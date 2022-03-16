Goals and Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Betis in Europa League
Photo: Montage/Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

5:34 PM3 days ago

GAME OVER!!

Frankfurt scores in the last minutes of overtime and advances to quarterfinals!! 3 x 2 in the aggregated board!!
5:32 PM3 days ago

Yellow card

122' - Rodríguez got the card earlier for the foul
5:32 PM3 days ago

FRANKFURT SCORES!!!

121' - Hinteregger scores with the head after free kick from the left!!
5:27 PM3 days ago

Missed it!

116' - Gonçalo Paciência delivers weak attempt with the head from right outside the goal area and sends the ball directly to goalkeeper's hand!!
5:23 PM3 days ago

Yellow card

114' - Ruibal receives the card after foul over Knauff
5:21 PM3 days ago

Betis changes

112' - Rodri replaces Fekir
5:20 PM3 days ago

High post!!

110' - Borja Iglesias attempts with the head, free, from inside the goal area and the ball hits the high post!!
5:16 PM3 days ago

Second half of OT begins

More 15 minutes
5:14 PM3 days ago

End of extra time first half

Betis still ahead in the game by 1 x 0 and aggregated scoreboard in 2 x 2
5:12 PM3 days ago

Frankfurt changes

104' - In: Sam Lammers and Sebastian Rode

          Out: Lindstrom and Sow

5:11 PM3 days ago

Trapp with the save

102' - Rodríguez attempts from long distance and the goalkeeper gets it
5:04 PM3 days ago

Lost it

97' - Gonçalo Paciência loses control of ball on offense and it gest out by the goal line
5:02 PM3 days ago

Tough foul

94' - Gonçalo Paciência with the foul over Bartra
4:58 PM3 days ago

Extra time begins

Another two period of 15 minutes each
4:52 PM3 days ago

End of regulamentar period

Here we go into overtime!
4:51 PM3 days ago

Additional time

91' - Three more minutes
4:50 PM3 days ago

BETIS SCORES!!!

90' - Borja Iglesias scores and ties the aggregated score (2x2)!! We are going to overtime with this result!!
4:46 PM3 days ago

Missed!!

87' - Iglesias receives right in front of the goal and sends it over!!
4:43 PM3 days ago

Frankfurt changes again

84' - Gonçalo Paciência replaces Rafael Borré
4:37 PM3 days ago

Betis substitution

80' - Borja Iglesias replaces Willian José
4:35 PM3 days ago

Denied

76' - Sabaly runs with the ball by the right, shoots from outside the area and gets blocked by the defense
4:29 PM3 days ago

Yellow card

71' - Pezzella commits foul over Hauge and gets the card
4:26 PM3 days ago

Betis changes

68' - In: Diego Lainez and William Carvalho

         Out: Joaquín and Sergio Canales

4:25 PM3 days ago

Substitution on Frankfurt

67' - Kamada gets out, Hauge gets in
4:23 PM3 days ago

In the post!

65' - Kostic shoots free kick from the right and the balls hits the right post of the goal!
4:22 PM3 days ago

Yellow card

64' - Juanmi receives the card
4:19 PM3 days ago

Sabaly takes away the danger

60' - Knauff crosses from the right and Sabaly sends it away by the goal line
4:15 PM3 days ago

Fekir

55' - Betis' player attempts from outside the penalty area and Trapp falls quick in the left side of the goal to deliver the save
4:11 PM3 days ago

Bad pass

51' - Kamada tries direct pass to teammate by the left, puts too much strenght in it and sends the ball through the goal line
4:06 PM3 days ago

Agreggated score

47' - Eintracht Frankfurt advances if the board remains this way, as they won in the first leg by 2 x 1
4:04 PM3 days ago

The referee blows it again

Second half begins
4:03 PM3 days ago

Betis changes

Juanmi replaces Miranda
3:47 PM3 days ago

Halftime

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 x 0 Betis
3:46 PM3 days ago

Additional time

45' - One more minute
3:45 PM3 days ago

MISSED!!

42' - Knauff misses great chance, alone, right in front of the goal!

However, if he had made it, the goal would be called invalid by VAR becaus of an offside.

