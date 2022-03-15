Goals and highlights: Monterrey 3-0 Juarez in Liga MX
Photo: VAVEL

12:09 AM5 days ago

97' FT

The match ends! Rayados 3-0 Juárez.
12:09 AM5 days ago

3-0

Scored by Alfonso Alvarado
12:02 AM5 days ago

90'

The referee adds seven minutes to the match.
12:00 AM5 days ago

90' GOAL

GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by J. Alvarado.
11:59 PM5 days ago

88'

Kranevitter's shot passes close to Hugo González's crossbar.
11:56 PM5 days ago

85' Substitution

Juárez: Ventura Alvarado leaves and Francisco Nevarez enters.
11:54 PM5 days ago

84' NO PENALTY

After checking the VAR, the referee decided not to award a penalty kick to Rayados.
11:53 PM5 days ago

83' VAR

The referee goes to the VAR to check the possible penalty kick in favor of Rayados.
11:52 PM5 days ago

81' PENALTY

The referee awards a penalty kick to Rayados.
11:52 PM5 days ago

80' Substitution

Rayados: Celso Ortíz and Campbell are out; Matías Kranevitter and Neder Hernández are in.
11:44 PM5 days ago

74' Substitution

Rayados: Rodolfo Pizarro and Maxi Meza are out; Poncho González and Jesús Gallardo are in.
11:43 PM5 days ago

73' NO GOAL

The referee rules that Janssen scored the goal with his hand, so the goal is disallowed.
11:41 PM5 days ago

71' VAR

The referee goes to the VAR to validate Rayados' goal after a possible handball by Janssen.
11:39 PM5 days ago

69' GOAL

GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by Vincent Janssen.
11:39 PM5 days ago

2-0

Scored by Joel Campbell.

 

11:35 PM5 days ago

66' Substitution

Juarez: Cándido Ramírez and Jaime Gómez come in; Flavio Santos and Ariel García go out.
11:33 PM5 days ago

63' GOAL

GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by Joel Campbell.
11:31 PM5 days ago

62'

The medical assistants come in to attend to Erick Aguirre.
11:30 PM5 days ago

59'

Maxi Meza's dangerous shot-cross that nobody manages to finish.
11:28 PM5 days ago

56'

Yellow card for José Juan García.
11:24 PM5 days ago

This was the goal

Scored by Rodolfo Pizarro.
11:18 PM5 days ago

48' GOAL

GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by Rodolfo Pizarro.
11:17 PM5 days ago

46'

The second half starts!
11:01 PM5 days ago

45'+3

The first half ends. Monterrey 0-0 Rayados.
 
10:59 PM5 days ago

45'+2

Yellow card for Hector Moreno.
10:55 PM5 days ago

45'

The referee adds three minutes to the first half.
10:49 PM5 days ago

39' RED CARD

The referee decides to send off Fernando Arce after a plancha on Maxi Meza.
10:48 PM5 days ago

35' VAR

The referee goes to the VAR to check a possible sending-off for Fernando Arce.
10:36 PM5 days ago

26'

POST! Stefan Medina's header ends up crashing into the left post. The Bravos are saved.
10:35 PM5 days ago

23'

Yellow card for Adrián Mora.
10:29 PM5 days ago

20'

ROMO! Powerful shot on the edge of the area, but the ball crashes into Maxi Meza's back and he misses a great opportunity to open the scoring.
10:28 PM5 days ago

17'

MAXI MEZA! Again Meza takes a shot towards goal that Hugo Gonzalez deflects for a corner kick. Juárez is saved.
10:25 PM5 days ago

15'

In the first fifteen minutes of the match, both teams had chances, but were unable to score.
10:21 PM5 days ago

11'

Juárez also did the same with Castillo's left-footed shot from the left that went just wide of the goal.
10:20 PM5 days ago

10'

Maxi Meza's goal-bound shot was well saved by Hugo González.
10:15 PM5 days ago

5'

Maxi Meza is cautioned after a foul on Castillo.
10:12 PM5 days ago

3'

A corner kick looked for Janssen, but the Rayados player could not get a good shot off.
10:09 PM5 days ago

0'

The match has started!
9:59 PM5 days ago

Lineup Monterrey

Andrada, Montes, Moreno, Medina, Romo, Meza, Aguirre, Ortíz, Pizarro, Campbell, Janssen.

9:56 PM5 days ago

Lineup Juarez

González, Mora, López, Alvarado, García, Arce, Esquivel, Santos, García, Silvera, Castillo.

9:46 PM5 days ago

Data Juarez

The Bravos de Juarez are on a six-game winless streak and have only two wins after nine games in the current tournament.
9:44 PM5 days ago

Sensitive absence

Rogelio Funes Mori will not be available for this match since he suffered a muscle injury in the last match and is still unable to recover from it, so he is ruled out today. 
9:39 PM5 days ago

Next match

On matchday 11 of the Clausura 2022, Los Rayados will face their fierce rivals in the Clasico Regio, while Tuca Ferretti's men will do the same against Tijuana.
9:34 PM5 days ago

The arrival

With the respective sanitary measures in place, both Rayados and Juárez are already at the BBVA stadium for the match that is about to begin.

9:29 PM5 days ago

Background

In the short history of meetings between Rayados and Juárez, they have met on five occasions. The scales are fairly even, with two wins for each side and only one draw. The regios have scored 10 goals while the Bravos have scored seven.
9:24 PM5 days ago

The stadium

The venue for this match will be the home of Rayados del Monterrey, the BBVA Stadium. This is a soccer stadium located in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico. It is one of the newest stadiums in Liga MX and has a capacity for 53 thousand spectators. 

9:19 PM5 days ago

We begin!

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Rayados and Juárez, matchday 5 of the Clausura 2022. Everything is ready at the BBVA Stadium. Will Vucetich be able to get his third win in a row, or will Juárez return to winning ways? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
9:14 PM5 days ago

9:04 PM5 days ago

Key player Rayados Monterrey

Joel Campbell | After the possible absence of Rogelio Funes Mori, the Tico striker has returned to the starting lineup now with Vucetich at the helm. Campbell has changed the offensive face of Rayados, and has scored goals in two consecutive matches. He is characterized by his speed on the flanks, which is where he generates a lot of damage.

8:59 PM5 days ago

Key player FC Juarez

Fernando Arce | This player arrived to reinforce the Bravos de Juárez and has done so with goals. He is currently the leading scorer for the team coached by 'Tuca' with four goals in the current tournament. Although his team has not been able to win, Fernando is a fundamental part of the offense to get closer to the scoreboard.

 

8:54 PM5 days ago

Last lineup FC Juarez

H. González; J. García, A. Arribas, M. López, M. Olivera; I. Ochoa, J. Esquivel, F. Arce, F. Santos; F. Castillo, M. Silvera.
8:49 PM5 days ago

Last lineup Rayados Monterrey

Esteban Andrada; César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, John Medina, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Arturo González, Joel Campbell, Vincent Janssen.
8:44 PM5 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for Rayados vs Juarez will be Víctor Alfonso Caceres; Jonathan Maximiliano Gomez, first line; Edgar Castrejon, second line; Oscar Mejia, fourth assistant. 
8:39 PM5 days ago

FC Juarez: At the bottom of the percentage table

On the other hand, Bravos de Juárez are in a critical zone and are in last place in the percentage. Tuca Ferreti has had a nightmarish tournament with the border club and if the bad results continue, Juarez will be forced to pay a fine of 80 million pesos. The Bravos have just played against Atlas on match day 9, a game that ended in a 1-2 victory for the visitors. The team from Chihuahua is in 15th place in the general table with 8 points, the result of 2 wins, 2 ties and 5 losses.

8:34 PM5 days ago

Rayados: To keep up the good streak

The Monterrey squad, led by Victor Manuel Vucetich, has had a resurgence after the arrival of its new coach and has already accumulated two consecutive victories, so it wants to continue with its good home streak and take advantage of the pending match to continue climbing positions. Rayados de Monterrey are coming off a 2-1 win over Mazatlan at BBVA Stadium. The regios have three wins, three ties and two losses, placing them in eighth place with 12 points.

8:29 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at the Stadium BBVA

The Rayados Monterrey vs FC Juarez match will be played at the  BBVA Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:06 pm ET.
8:24 PM5 days ago

Pending match

Tonight, the pending match of match day 5 of the Clausura 2022 will be played between Rayados de Monterrey and Bravos de Juarez. This match was not played in a timely manner due to the fact that the regios had the schedule due to their participation in the Club World Cup last February. 
8:19 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Rayados Monterrey - FC Juarez Live Updates!

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
