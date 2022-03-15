Goals and Highlights: Comunicaciones 4-2 New York City FC in Concachampions
Highlights

Thank you for following the Concachampions match between Comunicaciones and NYC FC.
End game

Comunicaciones 4-2 NYC FC.
90'

Six more minutes are added.
88'

Comunicaciones Goal

José Contreras with a shot from half distance and puts it near the post for the 4-2 lead. Comunicaciones is just one goal away from advancing.

85'

Acevedo's long-range free kick went over the goal.
Goal Comunicaciones 3-2

Goal Comunicaciones 2-2

74'

Comunicaciones Goal

Garcia pushes the ball in after a feint by Anangono to make it 3-2.

72'

Espino and García

Saravia and López come out.

Comunicaciones changes.

69'

Comunicaciones Goal

Anangono's shot and then Samayoa takes advantage of the rebound to make it 2-2.

66'

García's shot from half distance goes wide.
63'

Santiz and García enter

Aparicio and Lezcano leave

Comunicaciones changes.

59'

Parks, Andrade, Gloster and Araujo are in.

Castellanos, Admunsen, Morález and Morales leave.

New York City FC changes.

Goal NYC FC 2-1

53'

Goal NYC FC

Talles Magno with a solid header to make it 2-1 and all but seal their passage to the semifinals.

48'

Larín with a mid-range shot that hits the base of the post.
46'

The second half begins between Comunicaciones and NYC FC.
Goal Comunicaciones 1-1

Half time

Comunicaciones 1-1 New York City FC.
45'

Morález was cautioned and Larín took the direct free kick that went wide.
45'

Two more minutes are added.
44'

Comunicaciones Goal

Lezcano's toe-pointer from the top of the area hit the post to make it 1-1.

42'

Defensive deflection and Kevin Lopez came close to scoring at the far post.
38'

If Comunicaciones wants to advance now they will have to win this game 4-1, otherwise they will be out.
Goal New York City FC 1-0

32'

Goal NYC FC

Castellanos with a long-range free kick that hit the post to make it 1-0 and 3-0 on aggregate.

29'

José Manuel Contreras is cautioned for Comunicaciones.
29'

A header from a corner kick is cleared off the line by the goalkeeper.
25'

A free kick cross from Comunicaciones to the near post is blocked by the defense.
17'

José Contreras' right-footed shot from outside the area goes wide.
14'

Despite the insistence of both teams, there is still no clear danger in either area.
10'

A header at the near post from a corner kick was blocked by the defense.

Nicolas Samayoa's header inside the box goes high.

5'

Anangono's header at the near post goes wide from a set piece.
0'

The game starts between Comunicaciones and New York City FC.
Minutes away

In a few minutes, the match between Comunicaciones and New York City FC will begin in Guatemala.
There is support

Despite the miles of distance, some New York City fans made the trip to support their team in Guatemala City:

New York City FC substitutes

23 Gedion Zelalem

13 Luis Barraza

2 Chris Gloster

9 Héber

8 Thiago

32 Vuk Latinovich

55 Keaton Parks

Comunicaciones substitutes

13 Carlos Castrillo

77 Nelson Garcia

18 Oscar Santis

14 Rafael Morales

4 Karel Espino

26 Lynner García

1 Fredy Pérez

XI NYC FC

1 Sean Johnson, 4 Maxime Chanot, 6 Alexander Callens, 5 Thiago Martins, 12 Malte Amundsen, 21 Andres Jasson, 7 Alfredo Morales, 10 Maxi Morález, 43 Talles Magno, 26 Nicolás Acevedo, 11 Valentín Castellanos.
XI Comunicaciones

30 Kevin Moscoso, 37 Allen Yanes, 28 José Corena, 3 Nicolas Samayoa, 15 Alexander Larín, 34 Kevin López, 10 José Manuel Contreras, 8 Rodrigo Saravia, 25 Jorge Aparicio, 7 Andrés Lezcano, 33 Juan Luis Anangono.
They have arrived

That is how the team from the Big Apple arrived in Guatemala in search of advancing to the next round:
To follow

Castellanos has been one of the team's stars with three goals in three games:
How does NYC FC arrive?

Meanwhile, NYC FC comes in as the clear favorite to win the tie and over the weekend defeated Montreal, the other team also in the Concachampions finals, 4-1.
How does Comunicaciones arrive?

Comunicaciones is coming off a midweek 1-0 win over Nueva Concepción and are third in the standings, although here they must win by two goals to advance to the semifinals.
Start

Comunicaciones will look to turn the series around at home against New York City FC in the second leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here Comunicaciones vs NYC FC Live Score in Concachampions 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Comunicaciones vs NYC FC match for the Concachampions 2022.
What time is Comunicaciones vs NYC FC match for Concachampions 2022?

This is the start time of the game Comunicaciones vs NYC FC of March 15th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 1:00 AM

Mexico 6:00 PM on FOX Sports

Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

How did the first leg play out?

New York won the first leg by a score of 3-1 with goals from Valentín Castellanos, Maxi Morález and Santiago Rodríguez; Manuel Gamboa scored for the Guatemalans.
Key player NYC FC

There was much talk that Valentín Castellanos could leave the team, but the Big Apple's most talented player is still with the institution, a man capable of making a difference at any time.
Key player Comunicaciones

Comunicaciones needs goals and these can come from Ecuadorian Juan Luis Anangono, who has a lot of experience in several leagues around the world, including Mexico where he played with the Leones Negros, or the MLS with the Chicago Fire.
Last lineup NYC FC

1 Sean Johnson, 6 Alexander Callens, 5 Thiago Martins, 12 Malte Amundsen, 21 Andres Jasson, 10 Maxi Morález, 7 Alfredo Morales, 55 Keaton Parks, 11 Valentín Castellanos, 43 Talles Magno, 20 Santiago Rodríguez.
Last lineup Comunicaciones

30 Kevin Moscoso, 3 Nicolas Samayoa, 28 Jose Corena, 44 Manuel Gamboa, 15 Alexander Larin, 34 Kevin Lopez, 10 Jose Manuel Contreras, 25 Jorge Aparicio, 7 Andres Lezcano, 18 Oscar Santis, 33 Juan Luis Anangono.
NYC FC: Finish off the series

The MLS champion, NYC FC, wants to give the final blow and advance to the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions League and, to do so, they will have to win, draw, lose by one goal or even by two goals as long as they score a minimum of two, remembering that the away goal counts; they are coming from beating Montreal 4-1 in the local tournament.
Comunicaciones: to row against the current

Comunicaciones wants to pull off the same upset as they did in the round of 16 and, this Tuesday at home, they will be looking to pull off the upset. It should be remembered that they lost 3-1 in the first leg, so with 2-0 they will be advancing; 3-1 would mean forced extra time and if they concede a goal they will have to win by three to advance, with any other result they are out.
The Kick-off

The Comunicaciones vs NYC FC match will be played at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, in Guatemala, Guatemala. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Concachampions 2022: Comunicaciones vs NYC FC!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
