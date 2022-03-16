Goals and Highlights Querétaro 2-1 Atlético San Luis: in Liga MX
Summary:

It's over

In a match where San Luis was mostly superior, Querétaro took advantage of the opportunities they had, scoring a penalty kick and a header to get back to winning ways after 4 matches. 
90+3'

Ángel Sepúlveda and Kevin Escamilla comes on for Juan Romagnoli and Maximiliano Perg, to use up the minutes. 
90'

5 minutes of compensation are added. 
88'

Another change for San Luis, Javier Güémez comes on for Zahid Muñoz.
85'

Another change for the Roosters, Leonardo Sequeira comes off for David Cabrera.
80'

San Luis substitution, Jair Alberto Díaz Vázquez comes off for José Hernández Clemente.
78'

José Enrique Angulo and Omar Israel Mendoza replace Ariel Nahuelpan and Francisco Figueroa.
77'

GOOOOL! from Querétaro, with a great cross from Pablo Barrera, Leonardo Sequeira heads in to give Los Gallos the lead,
75'

Double substitution for San Luis, Abel Hernández and Rubens Sambueza for Luis León and Jhon Murillo.
72'

Red card for Ramón Juárez Del Castillo, after receiving the second yellow card after elbowing Sepúlveda. 
67'

GOOOOOOOOL! by San Luis, Unai Bilbao beats Washington Aguerre after sending the shot to the right side even though the goalkeeper managed to touch it, it was not enough. 
66'

Another penalty for San Luis, after the referee checked the VAR, he decided to award the penalty. 
63'

Collision in the Queretaro penalty area, medical assistance arrives, San Luis players ask for a penalty kick.  
60'

GOOOOOOOOL! by Ángel Sepúlveda, the Roosters didn't miss the opportunity to score from the penalty spot, Sepúlveda's shot from the right side deceived the goalkeeper. 
58'

New penalty kick for the Roosters, after a push by Unai Bilbao. 
55'

The match has slowed down, with most of the action taking place in midfield.
50'

The Potosinos continue as they did in the first half, keeping control of the ball and trying to open the scoring. 
45'

At the start of the second half, San Luis was dominant, despite missing a penalty that could have given them the lead. 
45+1'

The first half came to an end in a match that was dominated by San Luis, although there were many fouls, in the last minutes 2 San Luis players received yellow cards, Ramón Juárez Del Castillo and Jair Alberto Díaz Vázquez.
45'

One minute of compensation is added. 
41'

New yellow for SQueretaro, for Omar Israel Mendoza after cutting off play. 
37'

Foul for San Luis, free kick outside the box that could be dangerous.
36'

Querétaro's first arrival, down the left flank that ends up off the field. 
31'

Querétaro doesn't know how to reach Barovero's goal, the Potosinos show dominance over the Roosters and tempers start to flare. 
26'

Crash in the middle of the field, medical assistance comes in to check. Hernán Cristante receives a yellow card after a complaint. 
21'

Gallos can't get out of the box, the Potosinos continue to insist in the local area looking for a goal after a missed penalty.
16'

Aguerre saves Los Gallos, Sambueza shoots to the left side and the goalkeeper manages to get the ball away. 
14'

Penalty in favor of San Luis, after a foul in the area. Enzo Gabriel Martínez and Kevin Escamilla receives a yellow card. 
10'

San Luis continues to lead, but Queretaro's defense has been very well organized and has not allowed them to reach the goal. 
5'

San Luis starts with the ball, trying to pass into the opponent's area and open the scoring. 
The match begins

The match between Querétaro and Atlético de San Luis at the Morelos stadium is set to take place behind closed doors.
They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Liga MX match at the Morelos stadium.
Querétaro's starting XI

This is the starting XI with which the local team will take the field at the Morelos stadium to face San Luis.
The starting XI of San Luis

This is the starting XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Morelos stadium to face Querétaro.
Infantino applauds Querétaro sanctions

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, assured that FIFA president Gianni Infantino applauded the sanctions against Querétaro. He assured that Infantino learned of everything that happened at the Corregidora stadium. 
"Infantino applauded and supported the determinations, he said that it was fundamental that in a very short period of time the sanctions were taken. We have the support of FIFA and we hope that our three venues for 2026 will be confirmed soon," he told Marca Claro. 
Officials are suspended

The government of Querétaro has begun to suspend officials for the incidents of violence that occurred at the Corregidora stadium, as the secretary of government, Guadalupe Murguía, announced that the security company G.E.S. K9, has been cancelled. It was also announced that five public servants who were in charge of security have been temporarily removed from their posts.
They want to keep the Gallos

The Governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, met with Jorgealberto Hank, owner of the Gallos Blancos, to present him with two proposals to keep the team in the state, the meeting was held on March 16 and the Governor was able to share some details with Jorgealberto Hank's representatives, to try to keep the team and prevent it from being transferred to another venue. One of these proposals is by a Queretaro businessman, while another is by a group of investors interested in investing in Liga MX.
Blanco wants to take the Roosters

The current governor of Morelos is interested in acquiring the club, he even invited the Roosters to make their Localia in his community, which has already been accepted, the former player is interested in returning to Zacatepec.
Ronaldinho interested

