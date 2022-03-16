Goals and highlights: Rennes 2-1 Leicester City in UEFA Europa Conference League 2022
3:00 PM3 days ago

Summary

2:47 PM3 days ago

2:44 PM3 days ago

IT'S OVER

Match ends from France, Leicester City beats Rennes on aggregate to qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
2:31 PM3 days ago

86´

Close to an equalizer! Tait sent a ball that went wide and passed close to the goal.
2:22 PM3 days ago

75´

GOOOOOOOL FOR RENNES! GOOOOOOAL THAT GIVES LIFE TO THE FRENCH TEAM!
2:14 PM3 days ago

67´

Leicester City's second came close, Barnes broke free and put in a dangerous cross/shot!
2:00 PM3 days ago

51´

LEICESTER CITY GOAL! FOFANA SENT THE BALL INTO THE NET!
1:54 PM3 days ago

49´

Treoré's dangerous cross ended up in the goalkeeper's hands.
1:34 PM3 days ago

Half Time

The first half is over, Rennes momentarily beats Leicester City and leaves everything for the second 45 minutes.
1:27 PM3 days ago

42´

Goalkeeper's save! Kasper Schmeichel dives to avoid the goalkeeper's second, Rennes are gradually tightening their grip on the game.
1:18 PM3 days ago

32´

Laborde comes close! The center forward sent a shot that put Kasper Schemeichel on his toes as Rennes looked to level the score.
1:11 PM3 days ago

25´

Leicister City arrives again! Ndidi set up Barnes for a dangerous shot, but the attempt went wide.
1:06 PM3 days ago

17´

Leicester comes close! Ndidi shoots and the ball goes past the post.
12:58 PM3 days ago

GOOOOOL FOR RENNES

The home team takes the lead on the scoreboard with a great finish by Bourigeaud. The French are back in the match.
12:53 PM3 days ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The match kicks off from France, Leicester City will be looking to get their ticket to the next round. 
12:29 PM3 days ago

LEICESTER CITY TEAM SUMMARY

Leicester started to play a little better in defense, losing less balls. This was reflected in the overall performance of the matches with their participation. Then, in three rounds of the Premier League, scored no more than two goals. At the same time, Rogers' Wards beat Burnley and Leeds, but lost to Arsenal. Leicester finished in the conference league, finishing third in the Europa League. At the same time, they managed to beat the Runners in the Last Round of the playoffs 4-1, 3-1.
12:17 PM3 days ago

LEICESTER CITY STARTING ELEVEN READY

Foxes' starting line-up ready to face Rennes
12:10 PM3 days ago

STADE RENNES TEAM SUMMARY

Rennes plays with confidence in the French Championship, although only in home matches. It achieved four consecutive victories, losing only one ball. At the start, the team is not so optimistic. However, in the Last round they defeated Lyon 4-2. At the same time, Rennes took first place in the conference league group, even before the final round.
12:05 PM3 days ago

RENNES FUN FACTS

Have won each of their last 5 home matches in a row.

Not lost in 7 of their last 8 UEFA Europa Conference League matches.

Unbeaten (in regular time) in 7 of their last 8 UEFA Europa Conference League matches.

Have won in both halves in each of their last 4 home matches in a row.

Have scored in 24 of their last 25 home matches.

Have scored in the 1st half in each of their last 5 home matches in a row.

Has scored in the 2nd half in 7 of their last 8 home games.

Has scored in both halves in each of their last 4 home games in a row.

There have been more than 1.5 goals scored (in regular time) in 7 of their last 8 UEFA Europa Conference League matches.

They have scored less than 2.5 goals (in regular time) in 5 of their last 6 UEFA Europa Conference League games.

11:54 AM3 days ago

FACE-TO-FACE MEETINGS AND RECENT RESULTS

The only face-to-face meeting of the teams took place last week. Then, Leicester on their field achieved a comfortable lead by winning 2-0. In addition, in an attempt to win the ball back, Rennes lost the second ball in the third minute of stoppage time.
11:47 AM3 days ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, the excitement of the UEFA Europa Conference League begins with the duel between Rennes and Leicester City in the round of 16. The English club took the advantage in the first leg and will be looking to finish off the tie in the second leg, but the French side will be looking to turn the tie around.
11:45 AM3 days ago

3:24 PM4 days ago

3:19 PM4 days ago

What time is Rennes vs Leicester City match for UEFA Conference League match?

