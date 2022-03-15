Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
90´+4
The game ends with a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid.
90´
Add 4 minutes.
86´
Yellow card for Dalot.
83´
Dalot shoots wide of the goal.
United change:
In: Mata-out: Maguire
United change:
In: Mata-out: Maguire
80´
Yellow card for Matic.
76´
Oblak saves Atletico.
75´
Manchester United change
Out: Fred
In: Cavani
Out: Fred
In: Cavani
66´
Manchester United change
In: Matic, Pogba and Rashford.
Out: Bruno, Elanga and McTominay.
In: Matic, Pogba and Rashford.
Out: Bruno, Elanga and McTominay.
64´
A dangerous cross that Ronaldo cannot finish.
59´
Sancho hits a volley but the ball goes out.
58´
Manchester United controls possession but cannot find the net.
51´
De Paul shoots but De Gea keeps it out with his hands.
46´
Elanga on the right overflows and shoots but the ball goes wide.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+1
Bruno shoots outside the area but Oblak saves for the visitors and the first half ends.
43´
Yellow card for De Paul.
40´
Goooooooool for Atletico Madrid! Lodi heads inside the box and beats DeGea.
37´
Manchester United press close to the box but are unable to generate more danger.
34´
Goal disallowed for Felix.
25´
Dalot shoots from outside the area but hits Oblak's hands.
20´
Bruno falls inside the area but there is no penalty.
19´
Fred on the right was creating a lot of dangerous play.
15´
DeGea sends for a corner kick after a great long-range shot by Paul.
12´
Elanga hits the ball inside the box and it hits the Oblak's face.
10´
Atletico waits in their own half and United presses.
2´
Elanga gets in a header and the ball goes over the top.
0´
Kick-off from Old Trafford.
The stars are back
Despite missing Saturday's win, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes returned to training at Carrington, and will be considered for Tuesday's visit to the Colchoneros.
Varane talks about the stadium crowd
"The public is very important, because it can help the players generate emotional moments in the Champions League. The atmosphere is not just another detail. I don't know how to explain it, but it is key," he added.
Atletico Madrid starting 11
This is how Simeone's team takes the field:
Manchester United starting 11
This is how the Red Devils take the field:
Varane spoke about Ronaldo
"I think he's a great player, and I think he feels different when the pressure is higher. In the bigger moments, I think he feels more motivation or just something different. We know he's always ready for the special moments."
Manchester United is already at Old Trafford
This is how the Red Devils arrived for their Champions League game:
🧠💯 Matchday mindset = 🔛#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/qG67VAfIZY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2022
Simeone talks about the match
Simeone's statement: "I think that due to the characteristics of Manchester United's players and ours, I imagine a dynamic match, with alternating moments, with low pressure from us and also high pressure... We will have the counterattack to take advantage of any mistake they may have. We will see a match in a fantastic stadium, this stadium has been filled with historic matches".
Rangnick spoke about the opponent
These were the words of the DT: "Atlético doesn't mind the rival having the ball, they have had less than 50% possession in their last league games, we are aware of that, it would be important to score the first goal and it is very important not to concede first. We want to try not to concede anything if possible, but it will be important to get ahead on the scoreboard".
Atlético de Madrid suffers in England
The colchoneros in their last two visits to England, against Chelsea last season and this season against Liverpool, it should be noted that in both games Cholo's team failed to score a goal.
Manchester United vs. the past
The Red Devils have been eliminated in their last three Champions League appearances after drawing the first leg, Real Madrid in the round of 16 in the 2012-13 season, Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals in the 2013-14 season and Sevilla in the 2017-18 season.
We continue
Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid will kick off in a few minutes so stay tuned because we'll tell you everything you need to know before the final whistle.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Manchester United vs Atletico de Madrid
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid online and live
The match will be broadcasted on TV on HBO Max.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last Atletico de Madrid lineup
Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo, Carrasco, Koke, Herrera, DePaul, Griezmann, Felix.
Latest Manchester United lineup
DeGea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, Rashford, Pogba, Sancho y Ronaldo.
Watch out for this Atletico de Madrid player
Angel Correa, an experienced player coming from Argentina, is a striker who has the full confidence of the coach as he is one of the longest serving players in the team, this season Correa has scored 11 goals and assisted on 5 occasions. which makes him a dangerous player, so the Manchester United backline will have to keep him away from the box.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese has played 26 league games with Manchester United this season, with a total of 12 goals he has been the leading scorer of the club, in addition to dazzling in the Champions League, with the Portuguese on the field the defense of Atletico Madrid will have to be very attentive to the player.
Background
Last five Manchester United matches
Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Cadiz
Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham
Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 0-0 Watford
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United
Last five Atlético de Madrid matches
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Cadiz
Betis 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Osasuna 0-3 Atletico Madrid
Arbitration quartet
Center: Slavko Vincic. Assistants: Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic. Fourth official: Rade Obrenovic.
Atlético de Madrid
The Atlético de Madrid colchoneros are not going through their best season after winning the LaLiga title in the 2020-21 season, in their local tournament they are in fourth position with 51 points, Simeone had to refresh the starting eleven and only this way they have recovered the winning rhythm adding four consecutive victories, in the Champions League they did not have a very good group stage since they only had two victories and were nothing away from being out, Now they have the opportunity to stay alive in the Champions League, however it will not be easy as they will face Cristiano Ronaldo's team, who is one of the players who has scored the most goals and this time is going through a situation where they need to stay in the Champions League to keep another option to qualify, the first leg ended in a draw where Ronaldo snatched the win near the end, now with the motivation that the team led by Simeone has, they will not make things easy for them, so we can see a great game.
Manchester United
After the disastrous start of the season for Solskjaer's Manchester United, United has decided to bring in Ralf Rangnick as coach, with the new coach the expectation was high because with the squad they had the fans were expecting a renewed Manchester United, the matchdays passed and the results did not change, The Red Devils have dropped valuable points against apparently inferior teams, Ronaldo who arrived as the team's savior recently went through a negative streak of not being able to score goals, achieving the pass to the Champions League seems very complicated since it does not depend completely on the Reds to qualify, to have a chance they must win the Champions League or get the victory in most of the matches to be played, rumors of players leaving the club have become very constant, one of the most talked about is the departure of Ronaldo, who it is speculated would not stay at the club in case of not qualifying to the Champions League, but before thinking about the future they should concentrate on the next rival which is Atletico Madrid, for the second leg Manchester United arrives in good spirits after defeating Tottenham 3-2, with the draw on aggregate the game at Old Trafford will be with goal options for both teams so the defensive part should avoid dangerous arrivals although both teams have great goalkeepers.
Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid seek ticket for further advancement
Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid will face each other this Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League, both teams have not secured their ticket to play the tournament next season, that is why in this decisive clash the teams will seek to advance with the illusion of reaching the final and win it to have a ticket to the most important tournament of Clubs, with the tie on aggregate we will be watching a new game full of emotions.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 4:00 pm ET.