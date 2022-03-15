Goals and Highlights: Blackburn 3-1 Derby County in Championship.
Photo: VAVEL

6:38 PM13 days ago

The report

Watch the report of the Blackburn win.
5:41 PM13 days ago

90'

The match ends, the score is 3-1.
5:41 PM13 days ago

95'

BLACKBURN GOAL Sam Callagher defines in the one-on-one against the goalkeeper and makes it 3-1.
5:35 PM13 days ago

93'

Shot by Kazim Richards that hits the post
5:32 PM13 days ago

90'

5 minutes added
5:27 PM13 days ago

82'

Travis is booked for his foul
5:12 PM13 days ago

70'

Yellow card for Morrison
5:03 PM13 days ago

60'

BLACKBURN GOAL Dolan shoots inside the area and makes it 2-1 on the scoreboard.
4:56 PM13 days ago

53'

BLACKBURN GOAL Wharton heads in and makes it 1-1 on the scoreboard.
4:32 PM13 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half the score is 0-0.
4:31 PM13 days ago

45'

1 minute is added.
4:28 PM13 days ago

42'

Khadra's long-distance shot that goes wide of the goal.
4:14 PM13 days ago

28'

GOAL DERBY Great collective play that defines Morrison.
4:04 PM13 days ago

20'

Dolan's shot that goes around the side of the goal
3:56 PM13 days ago

11'

Derby County foul, dangerous free kick for Blackburn
3:45 PM13 days ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
3:35 PM13 days ago

All set

Everything is ready for the match between Blackburn and Derby County
3:29 PM13 days ago

Lineup Derby

This is the XI starter of Derby County.
3:23 PM13 days ago

Lineup Blackburn

This is the XI starters of Blackburn.
3:16 PM13 days ago

Who is the referee of today

The referee for this match will be Tony Harrington
3:11 PM13 days ago

Injuries Derby

The Derby has no casualties for today.
3:07 PM13 days ago

Injuries Blackburn

The home team has several players unavailable for today.

Ayala D. (Injury)

Brereton B. (Injury - ankle)

Edun T. (Injury)

Markanday D. (Injury)

Nyambe R. (Injury)

Poveda I. (Injury)

Zeefuik D. (Injury)

2:59 PM13 days ago

The low positions

There are still several days to play and nothing is defined on the subject of relegation in the Championship because Derby is 5 points below Reading who would be saved if the tournament ends today but is only 1 point away from being the last place in the classification by what to add is an urgent need for the Derby.
2:56 PM13 days ago

Odd to win

The favorite for this match is Blackburn with odds of -120 according to the bookmakers.
2:53 PM13 days ago

The activity of today

Matchday 38 starts this day with several matches for today:

Barnsley v Bristol City

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

Blackburn v Derby

Bournemouth v Reading

West Brom v Fulham

1:28 AM14 days ago

1:18 AM14 days ago

Games between Blackburn vs Derby

2 of the last 5 games have been won by Blackburn, so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At Ewood Park it is something else because Blackburn has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
1:13 AM14 days ago

Key player of Derby

Welsh striker Tom Lawrence with 9 goals and 5 assists, had a streak of four consecutive games without scoring a goal, but the previous game was cut, the Derby team will put all its hopes in Tom.

1:08 AM14 days ago

Key player of Blackburn

Ben Brereton is Blackburn's top scorer in the League with 20 goals and has also contributed with an assist, so the Chilean will destroy the locals' offensive attack.

1:03 AM14 days ago

Derby

Derby comes to this match in poor form and, like its rival, with one game less, so with a victory here it will be able to return to avoid relegation. He has a consecutive winless streak in his last five visits away from home.
Although they have won just two games in this tournament, they took that loss on the road, when Bournemouth beat them 2-0 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that drop, Derby have conceded 25 away goals.
12:58 AM14 days ago

Blackburn

Blackburn have a short run of three games without a win after winning on the last day on the road, which left them in fifth position in the 2022 Championship with 58 points. Away from the top two spots in the standings, Blackburn will be looking to avoid a third straight loss at home.
With one game in hand, Blackburn is the third local team in the League and is one of the only three teams in the tournament that have not yet tied at home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their home games, so we can see a game with goals
12:53 AM14 days ago

The game will played at the Ewood Park

Ewood Park is a football stadium in Blackburn, Lancashire, England, and the home of Blackburn Rovers F.C.

The capacity of the stadium is 31,367 and it was opened April 1882 and has a lot of renovations in 1913, 1928, 1955, 1988 and1995.

Photo: Getty images// Nathan Stirk
Photo: Getty images// Nathan Stirk
12:48 AM14 days ago

