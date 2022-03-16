Goal and Highlights: Olimpia vs Fluminense in Libertadores (3(2-0)0)

ADVERTISEMENT
95'
91' ALMOST
90'
88' GOAL OLIMPIA
Fábio makes a great save on Walter González's header. Derliz González then mends, the defense falters on the rebound and Paiva completes
87'
86' Substitutions in Fluminense
In: Luccas Claro and Pineida
87' Substitutions in Olimpia
Incoming: Walter González, Quintana and Luis Zárate
83' Yellow card for Olimpia
79' Direct red card for Fluminense
79'
76' Yellow card for Olimpia
75'
71' Yellow card for Fluminense
71' Substitution in Olimpia
In: Camacho
70' OUT IF ADVANCING
70' Yellow card for Fluminense
68'
65' OLVEIRA
65' Substitution in Fluminense
In: Gabriel Teixeira
61' Substitution in Fluminense
In: Willian Bigode
58'
56'
53' Substitution in Olimpia
In: Paiva
48'
45'
⏱️
Fim de primeiro tempo no Defensores del Chaco. Por enquanto, 1 a 0 para o Olimpia. Vamos vencer, Nense!
Transmissão em áudio na #FluTV >> https://t.co/fPFbUk954M — Fluminense F.C. 🇭🇺 (@FluminenseFC) March 17, 2022
⏱️
#OlimpiaLIVE | #Libertadores 2022
⚽️ ¡Final del primer tiempo!
🤴🏻 #Olimpia 1-0 Fluminense
▪️ Fase 3 - Vuelta #OlimpiaNuncaPara ⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/osGTwq5Gl5 — Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) March 17, 2022
47'
45'
44'
41' WOW
35' GOAL OLIMPIA
31'
29'
19' Yellow card for Olimpia
18' FÁBIO
17'
14' Yellow card for Olimpia
7' GOAL CANCELLED
5'
3'
2'
00'
⏱️
⏱️
Tudo pronto aqui no Defensores Del Chaco! Vamos, Fluminense! pic.twitter.com/S9IEsXwVrA— Fluminense F.C. 🇭🇺 (@FluminenseFC) March 16, 2022
Tricolor substitutes
Fluminense with its 11
Dean's reserves
Olimpia's lineup
Situation
Eye on the card: Fluminense
Eye on the card: Olimpia
Refereeing
Assistant Referee 1: Cristian Schimann (Chile)
Assistant Referee 2: Claudio Rios (Chile)
How and where to watch the Olimpia vs Fluminense match live?
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Olimpia vs Fluminense match for the Libertadores?
Argentina 9:30 pm: Fox Sports, Star+
Bolivia 9:30 pm: Star +
Brazil 9:30 pm: SBT, ESPN, Star+
Chile 9:30 pm: Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia 9:30 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
Ecuador 9:30 pm: ESPN Sur, Star +
USA 8:30 pm ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Paraguay 9:30 pm: Star +
Peru 9:30 pm Star +
Uruguay 9:30 pm: Star +
Venezuela 8:30 pm: Star +
Probable lineup for Fluminense
Fluminense's situation
Probable lineup of Olimpia
Olimpia's situation
And the Tricolor
How the Dean comes
The tricolor advantage gained in the first leg
The tricolor seeking to maintain its unbeaten streak and win the 12th consecutive victory in the year, took the lead with a goal from Germán Cano, but the advantage did not last long and Derlis González tied for the Paraguayans.
In the second half, Flu scored two more goals to win the match 3-1, and thus conquering the 12th consecutive victory of the season thanks to two goals from Cano and Luiz Henrique.