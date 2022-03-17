Goals and Highlights Braga vs Monaco (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Live ended
Braga next game
Primeira Liga 2021-22, round #27
Portimão's Municipal Stadium, in Portimão, Portugal
4 PM ET next Sunday, 20 March 2022
Monaco next game
Ligue 1 2021-22, round #29
Louis II Stadium, in Monaco
8 AM ET next Sunday, 20 March 2022
Draw
Full time
Additional time
GOAL MONACO GOAL
Yellow card
Monaco substitution
Braga substitution
Braga substitution
Braga substitution
Monaco substitution
Braga substitution
Yellow card
Monaco substitution
Monaco substitution
Monaco substitution
Restart
Return
Halftime
Additional time
No power
Too bad
Yellow card
In the hands of the goalkeeper
Over the goal
Matheus makes a great save
Panorama
GOAL BRAGA GOAL
Over the goal
Far away
Defensive cut
No power
In the hands of the goalkeeper
Misses the target
So close!
Start
Warm-up
Referees
Assistant referees - Mehmet Culum (SWE) and Fredrik Klyver (SWE)
Fourth official - Mohamed Al-Hakim (SWE)
VAR - Jochem Kamphuis (NED)
AVAR - Kevim Blom (NED)
Braga substitutes
HC: Carvalhal.
Monaco substitutes
HC: Clement.
Braga line-up
Head coach: Carlos Carvalhal.
Monaco line-up
Head coach: Philippe Clement.
Squads
Tune in here Monaco vs Braga live score
How to watch Monaco vs Braga live stream on TV and internet?
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Monaco vs Braga match for the UEFA Europa League?
Argentina – 2:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
Bolivia – 1:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
Brazil – 2:45 PM in Star+
Canada – 2:45 PM AT, 1:45 PM ET, 12:45 PM CT, 11:45 AM MT, 10:45 AM PT in DAZN
Chile – 2:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
Colombia – 12:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
Ecuador – 12:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
France – 6:45 PM in RMC Sport en direct
Mexico – 1:45 PM ET, 12:45 PM CT, 11:45 AM MT/PT in Star+
Paraguay – 1:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
Peru – 12:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
Portugal – 5:45 PM Sport TV 1 and Sport TV Multiscreen
USA – 1:45 PM ET, 12:45 PM CT, 11:45 AM MT, 10:45 AM PT in Galavisión and Paramount+
Uruguay – 2:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
Venezuela – 1:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+
Braga's form guide
- Runners-up Leicester City in last season’s group stage, Braga also had to settle for second place this term, a 1-1 home draw against Crvena Zvezda on Matchday 6 leaving them as runners-up in Group F behind the Serbian champions, who had defeated them 2-1 in Belgrade on Matchday 1. Six of Braga’s ten points came at the expense of Ludogorets (1-0 away, 4-2 at home), while they took three off Midtjylland (3-1 at home, 2-3 away) to finish one ahead of the Danish side.
- The team from northern Portugal are competing in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 for the third time. Though defeated in the round of 32 on each of their last three participations, they have a perfect record at this stage of the competition, having eliminated Liverpool in 2010-11 (1-0 at home, 0-0 away) en route to the final, which they lost in Dublin to Porto, and Fenerbahçe in 2015-16 (0-1 away, 4-1 at home).
- Braga have lost five of their last seven away games in the UEFA Europa League, winning the other two, and are without an away draw in the competition proper in 14 matches (six wins and eight losses). Their record on the road in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase is two wins, two draws and eight losses, including defeats in all the last six fixtures, in which they have conceded 16 goals.
- Braga have won all 11 previous UEFA ties in which they traveled to the second away leg holding a lead. Indeed, in every one of those cases they kept a clean sheet in the home leg, including ine 2-0 win, against Chievo in the 2006-07 UEFA Cup first-round, which preceded a 2-1 defeat after extra time in Italy. The last three successes have all been after 1-0 home wins, the most notable Liverpool in that 2010-11 UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie.
Monaco's form guide
- The team from the Principality had a tenth appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage in their sights this term, but after overcoming Sparta Praha convincingly in the third qualifying round, Niko Kovač’s side were edged out after extra time in the play-offs by Shakhtar Donetsk, thus moving over into the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they were convincing section winners, getting the better of Sturm Graz (1-0 at home, 1-1 away), Real Sociedad (1-1 away, 2-1 at home) and PSV (2-1 away, 0-0 at home). Kovač was replaced as head coach in January by the Philippe Clement, who arrived from Belgian champions Club Brugge.
- This is Monaco’s first appearance in the UEFA Europa League round of 16, their only previous participation in the competition proper having ended in the 2015-16 group stage.
- UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in 2016-17, Monaco have lost all six home group stage fixtures in that competition since. Indeed, eight of their last 12 European games at the Stade Louis II have ended the defeat, the exceptions this season’s wins against Sevilla, Sturm Graz and Real Sociedad plus the draw against PSV.
- Monaco have won eight of the 21 UEFA competition ties in which they have had to recover from a first leg away defeat, most recently knocking Manchester City out of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League round of 16 on away goals (3-5 away, 3-1 at home). That is one of only two ties in seven that they game was lost by a two-goal margin, though they are unbeaten in home second legs after losing the first game by two goals (five wins and two draws). On the one previous occasion when they lost the first away leg 2-0, against Valencia in the 1980-81 European Cup Winners’ Cup first round, they drew the return 3-3.
Previous meetings
- Monaco have lost six of their ten matches against Portuguese teams (two wins and two draws), including their 3-0 defeat by Porto in the 2004 UEFA Champions League final in Gelsenkirchen and the most recent home fixture, another 0-3 loss to Porto on Matchday 2 of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League. That was their first home defeat against Portuguese opposition (two wins and one draw), the first of those two wins having come against Belenenses (3-0) in the second leg of the 1989-90 European Cup Winners’ Cup first round to seal the tie – their only previous two-legged contest against Portuguese opponents – 4-1 on aggregate.
- Braga have lost both previous European knockout ties against French opposition, going down to PSG in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup round of 16 (0-0 away, 0-1 at home) and Marseille in the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 (0-3 away, 1-0 at home). Their only other matches against a French club were also against Marseille, in the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League group stage (3-2 at home, 0-1 away). They have therefore yet to record a victory or score a goal in France (one draw and two losses).
Match background
- After narrowly missing UEFA Champions League qualification last summer, Monaco won three and drew three of their UEFA Europa League group stage matches, taking four points each off Sturm Graz, PSV Eindhoven and fellow qualifiers Real Sociedad.
- Braga completed a hat-trick of UEFA Europa League group stage qualifications by picking up ten points in Group F and finishing as runners-up to Crvena Zvezda. They then overcame Moldovan champions Sheriff 3-2 on penalties in February after both teams had won their home leg 2-0, thus ending a run of three successive aggregate defeats in the competition’s knockout phase.
Braga's roster
Defenders – Yan Couto, Vítor Tormena, Diogo Leite, Nuno Siqueira, Paulo Oliveira, David Carmo, Guilherme Soares, Diogo Fonseca, Leonardo Buta, Miguel Vilela, Rodrigo Beirão, Fabiano, André Ferreira, Francisco Moura, Dinis Pinto, Bruno Rodrigues, José Pereira.
Midfielders – Al Musrati, André Horta, Lucas Mineiro, Iuri Medeiros, David Veiga, Eduardo Soares, Jean-Baptiste Gorby, Bernardo Couto, João Gonçalves, Mateus Santos, André Castro.
Forwards – Abel Ruiz, Ricardo Horta, Rodrigo Gomes, Yan Said, Luis Nlavo, Hernani Infande, Roger Fernandes, Álvaro Djaló, Rodrigo Macedo, Miguel Falé, Vítor Oliveira.
Head coach – Carlos Carvalhal.
Monaco's roster
Defenders – Vanderson, Guillermo Maripán, Benoît Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Caio Henrique, Ismail Jakobs, Djibril Sidibé, Strahinja Pavlović, Jean Marcelin, Ruben Aguilar, Chrislain Matsima, Yllan Okou.
Midfielders – Cesc Fàbregas, Gelson Martins, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jean Lucas, Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Maghnes Akliouche, Félix Lemaréchal, Eliot Matazo, Sofiane Diop, Florian Baranik, Tiago Ribeiro.
Forwards – Myron Boadu, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland.
Head coach – Philippe Clement.