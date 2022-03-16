Goal and Highlights: Olimpia vs Fluminense in Libertadores (3(2-0)0)
9:45 PM4 days ago

GOT OLIMPIA!

Olimpia defeats Fluminense on penalties and will compete in the Libertadores group stage. The draw will be held on March 25.
9:36 PM4 days ago

GOAL OLIMPIA

Derlis González hits the left side and dislocates the goalkeeper
9:34 PM4 days ago

GOAL FLUMINENSE

André hits hard in the middle of the goal
9:33 PM4 days ago

GOAL OLIMPIA

Ortiz drops a bomb on top
9:32 PM4 days ago

FLUMINENSE'S MISTAKE

Olveira defends Felipe Melo's shot
9:32 PM4 days ago

GOAL OLIMPIA

Camacho swings the nets
9:31 PM4 days ago

FLUMINENSE'S MISTAKE

Willian chooses the right side, halfway up
9:29 PM4 days ago

GOAL OLIMPIA

Quintana displaces the goalkeeper to score
9:23 PM4 days ago

95'

END OF DISCUSSION, LET'S GO TO THE PENALTY SHOOTOUT
9:20 PM4 days ago

91' ALMOST

Camacho hits a cross from the edge of the box. David Braz saves the goal on the line
9:19 PM4 days ago

90'

+5
9:19 PM4 days ago

88' GOAL OLIMPIA

Fábio makes a great save on Walter González's header. Derliz González then mends, the defense falters on the rebound and Paiva completes

9:16 PM4 days ago

87'

Willian takes a shot from outside the area. Olveira saves
9:15 PM4 days ago

86' Substitutions in Fluminense

Out: Calegari and Cano

In: Luccas Claro and Pineida

9:12 PM4 days ago

87' Substitutions in Olimpia

Out: Gamarra, Cardozo and Gómez

Incoming: Walter González, Quintana and Luis Zárate

9:10 PM4 days ago

83' Yellow card for Olimpia

Salcedo
9:08 PM4 days ago

79' Direct red card for Fluminense

Nino
9:07 PM4 days ago

79'

Fluminense misses the ball out, Nino fouls Paiva on the edge of the area
9:05 PM4 days ago

76' Yellow card for Olimpia

Gómez
9:03 PM4 days ago

75'

Felipe Melo collides with Paiva inside the area. The number 30 shirt is treated on the field
9:00 PM4 days ago

71' Yellow card for Fluminense

Cristiano
9:00 PM4 days ago

71' Substitution in Olimpia

Out: Recalde

In: Camacho

8:59 PM4 days ago

70' OUT IF ADVANCING

David Braz was pending. If he confirms the classification, he will miss the first game of the group stage
8:58 PM4 days ago

70' Yellow card for Fluminense

David Braz
8:57 PM4 days ago

68'

Willian charges a free-kick on the side of the area and Ortiz takes his head off
8:54 PM4 days ago

65' OLVEIRA

Willian unmasks in the intermediary, advances and reverses to Gabriel Teixeira, who finishes and Olveira saves with his foot
8:53 PM4 days ago

65' Substitution in Fluminense

Out: Arias

In: Gabriel Teixeira

8:49 PM4 days ago

61' Substitution in Fluminense

Out: Luiz Henrique

In: Willian Bigode

8:46 PM4 days ago

58'

Salcedo finishes at the right end, the ball deflects in the middle of the path and ends up with Fábio
8:44 PM4 days ago

56'

Gamarra plays well on the left, tables with Paiva and enters the area. He tries to pass through the middle, but the defense recovers possession
8:42 PM4 days ago

53' Substitution in Olimpia

Out: Silva

In: Paiva

8:36 PM4 days ago

48'

Olimpia exchanging passes on the intermediate with all line players
8:32 PM4 days ago

45'

Game restarts
8:20 PM4 days ago

8:19 PM4 days ago

8:18 PM4 days ago

47'

The first half ends
8:16 PM4 days ago

45'

Cano shoots weakly from the right, the goalkeeper fits without problems
8:15 PM4 days ago

44'

+2
8:13 PM4 days ago

41' WOW

Cano is picked up on the edge of the box, dominates and spins to hit the ball. Olveira makes two saves
8:07 PM4 days ago

35' GOAL OLIMPIA

Silva is launched at the second post, and without any marking, he heads the ball to Recalde to score
8:02 PM4 days ago

31'

Derlis González charges down the right, looks for a cross and is stopped by David Braz, who vibrates afterwards
8:02 PM4 days ago

29'

Olimpia with more volume of play, is surrounded by the defense of Fluminense. Salcedo decides to take a chance from afar and Fábio spreads the ball over the line
7:50 PM4 days ago

19' Yellow card for Olimpia

Ortiz
7:49 PM4 days ago

18' FÁBIO

Gamarra picks up an excess inside the area and shoots hard. Fábio makes a great save
7:48 PM4 days ago

17'

Olimpia rounds the tricolor area, but the defense gets the better of all
7:44 PM4 days ago

14' Yellow card for Olimpia

Cardozo
7:39 PM4 days ago

7' GOAL CANCELLED

After a free-kick is taken in the area, Alcaraz hits it wrongly, towards his own goal. The ball falls to David Braz, who dominates and swings the net. However, the referee annuls it because of a hand touch
7:36 PM4 days ago

5'

Luiz Henrique searches for Martinelli in the middle. Alcaraz appears in the way to make the interception
7:33 PM4 days ago

3'

Gamarra lifts the ball into the box. Felipe Melo gets his head out
7:32 PM4 days ago

2'

Fluminense exchanges passes in its field of attack, but without threatening the goal of Olveira
7:29 PM4 days ago

00'

Game Starts
7:24 PM4 days ago

Teams taking the field
6:54 PM4 days ago

Defensores Del Chaco
6:53 PM4 days ago

Tricolor substitutes

Marcos Felipe, Luccas Claro, Wellington, Pineida, Nonato, Paulo Henrique Ganso, Nathan, Willian Bigode, Yago Felipe, Manoel, Matheus Martins, Gabriel Teixeira
6:51 PM4 days ago

Fluminense with its 11

Fábio; Nino, Felipe Melo, David Braz; Calegari, André, Martinelli, Cris Silva; Luiz Henrique, Germán Cano, Jhon Arias
6:50 PM4 days ago

Dean's reserves

Alfredo Aguilar, Pedro González, Luis Zárate, Luis Cáceres, Adelio Zárate, Hugo Quintana, Edgardo Orzusa, Feliciano Brizuela, Néstor Camacho, Walter González, Guillermo Paiva
6:48 PM4 days ago

Olimpia's lineup

Olveira; Otálvaro, Salcedo, Alcáraz, Gamarra; Silva, Gómez, Ortiz, Paredes, Cardozo; Derlis Gonzáles, Recalde
6:38 PM4 days ago

Situation

To place both feet in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup, Fluminense only needs a draw or a defeat by a one-goal difference. Olimpia, on the other hand, needs three or two, in which case it will be decided on penalty kicks.
6:33 PM4 days ago

Eye on the card: Fluminense

Calegari and David Braz
6:28 PM4 days ago

Eye on the card: Olimpia

Ortíz and Alcáraz 
6:23 PM4 days ago

Refereeing

Referee: Roberto Tobar (Chile)

Assistant Referee 1: Cristian Schimann (Chile)

Assistant Referee 2: Claudio Rios (Chile)

6:18 PM4 days ago

6:08 PM4 days ago

Probable lineup for Fluminense

Fábio; Nino, Felipe Melo, David Braz; Calegari, André, Martinelli, Cris Silva; Luiz Henrique, Germán Cano, Jhon Arias.
6:03 PM4 days ago

Fluminense's situation

Midfielder Luiz Henrique became a doubt for Abel Braga. During the trip, the 21-year-old suffered a sprained right ankle. Fred is in the transition phase after recovering from a thigh injury.
5:58 PM4 days ago

Probable lineup of Olimpia

Olveira; Otálvaro, Salcedo, Alcáraz, Gamarra; Silva, Gómez, Ortiz, Paredes, Cardozo; Derlis Gonzáles, Recalde.
5:53 PM4 days ago

Olimpia's situation

Júlio Cáceres will have the return of defender Alcaraz and striker Jorge Recalde, who were not even included against Cerro Porteño, due to muscle wear. The coach has also defined the replacement of one of his two absences through suspension: Otálvaro comes in place of right-back Salazar.
5:48 PM4 days ago

And the Tricolor

In a good phase in the Carioca Championship, Fluminense leads with 28 points. They have 85%, so they will play the semifinal against Botafogo, next Monday.
5:43 PM4 days ago

How the Dean comes

Olimpia arrives for the match coming from a 2-0 away victory over Cerro Porteño. In the Apertura of the Paraguayan Championship, Olimpia is in fourth place with 11 points, five behind leaders Libertad.
5:38 PM4 days ago

The tricolor advantage gained in the first leg

Last Wednesday (9), Fluminense received Olimpia, Paraguay, for the id game of Pre-Libertadores. The match was held at the Nilton Santos Stadium, since the Maracanã was under renovation because of the lawn.

The tricolor seeking to maintain its unbeaten streak and win the 12th consecutive victory in the year, took the lead with a goal from Germán Cano, but the advantage did not last long and Derlis González tied for the Paraguayans.  

In the second half, Flu scored two more goals to win the match 3-1, and thus conquering the 12th consecutive victory of the season thanks to two goals from Cano and Luiz Henrique.

 

5:33 PM4 days ago

Last step to the group phase

Olimpia vs Fluminense, live this wednesday (16), at Manuel Ferreira, Asunción, Paraguay, at 8:30 pm ET, for the Libertadores. The match is valid for the third phase of the competition.
5:28 PM4 days ago