3:42 PM3 days ago

Miranda

40' - Betis' player stays on the ground for a bit with pain and gets medical care
3:37 PM3 days ago

Ball possession

35' - Eintracht Frankfurt 39% x 61% Betis
3:32 PM3 days ago

Defense sends it away

29' - After good Betis triangulation, Sabaly receives near the goal line by the right, crosses to behind and the defense sends it far away
3:26 PM3 days ago

Good steal

25' - N'Dicka steals from Fekir in the right with good timing and sends the ball by the sideline
3:22 PM3 days ago

"Ugly play"

20' - Sabaly goes for the slide tackle against Sow and commits the foul
3:16 PM3 days ago

In the high post!!

14' - Knauff receives right in front of the goal, shoots and the ball hist the high post!!
3:13 PM3 days ago

Defense saves

11' - Betis with two consecutive corners from the right and Frankfurt's defense sends it away in both
3:08 PM3 days ago

Missed by a lot

7' - Miranda attempts from the penalty area's entrance and sends it far over the goal
3:06 PM3 days ago

"Body fight"

5' - Kamada and Sabaly fight hard for the ball by the sideline and the possession goes to Frankfurt as the ball goes out
3:01 PM3 days ago

The referee blows the whistle

The game begins
2:58 PM3 days ago

Players on the field

Game will begin soon
2:41 PM3 days ago

Betis starters

2:39 PM3 days ago

Frankfurt's lineup

2:15 PM3 days ago

Good afternoon

We are moments away from the game. A spot in the quarterfinals is at stake. Stay tuned with us.
4:47 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Frankfurt vs Betis Live Score

The game starts at 4 PM (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Eintracht Frankfurt vs Betis live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
4:42 PM4 days ago

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt - Betis Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com and Paramount+

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:37 PM4 days ago

What time is Eintracht Frankfurt - Betis match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Eintracht Frankfurt vs Betis on March 17th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+

Bolivia: 6 PM in Star+
Brazil: 5 PM in Star+
Chile: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Colombia: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
Ecuador: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
USA (ET): 4 PM in TUDN / Paramount+
Paraguay: 5 PM in Star+
Peru: 3 PM in Star+
Uruguay: 5 PM in Star+
Venezuela: 4 PM in ESPN / Star+

4:32 PM4 days ago

Probable lineups of Frankfurt vs Betis

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Jakic, Kostic; Kamara, Paciencia; Borre

Betis: Rui Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Juan Miranda; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José.

4:27 PM4 days ago

Referees

Referee

Michael Oliver ENG

Assistant referees

Simon Bennett ENG

Daniel Cook ENG

Fourth official

David Coote ENG

Video Assistant Referee

Chris Kavanagh ENG

VAR Assistant

Paul Tierney ENG

4:22 PM4 days ago

Chelsea report

The defensive backs Alex Moreno, Hector Bellerin, Martin Montoya and Andres Guardado are still all out with injuries. The left back Youssouf Sabaly will probably play improvised in the right again.

Midfielder Victor Camarasa is also ruled out for the game.

4:17 PM4 days ago

Lille report

Jesper Lindstrom (ankle) is questionable.

Danny da Costa (groin), Sebastian Rode (abdomen), Ragnar Ache (thigh) and Diant Ramaj (knee) are ruled out for the game.

Gonçalo Paciencia comes back from suspension.

4:12 PM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Waldstadion

Today's Eintracht Frankfurt vs Betis match will be played at the stadium Waldstadion, in Frankfurt, Germany, with a capacity of 51,500 people.

It is also known as Deutsche Bank Park.

4:07 PM4 days ago

1st leg

The first game of the series between the teams happened last week, on March 9th, and Frankfurt won on the road by 2 to 1.

So today, the germans advance with a win or even a draw. If Betis wins with one goal of difference, we will have extra time to decide the spot in the quarterfinals, and then penaltys if needed.

Betis advances with two-goal difference victory.

4:02 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Frankfurt vs Betis Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL...

Today for the UEFA Europa League, Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Betis through the second leg of the 1/8 finals series.

VAVEL Logo