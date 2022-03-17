Highlights and goals: The Strongest 2-1 Universidad Católica in Copa Libertadores 2022
9:32 PM3 days ago

9:26 PM3 days ago

90+5' THE STRONGEST QUALIFIES FOR THE GROUP STAGE OF THE COPA LIBERTADORES!

MATCH ENDS AT THE HERNANDO SILES IN LA PAZ! THE STRONGEST IS IN THE GROUP STAGE OF THE 2022 LIBERADORES CUP! Great win for the Bolivian team, who did more for the match and got their reward, although suffered. The Ecuadorians go to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
9:19 PM3 days ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
9:16 PM3 days ago

87' Universidad Católica substitution

Rodrigo Rivas replaces Layan Loor.
9:16 PM3 days ago

87' Change in The Strongest

Luis Demiquel replaces Rodrigo Amaral.
9:14 PM3 days ago

85' Yellow card

Rodrigo Amaral was cautioned for The Strongest.
9:13 PM3 days ago

84' GOOOOAL for The Strongest!

RODRIGO AMARAL! The Bolivian team finds the second goal thanks to a cross shot from the Uruguayan player. Qualification is very close for the tigre.
9:09 PM3 days ago

80' Final stretch of the match

There are 10 minutes left to the end of the match. The Strongest, who can't find a way to break through their opponents, are in a very muddled situation.
9:08 PM3 days ago

78' Yellow card

Ismael Díaz was cautioned for Universidad Católica.
9:07 PM3 days ago

76' The Strongest substitution

Saúl Torres replaces Luciano Ursino.
9:05 PM3 days ago

75' Double substitution for Universidad Católica

Daniel Clavijo and Lisandro Alzugaray are substituted for Santiago Zamora and Walter Chalá.

9:02 PM3 days ago

73' Universidad Católica had it!

An excellent save by Guillermo Viscarra after a cross shot by William Cevallos. It was the Ecuadorian team's second.
8:58 PM3 days ago

67' Change in The Strongest

Jair Reinoso replaces Jaime Arrascaita.
8:58 PM3 days ago

67' The Strongest came closer

Rodrigo Amaral's shot from underneath and José Cárdenas caught the ball.
8:53 PM3 days ago

64' The Strongest tried

Henry Vaca's shot went wide.
8:52 PM3 days ago

62' Universidad Católica substitution

Enter William Cevallos in place of Kevin Minda, who was stretchered off.
8:51 PM3 days ago

59' The match is stopped

Kevin Minda is lying on the field after feeling a discomfort and it seems that he will not be able to continue.
8:42 PM3 days ago

53' The Strongest tries

Arrascaita's shot went wide.
8:41 PM3 days ago

49' Yellow card

José Apone was cautioned for The Strongest.
8:34 PM3 days ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway. There were no changes in the teams.
8:19 PM3 days ago

45+2' End of the first half

End of the first half of the match. 1-1 draw between The Strongest and Unversidad Católica.
8:19 PM3 days ago

45+2' The Strongest came closer

Henry Vaca's shot that Cárdenas saved with his right hand to send it wide.
8:17 PM3 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
8:12 PM3 days ago

40' José Cárdenas saves!

Enrique Triverio appeared again in the area and shot after a bad rejection by Rockson Rentería, but the Universidad Católica goalkeeper made a two-time save.
8:06 PM3 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

There are 10 minutes left in the first half. The Strongest has stopped being dangerous in the last stretch of the match.
8:03 PM3 days ago

30' Half hour of match

The score remains 1-1. The pace of the game dropped a little compared to the beginning. Universidad Católica has given the ball completely to The Strongest, who do not know how to solve the plays.
7:57 PM3 days ago

25' The tie continues

Despite the chances that The Strongest had, Universidad Católica kept its composure in defense and was compact, closing its lines. The home team is now attacking on the right.
7:52 PM3 days ago

20' Excellent save by Cardenas!

Arrascaita received the ball in front of two opponents and shot low outside the area and the goalkeeper of La Católica avoided the second goal.
7:46 PM3 days ago

14' The Strongest missed it!

Triverio had it! A cross from the right by Henry Vaca, but he couldn't get his header on target.
7:44 PM3 days ago

9' The Strongest tries

The home team frequently tried to use the typical weapon that can be used at the altitude of La Paz: the middle distance. Fernando Saucedo shot, but the ball went wide.
7:39 PM3 days ago

7' GOOOOAL for Universidad Católica

The Ecuadorian team equalized quickly! Juan Aponte made a very bad clearance in the area and Ismael Diaz took advantage of it in front of the goal to send it into the back of the net.
7:34 PM3 days ago

2' GOOOOAL for The Strongest

Enrique Triverio quickly scored the first goal of the match after a cross from the right that was initially denied by the Ecuadorian defense.
7:32 PM3 days ago

Match starts!

The game between The Strongest and Universidad Católica gets underway.
7:28 PM3 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Wilton Sampaio - Brazil

Assistant No.1: Rafael Da Silva Alves - Brazil

Assistant No.2: Bruno Boschilia - Brazil

Fourth official: Flavio De Souza - Brazil

Referee advisor: Juan Lugones - Bolivia

Video advisor: Fredy Arellanos

7:28 PM3 days ago

Teams on the field

The Strongest and Universidad Católica players take the field at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz.
7:26 PM3 days ago

Substitutes - Universidad Católica

01. Darwin Cuero (GK), 22. Lucas Cueva (GK), 06. Bryan Caicedo, 07. Tomson Minda, 08. Andrew Draper, 09. Lisandro Alzugaray, 13. Marco Carrasco, 15. Daniel Clavijo, 21. Anderson Ordóñez, 23. Rodrigo Rivas, 40. William Cevallos.

7:21 PM3 days ago

Starting XI - Universidad Católica

1-4-1-4-1
| 12. José Cárdenas |
| 29. Gregori Anagonó | 06. Rockson Rentería | 16. Yúber Mosquera | 03. Layan Loor |
| 14. Kevin Minda |
| 07. Walter Chalá | 20. Facundo Martínez | 18. Santiago Zamora | 27. Ismael Díaz |
| 15. Cristian Martínez Borja |

Coach: Miguel Rondelli

7:16 PM3 days ago

Substitutes - The Strongest

01. Jhohan Gutiérrez (GK), 33. Jesús Careaga (GK) 05. Adrian Jusino, 07. Saúl Torres, 08. Daniel Camacho, 15. Jaime Villamil, 18. Jair Reinoso, 23. Jeyson Chura, 26. Gabriel Sotomayor, 28. Óscar Ribera, 29. Luis Demiquel, 32. José Flores.

7:11 PM3 days ago

Starting XI - The Strongest

1-4-3-3
| 13. Guillermo Viscarra |
| 14. Diego Wayar | 22. Gonzalo Castillo | 02. Ismael Benegas | 04. Juan Aponte |
| 27. Luciano Ursino | 21. Fernando Saucedo | 20. Rodrigo Amaral |
| 10. Henry Vaca | 11. Enrique Triverio | 30. Jaime Arrascaita |

Coach: Cristian Leonel Díaz

7:06 PM3 days ago

Universidad Católica arrives

7:01 PM3 days ago

Last five matches - Universidad Católica

March 13 - Ecuadorian Serie A: 2-2 vs Macará

March 10 - Copa Libertadores: 0-0 vs The Strongest

March 5 - Ecuadorian Serie A: 2-1 vs LDU Quito (Lost)

March 2 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Bolivar (Win)

February 26 - Ecuadorian Serie A: 1-1 vs Guayaquil City

6:56 PM3 days ago

Last five matches - The Strongest

March 14 - Bolivian League: 0-1 vs Bolivar (Lost)

March 10 - Copa Libertadores: 0-0 vs Universidad Católica

March 5 - Bolivian League: 1-1 vs Nacional Potosí (Lost)

March 1 - Copa Libertadores: 3-0 vs Plaza Colonia (Won)

February 26 - Bolivian League: 1-2 vs Real Santa Cruz (Won)

6:51 PM3 days ago

Welcome back!

We are ready to bring you the action of this match between The Strongest and Universidad Católica.
6:46 PM3 days ago

Tune in here The Strongest vs Universidad Católica Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the The Strongest vs Universidad Católica live match, as well as the latest information from the Hernando Siles Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
6:41 PM3 days ago

How to watch The Strongest vs Universidad Católica Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Atlético Nacional vs Olimpia live on TV, your options is: beIN Sports and beIN Sports 

If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN Sports CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:36 PM3 days ago

What time is The Strongest vs Universidad Católica match for Copa Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game The Strongest vs Universidad Católica of March 17th 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Facebook Watch
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 1:30 AM (February 18) on DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Peru: 7:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Facebook Watch

6:31 PM3 days ago

Key player - Universidad Católica

The presence of Ismael Díaz stands out in Universidad Católica. The 24-year-old Panamanian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores with two goals.
6:26 PM3 days ago

Key player - The Strongest

In The Strongest, the presence of Martin Prost stands out. The 33-year-old Argentinean player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores with two goals.
6:21 PM3 days ago

The Strongest vs Universidad Católica history

This will be the second match between the two teams. The previous match, which was the first leg of this series, ended goalless.

The Strongest has played 25 matches against Ecuadorian teams, winning 12, drawing five and losing eight.

Universidad Católica has played five matches against Bolivian teams, winning three and drawing two.

6:16 PM3 days ago

Universidad Católica

Universidad Católica has not had a bad start to the season, but it has not been outstanding either. The Camaratta had no action over the weekend and are looking forward to the second leg, where they will have to pull out all the stops to qualify for the group stage.

6:11 PM3 days ago

The Strongest

The Strongest is coming off a loss to Bolivar in the Bolivian league, where it is in third place in group A. However, after the goalless draw in the first leg, they will be looking to take advantage of the altitude of La Paz to try to qualify for the group stage.

6:06 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium

The match The Strongest vs Universidad Católica will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium, located in the city of La Paz, Bolivia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1930, has a capacity for 41,143 spectators.
6:01 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Libertadores match: The Strongest vs Universidad Católica Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
