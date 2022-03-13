Goals and Highlights: Toluca 0-3 Pachuca in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90'
85'
77'
70'
56'
50'
46'
45'
45'
40'
30'
18'
12'
5'
0'
All set
Lineup Pachuca
195 Aceves D. 3 Alvarez K. 22 Cabral G. 24 Chavez L. 6 Guzmán V. 11 Hurtado A. 7 Ibáñez N. 30 Ibarra R. 28 Sanchez E. 4 Tapias M. 5 Ustari O. (G)
Lineup Toluca
📝👹| ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 para enfrentar esta tarde a @Tuzos en el Nemesio Diez!— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) March 13, 2022
¡Si apuestas en @calientesports $400 a la victoria del Diablo, cobrarías hasta $1,300! 🤑⚽️
➡️ https://t.co/ga9UFFhMYo#ApuestaEnCaliente | #SomosEl𝗧𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗮 pic.twitter.com/E0SjATzS9d
Key of Pachuca
Who is the referee
Injuries Pachuca
Injuries Toluca
Odd to win
The activity of today
Atletico San Luis vs. Puebla
Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana
Fact
Tune in here Toluca vs Pachuca Live Score
Toluca vs Pachuca How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Liga MX
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between Toluca vs Pachuca
Key player of Pachuca
Key player of Toluca
Pachuca
Although he has lost just one game in this Clausura Tournament, he took that loss as a visitor, when León beat him 2-1 on the third day of the championship. Despite this, and including that fall, Pachuca has scored at least once in each day of this competition, something that explains why, together with Puebla and Tigres, they are the teams with the most goals scored in the current tournament.
Toluca
With one game less, Toluca is the fourth worst local in the League and is one of the only three teams in the tournament that has not yet drawn at home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their home games, so we can see a game with goals.
The game will played at the Estadio Nemesio Diez
It has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was rebuilt in 2017.