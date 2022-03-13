Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City in Premier League
Image: VAVEL Brazil

Next Matches

Both teams will take the field for the FA Cup on Sunday (20). Palace face Everton, while City face Southampton.
Table

Manchester City reaches 70 points, in first place. Crystal Palace is in 11th, with 34.
95'

End of story
95'

Gallagher looks for Zaha in the middle of the box, but Stones makes the interception
90'

Stones backs wrongly, Laporte sleeps on the spot. Gallagher takes advantage, waits for the ball to bounce and hits a cross over the goal
90'

+5
89'

De Bruyne takes a free-kick into the box. Laporte finishes with his thigh at the second post, making it easy for the goalkeeper to save
89'Yellow card for Crystal Palace

Edouard
83' Yellow card for Crystal Palace

Gallagher 
76'

Foden is thrown into the box, kills on the chest. As he prears his body to finish, Guehi steps forward to take a corner. However, the assistant had already raised the flag
70' NOT ENTER

De Bruyne stretches with Grealish. The number 10 crosses low, Bernardo Silva doesn't catch it straight and wastes it in the small area
68'

City presses, but Palace closes the doors on the intermediary
65' Substitutions at Crystal Palace

Out: Olise and Mateta

In: Ayew and Edouard

53' Yellow card for Manchester City

Grealish
49'

Kouyaté receives in the area, tries to divert with his head, but ends up missing
46'

Surrounded by three, De Bruyne manages to move and gives Mahrez a spectacular pass. The striker goes to the back line and is stopped by Andersen
45'

Game restarts
47'

The first half ends
45'

+2
43' Yellow card for Crystal Palace

Kouyaté
38'

Zaha shoots a cross from the edge of the box and sends a dangerous shot to the left of the goal
32'

Kouyaté feels pain in his left leg and is already receiving medical attention
31'

Mahrez shoots first-time inside the area, but is stopped by the goalkeeper
27' WOOOW

Cancelo unleashes a bomb from afar. The ball explodes off the crossbar, and Laporte finds it, who isolates it over the goal
25' SAVES THE GOALKEEPER

De Bruyne is picked up by Foden in the box. The captain swivels to hit a first-time shot and Guaita makes a great point-blank save
21'

Mahrez is picked up on the edge of the box, he adjusts and hits the ball with his left foot. Guaita fits in the middle of the goal
13' LOST

De Bruyne shoots from the edge of the box. Guaita makes a save, Bernardo silva grabs the rebound, but lets the ball slip when he gets a hand on it near the end line
12'

Laporte fumbles, Mateta takes advantage and passes Walker. The number 14 triggers Olise, who knocks the ball out
10'

Walker dribbles beautifully through the middle, opens up to De Bruyne, who crosses from the back line. Clyne pushes it away inside the area 
8'

Mahrez pulls up the middle and takes a shot on the edge of the box. The ball goes to the left of the goal
7'

City abuses in the shots, but the London defense gets the better of all
2'

Rodri takes a corner kick in the corner of the box, with a first-time shot. Andersen strikes back
00'

Exit given by Crystal Palace
⏱️

Teams on the field
⏱️

Warming up moment
Cityzens substitutes

Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mbete
Manchester City with its 11

Ederson; Walker, Sotones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez,, Grealish, Foden
Eagle reserves

Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Benteke, Edouard, Riedewald
3:27 PM14 days ago

Crystal Palace lineup

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell;  Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise, Gallagher, Zaha; Mateta
Undefeated

Manchester City are unbeaten in 13 away games in the Premier League since losing on the opening match of the 2021/22 season
Will it work?

Crystal Palace are trying to beat Manchester City in both league rounds for the first time since 1987/88 in the second division, after winning 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
Video Refereeing

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Jarred Gillett

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Harry Lennard

Field Referee

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistant 1: Lee Betts

Assistant 2: Richard West

Fourth referee: Simon Hooper

How and where to watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match live?

If you want to watch the game Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live on TV, your options is: USA Network, Telemundo Deporte,  UUNIVERSO

If you want to directly stream it: USANetwork.com, Telemundo Deporte app,  SiriusXM, UNIVERSO NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Manchester City of 14th March 2022in several countries:

Argentina 5:00 pm: Star +

Bolivia 5:00 pm: Star +

Brazil 5:00 pm:  ESPN, Star +

Chile 5:00 pm: Star +

Colombia 5:00 pm: Star +

Ecuador 5:00 pm: Star +

USA 3:00 pm ET: USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO

UK 8:00 pm: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Manchester, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Spain 8:00 pm: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Mexico 2:00 pm: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Paraguay 5:00 pm: Star +

Peru 5:00 pm: Star +

Uruguay 5:00 pm: Star +

Venezuela 4 pm: Star +

Speak up, Guardiola!

"Seeing the run Crystal Palace are on now, one defeat in the last eight games, the quality they have, especially up front with Zaha, when they defend deep, they are hard to break down. Selhurst Park is always a tough place to go. It's a final for us and we know that. Hopefully we can prepare well to face a good opponent."
Probable lineup for Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Sotones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Grealish; Foden.
City's situation

Ruben Dias is out due to a hamstring injury. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola has the return of Kyle Walker, who served his suspension against Sporting in the Champions League.
Photo: Manchester City
Photo: Manchester City
Speak up, Viera!

"When you play against a team like City, you have to be 9-10/10 because of the quality of the team. Of course you have some moments that need to go in your favor. You have to force those moments, do whatever it takes to allow us to win. When defending, we can't make mistakes because of the quality of the players they have around. We will be punished immediately."
Probable lineup for Crystal Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Kouyaté, Gallagher, Hughes; Ayew, Zaha, Schlupp.
Palace situation

Patrick Vieira doubts whether he can count on Ward. The defender feels discomfort in the groin area. However, Ferguson, who has a thigh posterior muscle injury, is not available.
Cityzens' sequence was triumphant in derby

Leaders of the competition with 69 points, Manchester City saw the difference to Liverpool, second placed, fall to three points. The Cityzens, with an 82% success rate, come in after beating rivals United 4-1 at home. Pep Guardiola's team has only one defeat in five games.
How Eagles come

At 39%, Crystal Palace got back to winning ways when they beat Wolverhampton, 2-0, in the last round. In 11th place, the Eagles own 33 points, coming in on a sequence of three wins, one draw, and one defeat.
Closing round

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, live this monday (14), at Selhurst Park, at 3 pm ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 29th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA
