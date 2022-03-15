Goals and Highlights: Comunicaciones 4-2 New York City FC in Concachampions

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
88'
José Contreras with a shot from half distance and puts it near the post for the 4-2 lead. Comunicaciones is just one goal away from advancing.
85'
Goal Comunicaciones 3-2
⚽ ¡Gol de @CremasOficial!
¡Lynner García anota y Comunicaciones toma la ventaja por primera vez en el partido! | #SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/ClssbwTCRI — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 16, 2022
Goal Comunicaciones 2-2
⚽ ¡GOL de Nicolas Samayoa!
¡@CremasOficial empata de nuevo el partido! 2-2 el marcador.#SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/N5tUa7aDrc — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 16, 2022
74'
Garcia pushes the ball in after a feint by Anangono to make it 3-2.
72'
Saravia and López come out.
Comunicaciones changes.
69'
Anangono's shot and then Samayoa takes advantage of the rebound to make it 2-2.
66'
63'
Aparicio and Lezcano leave
Comunicaciones changes.
59'
Castellanos, Admunsen, Morález and Morales leave.
New York City FC changes.
Goal NYC FC 2-1
⚽ ¡Gol de Talles Magno!
¡@NYCFC se vuelve a poner arriba en el marcador! | #SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/WNyuDTXf33 — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 16, 2022
53'
Talles Magno with a solid header to make it 2-1 and all but seal their passage to the semifinals.
48'
46'
Goal Comunicaciones 1-1
⚽️ ¡GOLAZO!
🔵 @CremasOficialse pone en el marcador con este golazo de Andrés Lezcano | #SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/ZWucgf27Gq — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 16, 2022
Half time
45'
45'
44'
Lezcano's toe-pointer from the top of the area hit the post to make it 1-1.
42'
38'
Goal New York City FC 1-0
🤯 😱 ¡Qué GOLAZO, Valentín Castellanos!@NYCFC toma la ventaja del partido. 1-0#SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/gJj3gBtsqu — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 16, 2022
32'
Castellanos with a long-range free kick that hit the post to make it 1-0 and 3-0 on aggregate.
29'
29'
25'
17'
14'
10'
Nicolas Samayoa's header inside the box goes high.
5'
0'
Minutes away
There is support
New York City FC substitutes
13 Luis Barraza
2 Chris Gloster
9 Héber
8 Thiago
32 Vuk Latinovich
55 Keaton Parks
Comunicaciones substitutes
77 Nelson Garcia
18 Oscar Santis
14 Rafael Morales
4 Karel Espino
26 Lynner García
1 Fredy Pérez
XI NYC FC
XI Comunicaciones
They have arrived
Road Warriors 💪 pic.twitter.com/tbQeTYsiaR— New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 15, 2022
To follow
🇦🇷 @tatycaste11anos is one of the top scorers in #SCCL22, with 3 goals.— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 15, 2022
Will he score today? @NYCFC pic.twitter.com/RBAtQOMiVq
How does NYC FC arrive?
How does Comunicaciones arrive?
Start
Tune in here Comunicaciones vs NYC FC Live Score in Concachampions 2022
What time is Comunicaciones vs NYC FC match for Concachampions 2022?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 1:00 AM
Mexico 6:00 PM on FOX Sports
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +