match that will give us the click."
Gimnasia arrived at the Monumental
🏟 ¡Ya estamos en el Monumental!
Hola, Mellu 🐺😍 pic.twitter.com/cnSeujgNsB — #Gimnasia 🐺 (@gimnasiaoficial) March 13, 2022
River and its locker room ready
Nuestros colores para esta tarde 👀👌 pic.twitter.com/t94MY7XFUf — River Plate (@RiverPlate) March 13, 2022
Last five matches - Gimnasia
February 25 - Binance Cup: 3-2 vs Defensa y Justicia (Lost)
February 21 - Binance Cup: 4-0 vs Banfield (Lost)
February 17 - Binance Cup: 1-0 vs San Lorenzo (Won)
February 13 - Binance Cup: 0-0 vs Racing
Last five matches - River
March 5 - Binance Cup: 0-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won)
February 27 - Binance Cup: 2-2 vs Racing
February 20 - Binance Cup: 0-2 vs Newell's (Won)
February 16 - Binance Cup: 4-1 vs Patronato (Won)
Monumental ready for the game
📍 Todo listo en el Monumental.
🔜 19.15 vs. Gimnasia. pic.twitter.com/j2h7Yhw5Lk — River Plate (@RiverPlate) March 13, 2022
How to watch River Plate vs Gimnasia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: PrendeTV and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is River Plate vs Gimnasia match for Copa de la Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 7:15 PM on Fox Sports Premium and Star +.
Bolivia: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 7:15 PM
Chile: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 6:15 PM on TyC Sports International, PrendeTV, Paramount+
Spain: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 4:15 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Gimnasia
Key player - River
River Plate vs Gimnasia history
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 159 matches, where the millonario has won 85 times, while the wolf has won 33 times, for a total of 41 draws.
Gimnasia
Gimnasia has started the tournament in an irregular way with only one victory in five rounds. It will be important for the wolf to win this match, not only because of the rival, but also because it would put them in the fight for the first places, so it will be a game where motivation must be at its best.
River Plate
River comes to this match with the momentum of the victory achieved in the previous matchday against San Lorenzo and also with the task of winning to remain as one of the leaders of group A. Marcelo Gallardo's team is starting to take shape, but the players are aware that they can still give a better level, so it will be a great opportunity to prove it.