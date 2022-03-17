Goals and Highlights Braga vs Monaco (1-1)
5:16 PM3 days ago

Live ended

Thanks for your company in this game. Highlights are available soon. See you later.
5:16 PM3 days ago

Braga next game

Portimonense vs Braga

Primeira Liga 2021-22, round #27

Portimão's Municipal Stadium, in Portimão, Portugal

4 PM ET next Sunday, 20 March 2022

5:10 PM3 days ago

Monaco next game

Monaco vs PSG

Ligue 1 2021-22, round #29

Louis II Stadium, in Monaco

8 AM ET next Sunday, 20 March 2022

4:59 PM3 days ago

Draw

Quarter-final and semi-final draw will be scheduled to tomorrow.
4:58 PM3 days ago

Full time

Game over. Braga advances!
4:57 PM3 days ago

Additional time

90' Three minutes to go.
4:57 PM3 days ago

GOAL MONACO GOAL

90' Golovin delivers the corner kick from the left. Disasi ties the game after a header low past Matheus.
4:54 PM3 days ago

Yellow card

86' Maripán, Monaco defender. Ricardo Horta is fouled.
4:54 PM3 days ago

Monaco substitution

84' Vanderson out, Aguilar in.
4:48 PM3 days ago

Braga substitution

75' Abel Ruiz out, Vítor Oliveira in.
4:47 PM3 days ago

Braga substitution

75' André Castro out, Iuri Medeiros in.
4:46 PM3 days ago

Braga substitution

69' André Horta out, Lucas Mineiro in.
4:46 PM3 days ago

Monaco substitution

62' Caio Henrique out, Jakobs in.
4:45 PM3 days ago

Braga substitution

62' Rodrigo Gomes out, Francisco Moura in.
4:45 PM3 days ago

Yellow card

62' Golovin, Monaco midfielder. André Horta is fouled.
1:55 PM3 days ago

Monaco substitution

51' Jean Lucas out, Maripán in.
1:55 PM3 days ago

Monaco substitution

51' Diop out, Golovin in.
1:55 PM3 days ago

Monaco substitution

51' Gelson Martins out, Boadu in.
1:49 PM3 days ago

Restart

The second half is underway.
1:49 PM3 days ago

Return

Athletes are back on the field.
1:32 PM3 days ago

Halftime

End of the first half.
1:32 PM3 days ago

Additional time

45' One minute to halftime.
1:32 PM3 days ago

No power

44' Disasi makes a long throw-in from the back, Ben Yedder shoots and tries to cover the goalkeeper from the halfway line, but his shot is weak, and Matheus makes the save.
1:29 PM3 days ago

Too bad

43' Badiashile crosses from the left but Kevin Volland fumbles and loses the ball.
1:27 PM3 days ago

Yellow card

39' Jean Lucas, Monaco midfielder. André Horta is fouled.
1:25 PM3 days ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

38' Tchouaméni receives on the left. Matheus raises his arms and makes the save.
1:23 PM3 days ago

Over the goal

32' Caio Henrique takes a corner from the right and Tchouaméni heads the ball away at the far post.
1:23 PM3 days ago

Matheus makes a great save

31' Caio Henrique gets on the end of Gelson Martins and crosses from the left. Kevin Volland is up at the second post and heads the ball into the bottom corner of Matheus, who manages to save with his left hand.
1:21 PM3 days ago

Panorama

26' Monaco increase their possession of the ball in the attacking half and use the left side of the field to get at their opponents' goal. With ample advantage, Braga strengthen their marking system and control the Monegasque attacks.
1:11 PM3 days ago

GOAL BRAGA GOAL

19' André Horta comes out on the left and shoots to the defense of Nübel. In the rebound, Abel Ruiz dominates outside the area and hit a placed shot. The ball deflects off the defense and prevents Nübel from making a save. The scoreboard is open and the Lusitanian advantage is extended!
1:10 PM3 days ago

Over the goal

17' André Horta recovers the ball on the left side of the field of attack and crosses. Ricardo Horta takes a hasty deflection and heads the ball over the goal.
1:10 PM3 days ago

Far away

16' Ricardo Horta takes a corner from the right and Tchouaméni makes a partial cut. The ball is in the back of the net, but it's over the goal.
12:54 PM3 days ago

Defensive cut

15' André Horta receives a pass from Abel Ruiz and takes a shot from outside the area. The ball deflects off the defense and goes out the back line. Braga takes a corner.
12:54 PM3 days ago

No power

13' Caio Henrique tables with Kevin Volland on the left, gets in the box and heads the ball into the hands of goalkeeper.
12:53 PM3 days ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

7' Jean Lucas takes a free-kick from the intermediate area, and Matheus Magalhães saves.
12:52 PM3 days ago

Misses the target

4' Gelson Martins receives a reversal of play on the left side and takes a long shot from the edge of the area. The ball is too high and goes over the goal saved by Matheus Magalhães.
12:49 PM3 days ago

So close!

2' After a defensive breakdown, Abel Ruiz recovers the ball and plays it to André Horta. The striker shoots dangerously from midfield and the ball goes close to the post.
12:47 PM3 days ago

Start

Game on!
12:45 PM3 days ago

Warm-up

Players are on the pitch of the Louis II Stadium for the final warm-up before the match begins.
12:40 PM3 days ago

Referees

Referee - Andreas Ekberg (SWE)

Assistant referees - Mehmet Culum (SWE) and Fredrik Klyver (SWE)

Fourth official - Mohamed Al-Hakim (SWE)

VAR - Jochem Kamphuis (NED)

AVAR - Kevim Blom (NED)

12:35 PM3 days ago

Braga substitutes

Tiago Sá; Couto, Pinto, Diogo Leite, Bruno Rodrigues, Buta, Francisco Moura, Lucas Mineiro, Berna, Iuri Medeiros, Falé, Vitinha.

HC: Carvalhal.

12:30 PM3 days ago

Monaco substitutes

Mannone; Aguilar, Sidibé, Maripán, Matsima, Okou, Jakobs, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Boadu.

HC: Clement.

12:25 PM3 days ago

Braga line-up

Matheus; Fabiano, Tormena, Paulo Oliveira, Carmo; Al Musrati, André Castro, Ricardo Horta; André Horta, Abel Ruiz, Rodrigo Gomes.

Head coach: Carlos Carvalhal.

12:20 PM3 days ago

Monaco line-up

Nübel; Vanderson, Disasi, Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Jean Lucas, Tchouaméni, Gelson Martins; Ben Yedder, Volland, Diop.

Head coach: Philippe Clement.

12:15 PM3 days ago

Squads

AS Monaco
AS Monaco
SC Braga
SC Braga
12:10 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Monaco vs Braga live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Monaco vs Braga live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:05 PM3 days ago

How to watch Monaco vs Braga live stream on TV and internet?

If you want to watch the game Monaco vs Braga live on TV, your option is Galavisión.

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:00 PM3 days ago

What time is Monaco vs Braga match for the UEFA Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Braga in several countries.

Argentina – 2:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

Bolivia – 1:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

Brazil – 2:45 PM in Star+

Canada – 2:45 PM AT, 1:45 PM ET, 12:45 PM CT, 11:45 AM MT, 10:45 AM PT in DAZN

Chile – 2:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

Colombia – 12:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

Ecuador – 12:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

France – 6:45 PM in RMC Sport en direct

Mexico – 1:45 PM ET, 12:45 PM CT, 11:45 AM MT/PT in Star+

Paraguay – 1:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

Peru – 12:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

Portugal – 5:45 PM Sport TV 1 and Sport TV Multiscreen

USA – 1:45 PM ET, 12:45 PM CT, 11:45 AM MT, 10:45 AM PT in Galavisión and Paramount+

Uruguay – 2:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

Venezuela – 1:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

11:55 AM3 days ago

Braga's form guide

- Braga’s 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stage berth, and the club’s 17th European qualification in the last 18 years, was achieved on two fronts – with a fourth-placed finish in the Portuguese Liga and a third Portuguese Cup triumph, which they secured with 2-0 victory over Benfica in the final. Carlos Carvalhal’s side also reached last season’s UEFA Europa League round of 32, where they lost 5-1 on aggregate to Roma.

- Runners-up Leicester City in last season’s group stage, Braga also had to settle for second place this term, a 1-1 home draw against Crvena Zvezda on Matchday 6 leaving them as runners-up in Group F behind the Serbian champions, who had defeated them 2-1 in Belgrade on Matchday 1. Six of Braga’s ten points came at the expense of Ludogorets (1-0 away, 4-2 at home), while they took three off Midtjylland (3-1 at home, 2-3 away) to finish one ahead of the Danish side.

- The team from northern Portugal are competing in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 for the third time. Though defeated in the round of 32 on each of their last three participations, they have a perfect record at this stage of the competition, having eliminated Liverpool in 2010-11 (1-0 at home, 0-0 away) en route to the final, which they lost in Dublin to Porto, and Fenerbahçe in 2015-16 (0-1 away, 4-1 at home).

- Braga have lost five of their last seven away games in the UEFA Europa League, winning the other two, and are without an away draw in the competition proper in 14 matches (six wins and eight losses). Their record on the road in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase is two wins, two draws and eight losses, including defeats in all the last six fixtures, in which they have conceded 16 goals.

- Braga have won all 11 previous UEFA ties in which they traveled to the second away leg holding a lead. Indeed, in every one of those cases they kept a clean sheet in the home leg, including ine 2-0 win, against Chievo in the 2006-07 UEFA Cup first-round, which preceded a 2-1 defeat after extra time in Italy. The last three successes have all been after 1-0 home wins, the most notable Liverpool in that 2010-11 UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie.

11:50 AM3 days ago

Monaco's form guide

- Third in last term’s Ligue 1, five points behind champions LOSC, Monaco returned to Europe in 2021-22 after a two-season absence.

- The team from the Principality had a tenth appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage in their sights this term, but after overcoming Sparta Praha convincingly in the third qualifying round, Niko Kovač’s side were edged out after extra time in the play-offs by Shakhtar Donetsk, thus moving over into the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they were convincing section winners, getting the better of Sturm Graz (1-0 at home, 1-1 away), Real Sociedad (1-1 away, 2-1 at home) and PSV (2-1 away, 0-0 at home). Kovač was replaced as head coach in January by the Philippe Clement, who arrived from Belgian champions Club Brugge.

- This is Monaco’s first appearance in the UEFA Europa League round of 16, their only previous participation in the competition proper having ended in the 2015-16 group stage.

- UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in 2016-17, Monaco have lost all six home group stage fixtures in that competition since. Indeed, eight of their last 12 European games at the Stade Louis II have ended the defeat, the exceptions this season’s wins against Sevilla, Sturm Graz and Real Sociedad plus the draw against PSV.

- Monaco have won eight of the 21 UEFA competition ties in which they have had to recover from a first leg away defeat, most recently knocking Manchester City out of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League round of 16 on away goals (3-5 away, 3-1 at home). That is one of only two ties in seven that they game was lost by a two-goal margin, though they are unbeaten in home second legs after losing the first game by two goals (five wins and two draws). On the one previous occasion when they lost the first away leg 2-0, against Valencia in the 1980-81 European Cup Winners’ Cup first round, they drew the return 3-3.

11:45 AM3 days ago

Previous meetings

- In the clubs’ first meeting in UEFA competition, on 10 March, Braga raced into a quick lead through Abel Ruiz but had to wait until the 89th minute before Vítor Oliveira double their advantage, heading in his first European goal from Fabiano’s pinpoint cross.

- Monaco have lost six of their ten matches against Portuguese teams (two wins and two draws), including their 3-0 defeat by Porto in the 2004 UEFA Champions League final in Gelsenkirchen and the most recent home fixture, another 0-3 loss to Porto on Matchday 2 of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League. That was their first home defeat against Portuguese opposition (two wins and one draw), the first of those two wins having come against Belenenses (3-0) in the second leg of the 1989-90 European Cup Winners’ Cup first round to seal the tie – their only previous two-legged contest against Portuguese opponents – 4-1 on aggregate.

- Braga have lost both previous European knockout ties against French opposition, going down to PSG in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup round of 16 (0-0 away, 0-1 at home) and Marseille in the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 (0-3 away, 1-0 at home). Their only other matches against a French club were also against Marseille, in the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League group stage (3-2 at home, 0-1 away). They have therefore yet to record a victory or score a goal in France (one draw and two losses).

11:40 AM3 days ago

Match background

- Monaco needs to overturn a 2-0 deficit at the Stade Louis II to reach the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals as they host the second leg of their round of 16 tie with 2010-11 runners-up Braga.

- After narrowly missing UEFA Champions League qualification last summer, Monaco won three and drew three of their UEFA Europa League group stage matches, taking four points each off Sturm Graz, PSV Eindhoven and fellow qualifiers Real Sociedad.

- Braga completed a hat-trick of UEFA Europa League group stage qualifications by picking up ten points in Group F and finishing as runners-up to Crvena Zvezda. They then overcame Moldovan champions Sheriff 3-2 on penalties in February after both teams had won their home leg 2-0, thus ending a run of three successive aggregate defeats in the competition’s knockout phase.

11:35 AM3 days ago

Braga's roster

Goalkeepers – Matheus, Tiago Sá, Bernardo Fontes, Rui Ribeiro, Lukáš Horníček, Leonardo Ferreira.

Defenders – Yan Couto, Vítor Tormena, Diogo Leite, Nuno Siqueira, Paulo Oliveira, David Carmo, Guilherme Soares, Diogo Fonseca, Leonardo Buta, Miguel Vilela, Rodrigo Beirão, Fabiano, André Ferreira, Francisco Moura, Dinis Pinto, Bruno Rodrigues, José Pereira.

Midfielders – Al Musrati, André Horta, Lucas Mineiro, Iuri Medeiros, David Veiga, Eduardo Soares, Jean-Baptiste Gorby, Bernardo Couto, João Gonçalves, Mateus Santos, André Castro.

Forwards – Abel Ruiz, Ricardo Horta, Rodrigo Gomes, Yan Said, Luis Nlavo, Hernani Infande, Roger Fernandes, Álvaro Djaló, Rodrigo Macedo, Miguel Falé, Vítor Oliveira.

Head coach – Carlos Carvalhal.

11:30 AM3 days ago

Monaco's roster

Goalkeepers – Radosław Majecki, Alexander Nübel, Vito Mannone, Yann Lienard.

Defenders – Vanderson, Guillermo Maripán, Benoît Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Caio Henrique, Ismail Jakobs, Djibril Sidibé, Strahinja Pavlović, Jean Marcelin, Ruben Aguilar, Chrislain Matsima, Yllan Okou.

Midfielders – Cesc Fàbregas, Gelson Martins, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jean Lucas, Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Maghnes Akliouche, Félix Lemaréchal, Eliot Matazo, Sofiane Diop, Florian Baranik, Tiago Ribeiro.

Forwards – Myron Boadu, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland.

Head coach – Philippe Clement.

11:25 AM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Louis II Stadium

The Monaco vs Braga match will be played at the Louis Stadium II, in Monaco. The sports venue has the capacity to receive 18,523 fans.
11:20 AM3 days ago

Welcome to the VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Match Monaco vs Braga Live Updates!

My name is Tainan Melo and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
