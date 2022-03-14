Highlights and goal: Ajax 0-1 Benfica in UEFA Champions League 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

7:49 PM13 days ago

📺 Highlights

6:08 PM13 days ago

6:05 PM13 days ago

90+8' GAME OVER! BENFICA WINS!

The match ended at the Johan Cruyff Arena, BENFICA WON AND QUALIFIED TO THE QUARTER FINALS! Victory by the minimum difference to leave out one of the teams that was undefeated in the Champions League.
6:01 PM13 days ago

90+7' GREAT SAVE BY VLACHODIMOS!

BROBBEY HAD IT! The Ajax player had the chance in front of goal, but the Benfica keeper kept out the goal in the last play of the game.
5:58 PM13 days ago

90+5' Yellow cards

The referee cautions Daley Blind and Ryan Gravenberch for Ajax.
5:57 PM13 days ago

90+1' Double change for Benfica

Valentino Lázaro and Paulo Bernardo replace Gilberto and Gonçalo Ramos.
5:54 PM13 days ago

90' Additional time

Six more minutes will be played in the match.
5:52 PM13 days ago

88' Last minutes

Time is running out for Ajax. The result is slipping away from ten Hag's team, who are also losing their unbeaten Champions League run.
5:46 PM13 days ago

83' Yellow card

Jurriën Timber was cautioned for Ajax.
5:45 PM13 days ago

82' Double change in Ajax

Davy Klaassen and Brian Brobbey replace Steven Berghuis and Edson Alvarez.
5:44 PM13 days ago

81' Benfica substitution

Diogo Gonçalves replaces Darwin Núñez.
5:41 PM13 days ago

77' GOOOAL for Benfica

DARWIN NÚÑEZ! Grimaldo took a corner kick from the right and the Uruguayan headed the ball past Onana to score the first goal of the match.
5:34 PM13 days ago

72' Benfica substitution

Roman Yaremchuk replaces Everton.
5:30 PM13 days ago

67' Yellow card

Gonçalo Ramos was cautioned for Benfica.
5:25 PM13 days ago

62' Ajax came closer

A cross from the left was headed by Antony, but the ball went over the goal.
5:25 PM13 days ago

60' First quarter of second half

Little to highlight in the match in general. It is a game with few scoring chances.
5:18 PM13 days ago

55' The game does not change

Ajax continue to have control of the ball, but are not doing much damage against a Benfica side that continues to wait in their own half.
5:12 PM13 days ago

49' Ajax came closer

Dusan Tadic's shot went wide.
5:08 PM13 days ago

Second half begins

The second half begins. There was a change for Benfica with Soualiho Meite replacing Adel Taarabt.
4:51 PM13 days ago

45+2' Halftime

The first half of the match ends. At the end, the referee let another minute play, but no harm was done to the teams. 0-0 score.
4:58 PM13 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played.
4:45 PM13 days ago

40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is approaching. The match still doesn't have many actions to highlight.
4:39 PM13 days ago

36' Ajax had it!

A good shot by Gravenberch was saved by Vlachodimos and sent to the corner kick.
4:38 PM13 days ago

35' Ajax came closer

Antony's shot down the middle, Vlachodimos made a calm save.
4:33 PM13 days ago

30' Half an hour into the match

The stalemate continues at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Benfica have opted to maintain a more conservative stance and leave the responsibility to Ajax.
4:28 PM13 days ago

25' Still goalless

It's a poor game in terms of scoring options, despite Ajax being the team that tries to find the goal the most. Little to highlight.
4:22 PM13 days ago

19' Ajax came close

Edson Álvarez's header after a corner kick from the left, but the ball went over the goal.
4:18 PM13 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

Ajax dominates possession for most of the game, they have a very good circulation and always try to finish their moves with crosses. So far, all of them have been medium or low crosses.
4:13 PM13 days ago

10' Tie continues

Not much happens in the beginning of the match, there are still no scoring chances.
4:10 PM13 days ago

7' Ajax goal disallowed

Dusan Tadic's cross from the left half, Sebastien Haller scored with a touch in front of Vlachodimos, but the assistant flagged him offside.
4:08 PM13 days ago

5' First minutes

The teams settle on the pitch. Ajax tries to impose its style in the first minutes.
4:05 PM13 days ago

2' Ajax came closer

Daley Blind's cross from the left was headed awkwardly by Antony, and the ball went wide.
4:03 PM13 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Ajax and Benfica is underway.
3:58 PM13 days ago

Teams on the field

The Ajax and Benfica players take the field at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
3:56 PM13 days ago

Match Officials

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande - Spain
Assistant No.1: Juan Carlos Yuste - Spain
Assistant No.2: Roberto Alonso Fernández - Spain
Fourth official: José Luis Munuera - Spain
VAR: Alejandro Hernández - Spain
VAR Assistant: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández - Spain
UEFA Delegate: Christian Kofoed - Denmark
3:53 PM13 days ago

This is how the teams arrived

3:45 PM13 days ago

Substitutes - Benfica

77. Helton Leite (GK), 11. Soualiho Meite, 15. Roman Yaremchuk, 17. Diogo Gonçalves, 20. João Mario, 22. Valentino Lázaro, 23. Nemanja Radonjić, 31. Gil Dias, 34. André Almeida, 39. Henrique Araújo, 55. Paulo Bernardo, 91. Morato.
3:40 PM13 days ago

Starting XI - Benfica

1-4-3-3
| 99. Odisseas Vlachodimos |
| 02. Gilberto | 30. Nico Otamendi | 05. Jan Vertonghen | 03. Alejandro Grimaldo |
| 07. Éverton | 28. Julian Weigl | 49. Adel Taarabt |
| 27. Rafa Silva | 09. Darwin Nuñez | 88. Gonçalo Ramos |

Coach: Nélson Verissimo

3:35 PM13 days ago

Substitutes - Ajax

33. Przemysław Tytoń (Gk), 51. Charlie Setford (GK), 02. Jurriën Timber, 06. Davy Klaassen, 09. Danilo Pereira, 15. Devyne Rensch, 18. Brian Brobbey, 19. Zakaria Labyad, 20. Mohammed Kudus, 25. Kenneth Taylor, 30. Mohamed Daramy, 31. Nicolás Tagliafico.
3:30 PM13 days ago

Starting XI - Ajax

1-4-3-3
| 24. André Onana |
| 12. Noussair Mazraoui | 02. Jurriën Timber | 21. Lisandro Martínez | 17. Daley Blind |
| 04. Edson Álvarez | 23. Steven Berghuis | 08. Ryan Gravenberch |
| 11. Antony | 22. Sébastien Haller | 10. Dušan Tadić |

Coach: Erik ten Hag

3:25 PM13 days ago

Last five matches - Benfica

March 11 - Primeira Liga: 1-1 vs Vizela

March 5 - Primeira Liga: 1-2 vs Portimonense (Won)

February 27 - Primeira Liga: 3-0 vs Vitoria Guimaraes (Won)

February 23 - UEFA Champions League: 2-2 vs Ajax

February 18 - Primeira Liga: 2-2 vs Boavista

3:20 PM13 days ago

Last five matches - Ajax

March 11 - Eredivisie: 2-3 vs Cambuur (Won)

March 6 - Eredivisie: 3-2 vs Waalwijk (Won)

March 3 - Eredivisie: 0-2 vs AZ Alkmaar (Won)

February 27 - Eredivisie: 2-1 vs G.A. Eagles (Lost)

February 23 - UEFA Champions League: 2-2 vs Benfica

3:15 PM13 days ago

All set at the Johan Cruyff Arena

3:10 PM13 days ago

📽 Highlights - First leg

3:05 PM13 days ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Ajax and Benfica.
3:00 PM13 days ago

Tune in here Ajax vs Benfica Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ajax vs Benfica live match, as well as the latest information from the Johan Cruyff Arena. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
2:55 PM13 days ago

2:50 PM13 days ago

What time is Ajax vs Benfica match for UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Benfica of March 15th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Space Brazil, HBO Max
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Galavision, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:45 PM13 days ago

Key player - Benfica

In Benfica, the presence of Darwin Núñez stands out. The 22-year-old Uruguayan player is the team's top scorer in the current season with 23 goals, three of them in the current edition of the UEFA Champions League.
2:40 PM13 days ago

Key player - Ajax

In Ajax, the presence of Sebastien Haller stands out. The 27-year-old Ivorian player is the team's top scorer in the current season with 32 goals, 11 of them in the current edition of the UEFA Champions League.
2:35 PM13 days ago

Ajax vs Benfica history

These two teams have met eight times in the UEFA Champions League. The statistics favor Ajax, who have won four times, while Benfica have won once, for a total of three draws.
2:30 PM13 days ago

Benfica

Benfica has been having important and positive results in the Portuguese league and they hope to achieve a victory in the round of 16 to reaffirm their position as favorites in the tournament.

2:25 PM13 days ago

Ajax

Ajax is looking for qualification at home, after having achieved a draw in the first leg. The Dutch team has had a good season and the fact of being leader in the Dutch league proves it.

2:20 PM13 days ago

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena

The Ajax vs Benfica match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, located in the city of Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 54,990 spectators.
2:15 PM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the UEFA Champions League match: Ajax vs Benfica Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
