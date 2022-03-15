Summary and highlights of Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool IN Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: THE THREE POINTS GO TO LIVERPOOL
90'
Three minutes of added time;
88'
Klopp makes the changes, Thiago, who provided the first assist, leaves the field and Jones comes in.
87'
Arsenal could have been in the game after a good move by the team that ended with Xhaka's through ball to Martinelli, but the Brazilian attacker shot just wide of the post.
80'
Lacazette leaves and Nketiah enters;
74' Second Arsenal substitution
Saka, who has not stopped trying, leaves the field and Pepe enters the field.
68'
On Smith Rowe's first play Rowe looked for the shot, but the ball crashed into the body of Matip
67' Arteta's first change
Martin Odegaard leaves the field, Smith Rowe enters the field.
This is Firmino's goal
62'
Play with several Arsenal errors that ended with Robertson's cross to Firmino who finished with his heel at the near post;
Diego Jota's celebration
Double change at Liverpool
Klopp changes the attack, Luis Díaz and Diego Jota who had just scored, Salah and Firmino enter the field;
54' GOOOOAAALL
Thiago's through ball to Diego Jota who almost without an angle sent the ball into the net to put Liverpool ahead;
50' Allison saves Liverpool
Thiago made a mistake with a pass to the goalkeeper, but Lacazette stepped forward and passed to Odegaard, who shot, but the Brazilian goalkeeper made a fantastic save to prevent the home side from scoring.
48'
Martinelli's individual play, who got into the area and gave a good pass that nobody could finish off.
GOOOOAAALLL ANNULLED
Mane scored after a good pass from Henderson, but the referee raised the flag and the goal was disallowed for offside;
The second part started
The ball is rolling again at the Emirates Stadium
END OF THE FIRST PART
44'
Tierney's cross reached the attacking area, but Robertson cleared the ball;
36'
Martinelli got away from Arnold and passed the ball to Xhaka, who passed to Saka who was positioned on the right flank, but missed the Arsenal player's control;
32'
Lacazette's back pass to Xhaka who shoots wide;
23'
Sake's pass to Cedric, the winger dared with the shot, but the ball went wide.
21'
Thomas' long pass to Saka's run, but Allison arrived first and got the ball;
14'
Now Arsenal arrives on the left with a good pass from Martinelli's area that Lacazette missed and Robertson was able to clear.
12'
Foul by Mane on Gabriel
8'
The home side had a warning with Saka's cross to Martinelli, who shot with a bite and the ball was cleared by the Liverpool defense;
3' Ramsdale saves the first
A cross from Robertson is headed by Van Dijk, but the Arsenal goalkeeper with a good save sends the ball into the corner;
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling at the Emirates Stadium
5 minutes
In no time the players come out of the tunnel to the field for the start of the match.
Arsenal aiming for sixth consecutive win
Mikel Arteta's team has won its last five games and knows it has to win against big teams like Liverpool if it wants to play in next season's Champions League;
While his team has not been doing very well in London lately
Liverpool, who have traveled to London four times this season, have only won once;
Diego Jota is good at this stadium
The Portuguese striker has scored four goals in this stadium and will start today's game as a starter.
This is the Liverpool eleven with Jota and Thiago new. Salah starts from the bench
Klopp's eleven consists of: Allison, Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Man & eacute;, Luis D & iacute; az and Jota.
Martinelli in attack as the main reference in Arsenal's eleven
1 hour
In 1 hour the paragraph between Liverpool and Arsenal will begin, both the previous one and the paragraph can be followed on VAVEL
How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in Premier League ?
If you want to watch the match Arsenal vs Liverpool in Premier League ive on television, your option is Sky Premier League
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League ?
This is the kickoff time for the Arsenal vs Liverpool match on March 15 th in several countries:
Argentina: 15:15 AM
Bolivia: 15:15 AM
Brazil: 16:15 AM
Chile: 15:15 AM
Colombia: 14:15 AM
Ecuador: 14:15 AM
USA (ET): 15:15 AM
Spain: 21:15 PM
Mexico: 14:15 AM
Paraguay: 15:15 AM
Peru: 15:15 AM
Uruguay: 15:15 AM
Venezuela: 15:15 AM
England : 20.15 AM
Australia : 05:15 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Van Dijk was the best player of the month: He scored one goal, played seven games, five of them clean sheets, won the Carabao Cup and was the MVP of the final.
Statements by Mikel Arteta
"That's the pressure of playing for this club, to be the best and we're not there yet. Ramsdale has been exceptional since the day we signed him, not just on the field, but in what he has conveyed, what he has brought to the building, to the club. We have the right level of trust, belief and understanding between us and everything works better and faster".
How does Liverpool arrive?
The team managed by Klopp comes to this clash after beating Brighton with goals from Luis Díaz and Salah. The last defeat of this team in the Premier League was on December 28 when they lost against Leicester City. Since that match they have 7 wins and a draw. They are in second place in the Premier League with 66 points and after Manchester City's draw against Crystal Palace they can be just one point behind the leader.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a home win over Leicester City thanks to goals from Thomas Partey and Lacazette. Arsenal has five consecutive wins in the Premier League. The team's last defeat in the English League came on January 1 when they lost to Manchester City. They are currently in the Champions League places, in fourth place with 51 points, but they are only one point ahead of Manchester United.
Background
In the meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool, the balance is in favor of the Reds with 89 victories, while the London team has won on 77 occasions. 64 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the EFL Cup semi-final, where Liverpool qualified for the final thanks to a Diego Jota brace in the second leg. The last three times they met in the Premier League Liverpool won.
Venue: The match will be played at Emirates Stadium, located in London, which was built in 2006 and has a capacity of 60,355 spectators.
Preview of the match
Arsenal and Liverpool face each other in the 27th Premier League match of the season.
