Goals and Highlights: Nottingham Forest 3-1 QPR in Championship
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

4:39 PM4 days ago

90'

The game is over the score is 3-1
4:31 PM4 days ago

88'

Johnson shots and score the 3-1
4:29 PM4 days ago

83'

Yates shoots inside the area and makes it 2-1
4:27 PM4 days ago

78:

Lulley shots is near of the goal
4:26 PM4 days ago

65'

Dangerous free kick for QPR
4:05 PM4 days ago

55'

NOTTINGHAM GOAL Spence jumps headfirst and makes it 1-1
3:41 PM4 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half the score is 0-1.
3:41 PM4 days ago

43'

Dunne receives yellow card
3:40 PM4 days ago

40'

GOAL QPR Gray defines before the goalkeeper exits
3:35 PM4 days ago

36'

Yellow card for Dozzell
3:09 PM4 days ago

22'

Cross for Davis who fails to head in, throw-in for QPR
2:46 PM4 days ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
2:38 PM4 days ago

All set

Everything is ready at City Ground for today's duel
2:31 PM4 days ago

Lineup Nottingham

This is the XI starters of home team.
2:27 PM4 days ago

Lineup QPR

This is the XI starters of QPR.
2:21 PM4 days ago

Who is the referee of today

Today's referee will be Peter Bankes, who has Premier League experience since 2019.
2:17 PM4 days ago

Injuries QPR

The QPR submits 3 absences for today.

Archer J. (Injury)

Dieng S. (Injury)

Walsh J. (Injury)

2:12 PM4 days ago

Injuries Nottinhgam

The local team has several casualties for today.

Cook S. (Injury)

Grabban L. (Injury)

Lowe M. (Injury)

Mbe Soh L. (Injury)

1:55 PM4 days ago

Odd to win

The local team comes out as the wide favorite for this day with a -120 odds according to the bookmakers.
1:50 PM4 days ago

The activity of today

Day 38 of the Championship concludes with several interesting matches.

Blackpool vs Sheffield United

Cardiff v Stoke

Coventry v Hull

Luton v Preston

Millwall vs Huddersfield

Peterborough vs. Swansea

11:01 PM5 days ago

Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs QPR Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the Championship match Nottingham Forest vs QPR live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
10:56 PM5 days ago

Nottingham Forest vs QPR How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Championship

If you want to watch the game Nottingham Forest vs QPR Live on TV, your options is SKY Sports

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blue to Go

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:51 PM5 days ago

Games between Nottingham Forest vs QPR

2 of the last 5 games have been won by Nottingham Forest, so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At City Ground it is something else because Nottingham Forest has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
10:46 PM5 days ago

Key player of QPR

The Moroccan striker Ilias Chair will be the player to watch with 8 goals and 3 assists, he brings a streak of four consecutive games without scoring a goal, but they hope to cut it today, the QPR team will put all their hopes in Ilias.
Photo: Getty images// Pete Norton
Photo: Getty images// Pete Norton
10:41 PM5 days ago

Key player of Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban is Nottingham Forest's top scorer in the League with 12 goals and has also contributed with 4 assists, so the Jamaican will destroy the locals' offensive attack.
Photo: Getty images// Lawrence Grifths
Photo: Getty images// Lawrence Grifths
10:36 PM5 days ago

QPR

QPR have a short streak of five games without losing after beating Luton on the last day as visitors, which left them in fifth position in the 2022 Championship with 59 points. Away from the top two spots in the standings, QPR will be looking to prolong their good form
With one game less, QPR is the eighth home team in the League and is one of the only three teams in the tournament with 5 or fewer losses at home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their home games, so we can see a game with goals .
10:31 PM5 days ago

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest comes to this match in good form and, like their rival, with one less game, so with a victory here they will be able to return to fight for promotion. He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five visits away from home.
They have won just 15 games in this tournament, taking that victory away from home, when they thrashed Reading 4-0 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that win, Nottingham Forest have conceded 35 goals.
10:26 PM5 days ago

The game will played at the City Ground

The City Ground is a football stadium in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England, on the banks of the River Trent. It has been home to Nottingham Forest Football Club since 1898, and has 30,445 seats.
Photo: Getty images// Rachel Helborn
Photo: Getty images// Rachel Helborn
10:21 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Championship match: Nottingham Forest vs QPR Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo