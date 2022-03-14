Summary and highlights of Bournemouth 1-1 Reading FC IN Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: READING SALVAGES A POINT IN ITS FIGHT FOR RELEGATION
90'
Doughty added three extra minutes before the end of the meeting;
This is the second change in Ince's ranks.
89'
Lerma tried to take the lead again, but the Reading goalkeeper made a save to keep the ball out of the net.
Bournemouth manager exhausts his changes
Winger Anthony is replaced by Dembele.
GOOAAAAALLLL
Reading equalized after a corner kick by Ejaria, which was cleared by the Bournemouth defense, but the ball fell to Ince who sent the ball into the back of the net.
80'
Christie sent the ball to Anthony, but Andy Yiadom appeared to block the shot.
Second change at Bournemouth
Second change in the ranks of Parker enters Pearson to the field, in his place goes Cook
This is Reading's first change
73'
Beautiful control of Ejaria who assists Ince and the player falls in the area. Reading players ask for a penalty, but the referee says that nothing happened in that action;
63'
Có rner in favor of the visiting team that ended with a cross from Morro to Ince, who finished, but the ball went wide;
61'
Another chance for Reading after a lateral free kick that is cleared by the rival defense, the ball fell to Drinkwater who finished with a volley, but the ball went wide;
57'
Ince's cross looking for Joao at the far post, but center back Phillips appeared to clear the ball and thwart the home side's chance.
48'
Laurent's strong shot, but goalkeeper Travers appeared to prevent the equalizer;
46' First change for Bournemouth
Cantwell leaves for the locker room, while Lowe comes on at the start of the second half.
46'
The second half started at Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth taking the lead;
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee Doghty has added one minute of speech;
39'
A free kick for Rangers was crossed by Drinkwater towards Ejaria, but Mark Travers stepped up and cleared the ball with his fists.
33'
Now the yellow card goes to midfielder Laurent, who fouled Cook
30'
Solanke's cross is headed towards Cantwell and Christie shoots over, but goalkeeper Nyland makes a fantastic save to prevent Bournemouth's second.
27'
The referee shows the first card of the match to Cantwell for a foul on Ince.
22'
Ejaria sends a through ball on the run for Ince, but a defender arrives before he can shoot;
This is how Solanke celebrated his 22nd goal in the Championship.
GOOOAAALLL
Solanke's wall with Lerma, who returns it to him with a heel for the English striker to put Bournemouth ahead;
4'
Ejaria receives the ball and passes it to Drinkwater, who shoots, but the ball touches a defender and is easily caught by the goalkeeper.
Images of the Bournemouth warm-up
1'
Match kicked off at Vitality Stadium
5 minutes
The 22 players are in the dressing room tunnel ready to take the field
Attention with:
Solanke is the second top scorer in the Championship with 21 goals and has five assists. In his last game he scored against Derby County;
Reading Fact
Reading have only won two games this 2022, one at home against Birmingham and the other away against Preston
Bournemouth have only lost one home game in 2022
Bournemouth's last Championship defeat in 2022 was on January 22 when they lost to Hull City.
Holmes, Ejaria and Joao back in Reading's starting line-up
This is the Bournemouth eleven, with Zemura replacing Davis and Laird on the bench.
1 hour
In 1 hour the Bournemouth-Reading clash kicks off, the preview and minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Bournemouth vs Reading FC?
If you want to watch Bournemouth vs Reading FC live on TV, your option is Sky Bet Championship
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Bournemouth vs Reading FC match in the Championship ?
This is the kickoff time for the Bournemouth vs Reading FC match on March 15th 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Laurent: "We have the team to do it, we need to start having the spirit and the belief. The players coming out need to have that fight and that desire. And it has to be for 90 minutes."
This is Bournemouth's second game in a week
How is Reading FC coming along?
Reading FC comes into the match after three consecutive defeats, the last one very painful when they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Nottingham Forest. The last victory of this team was last February 22nd when they won 2-1 at home against Birmingham. They are currently fighting for relegation in the Championship, they are in 21st place with 29 points. They are only four points clear of the relegation zone.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth are coming off a win in their last home game against Derby County thanks to goals from Solanke and Lowe. This team has won five of its last seven matches in the Championship. In England's silver division they are in second place with 65 points, but far behind the leaders, as they are 12 points behind Fulham. Right now they are in the Premier League promotion zone, but they are only two points ahead.
Background
Bournemouth and Reading FC have met 20 times, with 10 wins for Bournemouth and 5 for Reading. While five times they have met, the match ended in a draw. The most recent match was on October 30, 2021, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 where Bournemouth won 0-2. In the last five meetings, all in the Championship, Bournemouth have won four times;
Venue: The match will be played at the Vitality Stedium, a stadium built in 1910 with a capacity of 1,464 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bournemouth and Reading FC will face each other in the 38th round of the Championship
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Bournemouth vs Reading FC in the Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.