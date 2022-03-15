Goal and Highlights: West Brom 1-0 Fulham in Championship
Image: VAVEL

Big win for West Brom

Thank you for following the West Brom vs Fulham game in the English Championship.
End game

West Brom 1-0 Fulham.
90'

Five more minutes are added.
87'

Molumby comes on and Mowatt goes off, West Brom change.

Seconds later Molumby was cautioned.

83'

The ball was played to Aleksandar Mitrovic, who fired the ball over the top of the goal.
81'

Muniz in and Williams out, Fulham change.
78'

Williams with a mid-range shot that goes high.
77'

Carroll comes on and Robinson goes off, West Brom change.
72'

Cairney and Cavaleiro enter

Reid and Reed leave 

Fulham changes.

79'

Neco Williams of Fulham has been cautioned.
68'

Grant's poor control inside the box and the ball is denied by the defense.
63'

West Brom Goal

Robinson in the one-on-one defines by the side of the goalkeeper to make the score 1-0.

59'

Fulham's attacking option is disallowed for an advanced position.
55'

Fabio Carvalho's mid-range shot right at the goalkeeper's position.
47'

Conor Townsend with a header inside the box that goes wide of the goal.
46'

Second half kicks off between West Brom and Fulham.
Half time

West Brom 0-0 Fulham.
42'

Karlan Grant's cross to the near post is sent wide by the goalkeeper.
37'

Robinson's cut-back and shot at the near post is again blocked by the Fulham goalkeeper.
34'

Karlan Grant wasted a one-on-one with the keeper. West Brom missed it.
29'

Alex Mowatt's mid-range shot is saved by the goalkeeper with some trouble.
26'

Callum Robinson's long throw-in is deflected just wide of the goalkeeper's goal.
21'

A tight cross from a corner kick that Fulham eventually turned away after a series of bounces in their box.
16'

Carvalho's delayed diagonal shot that does not find its target and is blocked by the defense.
11'

Tepid reaction from Fulham with the service from the right flank going wide of the goal.
6'

Karlan Grant's shot hits the outside of the net.
5'

The first minutes were dominated and intense for West Brom, looking to open the scoring.
2'

Conor Townsend was looking for a shot, but the defender anticipates to push it wide.
0'

The game starts between West Brom and Fulham.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between West Brom and Fulham in the English Championship.
Recognition

Fulham were given the opportunity to take a look around the pitch upon their arrival, where they noted that there is a very good atmosphere as they aim to return to the Premier League.
Fulham substitutes

21 Paulo Gazzaniga

2 Kenny Tete

19 Rodrigo Muniz

3 Michael Hector

24 Jean Michaël Seri

17 Ivan Cavaleiro

10 Tom Cairney

West Brom substitutes

36 Alex Palmer

4 Dara O'Shea

15 Andy Carroll

21 Cedric Kipre

11 Grady Diangana

14 Jayson Molumby

20 Adam Reach

XI Fulham

1 Marek Rodak, 13 Tim Ream, 16 Tosin Adarabioyo, 33 Antonee Robinson, 20 Neco Williams, 28 Fabio Carvalho, 12 Nathaniel Chalobah, 6 Harrison Reed, 9 Aleksandar Mitrovic, 14 Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 8 Harry Wilson.
XI West Brom

1 Sam Johnstone, 5 Kyle Bartley, 16 Matthew Clarke, 6 Semi Ajayi, 27 Alex Mowatt, 29 Taylor Gardner-Hickman, 8 Jake Livermore, 3 Conor Townsend, 2 Darnell Furlong, 7 Callum Robinson, 18 Karlan Grant.
To remember

Fulham used Tuesday's game as an opportunity to remember one of Sean Davis' career goals:
Clothing

West Brom will be in their traditional blue and white kit on Tuesday:

2:50 PM13 days ago

Crisis

While West Brom is immersed in a crisis that will not allow them to move quickly up to the Premier League by winning just one of the last 9, that's why they are in 14th position in the overall table.
2:45 PM13 days ago

Good run

Fulham's five-game unbeaten streak is key to their continued leadership and their 12-point lead over second-placed AFC Bournemouth.
2:40 PM13 days ago

Start

EFL Championship overall leaders Fulham will be back on the scene in search of another victory when they visit West Brom Albion. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
2:35 PM13 days ago

Tune in here West Brom vs Fulham Live Score in EFL Championship 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Brom vs Fulham match for the EFL Championship 2022.
What time is West Brom vs Fulham match for EFL Championship 2022?

This is the start time of the game West Brom vs Fulham of March 15th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Last games

Fulham has taken a clear dominance in the last five games with a balance of three wins and two draws, highlighting that the most recent occasion that they met in this building took place in a Premier League match:

Fulham 3-0 West Brom Albion, 2021.

West Brom Albion 2-2 Fulham 2021 (Premier League)

Fulham 2-0 West Brom Albion, 2020 (Premier League)

West Brom Albion 0-0 Fulham 2020

Fulham 1-1 West Brom Albion, 2020 (Premier League)

Key player Fulham

Despite not scoring a goal last time out, Aleksandar Mitrovic's performance has been outstanding as he has 35 goals in 34 games played to be the top scorer not only for his team, but for the Championship.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
Key player West Brom

With five goals and eight assists on the season, Callum Robinson is the player to watch due to his ability to generate unbalance in the final third of the pitch.
Image: FOX Sports
Image: FOX Sports
Last lineup Fulham

1 Marek Rodak, 13 Tim Ream, 16 Tosin Adarabioyo, 33 Antonee Robinson, 20 Neco Williams, 28 Fabio Carvalho, 24 Jean Michaël Seri, 6 Harrison Reed, 9 Aleksandar Mitrovic, 14 Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 8 Harry Wilson.
Last lineup West Brom

1 Sam Johnstone, 5 Kyle Bartley, 16 Matthew Clarke, 6 Semi Ajayi, 27 Alex Mowatt, 29 Taylor Gardner-Hickman, 8 Jake Livermore, 3 Conor Townsend, 2 Darnell Furlong, 18 Karlan Grant, 7 Callum Robinson.
Fulham: not slowing down

Although it is not yet official, Fulham is on course to return to the Premier League by 12 points ahead of their closest pursuers, however, they cannot afford to drop points and the sooner they get promoted, the sooner the last few games could be a mere formality; at the weekend they drew 1-1 with Barnsley.
West Brom: can they get back on track

With 10 games to go, much more was expected from West Brom this season, where they have remained in the middle of the table, with no aspirations of promotion or relegation; they have played two games without defeat and hope to continue this momentum at home.
The Kick-off

The West Brom vs Fulham match will be played at the The Hawthorns Stadium, in West Bromwich, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship 2022: West Brom vs Fulham!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo