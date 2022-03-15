Goal and highlights: Mainz 0-1 Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

2:53 PM4 days ago

This was the only goal of the match

2:44 PM4 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Mainz-Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game.
2:39 PM4 days ago

End game

Mainz 0-1 Borussia Dortmund.
2:34 PM4 days ago

95'

Gio Reyna's long free kick is saved by the goalkeeper.
2:29 PM4 days ago

92'

A scuffle broke out and Anderson Lucoqui was cautioned for a previous foul.
2:24 PM4 days ago

90'

An additional 5 minutes will be added.
2:19 PM4 days ago

87'

Borussia Dortmund goal

On a set piece, Axel Witsel arrives at the far post to push the ball in and make it 1-0.

2:14 PM4 days ago

83'

Mainz tightens up in the last few minutes.
2:09 PM4 days ago

83'

The ball fell to Kevin Stöger, who took the shot that went wide.
2:04 PM4 days ago

74'

Hazard takes the free kick but the ball goes over the goal.
1:59 PM4 days ago

68'

Haaland's first-time shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
1:54 PM4 days ago

65'

Donyell Malen's right-footed shot is off-target and the visitors waste one more chance.
1:49 PM4 days ago

62'

They claimed a penalty in favor of Mainz, but neither the referee nor the VAR ruled so.
1:44 PM4 days ago

60'

Felix Passlack's shot from half distance goes high over the goal.
1:39 PM4 days ago

59'

Kevin Stöger's shot is deflected wide of the goal by a defensive touch.
1:34 PM4 days ago

57'

Star player Haaland enters and Wolf comes off, Borussia Dortmund change.
1:29 PM4 days ago

49'

Anton Stach is cautioned, for Mainz.
1:24 PM4 days ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.
1:19 PM4 days ago

Half time

Mainz 05 0-0 Borussia Dortmund.
1:14 PM4 days ago

45'

Three more minutes will be added.
1:09 PM4 days ago

44'

Yellow card for Mahmoud Dahoud

Then Kevin Stöger takes the direct free kick that goes over the wall, but the goalkeeper saves.

1:04 PM4 days ago

42'

Marius Wolf of Borussia Dortmund and Stefan Bell of Mainz 05 have been cautioned.
12:59 PM4 days ago

34'

A Mainz player was left lying on the field, which led to a stoppage of play for a few minutes.
12:54 PM4 days ago

30'

The ball drifted wide and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel did his best to save the ball.
12:49 PM4 days ago

27'

Karim Onisiwo anticipates at the near post to take a shot that was blocked by the defender.
12:44 PM4 days ago

19'

Jude Bellingham steals the ball and takes the shot that the defender sweeps to block.
12:39 PM4 days ago

10'

First minutes of the game and the home team with control of the ball, but still without generating severe damage.
12:34 PM4 days ago

3'

Jonathan Burkhardt's mid-range shot right at the goalkeeper's location.
12:29 PM4 days ago

0'

The game between Mainz and Borussia Dortmund kicks off.
12:24 PM4 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
12:19 PM4 days ago

Last details

Borussia Dortmund are currently finishing their warm-up ahead of the match and in search of all three points.

12:14 PM4 days ago

Borussia Dortmund substitutes

19 Julian Brandt

7 Giovanni Reyna

20 Reiner

47 Antonios Papadopoulos

9 Erling Haaland

45 Lennard Maloney

35 Marwin Hitz

12:09 PM4 days ago

Mainz substitutes

43 Romario Rösch

41 Eniss Shabani

24 Merveille Papela

3 Aarón Martín

5 Jean-Paul Boëtius

18 Daniel Brosinski

32 Lasse Rieß

26 Paul Nebel

12:04 PM4 days ago

XI Borussia Dortmund

1 Gregor Kobel, 34 Marin Pongracic, 23 Emre Can, 14 Nico Schulz, 30 Felix Passlack, 22 Jude Bellingham, 28 Axel Witsel, 8 Mahmoud Dahoud, 21 Donyell Malen, 10 Thorgan Hazard, 39 Marius Wolf.
11:59 AM4 days ago

