Goal and Highlights of Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta on Europa League
4:35 PM3 days ago

4:33 PM3 days ago

Summary of the match

Here we share with you the summary of the match that ended with a victory in favor of Atalanta.

 

2:44 PM3 days ago

90'+5

The match ends with victory for Atalanta despite being dominated throughout the match by Bayer.
2:43 PM3 days ago

90'+1 GOAL OF ATALANTA

The Italian team found the goal through Boga when it was least expected and practically settled the match.
2:31 PM3 days ago

85'

Dangerous play in the area with a shot from Adii and the rebound is right in the goalkeeper's hands.
2:23 PM3 days ago

78'

Sardar's shot in the box goes wide of the goal but Leverkusen persists.
2:19 PM3 days ago

74'

Leverkusen had complete control of the ball in the second half, but failed to create any real danger for Musso's goal.
2:12 PM3 days ago

65'

Bakker shoots from a corner kick but the ball passes too close to the goal.
2:01 PM3 days ago

55'

Yellow card for Fosu-Mensah for a hard foul in midfield.
1:57 PM3 days ago

51'

Close corner kick that Musso saves very well.
1:53 PM3 days ago

48'

Good play for Leverkusen, with a pass filtered to Diaby who ended up crashing the ball against the goalkeeper, and on the rebound Demirbay ends up sending the ball wide.
1:51 PM3 days ago

45'

Second Half begins: Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Atalanta. 

Aggregate: 2-3.

1:40 PM3 days ago

45'

The first half ends with a scoreless score.
1:26 PM3 days ago

39'

Muriel's free kick goes just over Hradecky's goal.
1:20 PM3 days ago

33'

Malinovsky's shot from outside the area goes right into the goalkeeper's hands.
1:14 PM3 days ago

27'

Service to the area by Atalanta but none of the players are able to finish.
1:03 PM3 days ago

17'

A good save by Demiral that ended up sending a very dangerous play to a corner kick.
12:56 PM3 days ago

9'

After the last play Atalanta is forced to make its first change due to Toloi's injury; in his place Djimsiti enters the field.
12:54 PM3 days ago

8'

Diaby was left alone in the area and took a first-time shot but goalkeeper Musso made a tremendous save.
12:46 PM3 days ago

0'

The second 90 minutes of the series between Leverkusen and Atalanta begin.
12:34 PM3 days ago

Good number of visiting fans

Atalanta can count on the unconditional support of their fans, who are already chanting and waiting anxiously to see what could be their team's passage to the Quarterfinals.

 

12:31 PM3 days ago

Last meeting between Bayer and Atalanta

We all remember the previous match between these two teams which was the first leg of the series with a 3-2 victory in favor of the Italians; the goals were scored by Aránguiz and Diaby for Leverkusen, while for Atalanta they were scored by Malinovsky and a double by Muriel.
12:26 PM3 days ago

Everything ready for the match

Both teams are already at the stadium waiting for the match, the field looks in perfect condition for what will surely be an extraordinary soccer match.

12:21 PM3 days ago

Alienation confirmed for Atalanta

The visitors will field the following players as starters: 

1. J. MUSSO; 6. J. PALOMINO, 28. M. DEMIRAL, 2. R. TOLÓI, 77. D. ZAPPACOSTA, 11. R. FREULER, 15. M. DE ROON, 33. H. HATEBOER, 7. T. KOOPMEINERS, 9. L. MURIEL and 18. R. MALINOVSKYI.

12:16 PM3 days ago

Confirmed Bayer 04 lineup

These are the 11 players who will take the field for the home team:

1. L. HRÁDECKÝ; 33. P. HINCAPIÉ, 12. E. TAPSOBA, 4. J. TAH, 24. T. FOSU-MENSAH, 10. K. DEMIRBAY, 20. C. ARÁNGUIZ, 25. E. PALACIOS, 5. M. BAKKER, 31. A. ADLI and 19. M. DIABY.

12:11 PM3 days ago

Leverkusen scorer

The home team has a total of 16 goals in the competition; that's twice as many as their opponents, so this could make things very difficult for Atalanta, who have the slightest advantage.
12:06 PM3 days ago

Atalanta with a long time to go

The only time the Italian team advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League was in 1991, but unfortunately they lost to Inter. 

Now, more than 30 years later, they are finally close to advancing again and making history.

12:01 PM3 days ago

11:51 AM3 days ago

11:46 AM3 days ago

Latest Atalanta lineup

Gasperini fielded these 11 players for the previous Europa League match: 

1. J. MUSSO; 19. B. DJIMSITI, 28. M. DEMIRAL, 2. R. TOLÓI, 77. D. ZAPPACOSTA, 11. R. FREULER, 15. M. DE ROON, 33. H. HATEBOER, 7. T. KOOPMEINERS, 9. L. MURIEL and 18. R. MALINOVSKYI.

11:41 AM3 days ago

Last alienation of Leverkusen

These were the 11 players who took the field for Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg:

1. L. HRÁDECKÝ; 5. M. BAKKER, 12. E. TAPSOBA, 4. J. TAH, 30. J. FRIMPONG, 25. E. PALACIOS, 20. C. ARÁNGUIZ, 31. A. ADLI, 27. F. WIRTZ, 19. M. DIABY and 13. L. ALARIO.

11:36 AM3 days ago

Atalanta's key player

One of the most outstanding players in the competition is Ruslan Malinovsky, who has already participated in a total of five goals for the Atalanta team. 

Of these five participations, two were assists and three more were goals scored by him directly. 

The Ukrainian midfielder is not only involved in direct goals, he also knows how to win balls and generate good pressure when it comes to defending. 

 

11:31 AM3 days ago

Leverkusen's key player

French striker Moussa Diaby has four Europa League goals and is one of the best players in the competition.

He has the speed and strength to score in front of goal, which will be of great help to the home team tonight.

11:26 AM3 days ago

Atalanta fights for everything

In the Italian Serie A, Atalanta is fighting for qualification to the Europa League, since the outlook for the Champions League seems quite complicated.

And although the advantage is for the visiting team, it is only one goal difference on the scoreboard, so they will have to look to go ahead in order to keep scoring goals and thus advance to the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League. 

11:21 AM3 days ago

Leverkusen will be looking for a comeback

The German team went behind in the first match, losing in Italian territory by a final score of 3-2. 

They are currently going through a moment of instability as they have not won in the last three matches, and were even defeated by Cologne in the last Bundesliga matchday. 

Now, with the score against them, but with the home ground and fans in their favor, they will have to leave everything on the field to be able to achieve the feat.

11:16 AM3 days ago

The match will be played at the BayArena

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta match will be played at the stadium BayArena, in Leverkusen, Germany, with a capacity of 30,210 people.

The stadium was originally named Ulrich-Haberland-Stadion, after a former executive of Bayer, the club's founding company. 

After a reconstruction project in 1986 and the modernization of the stadium, the capacity was increased to 22,500 spectators and the stadium was renamed BayArena in 1998.

11:11 AM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

This is the first time that Bayer 04 and Atalanta will meet in a European match of this magnitude. 

However, the German team is not unfamiliar with a meeting with the Italians, as in 2019 they were defeated by Juventus in the Champions League. 

