Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico in Champions League
10:24 PM13 days ago

Resume

6:02 PM13 days ago

5:57 PM13 days ago

90´+4

The game ends with a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. 
5:52 PM13 days ago

90´

Add 4 minutes.
5:47 PM13 days ago

86´

Yellow card for Dalot.
5:42 PM13 days ago

83´

Dalot shoots wide of the goal.
United change:
In: Mata-out: Maguire
5:37 PM13 days ago

80´

Yellow card for Matic.
5:32 PM13 days ago

76´

Oblak saves Atletico.
5:27 PM13 days ago

75´

Manchester United change
Out: Fred
In: Cavani
5:22 PM13 days ago

66´

Manchester United change
In: Matic, Pogba and Rashford.
Out: Bruno, Elanga and McTominay.
5:17 PM13 days ago

64´

A dangerous cross that Ronaldo cannot finish.
5:12 PM13 days ago

59´

Sancho hits a volley but the ball goes out.
5:07 PM13 days ago

58´

Manchester United controls possession but cannot find the net.
5:02 PM13 days ago

51´

De Paul shoots but De Gea keeps it out with his hands.
4:57 PM13 days ago

46´

Elanga on the right overflows and shoots but the ball goes wide.
4:52 PM13 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
4:47 PM13 days ago

45´+1

Bruno shoots outside the area but Oblak saves for the visitors and the first half ends.
4:42 PM13 days ago

43´

Yellow card for De Paul.
4:37 PM13 days ago

40´

Goooooooool for Atletico Madrid! Lodi heads inside the box and beats DeGea.
4:32 PM13 days ago

37´

Manchester United press close to the box but are unable to generate more danger.
4:27 PM13 days ago

34´

Goal disallowed for Felix.
4:22 PM13 days ago

25´

Dalot shoots from outside the area but hits Oblak's hands.
4:17 PM13 days ago

20´

Bruno falls inside the area but there is no penalty.
4:12 PM13 days ago

19´

Fred on the right was creating a lot of dangerous play.
4:07 PM13 days ago

15´

DeGea sends for a corner kick after a great long-range shot by Paul.
4:02 PM13 days ago

12´

Elanga hits the ball inside the box and it hits the Oblak's face.
3:57 PM13 days ago

10´

Atletico waits in their own half and United presses.
 
3:52 PM13 days ago

Elanga gets in a header and the ball goes over the top.
3:47 PM13 days ago

Kick-off from Old Trafford.
3:42 PM13 days ago

The stars are back

Despite missing Saturday's win, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes returned to training at Carrington, and will be considered for Tuesday's visit to the Colchoneros.
3:37 PM13 days ago

Varane talks about the stadium crowd

"The public is very important, because it can help the players generate emotional moments in the Champions League. The atmosphere is not just another detail. I don't know how to explain it, but it is key," he added.
3:32 PM13 days ago

Atletico Madrid starting 11

This is how Simeone's team takes the field:
Starting 11/Image: Atleti
3:27 PM13 days ago

Manchester United starting 11

This is how the Red Devils take the field:
11 inicial del Manchester United: Imagen: ManUtd
3:22 PM13 days ago

Varane spoke about Ronaldo

"I think he's a great player, and I think he feels different when the pressure is higher. In the bigger moments, I think he feels more motivation or just something different. We know he's always ready for the special moments."
3:17 PM13 days ago

Manchester United is already at Old Trafford

This is how the Red Devils arrived for their Champions League game:
3:12 PM13 days ago

Simeone talks about the match

Simeone's statement: "I think that due to the characteristics of Manchester United's players and ours, I imagine a dynamic match, with alternating moments, with low pressure from us and also high pressure... We will have the counterattack to take advantage of any mistake they may have. We will see a match in a fantastic stadium, this stadium has been filled with historic matches".
3:07 PM13 days ago

Rangnick spoke about the opponent

These were the words of the DT: "Atlético doesn't mind the rival having the ball, they have had less than 50% possession in their last league games, we are aware of that, it would be important to score the first goal and it is very important not to concede first. We want to try not to concede anything if possible, but it will be important to get ahead on the scoreboard". 
3:02 PM13 days ago

Atlético de Madrid suffers in England

The colchoneros in their last two visits to England, against Chelsea last season and this season against Liverpool, it should be noted that in both games Cholo's team failed to score a goal.
2:57 PM13 days ago

Manchester United vs. the past

The Red Devils have been eliminated in their last three Champions League appearances after drawing the first leg, Real Madrid in the round of 16 in the 2012-13 season, Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals in the 2013-14 season and Sevilla in the 2017-18 season.
2:52 PM13 days ago

We continue

Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid will kick off in a few minutes so stay tuned because we'll tell you everything you need to know before the final whistle.
2:47 PM13 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Manchester United vs Atletico de Madrid

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:42 PM13 days ago

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid online and live

The match will be broadcasted on TV on HBO Max.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:37 PM13 days ago

Last Atletico de Madrid lineup

Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo, Carrasco, Koke, Herrera, DePaul, Griezmann, Felix.
2:32 PM13 days ago

Latest Manchester United lineup

DeGea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, Rashford, Pogba, Sancho y Ronaldo.
2:27 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this Atletico de Madrid player

Angel Correa, an experienced player coming from Argentina, is a striker who has the full confidence of the coach as he is one of the longest serving players in the team, this season Correa has scored 11 goals and assisted on 5 occasions. which makes him a dangerous player, so the Manchester United backline will have to keep him away from the box.
2:22 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this Manchester United player

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese has played 26 league games with Manchester United this season, with a total of 12 goals he has been the leading scorer of the club, in addition to dazzling in the Champions League, with the Portuguese on the field the defense of Atletico Madrid will have to be very attentive to the player.
2:17 PM13 days ago

Background

Last five Manchester United matches

Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham
Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 0-0 Watford
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United

Last five Atlético de Madrid matches

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Cadiz
Betis 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Osasuna 0-3 Atletico Madrid

2:12 PM14 days ago

Arbitration quartet

Center: Slavko Vincic. Assistants: Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic. Fourth official: Rade Obrenovic.
2:07 PM14 days ago

Atlético de Madrid

The Atlético de Madrid colchoneros are not going through their best season after winning the LaLiga title in the 2020-21 season, in their local tournament they are in fourth position with 51 points, Simeone had to refresh the starting eleven and only this way they have recovered the winning rhythm adding four consecutive victories, in the Champions League they did not have a very good group stage since they only had two victories and were nothing away from being out, Now they have the opportunity to stay alive in the Champions League, however it will not be easy as they will face Cristiano Ronaldo's team, who is one of the players who has scored the most goals and this time is going through a situation where they need to stay in the Champions League to keep another option to qualify, the first leg ended in a draw where Ronaldo snatched the win near the end, now with the motivation that the team led by Simeone has, they will not make things easy for them, so we can see a great game.
Atlético ready for the big duel/Image: Atleti
2:02 PM14 days ago

Manchester United

After the disastrous start of the season for Solskjaer's Manchester United, United has decided to bring in Ralf Rangnick as coach, with the new coach the expectation was high because with the squad they had the fans were expecting a renewed Manchester United, the matchdays passed and the results did not change, The Red Devils have dropped valuable points against apparently inferior teams, Ronaldo who arrived as the team's savior recently went through a negative streak of not being able to score goals, achieving the pass to the Champions League seems very complicated since it does not depend completely on the Reds to qualify, to have a chance they must win the Champions League or get the victory in most of the matches to be played, rumors of players leaving the club have become very constant, one of the most talked about is the departure of Ronaldo, who it is speculated would not stay at the club in case of not qualifying to the Champions League, but before thinking about the future they should concentrate on the next rival which is Atletico Madrid, for the second leg Manchester United arrives in good spirits after defeating Tottenham 3-2, with the draw on aggregate the game at Old Trafford will be with goal options for both teams so the defensive part should avoid dangerous arrivals although both teams have great goalkeepers.
Manchester United ready/Image: ManUtd
1:57 PM14 days ago

Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid seek ticket for further advancement

Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid will face each other this Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League, both teams have not secured their ticket to play the tournament next season, that is why in this decisive clash the teams will seek to advance with the illusion of reaching the final and win it to have a ticket to the most important tournament of Clubs, with the tie on aggregate we will be watching a new game full of emotions.

 

1:52 PM14 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 4:00 pm ET.
