Goals and Highlights: Blackburn 3-1 Derby County in Championship.

90'
The match ends, the score is 3-1.
95'
BLACKBURN GOAL Sam Callagher defines in the one-on-one against the goalkeeper and makes it 3-1.
93'
Shot by Kazim Richards that hits the post
90'
5 minutes added
82'
Travis is booked for his foul
70'
Yellow card for Morrison
60'
BLACKBURN GOAL Dolan shoots inside the area and makes it 2-1 on the scoreboard.
53'
BLACKBURN GOAL Wharton heads in and makes it 1-1 on the scoreboard.
45'
At the end of the first half the score is 0-0.
45'
1 minute is added.
42'
Khadra's long-distance shot that goes wide of the goal.
28'
GOAL DERBY Great collective play that defines Morrison.
20'
Dolan's shot that goes around the side of the goal
11'
Derby County foul, dangerous free kick for Blackburn
0'
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything is ready for the match between Blackburn and Derby County
Lineup Derby
This is the XI starter of Derby County.
Here's tonight's team! 📋— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 15, 2022
𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐒! 🐏🤍#DCFC
Lineup Blackburn
This is the XI starters of Blackburn.
🔢 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀!— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 15, 2022
2⃣ changes.
✅ Dolan and Johnson start.
🔙 Pears returns to the bench following illness.#ROVvDER | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/B9PCU2QK7m
Who is the referee of today
The referee for this match will be Tony Harrington
Injuries Derby
The Derby has no casualties for today.
Injuries Blackburn
The home team has several players unavailable for today.
Ayala D. (Injury)
Brereton B. (Injury - ankle)
Edun T. (Injury)
Markanday D. (Injury)
Nyambe R. (Injury)
Poveda I. (Injury)
Zeefuik D. (Injury)
The low positions
There are still several days to play and nothing is defined on the subject of relegation in the Championship because Derby is 5 points below Reading who would be saved if the tournament ends today but is only 1 point away from being the last place in the classification by what to add is an urgent need for the Derby.
Odd to win
The favorite for this match is Blackburn with odds of -120 according to the bookmakers.
The activity of today
Matchday 38 starts this day with several matches for today:
Barnsley v Bristol City
Birmingham v Middlesbrough
Blackburn v Derby
Bournemouth v Reading
West Brom v Fulham
Games between Blackburn vs Derby
2 of the last 5 games have been won by Blackburn, so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At Ewood Park it is something else because Blackburn has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
Key player of Derby
Welsh striker Tom Lawrence with 9 goals and 5 assists, had a streak of four consecutive games without scoring a goal, but the previous game was cut, the Derby team will put all its hopes in Tom.
Key player of Blackburn
Ben Brereton is Blackburn's top scorer in the League with 20 goals and has also contributed with an assist, so the Chilean will destroy the locals' offensive attack.
Derby
Derby comes to this match in poor form and, like its rival, with one game less, so with a victory here it will be able to return to avoid relegation. He has a consecutive winless streak in his last five visits away from home.
Although they have won just two games in this tournament, they took that loss on the road, when Bournemouth beat them 2-0 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that drop, Derby have conceded 25 away goals.
Blackburn
Blackburn have a short run of three games without a win after winning on the last day on the road, which left them in fifth position in the 2022 Championship with 58 points. Away from the top two spots in the standings, Blackburn will be looking to avoid a third straight loss at home.
With one game in hand, Blackburn is the third local team in the League and is one of the only three teams in the tournament that have not yet tied at home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their home games, so we can see a game with goals
The game will played at the Ewood Park
Ewood Park is a football stadium in Blackburn, Lancashire, England, and the home of Blackburn Rovers F.C.
The capacity of the stadium is 31,367 and it was opened April 1882 and has a lot of renovations in 1913, 1928, 1955, 1988 and1995.
