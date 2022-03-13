Highlights and goal: Estudiantes 0-1 Boca in Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90+7' End of the match!
90+6' Estudiantes had it!
90' Additional time
89' Yellow card
87' Estudiantes missed it!
86' Double change for Boca
82' Boca substitution
80' Double change for Estudiantes
79' Estudiantes had it!
75' Rossi saves!
70' What a mistake by Andújar!
67' Yellow card
62' Boca had it!
60' First quarter of second half
56' Estudiantes had it!
54' GOOOAL for Boca!
50' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+5' End of first half
45+4' BOCA HAD IT!
45' Additional time
45' Yellow card
43' Yellow card
43' ROSSI SAVES!!!!
40' Penalty for Estudiantes!
39' BOCA HAD IT!
36' Sebastian Villa tried
30' Half hour of match
28' Boca came closer
25' Boca substitution
22' Play stopped
18' Estudiantes substitution
15' Yellow card
14' Boca had it!
13' Boca had it!
10' Tie continues
8' Yellow card
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Cristian Navarro
Assistant No.2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Luis Lobo Medina
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Boca Juniors
13. Javier García (GK), 03. Agustín Sandez, 04. Jorge Figal, 05. Carlos Zambrano, 07. Exequiel Zeballos, 10. Eduardo Salvio, 14. Esteban Rolón, 21. Jorman Campuzano, 25. Gastón Ávila, 27. Nicolás Orsini, 29. Norberto Briasco, 35. Gabriel Vega.
Starting XI - Boca Juniors
Coach: Sebastián Battaglia
Substitutes - Estudiantes de La Plata
01. Jerónimo Pourtau (GK), 04. Emmanuel Beltrán, 14. Hernán Toledo, 15. Carlos Lattanzio, 16. Aaron Spetale, 18. Fabián Noguera, 19. Jeremías Palavecino, 25. Bautista Kociubinski, 30. Jorge Rodríguez, 31. Ricardo Ramírez, 32. Brian Orosco, 37. Alan Marinelli.
Starting XI - Estudiantes de La Plata
Coach: Ricardo Zielinski
Dressing rooms ready
Last five games - Boca Juniors
March 2 - Binance Cup: 4-1 vs Central Córdoba (Won)
February 26 - Binance Cup: 2-2 vs Independiente
February 20 - Binance Cup: 2-1 vs Rosario Central (Won)
February 16 - Binance Cup: 1-2 vs Aldosivi (Won)
Last five games - Estudiantes de La Plata
March 6 - Binance Cup: 1-1 vs Velez
March 2 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Audax Italiano (Won)
February 27 - Binance Cup: 3-2 vs Arsenal de Sarandí (Won)
February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 1-0 vs Audax Italiano (Lost)
Estudiantes arrived at Jorge Luis Hirschi
How to watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: PrendeTV and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors match for Copa de la Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on TNT Sports
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, Paramount+
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors has the presence of Darío Benedetto. The 31-year-old Argentine player returned to the xeneize to demonstrate his goal-scoring ability and so far he has done so by being the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League Cup with three goals.
Key player - Estudiantes de La Plata
The presence of Mauro Boselli stands out in Estudiantes de La Plata. The 36-year-old Argentine player, an idol of the club, is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of the Professional League Cup with four goals.
Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors history
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 187 matches, where the xeneize has won 102 times, while the pincha has won 43 times, for a total of 42 draws.
Boca Juniors
Boca comes to this match with the obligation to win and recover the points lost at home the previous day when they lost to Huracán. The team coached by Sebastián Battaglia needs a win to regain confidence and get back to the top of the table.
Estudiantes de La Plata
Estudiantes comes into this match as one of the two undefeated teams in the championship and as the leader of group B. In addition, they also had a positive result in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores, a series that may influence this match, as the team could present some changes. However, this does not detract from the good moment the pincha is going through at the beginning of the season.