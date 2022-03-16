Goals and Highlights: Lyon 1-1 Porto in Europa League
4:57 PM3 days ago

4:55 PM3 days ago

To the next round

Lyon now joins Leipzig, Barcelona, Atalanta, Rangers and Braga as qualified for the next round. Eintracht Frankfurt-Betis and West Ham-Sevilla are in extra time!
4:53 PM3 days ago

END OF MATCH

Lyon draw at home against Porto and qualify by virtue of their first leg win!
4:52 PM3 days ago

48'

Ekambi was launched in the middle, he shot hard and Diogo Costa saved the ball. On the rebound Paquetá isolated the ball!
4:51 PM3 days ago

47'

In a survey in the area Pepe gave back to the middle, where Vitinha, in the small area, alone, put his foot on the ball and did not dominate, finished or passed to the one who was free, with the ball being left to Lopes!
4:49 PM3 days ago

45'

Paquetá, in the middle of the field, shot from outside the area and sent it into the hands of Diogo Costa. And we will have four more minutes of extra time.
4:36 PM3 days ago

33'

Substitution in Porto: Grujic left and Taremi came in.
4:35 PM3 days ago

32'

Pepe hit the ball from outside the area and sent it through the right side of the goal!
4:33 PM3 days ago

30'

Double substitution in Porto: left Martínez and Galeno to the entry of Taremi and Evanilson.
4:32 PM3 days ago

28'

Paquetá, on Porto's exit error, managed to keep the ball, dominated spinning in the marking and found Aouar in the middle, who hit hard from outside the area and forced Diogo Costa to save and keep the rebound!
4:23 PM3 days ago

20'

Double substitution in Lyon: Faivre and Dembélé left to enter Aouar and Kadewere.
4:22 PM3 days ago

18'

Paquetá got a great pass to Dembélé, who received in the middle and hit hard, but Diogo Costa deflected away!
4:15 PM3 days ago

11'

Double substitution in Porto: Eustaqui and Bruno Costa left for João Mário and Uribe.
4:02 PM3 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Martinez makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match!
4:01 PM3 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take to the field to start the second half of the match!
 
3:46 PM3 days ago

END OF FISRT HALF

In an intense first half, Lyon and Porto draw, and with this result the French team is the one that goes through!
3:28 PM3 days ago

26' GOAL FOR PORTO

The ball arrived on the right for Fábio Vieira, who had received Pepê's pass and crossed for Pepê himself to hit a first-time shot, high into Lopes's right corner, equalizing the match!
3:21 PM3 days ago

21'

Dubois received the pass on the right and crossed to the head of Dembélé, who sent it over the goal!
3:16 PM3 days ago

16'

The answer came in a great table, but Fábio Vieira hit it weakly and Lopes got it.
3:13 PM3 days ago

12' GOAL FOR LYON

As Dembélé escaped through the middle, he received a pass from Dubois between the defenders, got in front of Diogo Costa, and hit a low shot to open the scoring for Lyon. The first chance of the match is Lyon's goal!
3:00 PM3 days ago

HERE WE GO

Dembélé makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the decisive match!
2:58 PM3 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take the field to start the match!
 
2:44 PM3 days ago

Europa League - part 2

We will have only two matches at the same time as this one. Eintracht Frankfurt face Betis, with a 2-1 first leg advantage, while West Ham host Sevilla, with a 1-0 first leg win for Sevilla
2:44 PM3 days ago

Europa League - part 1

The round of 16 round began earlier today with Atalanta's 1-0 win over Leverkusen, which qualified Atalanta by a 3-2 first leg score. At the same time Monaco drew 1-1 with Braga and Braga qualified by winning 2-0 first leg. Red Star won 2-1 against Rangers and the Scottish team went through by winning 3-0 first leg. Finally, Barcelona won 2-1 and qualified after a goalless draw.
2:24 PM3 days ago

Warm-up

The players take to the field to begin their warm-up exercises.
2:19 PM3 days ago

Porto lined-up!

Porto is lined-up and comes to the field with:

2:14 PM3 days ago

Lyon lined-up!

Lyon is lined-up and comes to the field with:
2:09 PM3 days ago

Welcome!

Now the broadcast of the Europa League match between Lyon and Porto begins!
 
2:04 PM3 days ago

1:54 PM3 days ago

What time is Lyon vs Porto match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Lyon vs Porto of 17th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5PM in Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Bolivia: 4PM in Star+, ESPN3
Brazil: 5PM in Star+, ESPN
Chile: 4PM in Star+, ESPN3
Colombia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN3
Ecuador: 3PM in Star+, ESPN3
USA (ET): 4PM in TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+
Spain: 8PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar Liga de Campeones 10
Mexico: 3PM in ESPN Mexico, Star+
Paraguay: 5PM in Star+, ESPN3
Peru: 3PM in Star+, ESPN3
Uruguay: 5PM in Star+, ESPN3
Venezuela: 4PM in Star+, ESPN3

1:49 PM3 days ago

Referee

Ovidiu Hategan will referee the match with the assistants Mircea Mihail Grigoriu and Sebastian Gheorghe. Marco Di Bello will be in charge of VAR.
1:44 PM3 days ago

Possíble Porto

Porto's probable team to take the field is: Diogo Costa, João Mario, Mbemba, Cardoso and Wendell; Otávio, Ferreira, Uribe and Pepê; Evanilson and Taremi.
1:39 PM3 days ago

Possible Lyon

The possible Lyon team for the match is: Anthony Lopes, Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Lukeba and Emerson; Ndombele, Caqueret, Faivre, Lucas Paquetá and Ekambi; Dembélé.
1:34 PM3 days ago

Injuries

Lyon will not be able to use the injured Boateng, Diomande, Cherki and Lenny Pintor, all injured, while Denayer is a doubt for the match. Porto will not be able to use Manafa, who is injured, and do not know if they will have Pepe, who missed the last game of the Premier League.
1:29 PM3 days ago

First Leg

In the first leg in Portugal on Wednesday (9), Lyon took the lead and won by the minimum score, with a goal from Lucas Paquetá.
1:24 PM3 days ago

Sentence: Porto

Porto, meanwhile, also comes with two goals, but both were scored by Porto themselves. The first, before the first leg, was by 4-2, over Paços de Ferreira, on Sunday (6), with goals from Pepê, Evanilson (2) and Taremi, while Delgado and Gaitán scored. And last Sunday (13) the victory was over Tondela, 4-0, with goals from Taremi, Galeano, Fábio Vieira and Francisco Conceição.
1:19 PM3 days ago

Sentence: Lyon

Lyon, in between games in the Europa League, managed to suffer and score. The goal was before the first leg, by 4-1, over Lorient, on Friday (4), with goals from Faivre (2), Dembélé and Ekambi, while Moffi scored. And last Sunday (13) the defeat was suffered to Rennes, at home, by 4-2, with goals from Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Majer and Terrier for the visitors, while Traoré (against) and Dembélé deducted.
1:14 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 Europa League match: Lyon vs Porto Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo