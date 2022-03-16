Goals and highlights: Cardiff City 2-1 Stoke City in Championship 2022

4:43 PM4 days ago

The match is over!

No time for more! At home, Cardiff City comes from behind to beat Stoke City, in Matchday 38 of the 2022 Championship.

With this result, both teams have 46 points, but the home side are below them with a negative goal difference.

4:39 PM4 days ago

90'

Five minutes of repositioning are added.
4:33 PM4 days ago

88'

Cardiff City makes its latest change: Will Vaulks takes the place of Tommy Doyle.
4:30 PM4 days ago

75'

Stoke City make one more substitution: D'Margio Wright-Phillips replaces Tyrese Campbell.
4:30 PM4 days ago

73'

Cardiff City make another substitution: Jordan Hugill comes off and Uche Ikpeazu comes on.
4:14 PM4 days ago

69'

Stoke City make their second change: Mario Vrancic replaces Romaine Sawyers.
4:14 PM4 days ago

68'

Cardiff City striker Jordahn Hugill is booked for the first yellow card of the match.
4:14 PM4 days ago

64'

Cardiff City also changes its lineup: Isaak Davies comes in for Mark Harris.
4:05 PM4 days ago

60'

Stoke City makes its first move: Josh Maja replaces Morgan Fox.
3:55 PM4 days ago

Second Half kicks off!

Cardiff City 2-1 Stoke City is back in action.
3:48 PM4 days ago

The first half ends!

After a resounding close, Cardiff City is beating Stoke City at halftime.
3:48 PM4 days ago

45'

Four minutes of stoppage time are added.
3:46 PM4 days ago

CARDIFF CITY GOAL!

Cody Drameh set up Jordan Hugill, who scored the home side's second goal of the game from just outside the box to pull one back.
3:43 PM4 days ago

CARDIFF CITY GOAL!

On a pass from Joel Bagan, Tommy Doyle scored inside the box to level the score.
3:15 PM4 days ago

STOKE CITY GOAL!

With a shot from outside the box, Lewis Baker puts the Potters ahead on the scoreboard.
3:14 PM4 days ago

21'

Jack Bonham made a good save to keep out Joel Bagan's shot. The first warning came from Cardiff City.
3:06 PM4 days ago

15'

At the moment, Stoke City have taken possession of the ball, but -like Cardiff City- have not been able to generate any dangerous chances.
2:49 PM4 days ago

The match is underway!

The ball is rolling! Cardiff City and Stoke City are already facing each other.
2:49 PM4 days ago

In case of success...

Stoke City would reach 49 points and remain in fifteenth position, as their other opponents have 51 or more.
2:48 PM4 days ago

In case of winning...

Cardiff City would only aspire to move from seventeenth to sixteenth, because although they would reach 46 points and tie Stoke, they have a very negative goal difference.
2:37 PM4 days ago

Last meeting between the two

The most recent occasion that these clubs met was in October last year at the Britannia Stadium. In that exciting match, the result was a 3-3 draw; for Stoke City J. Brown and S. Fletcher (2) scored, while for Cardiff City R. Colwill, M. Harris and K. Moore scored. Moore.
2:27 PM4 days ago

Stoke City: substitutes

M. Vrancic; S. Fletcher, J. Bursik, J. Thompson, W. Forrester, D. Wright y J. Maja.
2:21 PM4 days ago

Cardiff City: substitutes

D. Phillips, W. Vauks, U. Ikpeazu, R. Colwill, E. King, I. Davies, O. Denham.
2:09 PM4 days ago

Stoke City: confirmed lineup

J. Bonham; T. Harwood, J. Chester, B. Wilmont, J. Tymon, R. Sawyers, J. Allen, L. Baker, M. Fox, T. Campbell and J. Brown.
2:04 PM4 days ago

Cardiff City: confirmed lineup

A. Smithies; C. Drameh, A. Flint, M. McGuinness, J. Bagan, T. Doyle, R. Wintle, J. Ralls, J. Hugill and M. Harris
1:59 PM4 days ago

Let's get started!

In just under an hour, Cardiff and Stoke will face each other on Welsh soil, both looking for a win to move into a better position in the Championship.

For now, both teams are already at the stadium and in a few moments they will start warming up.

1:22 AM4 days ago

Tune in here Cardiff City vs Stoke City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting Cardiff City vs Stoke City live, as well as the latest information from Stadiwm Dina Caerdydd. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
1:17 AM4 days ago

How to watch Cardiff City vs Stoke City Live Stream and Online?

If you want to directly stream it: Cardiff City TV and Stoke City+.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:12 AM5 days ago

Stoke City: last lineup

J. Bonham; T. Harwood-Bellis, J. Chester, P. Jagielka, J. Tymon, J. Thompson, J. Allen, L. Baker, D. Duhaney, S. Fletcher and J. Brown.
1:07 AM5 days ago

Cardiff City: last lineup

A. Smithies; C. Drameh, P. Ng, A. Flint, M. McGuinness, A. Doughty, T. Doyle, R. Wintle, J. Ralls, I. Davies and J. Hugill.
1:02 AM5 days ago

What's next for Stoke City?

Meanwhile, the previous weekend, in their visit to Weston Homes Stadium, the Potters also drew, but against Peterborough United, a club that rescued a point with a last-minute goal through a penalty; the red and white goals were scored by Jacob Brown and Lewis Baker.
12:57 AM5 days ago

How do Cardiff City fare?

Last Saturday, the Bluebirds did not make the most of their home advantage at the Cardiff City Stadium, as they ended up drawing 0-0 against Preston North End.
12:52 AM5 days ago

Stoke City, away from home

Meanwhile, the team coached by the Englishman Michael O'Neill has not done an outstanding job either, which is why they are also in the middle of the ranking, as they are in the fifteenth position with 46 points, after accumulating 12 wins, 10 draws and 14 losses; they have scored 45 goals and conceded 42.
12:47 AM5 days ago

Cardiff City, to make the most of their home advantage

The team led by Welshman Steve Morison has had a rather irregular performance, which is why it is below the mid-table, as it occupies the seventeenth place in the standings with 43 points, the result of 12 wins, 7 draws and 18 defeats; it has 43 goals scored and 55 conceded.
12:42 AM5 days ago

The Bluebirds receive a visit from the Potters.

This Wednesday afternoon, in the Welsh capital, Cardiff City and Stoke City will face each other for the second and last time this season; they will play one of the last matches of this season.

It is worth noting that the current situation of both teams is far from being the desired one, since, despite not being in relegation problems, they are far from the first places, which would allow them to aspire to promotion to the English Premier League.

12:37 AM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the matchday 38 of the EFL Championship 2021-2022: Cardiff City vs Stoke City Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
