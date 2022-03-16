Goals and Highlights: Leon 1-1 Seattle Sounders in Concachampions 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
94'
It's over! León fails to achieve the feat and is eliminated from the Concachampions.
90'
Goal, goal, goal for the Lion! Ambriz appeared in the middle and headed in the equalizer.
88'
Seattle had a dangerous shot, but Cota was attentive to keep the ball out.
85'
Great intervention by Tolo, preventing León from creating danger.
82'
Ormeño's powerful shot, but Frei again prevents the goal.
73'
Ambriz's header, but the ball ends up in Frei's hands.
67'
After the time had elapsed, action resumed in the match.
64'
The meeting is stopped due to homophobic shouting.
62'
Santiago Ormeño's header, and the goalkeeper ends up deflecting the shot.
54'
Service that Ormeño did not find, due to the intervention of the defense.
50'
Changes in Leon. David Ramírez and Federico Mancuello are substituted for Mosquera and Elías Hernández.
46'
Change for Leon. Santiago Ormeño replaces Rangel.
45'
The second half gets underway in León.
45+3'
As the first half came to an end, Seattle increased the lead before the final whistle with a penalty kick.
45+2'
Goal, goal, goal for Seattle! Montero's shot from the penalty spot opens the scoring.
45+1'
Penalty for the Seattle Sounders! Tesillo brings down Paulo, but first touches the ball.
38'
Leon continues to try, but their finishing has failed them in the course of this match.
31'
Roldán's shot, but Cota attentively keeps the ball.
26'
Meneses makes space between the Seattle defense and sends a shot that ends up in Frei's hands.
22'
Tesillo's shot, but the ball ends up going wide.
14'
Close! Meneses' shot hits the crossbar, then comes back to send the ball over the side.
8'
Leon is all over the Sounders goal, but can't get good definition.
0'
The ninety minutes of the match to define the last team to qualify for the semifinals kick off.
Seattle Sounders: LineUp
S. Frei; N. Tolo, X. Arreaga, J. Ragen, A. Roldan; A. Rusnak, K. Rowe, J. Morris, J. Paulo, C. Roldan; F. Montero.
To warm up
Both teams are already on the field, warming up for the start of the match.
At home!
Leon, with Holan at the helm, is already in the building, and in this duel they will have the difficult task of turning around the complicated scoreboard.
They areThey are here!
The Seattle Sounders are already in the building, looking to continue with their good pace in order to complete their pass.
Watch out for this player
Leon has to pay special attention to Montero, the striker will be looking for more goals to secure his team's qualification.
Urgent to raise
León will be looking to bounce back after poor results in recent matches, so tonight they will be looking for a good game and a comeback.
There's support!
The Seattle Sounders will have support for this match, their fans traveled looking to be key for this match.
There is hope!
Leon's fans are hopeful that their team will make a comeback and are already in full support of the emeralds, the stadium will have the full capacity allowed for tonight.
Statements Leon
Ariel Holan spoke before today's match: "We have to make a great effort with a small margin of error to reverse the result. We can do it, but we must not get desperate; we must not want to score the second goal before the first one; above all, we must correct what happened in the last two matches".
We are back!
We're back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Leon and Seattle. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
What time is the León vs Seattle Sounders Concachampions match?
This is the kickoff time for the Leon vs Seattle Sounder match on March 17, 2022 in several countries:
Mexico: 18:30 hours
Costa Rica: 6:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
Panama: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.
United States: 5:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Brazil: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.
Last Seattle Sounders lineup
S. Frei; A. Roldan, Y. Gomez, X. Arreaga, N. Tolo; O Vaargas, J. Paulo, C. Roldan, A. Rusnak, J. Morris; F. Montero.
Last León lineup
30 Rodolfo Cota, 2 Gary Kagelmacher, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 6 William Tesillo, 4 Andrés Mosquera, 7 Víctor Dávila, 8 José Rodríguez, 22 Santiago Colombatto, 9 Federico Martínez, 11 Elías Hernández, 13 Ángel Mena.
To continue on course
The Seattle Sounders arrive after beating the LA Galaxy three goals to two, with Montero leading their attack, the team coached by Schmetzer will be looking to qualify for the next phase in this important match, despite not having Ruidíaz.
1
Looking to break their losing streak
León arrives at this match with two consecutive defeats, losing three goals to zero, which led coach Ariel Holan to tender his resignation, which the board of directors did not accept for the time being.
The Emerald team is not going through a good moment and, despite their good performance in the round of 16 of this championship, they have accumulated four wins, three losses and three ties in the Clausura 2022.
It's all to play for!
Tonight, the Seattle Sounders will be looking to continue their good form and orchestrate the final match, seeking to maintain their three-goal advantage and eliminate León from this competition.
The match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium.
The León vs Seattle Sounders match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity for 31,297 people.
