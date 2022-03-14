Highlights and goal: Ajax 0-1 Benfica in UEFA Champions League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
📺 Highlights
Thanks!
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.
90+8' GAME OVER! BENFICA WINS!
90+7' GREAT SAVE BY VLACHODIMOS!
90+5' Yellow cards
90+1' Double change for Benfica
90' Additional time
88' Last minutes
83' Yellow card
82' Double change in Ajax
81' Benfica substitution
77' GOOOAL for Benfica
72' Benfica substitution
67' Yellow card
62' Ajax came closer
60' First quarter of second half
55' The game does not change
49' Ajax came closer
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45' Additional time
40' Last five minutes
36' Ajax had it!
35' Ajax came closer
30' Half an hour into the match
25' Still goalless
19' Ajax came close
15' First quarter of the match
10' Tie continues
7' Ajax goal disallowed
5' First minutes
2' Ajax came closer
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Juan Carlos Yuste - Spain
Assistant No.2: Roberto Alonso Fernández - Spain
Fourth official: José Luis Munuera - Spain
VAR: Alejandro Hernández - Spain
VAR Assistant: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández - Spain
UEFA Delegate: Christian Kofoed - Denmark
This is how the teams arrived
Here with 1️⃣ mission.#UCL #ajaben pic.twitter.com/eXvBvrR35w — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 15, 2022
🏟 Checking in at Johan Cruijff Arena!#WeAreBenfica #AJASLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/JZt35TYW75— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) March 15, 2022
Substitutes - Benfica
Starting XI - Benfica
Coach: Nélson Verissimo
Substitutes - Ajax
Starting XI - Ajax
Coach: Erik ten Hag
Last five matches - Benfica
March 5 - Primeira Liga: 1-2 vs Portimonense (Won)
February 27 - Primeira Liga: 3-0 vs Vitoria Guimaraes (Won)
February 23 - UEFA Champions League: 2-2 vs Ajax
February 18 - Primeira Liga: 2-2 vs Boavista
Last five matches - Ajax
March 6 - Eredivisie: 3-2 vs Waalwijk (Won)
March 3 - Eredivisie: 0-2 vs AZ Alkmaar (Won)
February 27 - Eredivisie: 2-1 vs G.A. Eagles (Lost)
February 23 - UEFA Champions League: 2-2 vs Benfica
All set at the Johan Cruyff Arena
https://t.co/2wRb6DCAcv pic.twitter.com/QfkJrl2HvY — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 15, 2022
📸 The stage for tonight's match! #AJASLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/3yaL8A1rKH— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) March 15, 2022
📽 Highlights - First leg
Welcome back!
Tune in here Ajax vs Benfica Live Score!
How to watch Ajax vs Benfica Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Galavision and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Ajax vs Benfica match for UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Space Brazil, HBO Max
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Galavision, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Benfica
Key player - Ajax
Ajax vs Benfica history
Benfica
Benfica has been having important and positive results in the Portuguese league and they hope to achieve a victory in the round of 16 to reaffirm their position as favorites in the tournament.
Ajax
Ajax is looking for qualification at home, after having achieved a draw in the first leg. The Dutch team has had a good season and the fact of being leader in the Dutch league proves it.