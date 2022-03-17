Highlights and goals: The Strongest 2-1 Universidad Católica in Copa Libertadores 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90+5' THE STRONGEST QUALIFIES FOR THE GROUP STAGE OF THE COPA LIBERTADORES!
90' Additional time
87' Universidad Católica substitution
87' Change in The Strongest
85' Yellow card
84' GOOOOAL for The Strongest!
80' Final stretch of the match
78' Yellow card
76' The Strongest substitution
75' Double substitution for Universidad Católica
Daniel Clavijo and Lisandro Alzugaray are substituted for Santiago Zamora and Walter Chalá.
73' Universidad Católica had it!
67' Change in The Strongest
67' The Strongest came closer
64' The Strongest tried
62' Universidad Católica substitution
59' The match is stopped
53' The Strongest tries
49' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45+2' The Strongest came closer
45' Additional time
40' José Cárdenas saves!
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of match
25' The tie continues
20' Excellent save by Cardenas!
14' The Strongest missed it!
9' The Strongest tries
7' GOOOOAL for Universidad Católica
2' GOOOOAL for The Strongest
Match starts!
Match officials
Referee: Wilton Sampaio - Brazil
Assistant No.1: Rafael Da Silva Alves - Brazil
Assistant No.2: Bruno Boschilia - Brazil
Fourth official: Flavio De Souza - Brazil
Referee advisor: Juan Lugones - Bolivia
Video advisor: Fredy Arellanos
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Universidad Católica
01. Darwin Cuero (GK), 22. Lucas Cueva (GK), 06. Bryan Caicedo, 07. Tomson Minda, 08. Andrew Draper, 09. Lisandro Alzugaray, 13. Marco Carrasco, 15. Daniel Clavijo, 21. Anderson Ordóñez, 23. Rodrigo Rivas, 40. William Cevallos.
Starting XI - Universidad Católica
Coach: Miguel Rondelli
Substitutes - The Strongest
01. Jhohan Gutiérrez (GK), 33. Jesús Careaga (GK) 05. Adrian Jusino, 07. Saúl Torres, 08. Daniel Camacho, 15. Jaime Villamil, 18. Jair Reinoso, 23. Jeyson Chura, 26. Gabriel Sotomayor, 28. Óscar Ribera, 29. Luis Demiquel, 32. José Flores.
Starting XI - The Strongest
Coach: Cristian Leonel Díaz
Universidad Católica arrives
Last five matches - Universidad Católica
March 10 - Copa Libertadores: 0-0 vs The Strongest
March 5 - Ecuadorian Serie A: 2-1 vs LDU Quito (Lost)
March 2 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Bolivar (Win)
February 26 - Ecuadorian Serie A: 1-1 vs Guayaquil City
Last five matches - The Strongest
March 10 - Copa Libertadores: 0-0 vs Universidad Católica
March 5 - Bolivian League: 1-1 vs Nacional Potosí (Lost)
March 1 - Copa Libertadores: 3-0 vs Plaza Colonia (Won)
February 26 - Bolivian League: 1-2 vs Real Santa Cruz (Won)
Tune in here The Strongest vs Universidad Católica Live Score!
Key player - Universidad Católica
Key player - The Strongest
The Strongest vs Universidad Católica history
The Strongest has played 25 matches against Ecuadorian teams, winning 12, drawing five and losing eight.
Universidad Católica has played five matches against Bolivian teams, winning three and drawing two.
Universidad Católica
Universidad Católica has not had a bad start to the season, but it has not been outstanding either. The Camaratta had no action over the weekend and are looking forward to the second leg, where they will have to pull out all the stops to qualify for the group stage.
The Strongest
The Strongest is coming off a loss to Bolivar in the Bolivian league, where it is in third place in group A. However, after the goalless draw in the first leg, they will be looking to take advantage of the altitude of La Paz to try to qualify for the group stage.
