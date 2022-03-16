Goals and Highlights: Nottingham Forest 3-1 QPR in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
The game is over the score is 3-1
88'
Johnson shots and score the 3-1
83'
Yates shoots inside the area and makes it 2-1
78:
Lulley shots is near of the goal
65'
Dangerous free kick for QPR
55'
NOTTINGHAM GOAL Spence jumps headfirst and makes it 1-1
45'
At the end of the first half the score is 0-1.
43'
Dunne receives yellow card
40'
GOAL QPR Gray defines before the goalkeeper exits
36'
Yellow card for Dozzell
22'
Cross for Davis who fails to head in, throw-in for QPR
0'
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything is ready at City Ground for today's duel
Lineup Nottingham
This is the XI starters of home team.
📋 Team news 🆚 QPR— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 16, 2022
2️⃣ changes for The Reds as Philip Zinckernagel and Tobias Figueiredo come into the starting XI
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/gDTy3fOj9E
Lineup QPR
This is the XI starters of QPR.
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— QPR FC (@QPR) March 16, 2022
Four changes for the R's 🔢#QPR | #FORQPR pic.twitter.com/cGDIreptsZ
Who is the referee of today
Today's referee will be Peter Bankes, who has Premier League experience since 2019.
Injuries QPR
The QPR submits 3 absences for today.
Archer J. (Injury)
Dieng S. (Injury)
Walsh J. (Injury)
Injuries Nottinhgam
The local team has several casualties for today.
Cook S. (Injury)
Grabban L. (Injury)
Lowe M. (Injury)
Mbe Soh L. (Injury)
Odd to win
The local team comes out as the wide favorite for this day with a -120 odds according to the bookmakers.
The activity of today
Day 38 of the Championship concludes with several interesting matches.
Blackpool vs Sheffield United
Cardiff v Stoke
Coventry v Hull
Luton v Preston
Millwall vs Huddersfield
Peterborough vs. Swansea
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs QPR Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the Championship match Nottingham Forest vs QPR live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Nottingham Forest vs QPR How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Championship
If you want to watch the game Nottingham Forest vs QPR Live on TV, your options is SKY Sports
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blue to Go
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between Nottingham Forest vs QPR
2 of the last 5 games have been won by Nottingham Forest, so it seems likely that they will add tomorrow. At City Ground it is something else because Nottingham Forest has 1 defeat since 2016, said defeat was in 2018.
Key player of QPR
The Moroccan striker Ilias Chair will be the player to watch with 8 goals and 3 assists, he brings a streak of four consecutive games without scoring a goal, but they hope to cut it today, the QPR team will put all their hopes in Ilias.
Key player of Nottingham Forest
Lewis Grabban is Nottingham Forest's top scorer in the League with 12 goals and has also contributed with 4 assists, so the Jamaican will destroy the locals' offensive attack.
QPR
QPR have a short streak of five games without losing after beating Luton on the last day as visitors, which left them in fifth position in the 2022 Championship with 59 points. Away from the top two spots in the standings, QPR will be looking to prolong their good form
With one game less, QPR is the eighth home team in the League and is one of the only three teams in the tournament with 5 or fewer losses at home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their home games, so we can see a game with goals .
With one game less, QPR is the eighth home team in the League and is one of the only three teams in the tournament with 5 or fewer losses at home, in addition to conceding a goal in all their home games, so we can see a game with goals .
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest comes to this match in good form and, like their rival, with one less game, so with a victory here they will be able to return to fight for promotion. He has a consecutive streak without defeat in his last five visits away from home.
They have won just 15 games in this tournament, taking that victory away from home, when they thrashed Reading 4-0 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that win, Nottingham Forest have conceded 35 goals.
They have won just 15 games in this tournament, taking that victory away from home, when they thrashed Reading 4-0 on the previous day of the championship. Despite that, and including that win, Nottingham Forest have conceded 35 goals.
The game will played at the City Ground
The City Ground is a football stadium in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England, on the banks of the River Trent. It has been home to Nottingham Forest Football Club since 1898, and has 30,445 seats.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Championship match: Nottingham Forest vs QPR Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL