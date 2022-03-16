Goals and Highlights: Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona in Europa League 2022
2:56 PM3 days ago

2:40 PM3 days ago

96'

It's over! Barcelona comes from behind and eliminates Galatasaray to enter the quarterfinals.
2:37 PM3 days ago

92'

Memphis' shot to the far post, but the ball goes wide.
2:34 PM3 days ago

90'

Memphis Depay's cross was met by Memphis Depay, who sent the ball into the net, but it ended up going just wide.
2:25 PM3 days ago

81'

Barcelona changes. Gerard Piqué and Aubameyang are replaced by Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay.
2:24 PM3 days ago

79'

Galatasaray arrived with danger, but after sending the cross, the ball passed in front of the goal and no one was able to push it in.
2:19 PM3 days ago

74'

Galatasaray changes. Babel and Cicaldau are replaced by Derisoglu and Morutan.
2:16 PM3 days ago

71'

Dembélé took the free kick, but the ball ended up crashing into the wall.
2:11 PM3 days ago

67'

Barcelona change. Gavi is replaced by de Jong.
2:04 PM3 days ago

59'

van Aanholt's shot, but the ball ends up going wide.
2:00 PM3 days ago

55'

Change of Barcelona. Dest comes off injured and Ronald Araújo replaces him.
1:54 PM3 days ago

49'

Goal, goal, goal for Barcelona! After a series of shots and two great saves by goalkeeper Peña, de Jong headed in a header and Aubameyang popped up to poke the ball home and put the visitors in front.
1:50 PM3 days ago

46'

Actions resume at the Nef.
1:49 PM3 days ago

45'

Change of Barcelona. Adama Traoré comes off and Dembélé takes his place.
1:34 PM3 days ago

45+3'

Half-time in Istanbul. Both teams searched and the score is tied at one goal.
1:34 PM3 days ago

43'

The game is played between both teams in the midfield, but they are unable to generate chances.
1:23 PM3 days ago

37'

Goal, goal, goal for Barcelona! Great pass from Ferran to Pedri, the player drives, gets past three players and ties the match.
1:20 PM3 days ago

35'

Dangerous shot by Pedri, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
1:14 PM3 days ago

28'

Goal, goal, goal for Galatasaray! Marcao pops up inside the box and heads the ball into the back of Stegen's net.
1:09 PM3 days ago

23'

Nelsson's header ends up pushing the ball away from Traoré.
1:05 PM3 days ago

17'

Few emotions in the first minutes, both teams looking for the opponent's goal.
12:54 PM3 days ago

8'

Ferran's shot at Peña's goal, but the ball ends up in the stands.
12:49 PM3 days ago

0'

The match kicks off in Turkey.
12:49 PM3 days ago

Barcelona: LineUp

M. ter Stegen; J. Alba, G. Piqué, E. García, S. Dest; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, F. de Jong; F. Torres, P. Aubameyang, Adama Traoré.
12:48 PM3 days ago

Galatasaray: LineUp

I. Peña; S. Boey, V. Nelsson, Marcao, P. van Aanholt; B. Kutlu, T. Antalyali, R. Babel, S. Cicaldau, K. Aktürkoglu; B. Gomis.
12:36 PM3 days ago

To warm up

Both teams take to the field to warm up before kick-off.
12:31 PM3 days ago

They are present!

Barcelona, with Xavi at the helm, have arrived at the stadium ready to leave everything on the pitch and seek qualification.

12:26 PM3 days ago

At home

Galatasaray is already at the Nef, the home team will be looking for the victory that will qualify them to the next phase.
12:21 PM3 days ago

Statements Barcelona

Aubameyang spoke about today's match: "Playing at the Nef Stadyumu is special because of the atmosphere it has".
12:16 PM3 days ago

Let's row against the current!

Galatasaray fans did not let the Blaugrana team sleep, the fans gathered outside their hotel and threw fireworks, trying to keep them awake.
12:11 PM3 days ago

What a beauty!

Here will be the match between these two teams that will define who will qualify to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

 

12:06 PM3 days ago

Watch out here!

Memphis Depay is the player that Galatasaray has to pay attention to, the player who has participated in more shots, but has not yet found the goal, which he will look for in this important match.
12:01 PM3 days ago

What a tip!

Galatasaray has only won one of the last nine matches against Barcelona, in that game the score ended with two goals in favor of the Spanish team and one for Galatasaray, which occurred in 1994.
11:56 AM3 days ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Galatasaray-Barcelona match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups of each team.
11:51 AM3 days ago

11:41 AM3 days ago

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the match against Galatasaray, which defines their future in the Europa League: "It is a hypothesis, if it happens, we will have to face it and continue working on what we are doing. No more."

"In our model of play, pressing is one of the bases. There can't be a striker who doesn't press, so there can't be a player who doesn't press because otherwise he pulls the team 70 meters back. One of the bases of our game is pressing."

"Pressure comes naturally to me, I like it. I'm very competitive, I'm a winner and these are situations that we like to experience. We don't have the best result from the first leg, but I see it as an opportunity. We are in the same situation as we were on the day against Napoli and we came out of it very strong. This is Europe and nobody is going to give you anything for free. The physical issue, above all, is the discomfort. We are trying to make a specific plan so that the players who play tomorrow can recover and arrive well for Sunday". 

"I take the pressure naturally, I like it. I'm very competitive, I'm a winner and these are situations that we like to live through. We don't have the best result from the first leg, but I see it as an opportunity. We are in the same situation as we were on the day against Napoli and we came out of it very strong. This is Europe and nobody is going to give you anything for free. The physical issue, above all, is the discomfort. We are trying to make a specific plan so that the players who play tomorrow recover and arrive well for Sunday." 

"We play on a difficult field, it's not our field, other dimensions, the crowd will cheer a lot, they will cheer more.... And yes, whatever happens will affect the team psychologically. We hope we can win and that it affects us in a positive way.

"For us the main objective is to be in the Champions League. Now we are in the Europa League, which if we win it would give us access to the Champions League. We are very excited, even if it is the Europa League, we are looking forward to it." 

11:36 AM3 days ago

Good run

Barcelona continues to accumulate duels without defeat, after the goalless draw against Galatasaray in the first leg, in LaLiga the team led by Xavi beat Osasuna four to zero.

11:31 AM3 days ago

Full steam ahead

Galatasaray comes into this match after beating Besiktas two goals to one, despite the fact that they are not in a good position; the Istanbul team will be looking to emerge victorious from this match.

11:26 AM3 days ago

It's all to play for!

Tonight Galatasaray of Turkey and Barcelona will seek to qualify to the quarterfinals of the Europa League; the first leg ended in a goalless draw, so in this match they will have to come out on top.
11:21 AM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Nef Stadium.

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona match will be played at the Nef Stadium, located in Istanbul, Turkey. The stadium has a capacity for 52,280 people. 
11:16 AM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Galatasaray vs Barcelona Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