XI Mainz 05

27 Robin Zentner, 16 Stefan Bell, 19 Moussa Niakhate, 30 Silvan Widmer, 22 Kevin Stöger, 6 Anton Stach, 23 Anderson Lucoqui, 25 Niklas Tauer, 9 Karim Onisiwo, 11 Marcus Ingvartsen, 29 Jonathan Burkhardt.
11:54 AM4 days ago

Everywhere

Borussia Dortmund's subsidiaries are also active and are currently facing Atletico Madrid, but the focus is on what the first team can do:
11:49 AM4 days ago

The dressing room

This is the look of the home team's dressing room, which will be in its traditional red uniform.
11:44 AM4 days ago

All or nothing

Already eliminated from all other competitions, Borussia Dortmund only still has to fight for the championship when it is seven behind Bayern, but with a game pending that will be played in a few minutes. They have won three of the last four in the Bundesliga.
11:39 AM4 days ago

Location

Mainz 05 have won two home games in a row, defeating Hoffenheim 2-0 and Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in their most recent matches, and will be looking for their third in a row on Wednesday.
11:34 AM4 days ago

Start

In a pending Bundesliga duel, Mainz 05 will try to make their home advantage count against a Borussia Dortmund team that needs points if they still want to think about the championship. We start with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
11:29 AM4 days ago

Tune in here Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score in Bundesliga 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match for the Bundesliga 2022.
11:24 AM4 days ago

What time is Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga 2022?

Argentina: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

11:19 AM4 days ago

Last games

Borussia Dortmund has a clear advantage in the last five matches with a record of three wins to one draw and one loss, including their last away game.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Mainz 05, 2021

Mainz 05 1-3 Borussia Dortmund, 2021

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Mainz 05, 2021

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Mainz 05, 2021

Mainz 05 0-4 Borussia Dortmund, 2019

11:14 AM4 days ago

Key player Borussia Dortmund

The good news for Borussia is that Norwegian Erling Haaland is back after overcoming his injury and in the final stretch of the season he will be key to try to catch Bayern.
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
11:09 AM4 days ago

Key player Mainz 05

Karim Onisiwo has not been able to perform as well as expected in his goalscoring quota with only three goals, although he has been outstanding with seven assists on the season.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
11:04 AM4 days ago

Last lineup Borussia Dortmund

1 Gregor Kobel, 34 Marin Pongracic, 23 Emre Can, 14 Nico Schulz, 30 Felix Passlack, 10 Thorgan Hazard, 28 Axel Witsel, 8 Mahmoud Dahoud, 21 Donyell Malen, 22 Jude Bellingham, 39 Marius Wolf.
10:59 AM4 days ago

Last lineup Mainz 05

27 Robin Zentner, 42 Alexander Hack, 19 Moussa Niakhate, 16 Stefan Bell, 31 Dominik Kohr, 6 Anton Stach, 3 Aaron Martin, 30 Silvan Widmer, 9 Karim Onisiwo, 7 Lee Jae-Sung, 29 Jonathan Burkhardt.
10:54 AM4 days ago

Borussia Dortmund: closing the gap

This pending game will be key for Borussia Dormund, which is seven points behind Bayern and with a win could close to four, tightening the fight for the championship heading into the final stretch of the season; they defeated Arminia on Sunday by the narrowest of margins.
10:49 AM4 days ago

Mainz 05: thinking about European places

With this game pending, Mainz 05 has the mission of being able to continue climbing positions to try to think about getting into international places for the following season; although they have just lost 3-1 at the weekend at home of Union Berlin.
10:44 AM4 days ago

The Kick-off

The Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Mewa Arena Stadium, in Maguncia, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:30 pm ET.
10:39 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga 2022: Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo