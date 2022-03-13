Highlights and goal: Estudiantes 0-1 Boca in Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:53 PM15 days ago

Highlights

10:36 PM15 days ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors match of Matchday 6 of Group B in the first round of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

10:31 PM15 days ago

90+7' End of the match!

The game ends at the UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium. Boca won with a goal by Luis Advíncula. Estudiantes was penalized at the end by Leandro Díaz's missed penalty and loses its undefeated record in the tournament.
10:28 PM15 days ago

90+6' Estudiantes had it!

Brian Orosco's shot went close to the crossbar.
10:23 PM15 days ago

90' Additional time

Seven more minutes will be played in the match.
10:20 PM15 days ago

89' Yellow card

Nicolás Orsini was cautioned for Boca.
10:20 PM15 days ago

87' Estudiantes missed it!

Toledo had it! A clearer chance than this is unlikely to come his way. Under the goal! Estudiantes miss it.
10:18 PM15 days ago

86' Double change for Boca

Exequiel Zeballos and Jorman Campuzano replace Cristian Medina and Aaron Molinas.
10:15 PM15 days ago

82' Boca substitution

Gabriel Vega replaces Juan Ramírez.
10:13 PM15 days ago

80' Double change for Estudiantes

Hernán Toledo and Brian Orosco are replacing Matías Pellegrini and Fernando Zuqui.
10:12 PM15 days ago

79' Estudiantes had it!

An unbeatable opportunity for the home team and Leandro Díaz could not hit the ball squarely, which was left to Rossi.
10:07 PM15 days ago

75' Rossi saves!

A good shot by Emmanuel Mas was well caught by Rossi.
10:03 PM15 days ago

70' What a mistake by Andújar!

Mariano Andújar was clearing a ball in his area, but he hit it into a teammate and was fortunate that it didn't go so close to the goal.
10:00 PM15 days ago

67' Yellow card

Pol Fernández was cautioned for Boca.
9:55 PM15 days ago

62' Boca had it!

A good pass from Fabra to Ramírez, who shot, but the ball went over the goal.
9:52 PM15 days ago

60' First quarter of second half

Boca continues to win, although Estudiantes does not give up and looks for an equalizer.
9:49 PM15 days ago

56' Estudiantes had it!

Zuqui had a chance to equalize after a cross from the right by Pellegrini, but the ball went just wide of the other post.
9:46 PM15 days ago

54' GOOOAL for Boca!

LUIS ADVÍNCULA! The Peruvian player scores with a header after Sebastián Villa's cross from the left.
9:41 PM15 days ago

50' Yellow card

Marcos Rojo was cautioned in Boca.
9:37 PM15 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts and the second half begins. There was a change in Estudiantes with Jorge Rodríguez replacing Manuel Castro.
9:22 PM15 days ago

45+5' End of first half

End of the first half of the match. Goalless draw at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium.
9:21 PM15 days ago

45+4' BOCA HAD IT!

Sebastián Villa's shot was well saved by Andújar, the rebound fell to Advíncula, who shot as best he could and Emmanuel Mas saved.
9:18 PM15 days ago

45' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the first half.
9:17 PM15 days ago

45' Yellow card

Jorge Morel was cautioned for Estudiantes.
9:17 PM15 days ago

43' Yellow card

Luis Advíncula was cautioned for Boca.
9:16 PM15 days ago

43' ROSSI SAVES!!!!

BOCA'S GOALKEEPER SAVED! Leandro Díaz shot low to the left post and there he went. The match is still 0-0.
9:13 PM15 days ago

40' Penalty for Estudiantes!

The referee penalizes a foul by Frank Fabra in the area on Manuel Castro. He also gave the Colombian a yellow card.
9:11 PM15 days ago

39' BOCA HAD IT!

Andújar made an excellent save after a shot by Sebastián Villa. The rebound was left to Luis Vázquez, who shot, but a rival defender saved it with his head on the line.
9:07 PM15 days ago

36' Sebastian Villa tried

The Colombian player is the most insistent in Boca's offensive play. His shot was deflected by an opponent.
9:01 PM15 days ago

30' Half hour of match

Boca is once again in control of the ball now that the game is returning to the rhythm it had before the constant pauses.
8:59 PM15 days ago

28' Boca came closer

Carlos Zambrano headed a cross from the right, but the ball went over the goal.
8:56 PM15 days ago

25' Boca substitution

Carlos Zambrano replaces Carlos Izquierdoz.
8:53 PM15 days ago

22' Play stopped

It appears that Carlos Izquierdoz will not be able to continue in the match due to injury.
8:49 PM15 days ago

18' Estudiantes substitution

Bad news for the home team. Mauro Boselli has to leave due to injury. Alan Marinelli enters in his place.
8:46 PM15 days ago

15' Yellow card

Aaron Molinas was cautioned for Boca.
8:45 PM15 days ago

14' Boca had it!

Sebastián Villa's cross from the left and Andújar had to do his best to keep the ball out of his goal.
8:44 PM15 days ago

13' Boca had it!

