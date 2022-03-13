Goals and Highlights: Toluca 0-3 Pachuca in Liga MX
Photo: VAVEL

4:04 PM15 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Pachuca win.

3:53 PM15 days ago

90'

The match ends, the score is 0-3.
3:46 PM15 days ago

85'

GOAL PACHUCA Yairo Moreno puts the 0-3 in heads up.
3:34 PM15 days ago

77'

Yellow card for Castaneda.
3:30 PM15 days ago

70'

GOAL PACHUCA Ibañez defines an empty goal and makes it 0-2.
3:15 PM15 days ago

56'

Sanvezzo's header that fails to put it in, incredible failure
3:10 PM15 days ago

50'

On the line, the Toluca defender avoids the 0-2 goal.
3:04 PM15 days ago

46'

The second half starts
2:49 PM15 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half the score is 0-1.
2:48 PM15 days ago

45'

1 minute is added
2:43 PM15 days ago

40'

Guzman's shot that passes close
2:32 PM15 days ago

30'

Ibañez was about to shoot but a defender crossed and avoided the shot
2:22 PM15 days ago

18'

Chavez's shot that passes to the side of the goal
2:18 PM15 days ago

12'

PACHUCA GOAL Shot by Guzmán after a collective play and makes it 0-1.
2:08 PM16 days ago

5'

Ibañez shoots but is rebounded by a corner kick defender.
2:01 PM16 days ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
1:56 PM16 days ago

All set

Everything is ready at the Nemesio Diez stadium for this match between Toluca and Pachuca.
1:51 PM16 days ago

Lineup Pachuca

This is the XI starter of Pachuca. 

195 Aceves D. 3 Alvarez K. 22 Cabral G. 24 Chavez L. 6 Guzmán V. 11 Hurtado A. 7 Ibáñez N. 30 Ibarra R. 28 Sanchez E. 4 Tapias M. 5 Ustari O. (G)

1:46 PM16 days ago

Lineup Toluca

This is the XI starter of Toluca.
1:41 PM16 days ago

Key of Pachuca

Fearful striker and solid defense are the credentials with which Pachuca goes to the field of Nemesio Diez against Toluca as she has 17 goals and only 8 against.
1:36 PM16 days ago

Who is the referee

The referee for today will be Cesar Arturo Ramos.
1:31 PM16 days ago

Injuries Pachuca

Pachuca has no casualties for this game.
1:26 PM16 days ago

Injuries Toluca

Toluca has no casualties for this match.
1:21 PM16 days ago

Odd to win

Pachuca is the favorite for this match with a -110 odds
1:16 PM16 days ago

The activity of today

Today's activity starts this afternoon at the Nemesio Diez in addition to:

Atletico San Luis vs. Puebla

Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana

1:11 PM16 days ago

Fact

In only one of the last three matches against each other corresponding to Liga MX were there goals from both casts.
1:06 PM16 days ago

Tune in here Toluca vs Pachuca Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the Liga MX match Toluca vs Pachuca live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:01 PM16 days ago

Toluca vs Pachuca How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Liga MX

If you want to watch the game Toluca vs Pachuca Live on TV, your options is Channel 2

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:56 PM16 days ago

Games between Toluca vs Pachuca

2 of the last 5 games have been won by Toluca, so it seems likely that they will be able to add tomorrow. In Estadio Nemesio Diez it is something else because Toluca has 1 loss since 2016 and it was in their most recent game between the two held in this stadium.
12:51 PM16 days ago

Key player of Pachuca

The second scorer of the tournament is the Argentine Nicolás Ibañez with 6 goals and 1 assist, he had a streak of four consecutive games scoring goals, but the previous game was cut, the Pachuca team will put all its hopes in Nico.
Photo: Getty images// Jam Media
12:46 PM16 days ago

Key player of Toluca

Leonardo Fernández is Toluca's top scorer in the league with three goals and has also contributed with an assist, so the Uruguayan will destroy the devils' offensive attack.
Photo: Getty images// Hector Vivas
12:41 PM16 days ago

Pachuca

Pachuca comes to this match in great form and, like his rival, with one game less, so with a victory here he will be able to return to the leadership of the competition. He has a consecutive streak without defeats in his last five visits away from the Hidalgo Stadium and, in addition, he has won by 2 or more goals.

Although he has lost just one game in this Clausura Tournament, he took that loss as a visitor, when León beat him 2-1 on the third day of the championship. Despite this, and including that fall, Pachuca has scored at least once in each day of this competition, something that explains why, together with Puebla and Tigres, they are the teams with the most goals scored in the current tournament.

12:36 PM16 days ago

Toluca

Toluca ended a small streak of three games without winning after beating Necaxa on the last day as a visitor, which left it in seventh position in the 2022 Liga MX Closing Tournament with 13 points. Far from the first two places in the standings, the 'Red Devils' will seek to avoid a third consecutive loss at home.
With one game less, Toluca is the fourth worst local in the League and is one of the only three teams in the tournament that has not yet drawn at home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their home games, so we can see a game with goals.
12:31 PM16 days ago

The game will played at the Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium, also known as "La bombonera", is a soccer stadium located in the city of Toluca, capital of the State of Mexico in Mexico. It is the usual headquarters of Deportivo Toluca Fútbol Club, the stadium of Club Deportivo Toluca was officially inaugurated on August 8, 1954.

It has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was rebuilt in 2017.

Photo: Getty images// Jam Media
12:26 PM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga MX match: Toluca vs Pachuca Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