This is the start time of the game Rennes vs Leicester City of 17th March in several countries:

Argentina: 14:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 13:45 hrs.
Brasil: 14:45 hrs.
Chile: 13:45 hrs.
Colombia: 12:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:45 hrs.
España: 19:45 hrs.
México: 11:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs.
Perú: 12:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs.

3:14 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this Leicester City player:

For this match, the player to watch for the Foxes will be goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, he currently has 3,240 minutes accumulated totaling 36 matches, 1 yellow card, 59 goals against and 7 clean sheets, so his great experience will be decisive to keep the goal in 0 in this match.

3:09 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this Rennes player:

For this match, right back, Hamari Traoré will be the player to watch for Rennes. Currently, the native of Mali has played 2,618 minutes so far this season, accumulating 30 games played, 1 goal, 6 assists and 5 yellow cards, he is one of the pillars of the Rennes team and due to his great skill, he will be a great offensive and defensive help to get the result. 

3:04 PM4 days ago

Last Rennes lineup:

A. Gomis; A. Truffert, N. Aguerd, W. Omari, H. Traoré; J. Doku, B. Santamaría, J. Martín, B. Bourigeaud; M. Terrier, G. Laborde. 
2:59 PM4 days ago

Last Leicester City line-up:

K. Schmeichel; J. Justin, D. Amartey, C. Soyuncu, L. Thomas; Y. Tielemans, O. Ndidi, K. Dewsbury-Hall; M. Albrighton, P. Daka, H. Barnes.
2:54 PM4 days ago

Background:

Interestingly, these teams had never met in all history until what was the first leg of the UEFA Conference League round of 16 where Leicester City won by a score of 2-0 in their favor. Now, a new duel will be written in the history books where statistics and goals will continue to grow.
2:49 PM4 days ago

About the Stadium:

Roazhon Park ("Rennes Park" in Breton), formerly known as Stade de la Route de Lorient, is a soccer stadium located near the city center of Rennes, France, and has been the home of Stade Rennais since 1912.

Located on Route 111 in Lorient, it has a name that may lead to confusion with the Stade du Moustoir located in Lorient. Its theoretical capacity is 31 127 spectators. Although in practice its capacity is 29 500 people, with capacity for 1831 VIP seats.

In fact, 1000 standing places in the lower part of the stadium's grandstand are not sold to the public, like a few other places where visibility is imperfect. The stadium is owned by the city of Rennes, which leases it to Stade Rennais.

2:44 PM4 days ago

Away win for the Foxes

The Foxes come into this match as favorites to qualify for the next phase of the Conference League after taking the advantage on aggregate in the first leg, with goals from Albrighton and Iheanacho, Leicester won by a score of 2-0. For this English team, it is an obligation to go far in this tournament as they will have to settle the debt they have with their fans after the failure in the Europa League, also, this is their last chance to secure an international competition next season as in the Premier they are far from those positions.
2:39 PM4 days ago

Home advantage needed

Rennes lost the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 by a score of 2-0, now they will have to overcome the defeat at the King Power Stadium and come back from behind at home and in the company of their fans. In the first leg, the team was weakened by the great defensive play of the English and only managed to get one shot on goal in the entire match, however, they have a very good game to keep possession of the ball, so for this second leg they could squeeze every last drop of their style of play and come back from the scoreboard.
2:34 PM4 days ago

The road to the grand final continues

The Europa Conference League ended its group stage and now the elimination matches will begin to look for the two clubs that will try to be crowned in this new competition, for this key, Rennes will receive Leicester City, both teams will play the second leg of this elimination phase, the English team arrives with the advantage in their favor after having won at home by 2-0, however, the French team will try to take advantage in their territory and with their people to overcome the adverse score and qualify for the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
2:29 PM4 days ago

Kick-off time

The Rennes vs Leicester City match will be played at Stade de la Route de Lorient, in Rennes, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
2:24 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League match: Rennes vs Leicester City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
