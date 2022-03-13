Highlights and goals: River 4-0 Gimnasia in Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022
Image: VAVEL

10:52 PM15 days ago

Highlights

8:12 PM15 days ago

8:09 PM15 days ago

90' End of the match!

The game ends at El Monumental, RIVER WON! Marcelo Gallardo's team wins a resounding victory before the superclásico against Boca. 4-0 final score.
8:07 PM15 days ago

90' GOOOOAL for River!

BRAIAN ROMERO! The striker is present and scores the fourth goal after a play by Paradela, who had shot, but the goalkeeper Rey had saved it.
8:03 PM15 days ago

86' River substitution

José Paradela replaces Enzo Fernández.
8:03 PM15 days ago

85' Last five minutes

The end of the match is near. River continues to insist looking for the fourth goal.
7:59 PM15 days ago

81' REY SAVES!

Juanfer Quintero played a masterful pass to Braian Romero, who shot low, but the visiting team's goalkeeper prevented River's fourth goal.
7:55 PM15 days ago

78' Three changes for River

Bruno Zuculini, Braian Romero and Agustín Palavecino will replace Julián Álvarez, Enzo Pérez and Esequiel Barco.
7:54 PM15 days ago

76' River had it!

Goalkeeper Rodrigo Rey saves Santiago Simón's shot with his right leg.
7:53 PM15 days ago

76' Three changes in Gimnasia

Franco Soldano, Lautaro Chávez and Emanuel Insaurralde replace Johan Carbonero, Cristian Tarragona and Agustín Cardozo.
7:50 PM15 days ago

71' GOOOAL for River!

JUAN FERNANDO QUINTERO! The Colombian shot low to the right post deceiving the goalkeeper, who dived to the other side.
7:47 PM15 days ago

69' Penalty for River!

Gabriel Enrique is fouled by the referee for a foul on Julián Álvarez.
7:41 PM15 days ago

64' Yellow card

Agustín Cardozo was cautioned in Gimnasia.
7:40 PM15 days ago

64' River substitution

Juan Fernando Quintero replaces Nicolás De La Cruz.
7:39 PM15 days ago

62' Yellow card

Leonardo Morales was cautioned in Gimnasia.
7:38 PM15 days ago

60' First quarter of the second half

Gimnasia has not been able to react so far and River has not settled the match yet.
7:30 PM15 days ago

53' Yellow card

Nery Leyes was cautioned in Gimnasia.
7:27 PM15 days ago

50' First minutes

River tries to attack through the flanks, but Gimnasia's defense is secure in the first minutes of the second half.
7:22 PM15 days ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match is underway. There were two changes in Gimnasia with Gabriel Enrique and Nery Leyes coming in place of Francisco Gerometta and Emanuel Cecchini.
7:07 PM15 days ago

45+2' End of first half

The first 45 minutes are over. River partially wins at home against Gimnasia.
7:06 PM15 days ago

45+2' RODRIGO REY SAVES!

A cross from the right was left for Robert Rojas, who shot in front of goal, but the goalkeeper prevented the home team's third goal.
7:05 PM15 days ago

45+1' GOOOAL for River!

JULIAN ALVAREZ! The striker shot to the right post and the goalkeeper dived to the other side.
7:04 PM15 days ago

45' Penalty for River!

Esequiel Barco broke free from Nicolás De La Cruz's pass, it seemed that the goalkeeper beat him one-on-one, but the ball was loose and when he was about to shoot, the goalkeeper fouled him.
6:58 PM15 days ago

40' Yellow card

Leandro González Pirez was cautioned for River.
6:53 PM15 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

Beyond the goal, the match offered almost no actions to highlight. River has not been able to generate partnerships to get close to the opponent's goal frequently.
6:49 PM15 days ago

30' GOOOOAL for River

ENZO FERNANDEZ! Shot to the right post and over the top, uncatchable for Rodrigo Rey.
6:48 PM15 days ago

29' Penalty for River!

The referee penalizes a handball by Tomás Muro when he came to close Esequiel Barco.
6:44 PM15 days ago

25' Little to note in the match

Gimnasia has not gone into hiding at the Monumental, but neither does it make River feel uncomfortable.
6:38 PM15 days ago

20' Tie continues

20 minutes of the match. We had no scoring chances from either team.
6:36 PM15 days ago

16' Gimnasia came closer

Nicolás De La Cruz made a mistake coming out and gave the ball to Tomás Muro, who crossed from the right looking for Cristian Tarragona, who headed the ball wide.
6:33 PM15 days ago

14' The tie is maintained

For now it is a quiet game. River is holding the ball more, elaborating more, while Gimnasia prefers quick starts.
6:27 PM15 days ago

8' River came closer

Esequiel Barco's shot after a partnership with Julián Álvarez, but the ball was saved by Rodrigo Rey.
6:23 PM15 days ago

4' Gimnasia came closer

Tarragona's header went over the goal defended by Armani.
6:18 PM15 days ago

Match starts!

The game between River and Gimnasia gets underway.
6:15 PM15 days ago

Teams on the field

River and Giminasia players take the field at El Monumental.
6:11 PM15 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Fernando Espinoza
Assistant No.1: Diego Romero
Assistant No.2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Fabricio Llobet
6:07 PM15 days ago

Substitutes - Gimnasia

01. Tomás Durso (GK), 03. Óscar Piris, 06. Gabriel Enrique, 15. Franco Soldano, 21. Lautaro Chávez, 22. Matías Miranda, 24. Germán Guiffrey, 27. Manuel Insaurralde, 32. Matías Melluso, 33. Nery Leyes, 43. Eric Ramírez, 44. BenjamínDomínguez.

6:07 PM15 days ago

Starting XI - Gimnasia

1-4-2-3-1
| 17. Rodrigo Rey |
| 16. Francisco Gerometta | 04. Leonardo Morales | 02. Guillermo Fratta | 18. Nicolás Colazo |
| 05. Emanuel Cecchini | 30. Agustín Cardozo |
| 11. Ramón Sosa  | 28. Tomás Muro | 07. Johan Carbonero |
| 25. Cristian Tarragona |

Coach: Néstor Gorosito

6:07 PM15 days ago

Substitutes - River

33. Ezequiel Centurión (GK), 04. Jonatan Maidana, 05. Bruno Zuculini, 08. Agustín Palavecino, 10. Juan Fernando Quintero, 15. Marcelo Herrera, 19. Braian Romero, 22. Javier Pinola, 23. Emanuel Mammana, 26. José Paradela, 29. Elías Gómez, 32. Tomás Pochettino, 33. Ezequiel Centurión.

6:07 PM15 days ago

Starting XI - River

1-4-3-3
| 01. Franco Armani |
| 02. Robert Rojas | 17. Paulo Díaz | 14. González Pírez | 20. Milton Casco |
| 13. Enzo Fernández | 24. Enzo Pérez | 11. Nicolás De La Cruz |
| 31. Santiago Simón | 09. Julián Álvarez | 21. Esequiel Barco |

Coach: Marcelo Gallardo

6:01 PM15 days ago

Statement - Néstor Gorosito (Gimnasia's Coach)

"River can change a lot tactically depending on their performers. We take the game like everyone else. We have to play them all to win".

"River is a very dynamic team, with very good feet. They try to press as soon as they lose the ball away from their goal and take advantage of Julian Alvarez's short diagonals behind the center backs, depending on where the ball is coming from. He leaves the front markers in three quarters of the field, Palavecino and Fernández appear by surprise in the area, and Barco and Quintero vary their positions."

"We have a very good squad and several players who can fulfill other roles. Since Cristian Tarragona arrived he has been growing more and more, he can carry the team, but they are different positions."

"We have more or less what everyone sees, River has a way of playing that will not change regardless of who plays, they cut permanently when they do not press."

"The fact that the derby is played next week doesn't change anything. We always have to win, derbies are beautiful, but we have to aim to win every game".

5:58 PM15 days ago

Statement - Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate Coach)

"We are looking to find a way of working with several new players who have come in and need to get some experience, continuity and understanding. We are trying to find our way, to loosen up. The match against Laferre was good to give minutes to players who had not been getting them. I am very satisfied with the team we have".

"I have a lot of number 10's. Hook? I don't know what it means. The creative one, the one who connects lines, the one who is a thinker, the one who has good positioning. We have several of those. The player today has to do a little bit of everything."

"We haven't found that complete match that gives us the freedom to find ourselves completely; we are not confused with a good moment, with the victories. We are in search of the complete match that will give us the click."

5:50 PM15 days ago

Gimnasia arrived at the Monumental

5:45 PM15 days ago

River and its locker room ready

5:40 PM15 days ago

Last five matches - Gimnasia

March 4 - Binance Cup: 2-2 vs Argentinos Juniors

February 25 - Binance Cup: 3-2 vs Defensa y Justicia (Lost)

February 21 - Binance Cup: 4-0 vs Banfield (Lost)

February 17 - Binance Cup: 1-0 vs San Lorenzo (Won)

February 13 - Binance Cup: 0-0 vs Racing

5:35 PM15 days ago

Last five matches - River

March 9 - Argentine Cup: 5-0 vs Laferre (Won)

March 5 - Binance Cup: 0-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won)

February 27 - Binance Cup: 2-2 vs Racing

February 20 - Binance Cup: 0-2 vs Newell's (Won)

February 16 - Binance Cup: 4-1 vs Patronato (Won)

5:30 PM15 days ago

Monumental ready for the game

📍 Todo listo en el Monumental.
🔜 19.15 vs. Gimnasia. pic.twitter.com/j2h7Yhw5Lk — River Plate (@RiverPlate) March 13, 2022

5:25 PM15 days ago

Welcome back!

We are ready to bring you the action of this match between River and Gimnasia.
5:20 PM15 days ago

Tune in here River Plate vs Gimnasia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Gimnasia live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:15 PM15 days ago

5:10 PM15 days ago

5:05 PM15 days ago

Key player - Gimnasia

In Gimnasia the presence of Brahian Aleman stands out. The 32-year-old Uruguayan player is showing his talent every time and in the current edition of the Professional League Cup he has scored two goals.
5:00 PM15 days ago

Key player - River

The presence of Juan Fernando Quintero stands out in River Plate. The 30-year-old Colombian player has shown that his talent is increasingly intact. So far he has scored two goals and registered three assists.
4:55 PM15 days ago

River Plate vs Gimnasia history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 177 matches. The statistics are in favor of River, which has won 92 times, while Gimnasia has won 41 times, leaving a balance of 44 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 159 matches, where the millonario has won 85 times, while the wolf has won 33 times, for a total of 41 draws.

4:50 PM15 days ago

Gimnasia

Gimnasia has started the tournament in an irregular way with only one victory in five rounds. It will be important for the wolf to win this match, not only because of the rival, but also because it would put them in the fight for the first places, so it will be a game where motivation must be at its best.

4:45 PM15 days ago

River Plate

River comes to this match with the momentum of the victory achieved in the previous matchday against San Lorenzo and also with the task of winning to remain as one of the leaders of group A. Marcelo Gallardo's team is starting to take shape, but the players are aware that they can still give a better level, so it will be a great opportunity to prove it.

4:40 PM15 days ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Gimnasia match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 72,054 spectators.
4:35 PM15 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa de la Liga Profesional match: River Plate vs Gimnasia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