The Brazilian star and former player of Queretaro, was interested in acquiring the club, as well as Cuauhtemoc Blanco, the Brazilian has a fortune of 100 million dollars according to GOAL, despite having had problems with the law, the roosters have a value of 22 million dollars, so it could save Queretaro. 
Barra de San Luis put up banners

La Guerrilla', the Atletico San Luis supporters' club, hung banners outside the Ciudad Deportiva La Presa, the club house of the Potosi team, prior to the match against Queretaro, where many fans call it the classic of the 57th. With messages such as "El Clásico is ours", "San Luis is anti-Gallo territory", "Con huev... y corazón", "Nosotros morimos por jugarlo, ustedes mueran por ganararlo", "Aliento Potosino", among others, the members of the barra came to cheer on their club as the bus departed for the airport on its way to Morelia. 
Arriola warns of the end of the barras

Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, mentioned that after the events in Queretaro, the end of the barras is near, taking away the shield of the criminal groups that they used as a disguise, he said. 

"It is the beginning of the end of the barras, because precisely what we are doing is to stop having visiting barras and secondly, what we are doing is to take away the shield with which the criminal members of the supporters' groups operated, who used the supporters' groups as a disguise," commented the leader at the 10th Investiture of the Soccer Hall of Fame in Pachuca.

Morelia wants soccer again

This Thursday, the duel between the roosters and the Potosinos will be played at the Morelos Stadium, which is why the Governor of Michoacán will seek to make it his definitive home. At a press conference, the governor assured that the fans deserve to enjoy First Division soccer again, which is why they are analyzing the possibility of taking over Querétaro's franchise, inviting them to play the rest of their season at home. 

"There is a reality, surely this soccer team will have to play in another stadium next season, perhaps with another name, and we are in talks, we are not anticipating any eve, the only thing we can say is that there will be a first division game in Morelia this Thursday in our great Morelos stadium, which is ready and prepared to have a first division team next season," he said.

Antecedents

Both teams have met 19 times in all competitions, leaving the balance in favor of the Gallos Blancos, with 9 wins, 2 draws and 8 victories for the Potosinos. 
Last 5 meetings

The last 5 meetings have been very even, with 2 wins each and 1 draw.
Atlético de San Luis 1-1 Querétaro, matchday 2, Apertura 2021/2022
Querétaro 2-1 Atlético de San Luis, matchday 11, Clausura 2021/2021
Atletico San Luis 2-1 Queretaro, matchday 14, Apertura 2020/2021
Querétaro 0-1 Atlético de San Luis, matchday 7, Clausura 2019/2020
Atlético de San Luis 0-2 Querétaro, matchday 14, Apertura 2019/2020
How are they coming?

Querétaro is coming off a 1-0 loss to Necaxa at the Victoria stadium after the events of matchday 9 against Atlas at the Corregidora stadium, a game they lost 3-0 on the road.
Atlético de San Luis is coming off a 2-1 win over Puebla at the Alfonso Lastras stadium with a last minute goal that gave them the three points to fight for the playoffs.
Change of Venue

The matchday 11 match between Querétaro FC and Atlético de San Luis will be held in the city of Morelia after the veto of the Corregidora Stadium. The match will take place in the state of Morelos after a two-year fast, following the purchase of the now Club Atlético Morelia by Mazatlán FC. The match has to be played behind closed doors following sanctions imposed by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) for the incidents of March 5.
End drought

Atlético de San Luis ended its eight-game winless streak at home, spanning a span of 5 months and 13 days, after beating Puebla 2-1 at the end of the match, thanks to goals from Juan Sanabria and Efraín Orona, leaving the longest winless streak at the Alfonso Lastras since its return in 2019.
Watch out for this San Luis player

Juan Manuel Sanabria was crucial in the match against Puebla, scoring the goal that opened the scoring and assisting Efraín Corona after taking the free kick in the last minutes of the match to secure the victory.
Source: Atletico San Luis
Watch out for this Querétaro player

Angel Zepulveda, currently Queretaro's top scorer with 4 goals in 10 games, in addition to being in every game of the tournament, 8 as a starter, having a lot of experience that makes him dangerous.
 
Source: Imago 7
Would they come to Culiacán?

Querétaro FC could move to Culiacán, as the governor of Sinaloa confessed that he has already had contact with Grupo Caliente to bring the franchise to that state. After what happened at the Corregidora stadium, Grupo Caliente will be in charge of the sale, but Rubén Rocha Moya, current governor of Sinaloa, accepted that he has had talks and in a few weeks he will have a meeting to reach an agreement.
Ronaldinho speaks out against violence

The former Gallos Blancos player, Ronaldinho, spoke about what happened in Querétaro last Saturday, March 5. The Brazilian player spoke out about the violent events at the tenth edition of the Pachuca Hall of Fame Investiture, the star gave his opinion after the unfortunate events that led to a one-year ban for Club Querétaro.

"I have seen what happened in Querétaro and it is hard to believe what happened. I send them a big hug, plus all the friends I have there. I hope they have a normal life again and that soccer returns."

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Querétaro vs Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX. The match will take place at the Morelos stadium at 23:05 hours.
