Summary and highlights of Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool IN Premier League
Source: Sky Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

6:09 PM12 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
6:08 PM12 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: THE THREE POINTS GO TO LIVERPOOL

 

6:05 PM12 days ago

90'

Three minutes of added time;
6:05 PM12 days ago

88'

Klopp makes the changes, Thiago, who provided the first assist, leaves the field and Jones comes in.
6:04 PM12 days ago

87'

Arsenal could have been in the game after a good move by the team that ended with Xhaka's through ball to Martinelli, but the Brazilian attacker shot just wide of the post.
5:55 PM12 days ago

80'

Lacazette leaves and Nketiah enters;
5:49 PM12 days ago

74' Second Arsenal substitution

Saka, who has not stopped trying, leaves the field and Pepe enters the field.
5:44 PM12 days ago

68'

On Smith Rowe's first play Rowe looked for the shot, but the ball crashed into the body of Matip 
5:42 PM12 days ago

67' Arteta's first change

Martin Odegaard leaves the field, Smith Rowe enters the field.
5:39 PM12 days ago

This is Firmino's goal

 

5:37 PM12 days ago

62'

Play with several Arsenal errors that ended with Robertson's cross to Firmino who finished with his heel at the near post;
5:35 PM12 days ago

Diego Jota's celebration

Source: FAZN
Source: FAZN
5:33 PM12 days ago

Double change at Liverpool

Klopp changes the attack, Luis Díaz and Diego Jota who had just scored, Salah and Firmino  enter the field;
5:30 PM12 days ago

54' GOOOOAAALL

Thiago's through ball to Diego Jota who almost without an angle sent the ball into the net to put Liverpool ahead;
 
5:28 PM12 days ago

50' Allison saves Liverpool

Thiago made a mistake with a pass to the goalkeeper, but Lacazette stepped forward and passed to Odegaard, who shot, but the Brazilian goalkeeper made a fantastic save to prevent the home side from scoring.
5:24 PM12 days ago

48'

Martinelli's individual play, who got into the area and gave a good pass that nobody could finish off.
 
5:22 PM12 days ago

GOOOOAAALLL ANNULLED

Mane scored after a good pass from Henderson, but the referee raised the flag and the goal was disallowed for offside;
5:21 PM12 days ago

The second part started

The ball is rolling again at the Emirates Stadium 
5:03 PM12 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

Source: Arsenal
Source: Arsenal
5:00 PM12 days ago

44'

Tierney's cross reached the attacking area, but Robertson cleared the ball;
4:54 PM12 days ago

36'

Martinelli got away from Arnold and passed the ball to Xhaka, who passed to Saka who was positioned on the right flank, but missed the Arsenal player's control;
4:50 PM12 days ago

32'

Lacazette's back pass to Xhaka who shoots wide;
4:39 PM12 days ago

23'

Sake's pass to Cedric, the winger dared with the shot, but the ball went wide.
4:37 PM12 days ago

21'

Thomas' long pass to Saka's run, but Allison arrived first and got the ball;
4:32 PM12 days ago

14'

Now Arsenal arrives on the left with a good pass from Martinelli's area that Lacazette missed and Robertson was able to clear.
4:29 PM12 days ago

12'

Foul by Mane on Gabriel
4:26 PM12 days ago

8'

The home side had a warning with Saka's cross to Martinelli, who shot with a bite and the ball was cleared by the Liverpool defense;
4:21 PM12 days ago

3' Ramsdale saves the first

A cross from Robertson is headed by Van Dijk, but the Arsenal goalkeeper with a good save sends the ball into the corner;
4:19 PM12 days ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The ball is rolling at the Emirates Stadium 
4:19 PM12 days ago

5 minutes

In no time the players come out of the tunnel to the field for the start of the match.
3:59 PM12 days ago

Arsenal aiming for sixth consecutive win

Mikel Arteta's team has won its last five games and knows it has to win against big teams like Liverpool if it wants to play in next season's Champions League;
3:57 PM12 days ago

While his team has not been doing very well in London lately

Liverpool, who have traveled to London four times this season, have only won once;
3:52 PM12 days ago

Diego Jota is good at this stadium

The Portuguese striker has scored four goals in this stadium and will start today's game as a starter.
3:50 PM12 days ago

This is the Liverpool eleven with Jota and Thiago new. Salah starts from the bench

Klopp's eleven consists of: Allison, Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Man & eacute;, Luis D & iacute; az and Jota.
 
3:46 PM12 days ago

Martinelli in attack as the main reference in Arsenal's eleven

Source: Arsenal
Source: Arsenal
3:14 PM12 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the paragraph between Liverpool and Arsenal will begin, both the previous one and the paragraph can be followed on VAVEL
4:31 PM13 days ago

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in Premier League ?

 If you want to watch the match Arsenal vs Liverpool in Premier League ive on television, your option is Sky Premier League

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

4:26 PM13 days ago

What time is Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League ?

This is the kickoff time for the  Arsenal vs Liverpool match on  March 15 th in several countries:

Argentina: 15:15 AM
Bolivia: 15:15 AM
Brazil: 16:15 AM
Chile: 15:15 AM
Colombia: 14:15 AM
Ecuador: 14:15 AM
USA (ET): 15:15 AM
Spain: 21:15 PM
Mexico: 14:15 AM
Paraguay: 15:15 AM
Peru: 15:15 AM
Uruguay: 15:15 AM
Venezuela: 15:15 AM
England : 20.15 AM
Australia : 05:15 AM
India: 00:40 AM

4:21 PM13 days ago

Van Dijk was the best player of the month: He scored one goal, played seven games, five of them clean sheets, won the Carabao Cup and was the MVP of the final.

Source: Liverpool
Source: Liverpool
4:16 PM13 days ago

Statements by Mikel Arteta

"That's the pressure of playing for this club, to be the best and we're not there yet. Ramsdale has been exceptional since the day we signed him, not just on the field, but in what he has conveyed, what he has brought to the building, to the club. We have the right level of trust, belief and understanding between us and everything works better and faster".
Source: Fichajes.net
Source: Fichajes.net
4:11 PM13 days ago

How does Liverpool arrive?

The team managed by Klopp comes to this clash after beating Brighton with goals from Luis Díaz and Salah. The last defeat of this team in the Premier League was on December 28 when they lost against Leicester City. Since that match they have 7 wins and a draw. They are in second place in the Premier League with 66 points and after Manchester City's draw against Crystal Palace they can be just one point behind the leader.

 

4:06 PM13 days ago

How does Arsenal arrive?

Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a home win over Leicester City thanks to goals from Thomas Partey and Lacazette. Arsenal has five consecutive wins in the Premier League. The team's last defeat in the English League came on January 1 when they lost to Manchester City. They are currently in the Champions League places, in fourth place with 51 points, but they are only one point ahead of Manchester United.

 

4:01 PM13 days ago

Background

In the meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool, the balance is in favor of the Reds with 89 victories, while the London team has won on 77 occasions. 64 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the EFL Cup semi-final, where Liverpool qualified for the final thanks to a Diego Jota brace in the second leg. The last three times they met in the Premier League Liverpool won.
3:56 PM13 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at Emirates Stadium, located in London, which was built in 2006 and has a capacity of 60,355 spectators.

Source: Bessocer
Source: Bessocer
3:51 PM13 days ago

Preview of the match

Arsenal and Liverpool face each other in the 27th Premier League match of the season.
 
3:46 PM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo