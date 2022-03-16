Goals and highlights: Cardiff City 2-1 Stoke City in Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
The match is over!
90'
Five minutes of repositioning are added.
88'
Cardiff City makes its latest change: Will Vaulks takes the place of Tommy Doyle.
75'
Stoke City make one more substitution: D'Margio Wright-Phillips replaces Tyrese Campbell.
73'
Cardiff City make another substitution: Jordan Hugill comes off and Uche Ikpeazu comes on.
69'
Stoke City make their second change: Mario Vrancic replaces Romaine Sawyers.
68'
Cardiff City striker Jordahn Hugill is booked for the first yellow card of the match.
64'
Cardiff City also changes its lineup: Isaak Davies comes in for Mark Harris.
60'
Stoke City makes its first move: Josh Maja replaces Morgan Fox.
Second Half kicks off!
Cardiff City 2-1 Stoke City is back in action.
The first half ends!
After a resounding close, Cardiff City is beating Stoke City at halftime.
45'
Four minutes of stoppage time are added.
CARDIFF CITY GOAL!
Cody Drameh set up Jordan Hugill, who scored the home side's second goal of the game from just outside the box to pull one back.
CARDIFF CITY GOAL!
On a pass from Joel Bagan, Tommy Doyle scored inside the box to level the score.
STOKE CITY GOAL!
With a shot from outside the box, Lewis Baker puts the Potters ahead on the scoreboard.
21'
Jack Bonham made a good save to keep out Joel Bagan's shot. The first warning came from Cardiff City.
15'
At the moment, Stoke City have taken possession of the ball, but -like Cardiff City- have not been able to generate any dangerous chances.
The match is underway!
The ball is rolling! Cardiff City and Stoke City are already facing each other.
In case of success...
Stoke City would reach 49 points and remain in fifteenth position, as their other opponents have 51 or more.
In case of winning...
Cardiff City would only aspire to move from seventeenth to sixteenth, because although they would reach 46 points and tie Stoke, they have a very negative goal difference.
Last meeting between the two
The most recent occasion that these clubs met was in October last year at the Britannia Stadium. In that exciting match, the result was a 3-3 draw; for Stoke City J. Brown and S. Fletcher (2) scored, while for Cardiff City R. Colwill, M. Harris and K. Moore scored. Moore.
Stoke City: substitutes
M. Vrancic; S. Fletcher, J. Bursik, J. Thompson, W. Forrester, D. Wright y J. Maja.
Cardiff City: substitutes
D. Phillips, W. Vauks, U. Ikpeazu, R. Colwill, E. King, I. Davies, O. Denham.
Stoke City: confirmed lineup
J. Bonham; T. Harwood, J. Chester, B. Wilmont, J. Tymon, R. Sawyers, J. Allen, L. Baker, M. Fox, T. Campbell and J. Brown.
Cardiff City: confirmed lineup
A. Smithies; C. Drameh, A. Flint, M. McGuinness, J. Bagan, T. Doyle, R. Wintle, J. Ralls, J. Hugill and M. Harris
Let's get started!
In just under an hour, Cardiff and Stoke will face each other on Welsh soil, both looking for a win to move into a better position in the Championship.
For now, both teams are already at the stadium and in a few moments they will start warming up.
Tune in here Cardiff City vs Stoke City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting Cardiff City vs Stoke City live, as well as the latest information from Stadiwm Dina Caerdydd. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Stoke City Live Stream and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Cardiff City TV and Stoke City+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Stoke City: last lineup
J. Bonham; T. Harwood-Bellis, J. Chester, P. Jagielka, J. Tymon, J. Thompson, J. Allen, L. Baker, D. Duhaney, S. Fletcher and J. Brown.
Cardiff City: last lineup
A. Smithies; C. Drameh, P. Ng, A. Flint, M. McGuinness, A. Doughty, T. Doyle, R. Wintle, J. Ralls, I. Davies and J. Hugill.
What's next for Stoke City?
Meanwhile, the previous weekend, in their visit to Weston Homes Stadium, the Potters also drew, but against Peterborough United, a club that rescued a point with a last-minute goal through a penalty; the red and white goals were scored by Jacob Brown and Lewis Baker.
How do Cardiff City fare?
Last Saturday, the Bluebirds did not make the most of their home advantage at the Cardiff City Stadium, as they ended up drawing 0-0 against Preston North End.
Stoke City, away from home
Meanwhile, the team coached by the Englishman Michael O'Neill has not done an outstanding job either, which is why they are also in the middle of the ranking, as they are in the fifteenth position with 46 points, after accumulating 12 wins, 10 draws and 14 losses; they have scored 45 goals and conceded 42.
Cardiff City, to make the most of their home advantage
The team led by Welshman Steve Morison has had a rather irregular performance, which is why it is below the mid-table, as it occupies the seventeenth place in the standings with 43 points, the result of 12 wins, 7 draws and 18 defeats; it has 43 goals scored and 55 conceded.
The Bluebirds receive a visit from the Potters.
This Wednesday afternoon, in the Welsh capital, Cardiff City and Stoke City will face each other for the second and last time this season; they will play one of the last matches of this season.
It is worth noting that the current situation of both teams is far from being the desired one, since, despite not being in relegation problems, they are far from the first places, which would allow them to aspire to promotion to the English Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the matchday 38 of the EFL Championship 2021-2022: Cardiff City vs Stoke City Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
With this result, both teams have 46 points, but the home side are below them with a negative goal difference.