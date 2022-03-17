Goal and Highlights of Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta on Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for tuning in
Summary of the match
90'+5
90'+1 GOAL OF ATALANTA
85'
78'
74'
65'
55'
51'
48'
45'
Aggregate: 2-3.
45'
39'
33'
27'
17'
9'
8'
0'
Good number of visiting fans
Last meeting between Bayer and Atalanta
Everything ready for the match
Alienation confirmed for Atalanta
1. J. MUSSO; 6. J. PALOMINO, 28. M. DEMIRAL, 2. R. TOLÓI, 77. D. ZAPPACOSTA, 11. R. FREULER, 15. M. DE ROON, 33. H. HATEBOER, 7. T. KOOPMEINERS, 9. L. MURIEL and 18. R. MALINOVSKYI.
Confirmed Bayer 04 lineup
1. L. HRÁDECKÝ; 33. P. HINCAPIÉ, 12. E. TAPSOBA, 4. J. TAH, 24. T. FOSU-MENSAH, 10. K. DEMIRBAY, 20. C. ARÁNGUIZ, 25. E. PALACIOS, 5. M. BAKKER, 31. A. ADLI and 19. M. DIABY.
Leverkusen scorer
Atalanta with a long time to go
Now, more than 30 years later, they are finally close to advancing again and making history.
We continue with the LIVE transmission
Don't leave here
How and where to watch Leverkusen vs Atalanta
It will also be covered by the Paramount + app.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Latest Atalanta lineup
1. J. MUSSO; 19. B. DJIMSITI, 28. M. DEMIRAL, 2. R. TOLÓI, 77. D. ZAPPACOSTA, 11. R. FREULER, 15. M. DE ROON, 33. H. HATEBOER, 7. T. KOOPMEINERS, 9. L. MURIEL and 18. R. MALINOVSKYI.
Last alienation of Leverkusen
1. L. HRÁDECKÝ; 5. M. BAKKER, 12. E. TAPSOBA, 4. J. TAH, 30. J. FRIMPONG, 25. E. PALACIOS, 20. C. ARÁNGUIZ, 31. A. ADLI, 27. F. WIRTZ, 19. M. DIABY and 13. L. ALARIO.
Atalanta's key player
Of these five participations, two were assists and three more were goals scored by him directly.
The Ukrainian midfielder is not only involved in direct goals, he also knows how to win balls and generate good pressure when it comes to defending.
Leverkusen's key player
He has the speed and strength to score in front of goal, which will be of great help to the home team tonight.
Atalanta fights for everything
And although the advantage is for the visiting team, it is only one goal difference on the scoreboard, so they will have to look to go ahead in order to keep scoring goals and thus advance to the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.
Leverkusen will be looking for a comeback
They are currently going through a moment of instability as they have not won in the last three matches, and were even defeated by Cologne in the last Bundesliga matchday.
Now, with the score against them, but with the home ground and fans in their favor, they will have to leave everything on the field to be able to achieve the feat.
The match will be played at the BayArena
The stadium was originally named Ulrich-Haberland-Stadion, after a former executive of Bayer, the club's founding company.
After a reconstruction project in 1986 and the modernization of the stadium, the capacity was increased to 22,500 spectators and the stadium was renamed BayArena in 1998.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta Live Updates!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
This is the first time that Bayer 04 and Atalanta will meet in a European match of this magnitude.
However, the German team is not unfamiliar with a meeting with the Italians, as in 2019 they were defeated by Juventus in the Champions League.
Stay tuned to VAVEL for more from the world of sport.