Villa's cross from the right was headed in by Luis Vázquez, but the ball went just wide of the right post.
8:41 PM15 days ago

10' Tie continues

The score remains at zero. For now, Boca looks better.
8:47 PM15 days ago

8' Yellow card

Leandro Godoy was cautioned in Estudiantes.
8:36 PM15 days ago

5' First minutes

For now, the match shows Boca trying to hold the ball most of the time.
8:31 PM15 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Estudiantes and Boca gets underway.
8:31 PM15 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Fernando Echenique
Assistant No.1: Cristian Navarro
Assistant No.2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Luis Lobo Medina
8:30 PM15 days ago

Teams on the field

Estudiantes and Boca players take the field at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium.
8:17 PM15 days ago

Substitutes - Boca Juniors

13. Javier García (GK), 03. Agustín Sandez, 04. Jorge Figal, 05. Carlos Zambrano, 07. Exequiel Zeballos, 10. Eduardo Salvio, 14. Esteban Rolón, 21. Jorman Campuzano, 25. Gastón Ávila, 27. Nicolás Orsini, 29. Norberto Briasco, 35. Gabriel Vega.

8:16 PM15 days ago

Starting XI - Boca Juniors

1-4-3-1-2
| 01. Agustín Rossi |
| 17. Luis Advíncula | 24. Carlos Izquierdoz | 06. Marcos Rojo | 18. Frank Fabra |
| 36. Cristian Medina | 08. Pol Fernández | 20. Juan Ramírez |
| 16. Aaron Molinas |
| 38. Luis Vázquez | 22. Sebastián Villa |

Coach: Sebastián Battaglia

8:16 PM15 days ago

Substitutes - Estudiantes de La Plata

01. Jerónimo Pourtau (GK), 04. Emmanuel Beltrán, 14. Hernán Toledo, 15. Carlos Lattanzio, 16. Aaron Spetale, 18. Fabián Noguera, 19. Jeremías Palavecino, 25. Bautista Kociubinski, 30. Jorge Rodríguez, 31. Ricardo Ramírez, 32. Brian Orosco, 37. Alan Marinelli.

8:16 PM15 days ago

Starting XI - Estudiantes de La Plata

1-4-4-2
| 21. Mariano Andújar |
| 29. Leonardo Godoy | 03. Agustín Rogel | 02. Ezequiel Muñoz | 06. Emmanuel Mas |
| 20. Manuel Castro | 08. Fernando Zuqui | 05. Jorge Morel | 07. Matías Pellegrini |
| 17. Mauro Boselli | 09. Leandro Díaz |

Coach: Ricardo Zielinski

8:05 PM15 days ago

Dressing rooms ready

8:00 PM15 days ago

Last five games - Boca Juniors

March 6 - Binance Cup: 0-1 vs Huracán (Lost)

March 2 - Binance Cup: 4-1 vs Central Córdoba (Won)

February 26 - Binance Cup: 2-2 vs Independiente

February 20 - Binance Cup: 2-1 vs Rosario Central (Won)

February 16 - Binance Cup: 1-2 vs Aldosivi (Won)

7:55 PM15 days ago

Last five games - Estudiantes de La Plata

March 9 - Copa Libertadores: 0-1 vs Everton (Won)

March 6 - Binance Cup: 1-1 vs Velez

March 2 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Audax Italiano (Won)

February 27 - Binance Cup: 3-2 vs Arsenal de Sarandí (Won)

February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 1-0 vs Audax Italiano (Lost)

7:50 PM15 days ago

Estudiantes arrived at Jorge Luis Hirschi

7:45 PM15 days ago

Welcome back!

We are ready to bring you the action of this match between Estudiantes de La Plata and Boca Juniors.
7:40 PM15 days ago

Tune in here Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:35 PM15 days ago

How to watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your options is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: PrendeTV and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:30 PM15 days ago

What time is Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors match for Copa de la Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors of March 13th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on TNT Sports
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, Paramount+
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

7:25 PM15 days ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors has the presence of Darío Benedetto. The 31-year-old Argentine player returned to the xeneize to demonstrate his goal-scoring ability and so far he has done so by being the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League Cup with three goals.

7:20 PM15 days ago

Key player - Estudiantes de La Plata

The presence of Mauro Boselli stands out in Estudiantes de La Plata. The 36-year-old Argentine player, an idol of the club, is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of the Professional League Cup with four goals.

7:15 PM15 days ago

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 201 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have emerged victorious on 109 occasions, while Estudiantes de La Plata has won on 45 occasions, leaving a balance of 47 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 187 matches, where the xeneize has won 102 times, while the pincha has won 43 times, for a total of 42 draws.

7:10 PM15 days ago

Boca Juniors

Boca comes to this match with the obligation to win and recover the points lost at home the previous day when they lost to Huracán. The team coached by Sebastián Battaglia needs a win to regain confidence and get back to the top of the table.

7:05 PM15 days ago

Estudiantes de La Plata

Estudiantes comes into this match as one of the two undefeated teams in the championship and as the leader of group B. In addition, they also had a positive result in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores, a series that may influence this match, as the team could present some changes. However, this does not detract from the good moment the pincha is going through at the beginning of the season.

7:00 PM15 days ago

The match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium

The Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, located in the city of La Plata, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1907, has a capacity for 32,530 spectators.
6:55 PM15 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa de la Liga Profesional match: Estudiantes de La Plata vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo