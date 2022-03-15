Goals and highlights: Monterrey 3-0 Juarez in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
97' FT
The match ends! Rayados 3-0 Juárez.
3-0
Scored by Alfonso Alvarado
¡¡¡G⚽ ⚽ ⚽L!!! El ‘Plátano’ Alvarado anotó el tercer tanto de Monterrey.
90'
The referee adds seven minutes to the match.
90' GOAL
GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by J. Alvarado.
88'
Kranevitter's shot passes close to Hugo González's crossbar.
85' Substitution
Juárez: Ventura Alvarado leaves and Francisco Nevarez enters.
84' NO PENALTY
After checking the VAR, the referee decided not to award a penalty kick to Rayados.
83' VAR
The referee goes to the VAR to check the possible penalty kick in favor of Rayados.
81' PENALTY
The referee awards a penalty kick to Rayados.
80' Substitution
Rayados: Celso Ortíz and Campbell are out; Matías Kranevitter and Neder Hernández are in.
74' Substitution
Rayados: Rodolfo Pizarro and Maxi Meza are out; Poncho González and Jesús Gallardo are in.
73' NO GOAL
The referee rules that Janssen scored the goal with his hand, so the goal is disallowed.
71' VAR
The referee goes to the VAR to validate Rayados' goal after a possible handball by Janssen.
69' GOAL
GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by Vincent Janssen.
2-0
Scored by Joel Campbell.
¡¡¡G⚽ ⚽ ⚽L!!! Joel Campbell realizó una gran jugada para aumentar la ventaja.
66' Substitution
Juarez: Cándido Ramírez and Jaime Gómez come in; Flavio Santos and Ariel García go out.
63' GOAL
GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by Joel Campbell.
62'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Erick Aguirre.
59'
Maxi Meza's dangerous shot-cross that nobody manages to finish.
56'
Yellow card for José Juan García.
This was the goal
Scored by Rodolfo Pizarro.
Potente remate de Vincent Janssen que no controló Hugo González 😰
48' GOAL
GOAL RAYADOS! Scored by Rodolfo Pizarro.
46'
The second half starts!
45'+3
The first half ends. Monterrey 0-0 Rayados.
45'+2
Yellow card for Hector Moreno.
45'
The referee adds three minutes to the first half.
39' RED CARD
The referee decides to send off Fernando Arce after a plancha on Maxi Meza.
35' VAR
The referee goes to the VAR to check a possible sending-off for Fernando Arce.
26'
POST! Stefan Medina's header ends up crashing into the left post. The Bravos are saved.
23'
Yellow card for Adrián Mora.
20'
ROMO! Powerful shot on the edge of the area, but the ball crashes into Maxi Meza's back and he misses a great opportunity to open the scoring.
17'
MAXI MEZA! Again Meza takes a shot towards goal that Hugo Gonzalez deflects for a corner kick. Juárez is saved.
15'
In the first fifteen minutes of the match, both teams had chances, but were unable to score.
11'
Juárez also did the same with Castillo's left-footed shot from the left that went just wide of the goal.
10'
Maxi Meza's goal-bound shot was well saved by Hugo González.
5'
Maxi Meza is cautioned after a foul on Castillo.
3'
A corner kick looked for Janssen, but the Rayados player could not get a good shot off.
0'
The match has started!
Lineup Monterrey
Andrada, Montes, Moreno, Medina, Romo, Meza, Aguirre, Ortíz, Pizarro, Campbell, Janssen.
Lineup Juarez
González, Mora, López, Alvarado, García, Arce, Esquivel, Santos, García, Silvera, Castillo.
Data Juarez
The Bravos de Juarez are on a six-game winless streak and have only two wins after nine games in the current tournament.
Sensitive absence
Rogelio Funes Mori will not be available for this match since he suffered a muscle injury in the last match and is still unable to recover from it, so he is ruled out today.
Next match
On matchday 11 of the Clausura 2022, Los Rayados will face their fierce rivals in the Clasico Regio, while Tuca Ferretti's men will do the same against Tijuana.
The arrival
With the respective sanitary measures in place, both Rayados and Juárez are already at the BBVA stadium for the match that is about to begin.
Background
In the short history of meetings between Rayados and Juárez, they have met on five occasions. The scales are fairly even, with two wins for each side and only one draw. The regios have scored 10 goals while the Bravos have scored seven.
The stadium
The venue for this match will be the home of Rayados del Monterrey, the BBVA Stadium. This is a soccer stadium located in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico. It is one of the newest stadiums in Liga MX and has a capacity for 53 thousand spectators.
We begin!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Rayados and Juárez, matchday 5 of the Clausura 2022. Everything is ready at the BBVA Stadium. Will Vucetich be able to get his third win in a row, or will Juárez return to winning ways? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Key player Rayados Monterrey
Joel Campbell | After the possible absence of Rogelio Funes Mori, the Tico striker has returned to the starting lineup now with Vucetich at the helm. Campbell has changed the offensive face of Rayados, and has scored goals in two consecutive matches. He is characterized by his speed on the flanks, which is where he generates a lot of damage.
Key player FC Juarez
Fernando Arce | This player arrived to reinforce the Bravos de Juárez and has done so with goals. He is currently the leading scorer for the team coached by 'Tuca' with four goals in the current tournament. Although his team has not been able to win, Fernando is a fundamental part of the offense to get closer to the scoreboard.
Last lineup FC Juarez
H. González; J. García, A. Arribas, M. López, M. Olivera; I. Ochoa, J. Esquivel, F. Arce, F. Santos; F. Castillo, M. Silvera.
Last lineup Rayados Monterrey
Esteban Andrada; César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, John Medina, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Arturo González, Joel Campbell, Vincent Janssen.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for Rayados vs Juarez will be Víctor Alfonso Caceres; Jonathan Maximiliano Gomez, first line; Edgar Castrejon, second line; Oscar Mejia, fourth assistant.
FC Juarez: At the bottom of the percentage table
On the other hand, Bravos de Juárez are in a critical zone and are in last place in the percentage. Tuca Ferreti has had a nightmarish tournament with the border club and if the bad results continue, Juarez will be forced to pay a fine of 80 million pesos. The Bravos have just played against Atlas on match day 9, a game that ended in a 1-2 victory for the visitors. The team from Chihuahua is in 15th place in the general table with 8 points, the result of 2 wins, 2 ties and 5 losses.
Rayados: To keep up the good streak
The Monterrey squad, led by Victor Manuel Vucetich, has had a resurgence after the arrival of its new coach and has already accumulated two consecutive victories, so it wants to continue with its good home streak and take advantage of the pending match to continue climbing positions. Rayados de Monterrey are coming off a 2-1 win over Mazatlan at BBVA Stadium. The regios have three wins, three ties and two losses, placing them in eighth place with 12 points.
The match will be played at the Stadium BBVA
The Rayados Monterrey vs FC Juarez match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:06 pm ET.
Pending match
Tonight, the pending match of match day 5 of the Clausura 2022 will be played between Rayados de Monterrey and Bravos de Juarez. This match was not played in a timely manner due to the fact that the regios had the schedule due to their participation in the Club World Cup last February.
