Goals and Summary of Basel 1-2 Marseille in Conference League.

90+3
The match is over Marseille defeats Basel and gets the ticket to the Quarterfinals.
90+3
Gooooool for Marseille who will win the match.
90'
Will be added 3 minutes
85'
Last minutes of the match, Marseille is currently holding the ticket to the quarterfinals.
80'
Basel is now the team pushing to win the match and qualify for the next round.
75'
Marseille's goal ties the score.
70'
Several changes are made by Basel to try to close the pass to the next round.
65'
Goooooooool Basel opens the scoring for the home team.
60'
The intensity of the match drops, neither team prevails in these minutes.
55'
Marseille started the second half with more dominance.
50'
Marseille started the second half with more dominance.
45'
Second part starts
45+2
First half ends 0-0
45'
Will be added 2 minutes
40'
In the last minutes of the first half, Marseille, despite missing the penalty, looked clearer and more dangerous.
35'
Marseille misses its penalty
32'
Penalty is awarded to Marseille
30'
Basel starts to generate more danger in the opponent's area and is close to the first goal.
25'
The match remained the same, very tight and without clarity from both teams.
20'
There is a fierce fight for the ball at the moment and neither team has imposed any conditions.
15'
Marseille look very close to the first goal, suffocating the Basel defense.
10'
The ball is being fought hard and little by little Marseille tries to put pressure on the opponent.
5'
Basel has the ball in these first minutes.
Kickoff
The second leg of the round of 16 between Basel and Marseille kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the two teams are getting ready to take the field.
Remember
Remember that this match corresponds to the second leg of the Conference League Round of 16.
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up, starting with the preparation work.
Fans
The stadium starts to fill up 30 minutes before kick-off, both supporters are present.
Lineup Marsella
This is the Marseille lineup
Lineup Basel
This is Basel's lineup
Last Game
The last time they met was in the first leg of the Round of 16, when Marseille defeated Basel 2-1 to take a one-goal lead into the second leg.
Absences
In the absences today we will have last minute Dimitri Payet, Marseille's goal scorer, and on the side of Basel, attacker Adam Szalai will also be out of action.
Referee
The referee in charge of the match will be Artur Manuel Ribeiro Soares Dias.
Stay tuned to follow Basel vs Marseille live here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Basel vs Marseille live, as well as the latest information from St. Jakob Park. Keep an eye on the action with live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Basel vs Marseille online and live.
The match will be broadcast on ESPN and on the Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Key player Marseille
Dimitri Payet:
He is a 34 year old French midfielder, in Ligue 1 he has played 24 games 9 goals scored and 9 assists in the Conference league he has 3 games with 1 goal and 1 assist a very important player for Marseille, with the French national team he has 38 games and 8 goals, will be looking for a place in the next round against Marseille.
Key Player Basel
Liam Millar:
22 year old Canadian forward, in the local tournament he has 25 games played, 5 goals and 2 assists, in the Conference League he has 7 games as a starter with 2 goals and 1 assist, a very skillful player, he will look to take his team to the next round, with his national team he has 15 games without goals.
Last Lineup Marseille
This is Marseille's latest lineup
Last Lineup Basel
This is Basel's latest lineup
Background
They have only met twice, leaving a record of one match won for Basel and one match won for Marseille, a very even match that always leaves a lot of goals, so the two teams reach the second leg of the Round of 16.
Marseille: For a place in the Quarterfinals.
For their part, the French team, with a one-goal advantage, will be looking to close the tie and secure their place in the Conference League Quarterfinals. They will face a team that is strong at home and in front of their own fans, so it will be a match of the highest intensity.
Basel: Looking for home advantage
The Swiss team will be looking for a place in the quarterfinals after losing 2 goals to 1 against Marseille in the first leg. They will have a difficult task ahead of them, as Marseille is one of the favorite teams to continue advancing in the European tournament.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of Basel vs Marseille in the second round of the Conference League, the match will take place at St. Jakob Park at 11:45 am.