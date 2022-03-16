Goals and Summary of Basel 1-2 Marseille in Conference League.
Image: VAVEL

2:40 PM3 days ago

Thanks for tunning.

2:39 PM3 days ago

90+3

The match is over Marseille defeats Basel and gets the ticket to the Quarterfinals.
2:37 PM3 days ago

90+3

Gooooool for Marseille who will win the match.
2:34 PM3 days ago

90'

Will be added 3 minutes
2:29 PM3 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match, Marseille is currently holding the ticket to the quarterfinals.
2:24 PM3 days ago

80'

Basel is now the team pushing to win the match and qualify for the next round.
2:18 PM3 days ago

75'

Marseille's goal ties the score.
2:14 PM3 days ago

70'

Several changes are made by Basel to try to close the pass to the next round.
2:07 PM3 days ago

65'

Goooooooool Basel opens the scoring for the home team.
2:04 PM3 days ago

60'

The intensity of the match drops, neither team prevails in these minutes.
1:59 PM3 days ago

55'

Marseille started the second half with more dominance.
1:54 PM3 days ago

50'

50'
1:49 PM3 days ago

45'

Second part starts
1:33 PM3 days ago

45+2

First half ends 0-0
1:31 PM3 days ago

45'

Will be added 2 minutes
1:28 PM3 days ago

40'

In the last minutes of the first half, Marseille, despite missing the penalty, looked clearer and more dangerous.
1:20 PM3 days ago

35'

Marseille misses its penalty
1:19 PM3 days ago

32'

Penalty is awarded to Marseille
1:15 PM3 days ago

30'

Basel starts to generate more danger in the opponent's area and is close to the first goal.
1:10 PM3 days ago

25'

The match remained the same, very tight and without clarity from both teams.
1:05 PM3 days ago

20'

There is a fierce fight for the ball at the moment and neither team has imposed any conditions.
1:01 PM3 days ago

15'

Marseille look very close to the first goal, suffocating the Basel defense.
12:55 PM3 days ago

10'

The ball is being fought hard and little by little Marseille tries to put pressure on the opponent.
12:50 PM3 days ago

5'

Basel has the ball in these first minutes.
12:46 PM3 days ago

Kickoff

The second leg of the round of 16 between Basel and Marseille kicks off.
12:40 PM3 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, the two teams are getting ready to take the field.
12:35 PM3 days ago

Remember

Remember that this match corresponds to the second leg of the Conference League Round of 16.
12:30 PM3 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up, starting with the preparation work.
12:25 PM3 days ago

Fans

The stadium starts to fill up 30 minutes before kick-off, both supporters are present.
12:20 PM3 days ago

Lineup Marsella

This is the Marseille lineup

12:15 PM3 days ago

Lineup Basel

This is Basel's lineup

12:10 PM3 days ago

Last Game

The last time they met was in the first leg of the Round of 16, when Marseille defeated Basel 2-1 to take a one-goal lead into the second leg.
12:05 PM3 days ago

Absences

In the absences today we will have last minute Dimitri Payet, Marseille's goal scorer, and on the side of Basel, attacker Adam Szalai will also be out of action.
12:00 PM3 days ago

Referee

The referee in charge of the match will be Artur Manuel Ribeiro Soares Dias.
11:55 AM3 days ago

11:45 AM3 days ago

Key player Marseille

Dimitri Payet:

He is a 34 year old French midfielder, in Ligue 1 he has played 24 games 9 goals scored and 9 assists in the Conference league he has 3 games with 1 goal and 1 assist a very important player for Marseille, with the French national team he has 38 games and 8 goals, will be looking for a place in the next round against Marseille.


 

11:40 AM3 days ago

Key Player Basel

Liam Millar:

22 year old Canadian forward, in the local tournament he has 25 games played, 5 goals and 2 assists, in the Conference League he has 7 games as a starter with 2 goals and 1 assist, a very skillful player, he will look to take his team to the next round, with his national team he has 15 games without goals.


 

11:35 AM3 days ago

Last Lineup Marseille

This is Marseille's latest lineup

11:30 AM3 days ago

Last Lineup Basel

This is Basel's latest lineup
11:25 AM3 days ago

Background

They have only met twice, leaving a record of one match won for Basel and one match won for Marseille, a very even match that always leaves a lot of goals, so the two teams reach the second leg of the Round of 16.
11:20 AM3 days ago

Marseille: For a place in the Quarterfinals.

For their part, the French team, with a one-goal advantage, will be looking to close the tie and secure their place in the Conference League Quarterfinals. They will face a team that is strong at home and in front of their own fans, so it will be a match of the highest intensity.
11:15 AM3 days ago

Basel: Looking for home advantage

The Swiss team will be looking for a place in the quarterfinals after losing 2 goals to 1 against Marseille in the first leg. They will have a difficult task ahead of them, as Marseille is one of the favorite teams to continue advancing in the European tournament.
11:10 AM3 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live coverage of Basel vs Marseille in the second round of the Conference League, the match will take place at St. Jakob Park at 11:45 am.
