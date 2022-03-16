Goals and Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Betis in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
GAME OVER!!
Yellow card
FRANKFURT SCORES!!!
Missed it!
Yellow card
Betis changes
High post!!
Second half of OT begins
End of extra time first half
Frankfurt changes
Out: Lindstrom and Sow
Trapp with the save
Lost it
Tough foul
Extra time begins
End of regulamentar period
Additional time
BETIS SCORES!!!
Missed!!
Frankfurt changes again
Betis substitution
Denied
Yellow card
Betis changes
Out: Joaquín and Sergio Canales
Substitution on Frankfurt
In the post!
Yellow card
Sabaly takes away the danger
Fekir
Bad pass
Agreggated score
The referee blows it again
Betis changes
Halftime
Additional time
MISSED!!
However, if he had made it, the goal would be called invalid by VAR becaus of an offside.
Miranda
Ball possession
Defense sends it away
Good steal
"Ugly play"
In the high post!!
Defense saves
Missed by a lot
"Body fight"
The referee blows the whistle
Players on the field
Betis starters
💚💚💚
¡Nuestro once inicial para el #EintrachtRealBetis!#DíaDeBetis #EuroBetis #UEL pic.twitter.com/vv2mzddbUp — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) March 17, 2022
Frankfurt's lineup
🦅🦅🦅 ESTAMOS PRONTOS! 🦅🦅🦅#SGEuropa #SGEBetis #UEL pic.twitter.com/LQ59zuxpSv — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht_por) March 17, 2022
Good afternoon
Tune in here Frankfurt vs Betis Live Score
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt - Betis Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Eintracht Frankfurt - Betis match for Europa League?
Argentina: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Bolivia: 6 PM in Star+
Brazil: 5 PM in Star+
Chile: 5 PM in ESPN / Star+
Colombia: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
Ecuador: 3 PM in ESPN / Star+
USA (ET): 4 PM in TUDN / Paramount+
Paraguay: 5 PM in Star+
Peru: 3 PM in Star+
Uruguay: 5 PM in Star+
Venezuela: 4 PM in ESPN / Star+
Probable lineups of Frankfurt vs Betis
Betis: Rui Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Juan Miranda; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José.
Referees
Michael Oliver ENG
Assistant referees
Simon Bennett ENG
Daniel Cook ENG
Fourth official
David Coote ENG
Video Assistant Referee
Chris Kavanagh ENG
VAR Assistant
Paul Tierney ENG
Lille report
Danny da Costa (groin), Sebastian Rode (abdomen), Ragnar Ache (thigh) and Diant Ramaj (knee) are ruled out for the game.
Gonçalo Paciencia comes back from suspension.
The match will be played at the Waldstadion
It is also known as Deutsche Bank Park.
1st leg
So today, the germans advance with a win or even a draw. If Betis wins with one goal of difference, we will have extra time to decide the spot in the quarterfinals, and then penaltys if needed.
Betis advances with two-goal difference victory.
Today for the UEFA Europa League, Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Betis through the second leg of the 1/8 finals series.