Summary and highlights of Bournemouth 1-1 Reading FC IN Championship
5:39 PM13 days ago

5:38 PM13 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: READING SALVAGES A POINT IN ITS FIGHT FOR RELEGATION

 

5:35 PM13 days ago

90'

Doughty added three extra minutes before the end of the meeting;
5:34 PM13 days ago

This is the second change in Ince's ranks.

 

5:33 PM13 days ago

89'

Lerma tried to take the lead again, but the Reading goalkeeper made a save to keep the ball out of the net.
5:32 PM13 days ago

Bournemouth manager exhausts his changes

Winger Anthony is replaced by Dembele.
5:27 PM13 days ago

GOOAAAAALLLL

Reading equalized after a corner kick by Ejaria, which was cleared by the Bournemouth defense, but the ball fell to Ince who sent the ball into the back of the net.
5:25 PM13 days ago

80'

Christie sent the ball to Anthony, but Andy Yiadom appeared to block the shot.
5:22 PM13 days ago

Second change at Bournemouth

Second change in the ranks of Parker enters Pearson to the field, in his place goes Cook 
5:18 PM13 days ago

This is Reading's first change

 

5:17 PM13 days ago

73'

Beautiful control of Ejaria who assists Ince and the player falls in the area. Reading players ask for a penalty, but the referee says that nothing happened in that action;
5:07 PM13 days ago

63'

Có rner in favor of the visiting team that ended with a cross from Morro to Ince, who finished, but the ball went wide;
5:04 PM13 days ago

61'

Another chance for Reading after a lateral free kick that is cleared by the rival defense, the ball fell to Drinkwater who finished with a volley, but the ball went wide;
 
5:01 PM13 days ago

57'

Ince's cross looking for Joao at the far post, but center back Phillips appeared to clear the ball and thwart the home side's chance.
4:52 PM13 days ago

48'

Laurent's strong shot, but goalkeeper Travers appeared to prevent the equalizer;
4:51 PM13 days ago

46' First change for Bournemouth

Cantwell leaves for the locker room, while Lowe comes on at the start of the second half.
4:49 PM13 days ago

46'

The second half started at Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth taking the lead;
4:34 PM13 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

4:31 PM13 days ago

45'

The referee Doghty has added one minute of speech;
 
4:27 PM13 days ago

39'

A free kick for Rangers was crossed by Drinkwater towards Ejaria, but Mark Travers stepped up and cleared the ball with his fists.
4:20 PM13 days ago

33'

Now the yellow card goes to midfielder Laurent, who fouled Cook 
4:18 PM13 days ago

30'

Solanke's cross is headed towards Cantwell and Christie shoots over, but goalkeeper Nyland makes a fantastic save to prevent Bournemouth's second.
4:13 PM13 days ago

27'

The referee shows the first card of the match to Cantwell for a foul on Ince.
4:10 PM13 days ago

22'

Ejaria sends a through ball on the run for Ince, but a defender arrives before he can shoot;
4:04 PM13 days ago

This is how Solanke celebrated his 22nd goal in the Championship.

4:00 PM13 days ago

GOOOAAALLL

Solanke's wall with Lerma, who returns it to him with a heel for the English striker to put Bournemouth ahead;
3:54 PM13 days ago

4'

Ejaria receives the ball and passes it to Drinkwater, who shoots, but the ball touches a defender and is easily caught by the goalkeeper.
3:52 PM13 days ago

Images of the Bournemouth warm-up

 

3:50 PM13 days ago

1'

Match kicked off at Vitality Stadium
3:41 PM13 days ago

5 minutes

The 22 players are in the dressing room tunnel ready to take the field 
 
3:18 PM13 days ago

Attention with:

Solanke is the second top scorer in the Championship with 21 goals and has five assists. In his last game he scored against Derby County;
3:10 PM13 days ago

Reading Fact

Reading have only won two games this 2022, one at home against Birmingham and the other away against Preston 
3:09 PM13 days ago

Bournemouth have only lost one home game in 2022

Bournemouth's last Championship defeat in 2022 was on January 22 when they lost to Hull City.
3:05 PM13 days ago

Holmes, Ejaria and Joao back in Reading's starting line-up

3:00 PM13 days ago

This is the Bournemouth eleven, with Zemura replacing Davis and Laird on the bench.

 

2:45 PM13 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the Bournemouth-Reading clash kicks off, the preview and minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
 
5:08 PM14 days ago

5:03 PM14 days ago

What time is the Bournemouth vs Reading FC match in the Championship ?

This is the kickoff time for the Bournemouth vs Reading FC match on March 15th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM 
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM

4:58 PM14 days ago

Laurent: "We have the team to do it, we need to start having the spirit and the belief. The players coming out need to have that fight and that desire. And it has to be for 90 minutes."

4:53 PM14 days ago

This is Bournemouth's second game in a week

4:48 PM14 days ago

How is Reading FC coming along?

Reading FC comes into the match after three consecutive defeats, the last one very painful when they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Nottingham Forest. The last victory of this team was last February 22nd when they won 2-1 at home against Birmingham. They are currently fighting for relegation in the Championship, they are in 21st place with 29 points. They are only four points clear of the relegation zone.
4:43 PM14 days ago

How does Bournemouth arrive?

Bournemouth are coming off a win in their last home game against Derby County thanks to goals from Solanke and Lowe. This team has won five of its last seven matches in the Championship. In England's silver division they are in second place with 65 points, but far behind the leaders, as they are 12 points behind Fulham. Right now they are in the Premier League promotion zone, but they are only two points ahead.
4:38 PM14 days ago

Background

Bournemouth and Reading FC have met 20 times, with 10 wins for Bournemouth and 5 for Reading. While five times they have met, the match ended in a draw. The most recent match was on October 30, 2021, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 where Bournemouth won 0-2. In the last five meetings, all in the Championship, Bournemouth have won four times;
4:33 PM14 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Vitality Stedium, a stadium built in 1910 with a capacity of 1,464 spectators.

4:28 PM14 days ago

Preview of the match

Bournemouth and Reading FC will face each other in the 38th round of the Championship
 
4:23 PM14 days ago

